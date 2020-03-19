FinVolution : Investor Presentation March 2020 0 03/19/2020 | 04:54am EDT Send by mail :

By viewing this presentation or participating in this meeting, you acknowledge and agree that (i) the information contained in this presentation is intended for the recipient of this information only and shall not be disclosed, reproduced or distributed in any way to anyone else, (ii) no part of this presentation or any other materials provided in connection herewith may be photographed, copied, retained, taken away, reproduced or redistributed following this presentation or meeting, and (iii) all participants must return this presentation and all other materials used during this presentation or meeting to the Company at the completion of the presentation or meeting. By viewing, accessing or participating in this meeting, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. The distribution of any information herein in other jurisdictions may be restricted by law and persons into whose possession this information comes should inform themselves about, and observe, any such restrictions. This presentation has been prepared solely for use at this meeting. The information herein is subject to change without notice and its accuracy is not guaranteed. Nothing contained in this presentation shall be relied upon as a promise or representation as to the past or future performance of the Company. Past performance does not guarantee or predict future performance. This presentation shall neither be deemed an indication of the state of affairs of the Company nor constitute an indication that there has been no change in the business affairs of the Company since the date hereof or since the dates as of which information is given herein. This presentation also does not contain all relevant information relating to the Company or its securities, particularly with respect to the risks and special considerations involved with an investment in the securities of the Company, and these materials are qualified in their entirety by reference to the detailed information appearing in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Certain of the information included herein was obtained from various sources, including third parties, and has not been independently verified by the Company or any underwriters. By viewing or accessing the information contained in this presentation, you hereby acknowledge and agree that neither the Company, nor any of the affiliates, advisers and representatives of the Company accept any responsibility for, or makes any representation or warranty, expressed or implied, with respect to, the truth, accuracy, fairness, completeness or reasonableness of the information contained in, and omissions from, this presentation and that neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisers, representatives accept any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from any information presented or contained in this presentation. Statistical and other information relating to the general economy and the industry in which the Company is engaged contained in this presentation material has been compiled from various publicly available official or unofficial sources. The Company or any of its affiliates, advisors or representatives has not independently verified market, industry and product testing data provided by other third-party sources. These data involve a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such information and estimates. This presentation also contains non-GAAP financial measures (including non-GAAP adjusted operating income and non-GAAP adjusted operating margin), which are provided as additional information to help you compare business trends among different reporting periods on a consistent basis and to enhance your overall understanding of the historical and current financial performance of the Company's operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with the U.S. GAAP, but should not be considered a substitute for or superior to the Company's U.S. GAAP results. In addition, the Company's calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures may be different from the calculation used by other companies, and therefore comparability may be limited. This presentation contains certainforward-lookingstatements, including statements related to industry developments and the Company's future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations. These statements constitute"forward-looking"statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts.Forward-lookingstatements often include words such as"anticipates," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "intends," "plans," "believes" and words and terms of similar substance in connection with discussions of future performance. Suchforward-lookingstatements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from those in theforward-lookingstatements as a result of various factors and assumptions, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Neither the Company nor any of its affiliates, advisors, representatives has any obligation to, nor do any of them undertake to, revise or update theforward-lookingstatements contained in this presentation to reflect future events or circumstances. 