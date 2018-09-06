FireEye : Announces Cyber Defense Summit Speaker Lineup

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company,
today revealed an action-packed speaker lineup for FireEye
Cyber Defense Summit 2018, taking place October 1-4 in Washington
D.C.
“Our vision for Cyber Defense Summit is to bring together the brightest
cyber security leaders to solve for tomorrow’s risks with our actions
today. We are very excited about the world-class lineup of speakers and
sessions we have assembled. With registrations currently spanning more
than 300 organizations across 35 countries and counting, we look forward
to coming together as a global community to shape the future of cyber
security,” said Vasu Jakkal, EVP and CMO at FireEye.
New keynotes – Frank Blake shares learnings as a former Chairman and
CEO of a major U.S. corporation and FireEye head of Intel recaps
findings that led to the take down of disinformation campaigns
Frank Blake, former Chairman and CEO of The Home Depot, will join former
United States Secretary of State Dr. Madeleine Albright among Summit keynote
speakers. During a fireside chat, Blake will discuss his perspective
and learnings regarding cyber security. FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia and EVP
and CTO Grady Summers will also deliver keynotes on the state of cyber
security, while FireEye VP and head of Global Intelligence Operations
Sandra Joyce will walk attendees through recent real-world intelligence
findings, such as FireEye’s efforts to identify Iranian government
influence campaigns on leading social media platforms, as well as the
latest happenings with North Korea, China, and other nation-state
activity.
Breakout sessions – attendees to hear from industry leaders and
FireEye experts
In addition to keynotes and general sessions, the Summit will feature
more than two dozen breakout
sessions across three tracks. Sample sessions include:
Executive track:
-
Cyber attack simulation: an interactive session with the
opportunity to react to a real-world scenario
-
Hunting and threat Intel on steroids: amazing results from existing
people and tech
-
Roundtable on artificial intelligence use by threat groups and
network defenders
Practitioner track:
-
Two-factor evolution: how attackers evade multi-factor and what to
do about it
-
Protecting industrial control systems – three key lessons from
TRITON
-
FIN7: ATT&CKing discuss the value of using frameworks for threat
intelligence
Solutions track:
-
Beyond shared responsibility: using a next-gen SIEM to secure your
cloud
-
Putting it to the test – assessing your ability to respond to a
targeted attack
-
Phishing. Impersonation. Malware. Defending email against advanced
threats
Training courses – targeting today’s top security issues
In addition to these new Cyber Defense Summit speakers, FireEye has made
details available regarding pre-Summit
technical training opportunities. On October 1-2, frontline experts
will lead classes on critical security topics including alert analysis,
creative red teaming, endpoint security investigations, enterprise
incident response, and essentials of malware analysis.
For more information and to register for FireEye Cyber Defense Summit
2018, visit summit.fireeye.com.
