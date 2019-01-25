Fireangel Safety Technology : Notification to shareholders regarding electronic communication with shareholders

Log in
01/25/2019 | 12:29pm EST

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

('FireAngel' or the 'Company')

Notification to shareholders regarding electronic communication with shareholders

FireAngel (AIM: FA.), one of Europe's leading developers and suppliers of home safety products, has today posted a letter to shareholders regarding electronic communication, the details of which are summarised below.

In future, Notices of Annual General Meetings, Annual Report and Accounts and other documents, will be published on the Company's website at www.fireangeltech.com. Reducing the number of hard copy documents sent by post will deliver significant savings to the Company in terms of administration, printing and postage costs, as well as speeding up the provision of information to shareholders. The reduced use of paper will also have environmental benefits.

The letter has been sent to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006, which requires that shareholders are individually asked to consent to this method of publication of documents and information.

The full text of the letter sent to shareholders is available on the Company's website at http://www.fireangeltech.com/investors/resources/

For further information, please contact:

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc 02477 717700
Neil Smith, Group Chief Executive

Mike Stilwell, Group Finance Director

Stockdale Securities 020 7601 6100
Tom Griffiths
Vigo Communications 020 7390 0230
Jeremy Garcia/Fiona Henson/Charlie Neish

Notes to Editors

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc ('FireAngel')

FireAngel's mission is to protect, save and improve our customers' lives by making innovative, leading edge technology simple and accessible. FireAngel is one of the market leaders in the European home safety products market and launched its own connected homes product proposition at the end of 2016.

FireAngel's principal products are smoke alarms, CO alarms and accessories. The Company has an extensive portfolio of patented intellectual property in Europe, the US and other selected territories. Products are sold under FireAngel's leading brands of FireAngel, FireAngel Pro, AngelEye and FireAngel Connect.

For further product information, please visit: www.fireangeltech.com

Disclaimer

Fireangel Safety Technology Group plc published this content on 25 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 January 2019 17:28:08 UTC