2 Proven operating history enabled by technology Loan origination volume Loan facilitation model RMB in billions Connecting under-served borrowers with FIs CAGR:12% 655.7 615.0 12-year operating history Continuous innovation Advanced proprietary technology FY2017 FY2018 Thousands of variables for credit assessment Large user base Operating revenues RMB in billions 106mn registered users(1)/17.9mn borrowers(2) CAGR:24% 821.7 FY2019 6.0 Successful funding transition Shift towards 100% Institutional funding(3) 3.9 4.5 As of Dec 31, 2019. On a cumulative basis, as of Dec 31, 2019. The proportion of loans facilitated by institutional partners increased from 75.1% in 3Q19 to 100.0% in 4Q19. FY2017FY2018 FY2019 3 Massiveand fast-growing consumer finance opportunity Consumer finance is under-penetrated in China: Consumer credit-to-GDP at 13%vs 20% in US(1) 46%of adult population have credit records vs 81% in US(2) Solid demand from FIs for consumer finance assets: Over 5,000licensed financial institutions in China (3) Majority with limited experience in consumer finance Sources: PBOC, World Bank, Federal Reserve. US: Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, May 2015; China: PBOC Credit Reference Center, 2017; FinVolution estimates. According to the speech of Guo Shuqing, Chairman of CBIRC, at the Lujiazui forum 2019. 4 Technologyenabled loan facilitation model Payment Magic Mirror Auto- facilitation Model Credit application platform Borrowers(1) Borrower profiling Virtual Complex credit assessment collection network fraud agent detection Funding and Drawdown Borrowers are mainly individuals. Institutional funding partners include banks, consumer finance companies ,trusts and other online lending intermediaries. Lead matching or referral Risk management Collection services Institutional Funding Partners(2) Independent credit assessment on borrowers 5 Borroweracquisition through diverse online channels App stores Online advertising Search engine marketing Customer referrals 81% repeat loan volume(1) Our borrowers are from 97%of the cities in China Over 82%of our borrowers are between 20-40 years old(2) RMB 3,681 8.4 Months Average principal amount(3) Average loan tenure(3) % of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers. Repeat borrowers are borrowers who have successfully borrowed on our platform before in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019. Calculated based on borrowers whose loans were facilitated in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019. Calculated based on loans originated on our marketplace in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019. 6 Optimizing capital allocation through our "Magpie Bridge" system Borrowers Funding partners Risk profile Risk appetite Principal amount Credit limit Different Various features requirements AssetFunding Borrowing cost Interest rate Loan tenure Loan tenure 3 secondsto match loans with funding partners 8.2 Months 7 Successful transition of funding to institutional partners 30 25 20 15 10 5 0 Loan origination volume by funding source 120.0% 100.0% 100.0% 75.1% 80.0% 44.8% 60.0% 30.9% 18.5 40.0% 16.9 20.4% 14.3% 10.0% 9.7 20.0% 3.6 5.9 1.7 2.1 0.0% 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Loans facilitated by individual investors (RMB, Billions) Loans facilitated by institutional partners (RMB, Billions) Loans facilitated by institutional partners as % of total loan volume Institution funding partners include banks, consumer finance companies ,trusts and other online lending intermediaries. 8 Sophisticatedrisk management technologies and capabilities 1 Automated fraud detection Analytic rules Anti-fraud team Social network analysis Anomaly detection Multiple partners' Massive database joint efforts of fraud cases 2 Credit scoring and assessment User info Third-party data Proprietary data Magic Mirror Model ExcellentPoor II, II, III, …VII, VII (1) 3 4 Post-facilitation Loan collection monitoring Automated message reminder before due date AI-enabled internal collection team Third-party collection service providers (1) Loan applicants with credit rating of VIII will be rejected. 9 Strong and consistent risk-sloping capability Vintage delinquency rate by credit rating(1) 10.0% 5.0% 0.0% I II III IV V VI VII I II III IV V VI VII I II III IV V VI VII I II III IV V VI VII 2016 (2) 2017 (3) 2018 (4) 9M 2019 (5) Credit rating refers to Magic Mirror scores, with Level I representing the lowest risk and Level VIII the highest, Level VIII loan applicants will be rejected. Vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 2016 is calculated as the volume weighed average of the quarterly vintage delinquency rates at the end of the 12th month following the inception of each loan in an applicable vintage. Vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 2017 is calculated as the volume weighed average of the quarterly vintage delinquency rates at the end of the 12th month following the inception of each loan in an applicable vintage. Represents vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 2018 as of Dec 31, 2019. Represents vintage delinquency rate for loans facilitated during 9M2019 as of Dec 31, 2019. 10 Delinquency rates Delinquency rates by vintage(1) 90-day plus delinquency rates by balance(2) 9% 8% •FY2017 average : 6.8% •FY2018 average : 6.3% 7% 6% 5% 4.9% 4% 4.6% 4.2% 3.7% 3.7% 3% 3.4% 3.8% 2% 1% 0% 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 2Q 18 3Q 18 4Q 18 1Q 19 2Q 19 3Q 19 4Q 19 2017Q1 2017Q2 2017Q3 2017Q4 2018Q1 2018Q2 2018Q3 2018Q4 2019Q1 2019Q2 2019Q3 Note: Data as of Dec 31, 2019. Represents the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all loan products. Vintage is defined as loans facilitated during a specified time period. Delinquency rate by vintage is defined as (i) the total amount of principal for all loans in a vintage that become

