Corporate News / Frankfurt/Main, June 18, 2019

German online broker flatex attacks Dutch market:

with zero fees and unique product offering

Trading shares, turbos and certificates as well as ETFs free of charge on flatex.nl

Existing platform structure enables highly efficient market entry

More than 60,000 new B2C customers expected in 2019

Frankfurt am Main - FinTech Group AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) celebrates the market launch of its popular online broker flatex in the Netherlands. flatex thus lays an important foundation for the envisaged pan-European internationalization strategy and is now represented in three Euro- pean countries. At least three more countries are to follow within the next 18 months.

flatex offers in the Netherlands customers for the first time securities trading completely free of charge. Intelligent and transparent product and stock exchange partnerships will provide revenues, while the use of the existing banking process and technical platform hosted in Germany, which has been used for over 12 years, will significantly reduce costs per trade. The advantages of the fully integrated approach of technology and banking were proven again.

"Within six months, we have set up a fully-fledged business model - for significantly less than half a million euros. Our unique selling points, the 'Zero-Fee Offering' and the exceptional product offering, are free, however exceptional marketing instruments. Thus, we expect our marketing expenses to stay significantly within reasonable bounds. While other banks justify the lack of profitability with their IT and marketing investments, we will focus on profitability from day one. Our declared goal remains: Increase the number of transactions, utilize our existing capacities and reduce the cost per trade", explains Frank Niehage, CEO of FinTech Group AG.

Already two weeks ago, the management decided to raise the EBITDA margin target to 29% due to the significantly lower investments. Depending on the success in the Netherlands, the Management Board is expecting further margin adjustments for the coming months.

"We have bundled our knowledge from the last 12 years, looked at what the Dutch customer expects and are now launching the best flatex platform ever. While our competitors are luring customers with bait advertising and at the same time are continuously increasing their prices, we will be the first and only broker in the Netherlands to offer our customers a unique product range at zero trading costs - with no ifs and buts, without asterisks or other disclaimers. This is the beginning of our journey of developing the European version of Robinhood - Made in Germany," says Muhamad Chahrour, CFO of FinTech Group AG, in a very positive mood.