FIORE GOLD : FILES GOLD ROCK TECHNICAL REPORT

Vancouver, British Columbia - FIORE GOLD LTD. (TSXV: F) (OTCQB: FIOGF) ('Fiore' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the filing of a report entitled 'Technical Report on the Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Gold Rock Project, White Pine County, Nevada, USA' (the 'Technical Report'). The Technical Report, which is dated April 30, 2020 with an effective date of March 31, 2020, was prepared in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects ('NI 43-101') and is available under Fiore's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at fioregold.com.

The Qualified Persons ('QP') listed below have reviewed and verified that the technical information in respect of the Technical Report and the results announced in Fiore's news release on April 9, 2020.

APEX Geoscience Ltd. (APEX) was solely responsible for sections 2 to 12, 14, 23 and 24 of the Technical Report. APEX was jointly responsible, with the John T. Boyd Company ('BOYD') for sections 1, 25 and 26. The following Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101 are responsible for these sections as follows:

Items 2 to 12, 23 and 24 - Michael B. Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., President and Senior Principal as QP signatory with substantial contributions from Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo. as a QP.

Item 14 Mineral Resource Estimates and Item 15, Mineral Reserve Estimates - Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., President and Senior Principal as QP signatory with substantial contributions from Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo. and Steven J. Nicholls, BA.Sc., MAIG, both as QPs and contributors.

Items 1, 25 and 26 - joint authorship by APEX and BOYD with substantial contributions from Michael Dufresne, M.Sc., P.Geol., P.Geo., President and Senior Principal, Warren Black, M.Sc., P.Geo. and Steven J. Nicholls, BA.Sc., MAIG, all as QPs and contributors.

The John T. Boyd Company was responsible for Items 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, and pertinent sections of Items 25 and 26 as set forth in Form 43-101F1 for the Technical Report. The following Qualified Persons as defined under NI 43-101 are responsible for these sections as follows:

Item 13 Mineral Processing and Metallurgical Testing - Gregory B. Sparks, P.Eng., Managing Director Metals as QP signatory, with substantial contribution from J. R. Kelso, Chief Metallurgist signing as contributor

Item 16 Mining Methods - Gregory B. Sparks, P.Eng., Managing Director Metals and Sam J. Shoemaker, Senior Mining Engineer signing jointly as QPs

Item 17 Recovery Methods - Gregory B. Sparks, P.Eng., Managing Director Metals as QP signatory, with substantial contribution from J. R. Kelso, Chief Metallurgist signing as contributor

Item 18 Project Infrastructure - Gregory B. Sparks, P.Eng., Managing Director Metals as QP signatory with information contribution by Fiore

Item 19 Market Studies and Contracts - Gregory B. Sparks, P.Eng., Managing Director Metals as QP signatory with information contribution by Fiore

Item 20 Environmental Studies, Permitting and Social or Community Impact - Gregory B. Sparks, P.Eng., Managing Director Metals as QP signatory with information contribution by Fiore

Item 21 Capital and Operating Costs - Gregory B. Sparks, P.Eng., Managing Director Metals as QP signatory

Item 22 Economic Analysis - Gregory B. Sparks, P.Eng., Managing Director Metals as QP signatory

Item 25 Interpretations and Conclusions - Gregory B. Sparks, P.Eng., Managing Director Metals and Sam J. Shoemaker, Senior Mining Engineer signing jointly as QPs, with substantial contribution from J. R. Kelso, Chief Metallurgist signing as contributor

Item 26 Recommendations - Gregory B. Sparks, P.Eng., Managing Director Metals and Sam J. Shoemaker, Senior Mining Engineer signing jointly as QPs, with substantial contribution from J. R. Kelso, Chief Metallurgist signing as contributor

Correction to the Press Release of May 12, 2020

In the Company's press release of May 12, 2020 entitled 'Fiore Gold Ltd. Continues to Expand Oxide Gold Mineralization at its Pan Mine, including 74.7 metres of 0.74 g/t Gold and 15.2 metres of 2.60 g/t Gold', the reference to the current mineral reserves at the Company's Pan Mine was incorrect. The corrected reference should read: The most recent Proven and Probable reserve estimate, effective September 30, 2018, totals 275,600 gold ounces at an average grade of 0.51 g/t gold (0.015 oz/ton), with reserve cutoff grades of 0.21 g/t gold for the North and Central pits and 0.14 g/t gold for the South Pit.

Corporate Strategy

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

grow gold production at the Pan Mine while also growing the reserve and resource base;

advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project; and

acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations

