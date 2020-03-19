Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  FinVolution Group    FINV

FINVOLUTION GROUP

(FINV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

FinVolution : Investor Presentation March 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 04:54am EDT

Investor Presentation

March 2020

FinVolution Group

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by FinVolution Group (the "Company") pursuant to Section 5(d) of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") solely for informational purposes and is not an offer to buy or sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any security or instrument or to participate in any investment activity or trading strategy, nor may it or any part of it form the basis of or be relied on in connection with any contract or commitment whatsoever, in the United States or anywhere else. This presentation does not constitute legal, regulatory, accounting or tax advice to you, we recommend that you seek independent third party legal, regulatory, accounting and tax advice regarding the contents of this document.

By viewing this presentation or participating in this meeting, you acknowledge and agree that (i) the information contained in this presentation is intended for the recipient of this information only and shall not be disclosed, reproduced or distributed in any way to anyone else, (ii) no part of this presentation or any other materials provided in connection herewith may be photographed, copied, retained, taken away, reproduced or redistributed following this presentation or meeting, and (iii) all participants must return this presentation and all other materials used during this presentation or meeting to the Company at the completion of the presentation or meeting. By viewing, accessing or participating in this meeting, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. The distribution of any information herein in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this information comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions.

This presentation has been prepared solely for use at this meeting. The information herein is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. This presentation shall neither be deemed an indication of the state of affairs of the Company nor constitute an indication that there has been no change in the business affairs of the Company since the date hereof or since the dates as of which information is given herein. This presentation also does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company, and these materials are qualified in their entirety by reference to the detailed information appearing in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Certain of the information included herein was obtained from various sources, including third parties, and has not been independently verified by the Company or any underwriters. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this presentation, you hereby acknowledge and agree that neither the Company, nor any of the affiliates, advisers and representatives of the Company accept any

responsibility for, or makes any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, with respect to, the truth, accuracy, fairness, completeness or reasonableness of the information contained in, and omissions from, this presentation and that neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers, representatives accept any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation.

Statistical and other information relating to the general economy and the industry in which the Company is engaged contained in this presentation material has been compiled from various publicly available official or unofficial sources. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives has not independently verified market, industry and product testing data provided by other third-party sources. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information and estimates.

This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures (including non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin), which are provided as additional information to help you compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance your overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of the Company's operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the Company's U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited.

This presentation contains certainforward-lookingstatements, including statements related to industry developments and the Company's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. These statements constitute"forward-looking"statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.Forward-lookingstatements often include words such as"anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future performance. Suchforward-lookingstatements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in theforward-lookingstatements as a result of various factors and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives has any obligation to, nor do any of them undertake to, revise or update theforward-lookingstatements contained in this presentation to reflect future events or circumstances.

2

Proven operating history enabled by technology

Loan origination volume

Loan facilitation model

RMB in billions

Connecting under-served borrowers with FIs

CAGR:12%

655.7

615.0

12-year operating history

Continuous innovation

Advanced proprietary technology

FY2017

FY2018

Thousands of variables for credit assessment

Large user base

Operating revenues

RMB in billions

106mn registered users(1)/17.9mn borrowers(2)

CAGR:24%

821.7

FY2019

6.0

Successful funding transition

Shift towards 100% Institutional funding(3)

3.9

4.5

  1. As of Dec 31, 2019.
  2. On a cumulative basis, as of Dec 31, 2019.
  3. The proportion of loans facilitated by institutional partners increased from 75.1% in 3Q19 to 100.0% in 4Q19.

FY2017FY2018

FY2019

3

Massiveand fast-growing consumer finance opportunity

Consumer finance is under-penetrated in China:

Consumer credit-to-GDP at 13%vs 20% in US(1)

46%of adult population have credit records vs 81% in US(2)

Solid demand from FIs for consumer finance assets:

Over 5,000licensed financial institutions in China (3)

Majority with limited experience in consumer finance

Sources:

  1. PBOC, World Bank, Federal Reserve.
  2. US: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, May 2015; China: PBOC Credit Reference Center, 2017; FinVolution estimates.
  3. According to the speech of Guo Shuqing, Chairman of CBIRC, at the Lujiazui forum 2019.

4

Technologyenabled loan facilitation model

Payment

Magic Mirror

Auto-

facilitation

Model

Credit application

platform

Borrowers(1)

Borrower profiling

Virtual

Complex

credit assessment

collection

network fraud

agent

detection

Funding and Drawdown

  1. Borrowers are mainly individuals.
  2. Institutional funding partners include banks, consumer finance companies ,trusts and other online lending intermediaries.

