Fireangel Safety Technology : Contract Win

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

('FireAngel' or the 'Group')

Contract Win

FireAngel (AIM: FA.), one of Europe's leading developers and suppliers of home safety products, announces that it has signed an agreement to supply smoke and heat alarms to a further housing association in Scotland.

FireAngel will supply Glasgow-based North View Housing Association ('NVHA') with the Group's wireless interlinked battery-powered smoke and heat alarms.

The contract with NVHA to supply approximately 700 properties, is the latest in a series of related wins for FireAngel, follows the requirement, from 1 February 2019, for greater safety standards as part of the Housing (Scotland) Act. The new standards require all homes to have a smoke alarm fitted in the living room or lounge and in circulation spaces such as hallways, landings and kitchens. All fitted alarms are required to be interlinked so they can be heard throughout the property. Homes are also required to have a carbon monoxide alarm fitted wherever there are fixed combustion appliances.

Neil Smith, Group Chief Executive of FireAngel, commented: 'We are delighted to see further traction across Scottish housing associations following the recent new legislation. Today's contract win with NVHA follows on from recent agreements with a number of other housing associations across Scotland, further demonstrating the requirement and demand for our compliant and interlinked products and further endorsing our strategy in this area.'

Notes to Editors

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc ('FireAngel')

FireAngel's mission is to protect, save and improve our customers' lives by making innovative, leading edge technology simple and accessible. FireAngel is one of the market leaders in the European home safety products market and launched its own connected homes product proposition at the end of 2016.

FireAngel's principal products are smoke alarms, CO alarms and accessories. The Company has an extensive portfolio of patented intellectual property in Europe, the US and other selected territories. Products are sold under FireAngel's leading brands of FireAngel, FireAngel Pro, AngelEye and FireAngel Connect.

For further product information, please visit: www.fireangeltech.com