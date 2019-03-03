Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NEW ZEALAND STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Finzsoft Solutions Limited    FIN   NZFINE0001S0

FINZSOFT SOLUTIONS LIMITED

(FIN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Finzsoft : Interim Financial Results for Half Year Ended 31 December 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/03/2019 | 03:09pm EST

Posted by Finzsoft on 4 March 2019

Finzsoft provides its half-year report and summary for the half year ended 31 December 2018, as follows:

- Six month operating revenue of $6.64 million is down on the same period last year (31 December 2017: $7.44 million).

- Net loss after tax of $1,067k is an increased loss on the same period last year (31 December 2017: $358k loss).

- EBITDA of -$380k is down on the same period last year (31 December 2017: $197k).

- Finzsoft continues to enjoy a stable and committed customer base supporting underlying, recurring license and professional service revenue. However, operating results for the period were adversely impacted by:

o bedding down the new business model introduced in FY18
o the process of Board renewal
o the timing of professional services revenue, particularly as Australian clients deferred investment decisions pending the outcome of the Hayne Royal Commission

- These adverse impacts were partially off-set by the impact of the transition to IFRS 15 - Revenue from Contracts with Customers ($432k)

- Commenting on the results, Managing Director Andrew Holliday said 'As shareholders maybe aware, the first half of FY19 was a particularly challenging period for Finzsoft. With those issues now behind us, management and the renewed Board are focussed on leveraging our new business model to driving revenue growth and profitability.'

Andrew Holliday
Managing Director
Finzsoft Solutions Limited
Telephone: +61 414 065 929

Download the results here

Disclaimer

Finzsoft Solutions Limited published this content on 04 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 March 2019 20:08:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FINZSOFT SOLUTIONS LIMITED
03:09pFINZSOFT : Interim Financial Results for Half Year Ended 31 December 2018
PU
2017FINZSOFT : Strategic Alliance Arrangement with Datacom Systems Limited
PU
2017FINZSOFT : FIN 2017 Annual Report
PU
2017FINZSOFT : Preliminary Full Year Result
PU
2017FINZSOFT : Results Announcement for the first half of FY17
PU
2016FINZSOFT SOLUTIONS : inks two new Multi-Year deals for its Banking Software
PU
2016FINZSOFT SOLUTIONS : First Credit Union in Talks with Finzsoft as Core Banking P..
PU
2015FINZSOFT SOLUTIONS : FY15 Annual Results
PU
2015FINZSOFT SOLUTIONS : Group appoints Craig Parnham as CEO of Sush Mobile
PU
More news
Chart FINZSOFT SOLUTIONS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Finzsoft Solutions Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Andrew Alexander Holliday Managing Director & Director
Timothy James Hurring Chief Technical Officer
Gary Sim Independent Non-Executive Director
Helen Hatchard Non-Independent Non-Executive Director
Robert McKinnon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FINZSOFT SOLUTIONS LIMITED0
S&P GLOBAL INC17.91%49 812
RELX-0.37%44 809
THOMSON REUTERS CORP8.54%27 257
WOLTERS KLUWER11.77%18 427
EQUIFAX17.59%13 218
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.