Lead matching or referral

Risk management

Collection services

Institutional

Funding

Partners(2)

Independent credit assessment

on borrowers

5

Borroweracquisition through diverse online channels

App stores

Online advertising

Search engine marketing

Customer referrals

81%

repeat loan volume(1)

Our borrowers are from 97%of the cities in China

Over 82%of our borrowers are

between 20-40 years old(2)

RMB 3,681

8.4 Months

Average principal amount(3)

Average loan tenure(3)

  1. % of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers. Repeat borrowers are borrowers who have successfully borrowed on our platform before in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019.
  2. Calculated based on borrowers whose loans were facilitated in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019.
  3. Calculated based on loans originated on our marketplace in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019.

6

Optimizing capital allocation through our "Magpie Bridge" system

Borrowers

Funding partners

Risk profile

Risk appetite

Principal amount

Credit limit

Different

Various

features

requirements

AssetFunding

Borrowing cost

Interest rate

Loan tenure

Loan tenure

3 secondsto match loans with funding partners

8.2 Months

7

Successful transition of funding to institutional partners

30

25

20

15

10

5

0

Loan origination volume by funding source

120.0%

100.0% 100.0%

75.1%

80.0%

44.8%

60.0%

30.9%

18.5

40.0%

16.9

20.4%

14.3%

10.0%

9.7

20.0%

3.6

5.9

1.7

2.1

0.0%

2Q18

3Q18

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

Loans facilitated by individual investors (RMB, Billions)

Loans facilitated by institutional partners (RMB, Billions)

Loans facilitated by institutional partners as % of total loan volume

Institution funding partners include banks, consumer finance companies ,trusts and other online lending intermediaries.

8

Sophisticatedrisk management technologies and capabilities

1

Automated fraud detection

Analytic rules

Anti-fraud team

Social network

analysis

Anomaly detection

Multiple partners'

Massive database

joint efforts

of fraud cases

2

Credit scoring and assessment

User info

Third-party

data

Proprietary

data

Magic Mirror Model

ExcellentPoor

II, II, III, …VII, VII (1)

3

4

Post-facilitation

Loan collection

monitoring

Automated

message

reminder before

due date

AI-enabled

internal

collection

team

Third-party

collection

service

providers

(1) Loan applicants with credit rating of VIII will be rejected.

9

Strong and consistent risk-sloping capability

Vintage delinquency rate by credit rating(1)

10.0%

5.0%

0.0%

I II III IV

V VI VII

I II III IV V VI VII

I II III IV

V VI VII

I II III IV

V VI VII

2016

(2)

2017

(3)

2018

(4)

9M 2019 (5)

  1. Credit rating refers to Magic Mirror scores, with Level I representing the lowest risk and Level VIII the highest, Level VIII loan applicants will be rejected.
  2. Vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 2016 is calculated as the volume weighed average of the quarterly vintage delinquency rates at the end of the 12th month following the inception of each loan in an applicable vintage.
  3. Vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 2017 is calculated as the volume weighed average of the quarterly vintage delinquency rates at the end of the 12th month following the inception of each loan in an applicable vintage.
  4. Represents vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 2018 as of Dec 31, 2019.
  5. Represents vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 9M2019 as of Dec 31, 2019.

10

Delinquency rates

Delinquency rates by vintage(1)

90-day plus delinquency rates by balance(2)

9%

8%

FY2017 average : 6.8%

FY2018 average : 6.3% 7%

6%

5%

4.9%

4%

4.6%

4.2%

3.7%

3.7%

3%

3.4%

3.8%

2%

1%

0%

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

2Q 18

3Q 18

4Q 18

1Q 19

2Q 19

3Q 19

4Q 19

2017Q1 2017Q2 2017Q3 2017Q4 2018Q1 2018Q2

2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3

Note: Data as of Dec 31, 2019. Represents the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all loan products.

  1. Vintage is defined as loans facilitated during a specified time period. Delinquency rate by vintage is defined as (i) the total amount of principal for all loans in a vintage that become
    delinquent, less (ii) the total amount of recovered past due principal for all loans in the same vintage, and divided by (iii) the total amount of initial principal for all loans in such vintage.
  2. Delinquency rate by balance is defined as the balance of outstanding principal for loans that were15-29,30-59,60-89,90-179 calendar days past due as of the date indicated as a percentage of the total outstanding principal for loans, excluding those at 180+ days delinquent, as of the same date.

