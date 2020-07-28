FireEye : Reports Financial Results for Second Quarter 2020
0
07/28/2020 | 04:02pm EDT
Record Q2 revenue of $230 million, an increase of 6 percent from the second quarter of 2019
All-time record non-GAAP operating income, net income, and earnings per share1
All-time record annualized recurring revenue of $598 million ending Q2, an increase of 8 percent compared to the end of the second quarter of 20192
Continued shift to cloud-based solutions as Platform, cloud subscription and managed services annualized recurring revenue of $302 million ending Q2 increased 27 percent compared to the end of the second quarter of 2019 and eclipsed Product and related subscription and support annualized recurring revenue for the first time2
FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE), the intelligence-led security company, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.
“The steps we have taken to accelerate our transformation to a security-as-a-service company resulted in record second quarter revenue and our highest ever non-GAAP profitability,” said Kevin Mandia, FireEye chief executive officer. “Growing adoption of our validation platform, cloud-based security products and intelligence solutions, combined with improved net retention in our appliance-based security controls business, drove annualized recurring revenue to record levels.”
“Cyber security remains a top spending priority for organizations worldwide, and the uncertainty of the current environment is creating opportunities for solutions that allow customers to purchase exactly what they need, when they need it,” added Mandia. “We know more about cyber threats and threat actors than any other company in our industry, and we continue to invest in solutions that make our knowledge and expertise available on demand and immediately actionable for our customers.”
Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Q2 2020
Q2 2019
Y/Y change
Revenue
$230 million
$218 million
+6%
Annualized recurring revenue2
$598 million
$552 million
+8%
GAAP gross margin
65%
64%
+1 pt
Non-GAAP gross margin1
72%
72%
–
GAAP operating margin
(17)%
(26)%
+9 pts
Non-GAAP operating margin1
10%
(1)%
+11 pts
GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted
$(0.24)
$(0.33)
+$0.09
Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share, basic and diluted1
$0.09
$(0.01)
+$0.10
Cash flow provided (used) by operating activities
$15 million
$(15) million
$30 million
Capital expenditures
$6 million
$15 million
$(9) million
1 A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the financial statement tables included in this press release. An explanation of these measures is also included under the heading “Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”
2 Annualized recurring revenue is defined as the annualized run-rate of active term licenses, subscriptions, and support contracts at the end of a reporting period.
Third Quarter and Updated 2020 Outlook
FireEye provides guidance based on current market conditions and expectations. The company emphasizes that the guidance is subject to various important cautionary factors referenced in the section entitled "Forward-Looking Statements" below, including risks and uncertainties associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.
Q3 2020 Outlook
Updated 2020 Outlook
Revenue
$225 - $229 million
$905 - $925 million
Non-GAAP gross margin
70% - 71%
70.5% - 71.5%
Non-GAAP operating margin
7.5% - 8.5%
6.5% - 7.5%
Net interest income (expense)
$0 - $(1) million
$(2) - $(3) million
Provision for non-GAAP income taxes
$1.5 - $2.0 million
$4 - $6 million
Weighted average shares outstanding, diluted
227 million
227 million
Non-GAAP net income per share, diluted
$0.06 - $0.08
$0.22 - $0.26
Capital expenditures
~ $7 million
$30 - $35 million
Guidance for non-GAAP financial measures excludes stock-based compensation, amortization of stock-based compensation expense capitalized in software development costs, amortization of intangible assets, restructuring charges, non-cash interest expense related to the company's convertible senior notes, and other non-recurring items.
Conference Call Information
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements related to future financial results for the third quarter and full year 2020, including revenue, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, net interest income and expense, provision for non-GAAP income taxes, weighted average shares outstanding, non-GAAP net income per share, and capital expenditures in the section entitled “Third Quarter and Updated 2020 Outlook” above, as well as statements regarding opportunities and continued investments.
All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to the company as of the date hereof, and FireEye does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law. Any future product, service, feature, or related specification that may be referenced in this release is for informational purposes only and is not a commitment to deliver any offering, technology or enhancement. FireEye reserves the right to modify future product or service plans at any time.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
About FireEye, Inc.
FireEye is the intelligence-led security company. Working as a seamless, scalable extension of customer security operations, FireEye offers a single platform that blends innovative security technologies, nation-state grade threat intelligence, and world-renowned Mandiant® consulting. With this approach, FireEye eliminates the complexity and burden of cyber security for organizations struggling to prepare for, prevent, and respond to cyber attacks. FireEye has over 9,300 customers across 103 countries, including more than 50 percent of the Forbes Global 2000.