FinVolution : Investor Presentation March 2020

Proven operating history enabled by technology
Loan origination volume
Loan facilitation model
RMB in billions
Connecting under-served borrowers with FIs
CAGR:12%
655.7
615.0
12-year operating history
Continuous innovation
Advanced proprietary technology
FY2017
FY2018
Thousands of variables for credit assessment
Large user base
Operating revenues
RMB in billions
106mn registered users(1)/17.9mn borrowers(2)
CAGR:24%
821.7
FY2019
6.0
Successful funding transition
Shift towards 100% Institutional funding(3)
3.9
4.5
As of Dec 31, 2019.
On a cumulative basis, as of Dec 31, 2019.
The proportion of loans facilitated by institutional partners increased from 75.1% in 3Q19 to 100.0% in 4Q19.
46%of adult population have credit records vs 81% in US(2)
Solid demand from FIs for consumer finance assets:
Over 5,000licensed financial institutions in China (3)
Majority with limited experience in consumer finance
Sources:
PBOC, World Bank, Federal Reserve.
US: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, May 2015; China: PBOC Credit Reference Center, 2017; FinVolution estimates.
According to the speech of Guo Shuqing, Chairman of CBIRC, at the Lujiazui forum 2019.
Technologyenabled loan facilitation model
Payment
Magic Mirror
Auto-
facilitation
Model
Credit application
platform
Borrowers(1)
Borrower profiling
Virtual
Complex
credit assessment
collection
network fraud
agent
detection
Funding and Drawdown
Borrowers are mainly individuals.
Institutional funding partners include banks, consumer finance companies ,trusts and other online lending intermediaries.
Lead matching or referral
Risk management
Collection services
Institutional
Funding
Partners(2)
Independent credit assessment
on borrowers
Borroweracquisition through diverse online channels
App stores
Online advertising
Search engine marketing
Customer referrals
81%
repeat loan volume(1)
Our borrowers are from 97%of the cities in China
Over 82%of our borrowers are
between 20-40 years old(2)
RMB 3,681
8.4 Months
Average principal amount(3)
Average loan tenure(3)
% of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers. Repeat borrowers are borrowers who have successfully borrowed on our platform before in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019.
Calculated based on borrowers whose loans were facilitated in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019.
Calculated based on loans originated on our marketplace in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019.
Optimizing capital allocation through our "Magpie Bridge" system
Borrowers
Funding partners
Risk profile
Risk appetite
Principal amount
Credit limit
Different
Various
features
requirements
AssetFunding
Borrowing cost
Interest rate
Loan tenure
Loan tenure
3 secondsto match loans with funding partners
8.2 Months
Successful transition of funding to institutional partners
30
25
20
15
10
5
0
Loan origination volume by funding source
120.0%
100.0% 100.0%
75.1%
80.0%
44.8%
60.0%
30.9%
18.5
40.0%
16.9
20.4%
14.3%
10.0%
9.7
20.0%
3.6
5.9
1.7
2.1
0.0%
2Q18
3Q18
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
Loans facilitated by individual investors (RMB, Billions)
Loans facilitated by institutional partners (RMB, Billions)
Loans facilitated by institutional partners as % of total loan volume
Institution funding partners include banks, consumer finance companies ,trusts and other online lending intermediaries.
Sophisticatedrisk management technologies and capabilities
1
Automated fraud detection
Analytic rules
Anti-fraud team
Social network
analysis
Anomaly detection
Multiple partners'
Massive database
joint efforts
of fraud cases
2
Credit scoring and assessment
User info
Third-party
data
Proprietary
data
Magic Mirror Model
ExcellentPoor
II, II, III, …VII, VII (1)
3
4
Post-facilitation
Loan collection
monitoring
Automated
message
reminder before
due date
AI-enabled
internal
collection
team
Third-party
collection
service
providers
(1) Loan applicants with credit rating of VIII will be rejected.
Strong and consistent risk-sloping capability
Vintage delinquency rate by credit rating(1)
10.0%
5.0%
0.0%
I II III IV
V VI VII
I II III IV V VI VII
I II III IV
V VI VII
I II III IV
V VI VII
2016
(2)
2017
(3)
2018
(4)
9M 2019 (5)
Credit rating refers to Magic Mirror scores, with Level I representing the lowest risk and Level VIII the highest, Level VIII loan applicants will be rejected.
Vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 2016 is calculated as the volume weighed average of the quarterly vintage delinquency rates at the end of the 12th month following the inception of each loan in an applicable vintage.
Vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 2017 is calculated as the volume weighed average of the quarterly vintage delinquency rates at the end of the 12th month following the inception of each loan in an applicable vintage.
Represents vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 2018 as of Dec 31, 2019.
Represents vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 9M2019 as of Dec 31, 2019.
Delinquency rates
Delinquency rates by vintage(1)
90-day plus delinquency rates by balance(2)
9%
8%
•FY2017 average : 6.8%
•FY2018 average : 6.3% 7%
6%
5%
4.9%
4%
4.6%
4.2%
3.7%
3.7%
3%
3.4%
3.8%
2%
1%
0%
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
2Q 18
3Q 18
4Q 18
1Q 19
2Q 19
3Q 19
4Q 19
2017Q1 2017Q2 2017Q3 2017Q4 2018Q1 2018Q2
2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3
Note: Data as of Dec 31, 2019. Represents the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all loan products.