11

Committed and professional management team

GU Shaofeng

LI Tiezheng

HU Honghui

ZHANG Jun

Co-founder

Co-founder

Co-founder

Co-founder

Chairman &

Deputy Chairman

President

Advisor to the

Chief Innovation

& Chief Strategy

Company

Officer

Officer

nEducation:

nEducation:

nEducation:

nEducation:

Shanghai Jiao Tong

Shanghai Jiao Tong University

Shanghai Jiao Tong

Shanghai Jiao Tong

University

China Europe International

University

University

Business School

Fudan University

ZHANG Feng

Simon Ho

GU Ming

WANG Yuxiang

Chief Executive

Chief Financial

Chief Risk Officer &

Chief Product

Officer

Officer

Chief Data Officer

Officer & Chief

Technology officer

nEducation:

nEducation:

nEducation

nEducation:

Tsinghua University

Northwestern University

Grinnell College

Fudan University

Duke University

California Institute of

Technology

12

Our growth strategies

International expansion and investments

  • Initial focus on South East Asia
  • Began operations in Indonesia and the Philippines

Deepen cooperation with institutional partners

  • Diversify business models with institutional partners
  • Leverage our technology and capabilities to enable our partners in consumer finance

Expand loan products and customer segments

  • Expand range of financial products
  • Develop consumption scenarios
  • Broaden customer segments

13

Financials

Operating metrics

Cumulative registered users(1)

Active borrowers(2)

Millions

Millions

102.9 105.9

5.9

5.7

5.5

5.5

5.2

5.2

5.2

99.0

5.2

5.2

93.9

4.8

4.7

88.9

84.0

78.1

3.6

71.4

65.4

57.6

48.3

40.0

1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

Average principal amount(3)

Average loan tenure(3)

RMB

Months

3,396 3,423 3,387

3,681

9.6

9.6

3,066 3,212

3,029 3,156

9.5

9.3

9.4

9.0

8.8

8.2

8.4

2,455

2,542 2,590

7.3

7.5

2,284

6.7

1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19

(1)

Cumulative number of users registered on our platform as at the end of each period.

15

(2)

Represents number of borrowers with outstanding loan balances, excluding those who are overdue for more than 180 days, at the end of each period.

(3)

Calculated based on loans originated on our platform during each period.

Borrowers fuel our loan origination volume

Number of unique borrowers(1)

Millions

4.5

4.0

3.8

3.5 3.6

3.33.3

3.0

2.8

2.6

2.5

2.2

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

2017

2018

2019

Loan origination volume

RMB in billions

Repeat borrowing rate (2)

79%

77%

79%

81%

75%

80.0%

73%

73%

73%

24.6

68%

67%

70%

66%

21.0

21.6

60.0%

19.1

16.5

17.6

16.8

17.6

16.9

14.8

40.0%

12.3

10.5

20.0%

-

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Q1

Q2

Q3

(20.0%)

Q4

2017

2018

2019

  1. Represents number of borrowers whose loans were funded during each period presented.
  2. % of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers. Repeat borrowers are borrowers who have successfully borrowed on our platform before each period.

16

High operating leverage driving profitability

Operating expenses as % of operating revenue

62.9% 64.7%

59.4%

55.4%

FY2018

FY2019

4Q2018

4Q2019

Provision for accounts receivables

Provision for loan receivables

Research and development expenses

General and administrative expenses

Sales and marketing expenses

Origination and servicing expenses

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (1)

RMB in millions

40.9%

45.1%

36.6%

36.1%

2,689

1,828

472445

FY2018

FY2019

4Q2018

4Q2019

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income

Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin

60.0%

50.0%

40.0%

30.0%

20.0%

10.0%

0.0% -10.0%-20.0%-30.0%-40.0%-50.0%-60.0%-70.0%-80.0%-90.0%-100.0%-110.0%-120.0%-130.0%-140.0%-150.0%-160.0%

  1. -NonGAAP adjusted operating income for FY2018, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB50.3 million and a write-back of provision of RMB68.6 million for expected discretionary payments to investors in investment programs protected by the Company's investor reserve funds.
    -Non GAAP adjusted operating income for FY2019, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB42.2 million.
    -Non GAAP adjusted operating income for Q4 2018, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB9.6 million and a write-back of provision of RMB24.0 million for expected discretionary payments to investors in investment programs protected by the Company's investor reserve funds.
    -Non GAAP adjusted operating income for Q4 2019, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB9.4 million.

