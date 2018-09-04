Log in
FIREEYE INC (FEYE)
FireEye : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

09/04/2018

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.

  • Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
    New York, NY
    Presentation: Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
  • Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference
    Las Vegas, NV
    Presentation: Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 9:40 a.m. PDT

The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the company’s website at http://investors.fireeye.com/events.cfm.

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 7,100 customers across 67 countries, including more than 45 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

© 2018 FireEye, Inc. All rights reserved. FireEye and Mandiant are registered trademarks or trademarks of FireEye, Inc. in the United States and other countries. All other brands, products, or service names are or may be trademarks or service marks of their respective owners.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 827 M
EBIT 2018 15,1 M
Net income 2018 -220 M
Finance 2018 437 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 3,39x
EV / Sales 2019 3,42x
Capitalization 3 237 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 19,0 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Travis M. Reese President
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Frank E. Verdecanna Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Grady K. Summers Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIREEYE INC16.90%3 237
MICROSOFT CORPORATION31.32%861 371
RED HAT23.01%26 203
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC97.74%21 064
SPLUNK INC54.70%18 582
CITRIX SYSTEMS29.57%15 468