delinquent, less (ii) the total amount of recovered past due principal for all loans in the same vintage, and divided by (iii) the total amount of initial principal for all loans in such vintage. Delinquency rate by balance is defined as the balance of outstanding principal for loans that were 15-29,30-59,60-89,90-179 calendar days past due as of the date indicated as a percentage of the total outstanding principal for loans, excluding those at 180+ days delinquent, as of the same date. 11 Committed and professional management team GU Shaofeng LI Tiezheng HU Honghui ZHANG Jun Co-founder Co-founder Co-founder Co-founder Chairman & Deputy Chairman President Advisor to the Chief Innovation & Chief Strategy Company Officer Officer nEducation: nEducation: nEducation: nEducation: −Shanghai Jiao Tong −Shanghai Jiao Tong University − Shanghai Jiao Tong −Shanghai Jiao Tong University −China Europe International University University Business School − Fudan University ZHANG Feng Simon Ho GU Ming WANG Yuxiang Chief Executive Chief Financial Chief Risk Officer & Chief Product Officer Officer Chief Data Officer Officer & Chief Technology officer nEducation: nEducation: nEducation nEducation: − Tsinghua University −Northwestern University − Grinnell College −Fudan University − Duke University − California Institute of Technology 12 Our growth strategies International expansion and investments Initial focus on South East Asia

Began operations in Indonesia and the Philippines Deepen cooperation with institutional partners Diversify business models with institutional partners

Leverage our technology and capabilities to enable our partners in consumer finance Expand loan products and customer segments Expand range of financial products

Develop consumption scenarios

Broaden customer segments 13 Financials Operating metrics Cumulative registered users(1) Active borrowers(2) Millions Millions 102.9 105.9 5.9 5.7 5.5 5.5 5.2 5.2 5.2 99.0 5.2 5.2 93.9 4.8 4.7 88.9 84.0 78.1 3.6 71.4 65.4 57.6 48.3 40.0 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 Average principal amount(3) Average loan tenure(3) RMB Months 3,396 3,423 3,387 3,681 9.6 9.6 3,066 3,212 3,029 3,156 9.5 9.3 9.4 9.0 8.8 8.2 8.4 2,455 2,542 2,590 7.3 7.5 2,284 6.7 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q17 2Q17 3Q17 4Q17 1Q18 2Q18 3Q18 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 (1) Cumulative number of users registered on our platform as at the end of each period. 15 (2) Represents number of borrowers with outstanding loan balances, excluding those who are overdue for more than 180 days, at the end of each period. (3) Calculated based on loans originated on our platform during each period. Borrowers fuel our loan origination volume Number of unique borrowers(1) Millions 4.5 4.0 3.8 3.5 3.6 3.33.3 3.0 2.8 2.6 2.5 2.2 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 2017 2018 2019 Loan origination volume RMB in billions Repeat borrowing rate (2) 79% 77% 79% 81% 75% 80.0% 73% 73% 73% 24.6 68% 67% 70% 66% 21.0 21.6 60.0% 19.1 16.5 17.6 16.8 17.6 16.9 14.8 40.0% 12.3 10.5 20.0% - Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Q1 Q2 Q3 (20.0%) Q4 2017 2018 2019 Represents number of borrowers whose loans were funded during each period presented. % of loan volume generated by repeat borrowers. Repeat borrowers are borrowers who have successfully borrowed on our platform before each period. 16 High operating leverage driving profitability Operating expenses as % of operating revenue 62.9% 64.7% 59.4% 55.4% FY2018 FY2019 4Q2018 4Q2019 Provision for accounts receivables Provision for loan receivables Research and development expenses General and administrative expenses Sales and marketing expenses Origination and servicing expenses Non-GAAP adjusted operating income (1) RMB in millions 40.9% 45.1% 36.6% 36.1% 2,689 1,828 472445 FY2018 FY2019 4Q2018 4Q2019 Non-GAAP adjusted operating income Non-GAAP adjusted operating income margin 60.0% 50.0% 40.0% 30.0% 20.0% 10.0% 0.0% -10.0%-20.0%-30.0%-40.0%-50.0%-60.0%-70.0%-80.0%-90.0%-100.0%-110.0%-120.0%-130.0%-140.0%-150.0%-160.0% -Non GAAP adjusted operating income for FY2018, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB50.3 million and a write-back of provision of RMB68.6 million for expected discretionary payments to investors in investment programs protected by the Company's investor reserve funds.