17

Unit economics

FY2019(1)

RMB, per RMB100 loan facilitated

7.3-1.5

-0.9

-0.5

-0.5

-0.4

-0.3

3.2

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

4Q 2019(2)

RMB, per RMB100 loan facilitated

7.3-1.8

-0.8

-0.6

-0.6

-0.6

-0.42.6

(3)

(4)

(5)

(6)

(7)

(8)

  1. Calculated based on loans originated on our marketplace in the twelves months ended Dec 31, 2019.
  2. Calculated based on loans originated on our marketplace in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019.
  3. O&S expenses: Origination and servicing expenses
  4. S&M expenses: Sales and marketing expenses
  5. R&D expenses: Research and development expenses
  6. G&A expenses: General and administrative expenses
  7. Prov. for loan receivables: Provision for loan receivables

(8) Prov. for accounts receivables: Provision for accounts receivables

18

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

19

Consolidated balance sheets

20

Consolidated statements of cash flows

21

Appendix

Off-balance sheet loans(1)

Key account items related to service fees

Q4 2019

(RMB mn)

n n

Loan facilitation

539

service fees

n

For each loan facilitated on our platform, we receive a transaction fee Loan facilitation service fees are the portion of transaction fees received in relation to work we perform in connecting borrowers with investors and facilitating the origination of loan transactions.

Such fees are recognized as revenue upon execution of loan agreement.

As % of Total Revenues

44%

Income

Statement

Post-facilitation

n

Post-facilitation service fees are the portion of transaction fees received

276

in relation to services we provide after loan origination, such as

22%

service fees

repayment facilitation and loan collection.

n

Such fees are deferred and amortized over the period of the loan.

Balance

Sheet

nProvision for doubtful accounts mainly consists of provision for past due

Provision for

- 64

transaction fees that are potentially uncollectible.

accounts receivables

Dec 31, 2019

(RMB mn)

Accounts

nAccounts receivable mainly consists of transaction fees for loan

882

facilitation and post-facilitation services.

receivable

n

Such transaction fees are collected in monthly installments.

nContract liability includes deferred post-facilitation service fees.

Contract56liability

As % of Total Assets

5%

As % of Total Liabilities

1%

(1) Mainly loans facilitated on our marketplace by individual investors and certain institutional funding partners (banks, consumer finance companies, and other financial institutions).

23

Off-balance sheet loans(1)

Key account items related to credit risk

Q4 2019

(RMB mn)

nRepresents gains or losses from the reduction in quality assurance

Income

Gain from

7

liabilities as loans and their related risks are reduced, or due to

Statement

quality

changes in the expected default rates of loans that are active.

assurance

Dec 31, 2019

(RMB mn)

nRepresents the residual amounts in quality assurance accounts after

Restricted cash

1,474

receipt of quality assurance contributions, payouts made to

(Quality Assurance)

compensate for delinquent loan principal and interest, and amounts

recovered from defaulted borrowers.

Balance

nThe Company determines for each loan the guarantee fee, or quality

Quality assurance

3,650

assurance contributions required from each borrower.

Sheet

receivable

nSuch fees or contributions are collected on a monthly basis.

nA quality assurance receivable is recognized at loan inception at fair

value, which takes into account the expected default rate.

nRepresents the guarantee liabilities for the quality assurance fund

Quality assurance

4,776

(individual investors) and quality assurance commitments provided

payable

to institutional funding partners.

As % of Total Revenues

1%

As % of Total Assets

8%

20%

As % of Total Liabilities

46%

(1) Mainly loans facilitated on our marketplace by individual investors and certain institutional funding partners (banks, consumer finance companies, and other financial institutions).

24

On-balance sheet loans(1)

Key account items

Q4 2019

(RMB mn)

nRepresents interest income on loan receivables, which is

Interest income

387

recognized on an accrual basis

n

Such loan receivables represent loans originated through the

Company's micro-lending company, and by consolidated trusts

Income

nMainly represents the investment returns of third-party investors

Interest expenses

-70

in the trusts

Statement

n

Recognized on an accrual basis

nProvision for potential losses on loan receivables

Loan loss

-103

provision

Dec 31, 2019

(RMB mn)

nRepresents loans originated by the Company through its micro-lending

Loans receivables,

company, and the consolidated trusts, net of allowances for loan losses.

nThe Company is the primary beneficiary of the trusts, which are

net of provision for

4,808

institutional funding partners and solely invest in loans on the Company's

loan losses

platform.

Balance

nTheir assets, liabilities, results of operations, cash flows are consolidated.

Sheet

Funds payable to

nRepresents the funds payable to third-party investors in the trusts.

investors of

3,660

consolidated

trusts

As % of Total Revenues

26%

As % of Total Assets

26%

As % of Total Liabilities

36%

(1) Mainly loans facilitated on our marketplace by trusts and our micro-lending company.

