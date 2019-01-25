Fireangel Safety Technology : Notification to shareholders regarding electronic communication with shareholders

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

('FireAngel' or the 'Company')

Notification to shareholders regarding electronic communication with shareholders

FireAngel (AIM: FA.), one of Europe's leading developers and suppliers of home safety products, has today posted a letter to shareholders regarding electronic communication, the details of which are summarised below.

In future, Notices of Annual General Meetings, Annual Report and Accounts and other documents, will be published on the Company's website at www.fireangeltech.com. Reducing the number of hard copy documents sent by post will deliver significant savings to the Company in terms of administration, printing and postage costs, as well as speeding up the provision of information to shareholders. The reduced use of paper will also have environmental benefits.

The letter has been sent to comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006, which requires that shareholders are individually asked to consent to this method of publication of documents and information.

The full text of the letter sent to shareholders is available on the Company's website at http://www.fireangeltech.com/investors/resources/

