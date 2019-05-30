Fireangel Safety Technology : Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

('FireAngel' or the 'Company')

Posting of Annual Report and Notice of Annual General Meeting

FireAngel (AIM: FA.), one of Europe's leading developers and suppliers of home safety products, announces that its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2018 and Notice of Annual General Meeting have been posted to shareholders. Both documents are now available to download from the Company's website at www.fireangeltech.com.

The 2019 Annual General Meeting will be held at 10.30am on Tuesday 25 June 2019 at Nailcote Hall, Nailcote Lane, Berkswell, Warwickshire CV7 7DE.

For further information, please contact:

FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc 024 7771 7700 Neil Smith, Group Chief Executive Mike Stilwell, Group Finance Director Stockdale Securities Limited 020 7601 6100 Tom Griffiths

Notes to Editors

About FireAngel Safety Technology Group plc

FireAngel's mission is to protect, save and improve our customers' lives by making innovative, leading edge technology simple and accessible. FireAngel is one of the market leaders in the European home safety products market and launched its own connected homes product proposition at the end of 2016.

FireAngel's principal products are smoke alarms, CO alarms and accessories. The Company has an extensive portfolio of patented intellectual property in Europe, the US and other selected territories. Products are sold under FireAngel's leading brands of FireAngel, FireAngel Pro, AngelEye and FireAngel Connect.