DGAP-News: flatex AG / Key word(s): Agreement/Product Launch

flatex AG: flatex AG: flatex and Societe Generale establish exclusive CFD partnership until 2025



30.10.2019 / 08:15

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Societe Generale will become the new exclusive Contract For Difference (CFD) product partner of flatex, upon the completion of the acquisition of Commerzbank's EMC business by the French Bank

flatex secures attractive conditions in connection with the CFD business and will be able to offer its CFD-trading customers a greater variety of products in the future with this new long-term partnership with Societe Generale

Frankfurt am Main - flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) has won an exclusive contract with Societe Generale to become the CFD product provider for its brokerage business.

Both parties agreed on a new partnership until 2025, in the context of Societe Generale's on-going integration of the EMC business of Commerzbank, which had previously been the exclusive CFD partner of flatex. Based on the new agreement, income from the CFD business will increase significantly at flatex. In total, flatex processes more than 2 million CFD transactions annually.



"We are delighted to have won Societe Generale, a top-tier derivatives player and one of the future leading CFD product providers, as our exclusive product partner. This allows us to guarantee our clients a strong and reliable product partner for the coming years. Together we will expand the product range and further increase the product quality. And due to the existing system interfaces of the former Commerzbank partnership, no additional technical effort is required - a win-win-win deal,", said Frank Niehage, CEO of flatex AG.





Contact:

Muhamad Chahrour

CFO & IR

flatex AG

Rotfeder-Ring 7

D-60327 Frankfurt/Main

+49 (0) 69 450001 0

ir@flatex.com

About flatex AG

flatex AG (WKN: FTG111, ISIN: DE000FTG1111, Ticker: FTK.GR) operates one of the leading and fastest growing online brokerage businesses in Europe. Executing round about 12.5 million customer's securities transactions paperless per annum. Offering their more than 300,000 B2C customers top services at a competitive pricing based on their modern, self-developed state-of-the-art technology.



Many B2B customers, the state infrastructure and established financial services companies as well as disruptive business ideas benefit from flatex' white label banking technology and become quickly successful businesses due to the self-developed core banking system (FTG:CBS) that belongs to the most modern and most modular systems in the market - the standard platform for private and specialist banks. In times of bank consolidation, low interest rates and digitalisation, flatex is ideally positioned for further growth and well on its way to becoming Europe's leading provider of financial technology.





Disclaimer



This release may contain forward-looking statements and information, which may be identified by formulations using terms such as "ex-pects", "aims", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "believes", "seeks", "estimates" or "will". Such forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and certain assumptions, which may be subject to variety of risks and uncertainties. The results actually achieved by flatex AG may substantially differ from these forward-looking statements. flatex assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements or to correct them in case of developments, which differ from those anticipated.