Vintage is defined as loans facilitated during a specified time period. Delinquency rate by vintage is defined as (i) the total amount of principal for all loans in a vintage that become
delinquent, less (ii) the total amount of recovered past due principal for all loans in the same vintage, and divided by (iii) the total amount of initial principal for all loans in such vintage.
Delinquency rate by balance is defined as the balance of outstanding principal for loans that were15-29,30-59,60-89,90-179 calendar days past due as of the date indicated as a percentage of the total outstanding principal for loans, excluding those at 180+ days delinquent, as of the same date.
Committed and professional management team
GU Shaofeng
LI Tiezheng
HU Honghui
ZHANG Jun
Co-founder
Co-founder
Co-founder
Co-founder
Chairman &
Deputy Chairman
President
Advisor to the
Chief Innovation
& Chief Strategy
Company
Officer
Officer
nEducation:
nEducation:
nEducation:
nEducation:
−Shanghai Jiao Tong
−Shanghai Jiao Tong University
−
Shanghai Jiao Tong
−Shanghai Jiao Tong
University
−China Europe International
University
University
Business School
−
Fudan University
ZHANG Feng
Simon Ho
GU Ming
WANG Yuxiang
Chief Executive
Chief Financial
Chief Risk Officer &
Chief Product
Officer
Officer
Chief Data Officer
Officer & Chief
Technology officer
nEducation:
nEducation:
nEducation
nEducation:
−
Tsinghua University
−Northwestern University
−
Grinnell College
−Fudan University
−
Duke University
−
California Institute of
Technology
Our growth strategies
International expansion and investments
Initial focus on South East Asia
Began operations in Indonesia and the Philippines
Deepen cooperation with institutional partners
Diversify business models with institutional partners
Leverage our technology and capabilities to enable our partners in consumer finance
-NonGAAP adjusted operating income for FY2018, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB50.3 million and a write-back of provision of RMB68.6 million for expected discretionary payments to investors in investment programs protected by the Company's investor reserve funds.
-Non GAAP adjusted operating income for FY2019, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB42.2 million.
-Non GAAP adjusted operating income for Q4 2018, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB9.6 million and a write-back of provision of RMB24.0 million for expected discretionary payments to investors in investment programs protected by the Company's investor reserve funds.
-Non GAAP adjusted operating income for Q4 2019, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB9.4 million.
Unit economics
FY2019(1)
RMB, per RMB100 loan facilitated
7.3-1.5
-0.9
-0.5
-0.5
-0.4
-0.3
3.2
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
4Q 2019(2)
RMB, per RMB100 loan facilitated
7.3-1.8
-0.8
-0.6
-0.6
-0.6
-0.42.6
(3)
(4)
(5)
(6)
(7)
(8)
Calculated based on loans originated on our marketplace in the twelves months ended Dec 31, 2019.
Calculated based on loans originated on our marketplace in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019.
O&S expenses: Origination and servicing expenses
S&M expenses: Sales and marketing expenses
R&D expenses: Research and development expenses
G&A expenses: General and administrative expenses
Prov. for loan receivables: Provision for loan receivables
(8) Prov. for accounts receivables: Provision for accounts receivables
Consolidated statements of comprehensive income
Consolidated balance sheets
Consolidated statements of cash flows
Appendix
Off-balance sheet loans(1)
Key account items related to service fees
Q4 2019
(RMB mn)
n n
Loan facilitation
539
service fees
n
For each loan facilitated on our platform, we receive a transaction fee Loan facilitation service fees are the portion of transaction fees received in relation to work we perform in connecting borrowers with investors and facilitating the origination of loan transactions.
Such fees are recognized as revenue upon execution of loan agreement.
As % of Total Revenues
44%
Income
Statement
Post-facilitation
n
Post-facilitation service fees are the portion of transaction fees received
276
in relation to services we provide after loan origination, such as
22%
service fees
repayment facilitation and loan collection.
n
Such fees are deferred and amortized over the period of the loan.
Balance
Sheet
nProvision for doubtful accounts mainly consists of provision for past due
Provision for
- 64
transaction fees that are potentially uncollectible.
accounts receivables
Dec 31, 2019
(RMB mn)
Accounts
nAccounts receivable mainly consists of transaction fees for loan
882
facilitation and post-facilitation services.
receivable
n
Such transaction fees are collected in monthly installments.
nContract liability includes deferred post-facilitation service fees.
Contract56liability
As % of Total Assets
5%
As % of Total Liabilities
1%
(1) Mainly loans facilitated on our marketplace by individual investors and certain institutional funding partners (banks, consumer finance companies, and other financial institutions).
Off-balance sheet loans(1)
Key account items related to credit risk
Q4 2019
(RMB mn)
nRepresents gains or losses from the reduction in quality assurance
Income
Gain from
7
liabilities as loans and their related risks are reduced, or due to
Statement
quality
changes in the expected default rates of loans that are active.
assurance
Dec 31, 2019
(RMB mn)
nRepresents the residual amounts in quality assurance accounts after
Restricted cash
1,474
receipt of quality assurance contributions, payouts made to
(Quality Assurance)
compensate for delinquent loan principal and interest, and amounts
recovered from defaulted borrowers.