25

Delinquency rates by balance(1)

Delinquent for

15-29 days

30-59 days

60-89 days

90-179 days

March 31, 2017

0.57%

0.95%

0.79%

1.64%

June 30, 2017

0.86%

1.11%

0.79%

1.58%

September 30, 2017

0.89%

1.40%

1.15%

2.41%

December 31, 2017

2.27%

2.21%

1.72%

4.19%

March 31, 2018

0.87%

2.11%

2.43%

8.01%

June 30, 2018

0.83%

1.21%

1.05%

4.61%

September 30, 2018

1.03%

1.77%

1.49%

3.37%

December 31, 2018

0.92%

1.63%

1.41%

4.23%

March 31, 2019

0.80%

1.61%

1.45%

3.80%

June 30, 2019

0.86%

1.42%

1.37%

3.66%

September 30, 2019

0.90%

1.50%

1.35%

3.68%

December 31, 2019

1.34%

2.40%

1.86%

4.91%

  1. Delinquency rate by balance is defined as the balance of outstanding principal for loans that were15-29,30-59,60-89,90-179 calendar days past due as of the date indicated as a percentage of the total outstanding principal for loans, excluding those at 180+ days delinquent, as of the same date.

26

Delinquency rates by vintage(1)

Month on book

2nd

3rd

4th

5th

6th

7th

8th

9th

10th

11th

12th

2017Q1

1.20%

2.01%

2.68%

3.32%

3.87%

4.33%

4.68%

4.98%

5.33%

5.61%

5.80%

2017Q2

1.72%

2.89%

3.81%

4.55%

5.14%

5.78%

6.32%

6.79%

7.05%

7.19%

7.24%

2017Q3

1.82%

2.93%

4.08%

5.16%

6.13%

6.64%

6.88%

7.04%

7.16%

7.22%

7.26%

2017Q4

2.51%

4.12%

5.16%

5.68%

5.97%

6.18%

6.29%

6.39%

6.47%

6.50%

6.50%

2018Q1

1.35%

2.18%

2.97%

3.65%

4.30%

4.85%

5.22%

5.50%

5.66%

5.74%

5.77%

2018Q2

1.75%

3.08%

4.35%

5.43%

6.31%

6.97%

7.45%

7.79%

7.99%

8.08%

8.13%

2018Q3

1.42%

2.48%

3.50%

4.36%

5.07%

5.58%

5.96%

6.27%

6.49%

6.64%

6.72%

2018Q4

1.42%

2.48%

3.54%

4.41%

5.17%

5.76%

6.19%

6.54%

6.81%

7.01%

7.16%

2019Q1

1.33%

2.38%

3.45%

4.36%

5.13%

5.75%

6.22%

6.65%

2019Q2

1.33%

2.34%

3.31%

4.18%

5.05%

2019Q3

1.02%

2.16%

  1. The chart and table display the historical cumulative30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all loan products facilitated through the Company's online marketplace.

27

Disclaimer

FinVolution Group Inc. published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 08:53:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FINVOLUTION GROUP
04:54aFINVOLUTION : Investor Presentation March 2020
PU
03/16FINVOLUTION GROUP : to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Financial Result..
PR
2019FINVOLUTION GROUP : to Participate in Upcoming Conferences in January 2020
PR
2019FINVOLUTION GROUP : 's Subsidiary Receives License as A Technology and Informati..
PR
2019FINVOLUTION GROUP : Announces Strategic Investment and Partnership with Fujian H..
PR
2019FINVOLUTION GROUP : 's Subsidiary Receive Approval to Connect to The People's Ba..
PR
2019PPDAI : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2019FINVOLUTION : formerly known as PPDAI Group Inc.) Reports Third Quarter 2019 Una..
PR
2019PPDAI GROUP INC. : to Report Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Tuesday, No..
PR
2019PPDAI GROUP INC. : Reports Further Progress in Expanding Funding from Institutio..
PR
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 5 630 M
EBIT 2019 2 673 M
Net income 2019 2 404 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 5,36%
P/E ratio 2019 1,19x
P/E ratio 2020 1,41x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,50x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 2 811 M
Chart FINVOLUTION GROUP
Duration : Period :
FinVolution Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FINVOLUTION GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 23,20  CNY
Last Close Price 9,16  CNY
Spread / Highest target 247%
Spread / Average Target 153%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jun Zhang Chairman & Co-Chief Executive Officer
Feng Zhang Co-Chief Executive Officer
Hong Hui Hu President & Director
Tak Leung Ho Chief Financial Officer
Yu Xiang Wang Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINVOLUTION GROUP-50.94%399
SNAP INC.-48.74%12 654
MOMO INC.-40.30%4 361
GRUBHUB INC.-26.30%3 745
DENA CO., LTD.-4.41%1 354
QUTOUTIAO INC.25.22%1 087
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group