-Non GAAP adjusted operating income for FY2019, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB42.2 million.

-Non GAAP adjusted operating income for Q4 2018, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB9.6 million and a write-back of provision of RMB24.0 million for expected discretionary payments to investors in investment programs protected by the Company's investor reserve funds.

-Non GAAP adjusted operating income for Q4 2019, which excludes share-based compensation expenses of RMB9.4 million. 17 Unit economics FY2019(1) RMB, per RMB100 loan facilitated 7.3-1.5 -0.9 -0.5 -0.5 -0.4 -0.3 3.2 (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) 4Q 2019(2) RMB, per RMB100 loan facilitated 7.3-1.8 -0.8 -0.6 -0.6 -0.6 -0.42.6 (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) Calculated based on loans originated on our marketplace in the twelves months ended Dec 31, 2019. Calculated based on loans originated on our marketplace in the three months ended Dec 31, 2019. O&S expenses: Origination and servicing expenses S&M expenses: Sales and marketing expenses R&D expenses: Research and development expenses G&A expenses: General and administrative expenses Prov. for loan receivables: Provision for loan receivables (8) Prov. for accounts receivables: Provision for accounts receivables 18 Consolidated statements of comprehensive income 19 Consolidated balance sheets 20 Consolidated statements of cash flows 21 Appendix Off-balance sheet loans(1) Key account items related to service fees Q4 2019 (RMB mn) n n Loan facilitation 539 service fees n For each loan facilitated on our platform, we receive a transaction fee Loan facilitation service fees are the portion of transaction fees received in relation to work we perform in connecting borrowers with investors and facilitating the origination of loan transactions. Such fees are recognized as revenue upon execution of loan agreement. As % of Total Revenues 44% Income Statement Post-facilitation n Post-facilitation service fees are the portion of transaction fees received 276 in relation to services we provide after loan origination, such as 22% service fees repayment facilitation and loan collection. n Such fees are deferred and amortized over the period of the loan. Balance Sheet nProvision for doubtful accounts mainly consists of provision for past due Provision for - 64 transaction fees that are potentially uncollectible. accounts receivables Dec 31, 2019 (RMB mn) Accounts nAccounts receivable mainly consists of transaction fees for loan 882 facilitation and post-facilitation services. receivable n Such transaction fees are collected in monthly installments. nContract liability includes deferred post-facilitation service fees. Contract56liability As % of Total Assets 5% As % of Total Liabilities 1% (1) Mainly loans facilitated on our marketplace by individual investors and certain institutional funding partners (banks, consumer finance companies, and other financial institutions). 23 Off-balance sheet loans(1) Key account items related to credit risk Q4 2019 (RMB mn) nRepresents gains or losses from the reduction in quality assurance Income Gain from 7 liabilities as loans and their related risks are reduced, or due to Statement quality changes in the expected default rates of loans that are active. assurance Dec 31, 2019 (RMB mn) nRepresents the residual amounts in quality assurance accounts after Restricted cash 1,474 receipt of quality assurance contributions, payouts made to (Quality Assurance) compensate for delinquent loan principal and interest, and amounts recovered from defaulted borrowers. Balance nThe Company determines for each loan the guarantee fee, or quality Quality assurance 3,650 assurance contributions required from each borrower. Sheet receivable nSuch fees or contributions are collected