Balance
nThe Company determines for each loan the guarantee fee, or quality
Quality assurance
3,650
assurance contributions required from each borrower.
Sheet
receivable
nSuch fees or contributions are collected on a monthly basis.
nA quality assurance receivable is recognized at loan inception at fair
value, which takes into account the expected default rate.
nRepresents the guarantee liabilities for the quality assurance fund
Quality assurance
4,776
(individual investors) and quality assurance commitments provided
payable
to institutional funding partners.
As % of Total Revenues
1%
As % of Total Assets
8%
20%
As % of Total Liabilities
46%
(1) Mainly loans facilitated on our marketplace by individual investors and certain institutional funding partners (banks, consumer finance companies, and other financial institutions).
On-balance sheet loans(1)
Key account items
Q4 2019
(RMB mn)
nRepresents interest income on loan receivables, which is
Interest income
387
recognized on an accrual basis
n
Such loan receivables represent loans originated through the
Company's micro-lending company, and by consolidated trusts
Income
nMainly represents the investment returns of third-party investors
Interest expenses
-70
in the trusts
Statement
n
Recognized on an accrual basis
nProvision for potential losses on loan receivables
Loan loss
-103
provision
Dec 31, 2019
(RMB mn)
nRepresents loans originated by the Company through its micro-lending
Loans receivables,
company, and the consolidated trusts, net of allowances for loan losses.
nThe Company is the primary beneficiary of the trusts, which are
net of provision for
4,808
institutional funding partners and solely invest in loans on the Company's
loan losses
platform.
Balance
nTheir assets, liabilities, results of operations, cash flows are consolidated.
Sheet
Funds payable to
nRepresents the funds payable to third-party investors in the trusts.
investors of
3,660
consolidated
trusts
As % of Total Revenues
26%
As % of Total Assets
26%
As % of Total Liabilities
36%
(1) Mainly loans facilitated on our marketplace by trusts and our micro-lending company.
Delinquency rates by balance(1)
Delinquent for
15-29 days
30-59 days
60-89 days
90-179 days
March 31, 2017
0.57%
0.95%
0.79%
1.64%
June 30, 2017
0.86%
1.11%
0.79%
1.58%
September 30, 2017
0.89%
1.40%
1.15%
2.41%
December 31, 2017
2.27%
2.21%
1.72%
4.19%
March 31, 2018
0.87%
2.11%
2.43%
8.01%
June 30, 2018
0.83%
1.21%
1.05%
4.61%
September 30, 2018
1.03%
1.77%
1.49%
3.37%
December 31, 2018
0.92%
1.63%
1.41%
4.23%
March 31, 2019
0.80%
1.61%
1.45%
3.80%
June 30, 2019
0.86%
1.42%
1.37%
3.66%
September 30, 2019
0.90%
1.50%
1.35%
3.68%
December 31, 2019
1.34%
2.40%
1.86%
4.91%
Delinquency rate by balance is defined as the balance of outstanding principal for loans that were15-29,30-59,60-89,90-179 calendar days past due as of the date indicated as a percentage of the total outstanding principal for loans, excluding those at 180+ days delinquent, as of the same date.
Delinquency rates by vintage(1)
Month on book
2nd
3rd
4th
5th
6th
7th
8th
9th
10th
11th
12th
2017Q1
1.20%
2.01%
2.68%
3.32%
3.87%
4.33%
4.68%
4.98%
5.33%
5.61%
5.80%
2017Q2
1.72%
2.89%
3.81%
4.55%
5.14%
5.78%
6.32%
6.79%
7.05%
7.19%
7.24%
2017Q3
1.82%
2.93%
4.08%
5.16%
6.13%
6.64%
6.88%
7.04%
7.16%
7.22%
7.26%
2017Q4
2.51%
4.12%
5.16%
5.68%
5.97%
6.18%
6.29%
6.39%
6.47%
6.50%
6.50%
2018Q1
1.35%
2.18%
2.97%
3.65%
4.30%
4.85%
5.22%
5.50%
5.66%
5.74%
5.77%
2018Q2
1.75%
3.08%
4.35%
5.43%
6.31%
6.97%
7.45%
7.79%
7.99%
8.08%
8.13%
2018Q3
1.42%
2.48%
3.50%
4.36%
5.07%
5.58%
5.96%
6.27%
6.49%
6.64%
6.72%
2018Q4
1.42%
2.48%
3.54%
4.41%
5.17%
5.76%
6.19%
6.54%
6.81%
7.01%
7.16%
2019Q1
1.33%
2.38%
3.45%
4.36%
5.13%
5.75%
6.22%
6.65%
2019Q2
1.33%
2.34%
3.31%
4.18%
5.05%
2019Q3
1.02%
2.16%
The chart and table display the historical cumulative30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all loan products facilitated through the Company's online marketplace.
FinVolution Group Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:53:03 UTC