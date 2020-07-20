FireEye : Kristi Houssiere of FireEye Named on the 2020 CRN® 100 Rising Female Stars List

FireEye employee Kristi Houssiere recognized by CRN for her channel leadership & expertise

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced that CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kristi Houssiere to its 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars. This exclusive list identifies extraordinary women who are helping to shape the future of the IT channel.

The 100 Rising Female Stars list makes its debut this year with channel leadership candidates selected by the CRN® editorial team. The final honorees are chosen based on their demonstrated leadership, expertise, innovation, and ongoing dedication to the IT channel. This talented group of women contribute to the development and strategies of their organization’s channel partner programs and exude excellence in areas such as partner engagement, program management and marketing.

Houssiere is Senior Director of National Sales at FireEye and has been included on CRN’s Women of the Channel and Power 100 lists several times as well as being named one of CRN’s 2020 Channel Chiefs. Her Rising Female Stars recognition came from the work she carried out to enhance the experience of FireEye partners. This included introducing new sales incentives, expanding partner training and developing marketing content to boost demand for the FireEye product portfolio. These initiatives have had a significant impact on sales, for both FireEye and its partners.

“I’m delighted that Kristi’s expertise and hard work has attracted the recognition it deserves,” said Bill Robbins, EVP, Chief Revenue Officer & GM of Products at FireEye. “A key attribute embodied by Kristi and the wider channel team is they’re continually looking for ways to develop our partner program and offerings. This means that new program features and incentives are regularly being rolled out to partners, helping them sell FireEye offerings in the most profitable, efficient way possible. This is a critical part of our partner relationships as we work together to deliver high quality security solutions to our valued joint customers.”

“CRN’s 2020 100 Rising Female Stars list honors leaders who are poised to impact the industry for many years. They are accelerating the growth of their companies through excellent direction and innovation in their field,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “The accomplishments of these women are reshaping the IT channel, and we are proud to honor their achievements.”

The 2020 list of 100 Rising Female Stars will be featured in a special July issue of CRN® Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/risingstars

Learn more about the FireEye Affinity partner program at https://www.fireeye.com/partners.html

About FireEye, Inc.

FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,000 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.

