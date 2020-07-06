Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Firan Technology Group Corporation    FTG   CA3180931014

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

(FTG)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Firan Technology : June 30, 2020 - FTG ANNOUNCES THE SECOND QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 01:24pm EDT

FTG ANNOUNCES THE SECOND QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION ('FTG') ANNOUNCES THE SECOND QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL DATES

TORONTO, ONTARIO - (June 30, 2020) - Firan Technology Group Corporation (TSX:FTG) will release the Q2 2020 financial results after close of trading on Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

The Corporation will host a live conference call on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 8:30am (Eastern) to discuss the Q2 2020 financial results.

Anyone wishing to participate in the call should dial 647-427-2311 or 1-866-521-4909 and identify that you are calling to participate in the FTG conference call. The Chairperson is Mr. Brad Bourne. A replay of the call will be available until August 10, 2020 and will be available on the FTG website at www.ftgcorp.com. The number to call for a rebroadcast is 416-621-4642 or 1-800-585-8367, Conference ID 1275227.

ABOUT FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION

FTG is an aerospace and defense electronics product and subsystem supplier to customers around the globe. FTG has two operating units:

FTG Circuits is a manufacturer of high technology, high reliability printed circuit boards. Our customers are leaders in the aviation, defense, and high technology industries. FTG Circuits has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fredericksburg, Virginia and a joint venture in Tianjin, China.

FTG Aerospace manufactures illuminated cockpit panels, keyboards and sub-assemblies for original equipment manufacturers of aerospace and defense equipment. FTG Aerospace has operations in Toronto, Ontario, Chatsworth, California, Fort Worth, Texas and Tianjin, China.

The Corporation's shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol FTG.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are related to, but not limited to, FTG's operations, anticipated financial performance, business prospects and strategies. Forward-looking information typically contains words such as 'anticipate', 'believe', 'expect', 'plan' or similar words suggesting future outcomes. Such statements are based on the current expectations of management of the Corporation and inherently involve numerous risks and uncertainties, known and unknown, including economic factors and the Corporation's industry, generally. The preceding list is not exhaustive of all possible factors. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events and results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by the Corporation. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other factors carefully when making decisions with respect to the Corporation and not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Other than as may be required by law, FTG disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For further information please contact:

Bradley C. Bourne, President and CEO
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 314
Firan Technology Group Corporation
bradbourne@ftgcorp.com

Jamie Crichton, Vice President and CFO
Tel: (416) 299-4000 x 264
Firan Technology Group Corporation
jamiecrichton@ftgcorp.com

Additional information can be found at the Corporation's website www.ftgcorp.com

Disclaimer

Firan Technology Group Corporation published this content on 30 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 17:23:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP COR
01:24pFIRAN TECHNOLOGY : June 30, 2020 - FTG ANNOUNCES THE SECOND QUARTER 2020 EARNING..
PU
06/30FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION : (“FTG”) Announces the Second Qu..
AQ
04/15FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION : Announces Results of AGM
AQ
04/14FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION : (“FTG”) Announces Results of AG..
AQ
04/09FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : Announces first quarter 2020 financial results
AQ
04/08FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : IIROC Trading Halt - FTG
AQ
04/08FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : “FTG” OR “THE CORPORATION”) ANNOUNCES..
AQ
04/08FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : April 08, 2020 - FTG ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL R..
PU
04/03FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : Announces the first quarter 2020 earnings release and confere..
AQ
04/02FIRAN TECHNOLOGY : “FTG”) ANNOUNCES THE FIRST QUARTER 2020 EARNINGS ..
AQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 104 M 77,0 M 77,0 M
Net income 2020 -0,12 M -0,09 M -0,09 M
Net cash 2020 4,70 M 3,47 M 3,47 M
P/E ratio 2020 24,1x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 40,2 M 29,6 M 29,7 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 523
Free-Float 70,7%
Chart FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Firan Technology Group Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP COR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 3,75 CAD
Last Close Price 1,77 CAD
Spread / Highest target 126%
Spread / Average Target 112%
Spread / Lowest Target 97,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bradley C. Bourne President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Beutel Chairman
Jamie Crichton Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & VP
Hardeep Singh Heer Chief Technology Officer & VP-Engineering
Edward C. Hanna Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRAN TECHNOLOGY GROUP CORPORATION-56.51%30
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-7.03%101 518
RAYTHEON TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-30.05%93 202
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION-9.88%51 673
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-16.47%42 158
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-13.07%37 130
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group