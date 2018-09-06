Log in
FIREEYE INC (FEYE)
FireEye : Announces Cyber Defense Summit Speaker Lineup

09/06/2018

New center stage additions include cyber security learnings from a former Chairman and CEO of a major U.S. corporation and the role of threat intelligence in detecting Iranian threat actors on leading social media platforms

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today revealed an action-packed speaker lineup for FireEye Cyber Defense Summit 2018, taking place October 1-4 in Washington D.C.

“Our vision for Cyber Defense Summit is to bring together the brightest cyber security leaders to solve for tomorrow’s risks with our actions today. We are very excited about the world-class lineup of speakers and sessions we have assembled. With registrations currently spanning more than 300 organizations across 35 countries and counting, we look forward to coming together as a global community to shape the future of cyber security,” said Vasu Jakkal, EVP and CMO at FireEye.

New keynotes – Frank Blake shares learnings as a former Chairman and CEO of a major U.S. corporation and FireEye head of Intel recaps findings that led to the take down of disinformation campaigns

Frank Blake, former Chairman and CEO of The Home Depot, will join former United States Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine Albright among Summit keynote speakers. During a fireside chat, Blake will discuss his perspective and learnings regarding cyber security. FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia and EVP and CTO Grady Summers will also deliver keynotes on the state of cyber security, while FireEye VP and head of Global Intelligence Operations Sandra Joyce will walk attendees through recent real-world intelligence findings, such as FireEye’s efforts to identify Iranian government influence campaigns on leading social media platforms, as well as the latest happenings with North Korea, China, and other nation-state activity.

Breakout sessions – attendees to hear from industry leaders and FireEye experts

In addition to keynotes and general sessions, the Summit will feature more than two dozen breakout sessions across three tracks. Sample sessions include:

Executive track:

  • Cyber attack simulation: an interactive session with the opportunity to react to a real-world scenario
  • Hunting and threat Intel on steroids: amazing results from existing people and tech
  • Roundtable on artificial intelligence use by threat groups and network defenders

Practitioner track:

  • Two-factor evolution: how attackers evade multi-factor and what to do about it
  • Protecting industrial control systems – three key lessons from TRITON
  • FIN7: ATT&CKing discuss the value of using frameworks for threat intelligence

Solutions track:

  • Beyond shared responsibility: using a next-gen SIEM to secure your cloud
  • Putting it to the test – assessing your ability to respond to a targeted attack
  • Phishing. Impersonation. Malware. Defending email against advanced threats

Training courses – targeting today’s top security issues

In addition to these new Cyber Defense Summit speakers, FireEye has made details available regarding pre-Summit technical training opportunities. On October 1-2, frontline experts will lead classes on critical security topics including alert analysis, creative red teaming, endpoint security investigations, enterprise incident response, and essentials of malware analysis.

For more information and to register for FireEye Cyber Defense Summit 2018, visit summit.fireeye.com.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 7,100 customers across 67 countries, including more than 45 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

© 2018 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
