FinVolution Group : to Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Tuesday, August 25, 2020

08/18/2020 | 03:01am EDT

SHANGHAI, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FinVolution Group ("FinVolution", or the "Company") (NYSE: FINV), a leading fintech platform in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2020 unaudited financial results, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, before the open of U.S. markets.

The Company's management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 25, 2020 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 25, 2020).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):

1-888-346-8982

International:

1-412-902-4272

Hong Kong, China (toll free):

800-905-945

Hong Kong, China:

852-3018-4992

Mainland China:

400-120-1203

Participants should dial-in at least 5 minutes before the scheduled start time and ask to be connected to the call for "FinVolution Group."

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company's investor relations website at  https://ir.finvgroup.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live call until September 1, 2020, by dialing the following telephone numbers:

United States (toll free):

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Replay Access Code:

10147268

About FinVolution Group

FinVolution Group is a leading fintech platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. Established in 2007, the Company is a pioneer in China's online consumer finance industry and has developed innovative technologies and has accumulated in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence. The Company's platform, empowered by proprietary cutting-edge technologies, features a highly automated loan transaction process, which enables a superior user experience. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had over 108.3 million cumulative registered users.

For more information, please visit https://ir.finvgroup.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:
FinVolution Group
Head of Investor Relations
Jimmy Tan
Tel: +86 (21) 8030 3200-8601
E-mail: ir@xinye.com

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Jenny Cai
Tel: +86 (10) 6508-0677
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

In the United States:
The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1-212-481-2050
E-mail: finv@tpg-ir.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/finvolution-group-to-report-second-quarter-2020-financial-results-on-tuesday-august-25-2020-301113640.html

SOURCE FinVolution Group


© PRNewswire 2020