on a monthly basis. nA quality assurance receivable is recognized at loan inception at fair value, which takes into account the expected default rate. nRepresents the guarantee liabilities for the quality assurance fund Quality assurance 4,776 (individual investors) and quality assurance commitments provided payable to institutional funding partners. As % of Total Revenues 1% As % of Total Assets 8% 20% As % of Total Liabilities 46% (1) Mainly loans facilitated on our marketplace by individual investors and certain institutional funding partners (banks, consumer finance companies, and other financial institutions). 24 On-balance sheet loans(1) Key account items Q4 2019 (RMB mn) nRepresents interest income on loan receivables, which is Interest income 387 recognized on an accrual basis n Such loan receivables represent loans originated through the Company's micro-lending company, and by consolidated trusts Income nMainly represents the investment returns of third-party investors Interest expenses -70 in the trusts Statement n Recognized on an accrual basis nProvision for potential losses on loan receivables Loan loss -103 provision Dec 31, 2019 (RMB mn) nRepresents loans originated by the Company through its micro-lending Loans receivables, company, and the consolidated trusts, net of allowances for loan losses. nThe Company is the primary beneficiary of the trusts, which are net of provision for 4,808 institutional funding partners and solely invest in loans on the Company's loan losses platform. Balance nTheir assets, liabilities, results of operations, cash flows are consolidated. Sheet Funds payable to nRepresents the funds payable to third-party investors in the trusts. investors of 3,660 consolidated trusts As % of Total Revenues 26% As % of Total Assets 26% As % of Total Liabilities 36% (1) Mainly loans facilitated on our marketplace by trusts and our micro-lending company. 25 Delinquency rates by balance(1) Delinquent for 15-29 days 30-59 days 60-89 days 90-179 days March 31, 2017 0.57% 0.95% 0.79% 1.64% June 30, 2017 0.86% 1.11% 0.79% 1.58% September 30, 2017 0.89% 1.40% 1.15% 2.41% December 31, 2017 2.27% 2.21% 1.72% 4.19% March 31, 2018 0.87% 2.11% 2.43% 8.01% June 30, 2018 0.83% 1.21% 1.05% 4.61% September 30, 2018 1.03% 1.77% 1.49% 3.37% December 31, 2018 0.92% 1.63% 1.41% 4.23% March 31, 2019 0.80% 1.61% 1.45% 3.80% June 30, 2019 0.86% 1.42% 1.37% 3.66% September 30, 2019 0.90% 1.50% 1.35% 3.68% December 31, 2019 1.34% 2.40% 1.86% 4.91% Delinquency rate by balance is defined as the balance of outstanding principal for loans that were 15-29,30-59,60-89,90-179 calendar days past due as of the date indicated as a percentage of the total outstanding principal for loans, excluding those at 180+ days delinquent, as of the same date. 26 Delinquency rates by vintage(1) Month on book 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th 8th 9th 10th 11th 12th 2017Q1 1.20% 2.01% 2.68% 3.32% 3.87% 4.33% 4.68% 4.98% 5.33% 5.61% 5.80% 2017Q2 1.72% 2.89% 3.81% 4.55% 5.14% 5.78% 6.32% 6.79% 7.05% 7.19% 7.24% 2017Q3 1.82% 2.93% 4.08% 5.16% 6.13% 6.64% 6.88% 7.04% 7.16% 7.22% 7.26% 2017Q4 2.51% 4.12% 5.16% 5.68% 5.97% 6.18% 6.29% 6.39% 6.47% 6.50% 6.50% 2018Q1 1.35% 2.18% 2.97% 3.65% 4.30% 4.85% 5.22% 5.50% 5.66% 5.74% 5.77% 2018Q2 1.75% 3.08% 4.35% 5.43% 6.31% 6.97% 7.45% 7.79% 7.99% 8.08% 8.13% 2018Q3 1.42% 2.48% 3.50% 4.36% 5.07% 5.58% 5.96% 6.27% 6.49% 6.64% 6.72% 2018Q4 1.42% 2.48% 3.54% 4.41% 5.17% 5.76% 6.19% 6.54% 6.81% 7.01% 7.16% 2019Q1 1.33% 2.38% 3.45% 4.36% 5.13% 5.75% 6.22% 6.65% 2019Q2 1.33% 2.34% 3.31% 4.18% 5.05% 2019Q3 1.02% 2.16% The chart and table display the historical cumulative 30-day plus past due delinquency rates by loan origination vintage for all loan products facilitated through the Company's online marketplace. 27 Attachments Original document

