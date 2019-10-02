FireEye : hires Goldman Sachs for potential sale - Business Insider

The talks are in early stages and private equity firms appear to be the most likely buyer, the report said, adding that there was no certainty of a deal.

FireEye had reported a surprise second-quarter loss and cut its 2019 revenue forecast on non-renewal of cybersecurity subscriptions in its last quarter earnings in July.

The company's shares were up 4.3% in afternoon trading.

The companies declined to comment on the report.

