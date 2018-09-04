FireEye : Announces Participation in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company,
today announced participation in upcoming investor conferences.
Citi 2018 Global Technology Conference
New York, NY
Presentation:
Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. EDT
Deutsche Bank 2018 Technology Conference
Las Vegas, NV
Presentation:
Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 9:40 a.m. PDT
The above presentations will be webcast. Links to the live and archived
webcasts will be available from the investor relations section of the
company’s website at http://investors.fireeye.com/events.cfm.
About FireEye, Inc.
FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless,
scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a
single platform that blends innovative security technologies,
nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant®
consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and
burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for,
prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 7,100 customers
across 67 countries, including more than 45 percent of the Forbes Global
2000.
