FIORE GOLD LTD.

(F)
Fiore Gold : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 30th

06/23/2020 | 08:36am EDT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiore Gold (OTCQB:FIOGF; TSXV:F; FSE:2FO), based in Vancouver, focused on gold production and development in Nevada, today announced that Tim Warman, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th.  

DATE: Tuesday, June 30th   
TIME: 10:30 AM ET
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MiningVIC063020

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • On May 21st, Fiore Gold reported record fiscal Q2 production and operating cash flow figures from its Pan Mine in Nevada
  • On May 19th, Fiore Gold announced a 2.0 million ounce measured and indicated resource on its Golden Eagle project in Washington State
  • On April 9th, Fiore Gold announced a positive Preliminary Economic Assessment on its Gold Rock project which is 12 miles northeast of the Pan Mine in Nevada

About Fiore Gold

Our corporate strategy is to grow Fiore into a 150,000 ounce per year gold producer. To achieve this, we intend to:

  • grow gold production at the Pan Mine while also growing the reserve and resource base;
  • advance exploration and development of the nearby Gold Rock project; and
  • acquire additional production or near-production assets to complement our existing operations

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fiore-gold-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-june-30th-301081688.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
