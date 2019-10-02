Log in
FireEye : hires Goldman Sachs for potential sale - Business Insider

10/02/2019 | 03:11pm EDT
The Goldman Sachs Headquarters building is pictured in the Manhattan borough of New York City

(Reuters) - Cybersecurity firm FireEye Inc has hired Goldman Sachs Group Inc for a potential sale, Business Insider reported on Wednesday, citing three sources familiar with the discussions.

The talks are in early stages and private equity firms appear to be the most likely buyer, the report said, adding that there was no certainty of a deal.

FireEye had reported a surprise second-quarter loss and cut its 2019 revenue forecast on non-renewal of cybersecurity subscriptions in its last quarter earnings in July.

The company's shares were up 4.3% in afternoon trading.

The companies declined to comment on the report.

(Reporting by Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur and Shailesh Kuber)

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 871 M
EBIT 2019 4,59 M
Net income 2019 -249 M
Finance 2019 124 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 -15,2x
EV / Sales2019 3,07x
EV / Sales2020 2,74x
Capitalization 2 795 M
Chart FIREEYE, INC.
Duration : Period :
FireEye, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIREEYE, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 17,40  $
Last Close Price 13,22  $
Spread / Highest target 74,0%
Spread / Average Target 31,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 5,90%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin R. Mandia Chief Executive Officer & Director
Travis M. Reese President
Enrique T. Salem Chairman
Frank E. Verdecanna Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Executive VP
Grady K. Summers Chief Technology Officer & Executive VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIREEYE, INC.-18.45%2 820
MICROSOFT CORPORATION34.95%1 061 551
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC39.66%30 470
SYNOPSYS61.43%20 627
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.50.16%18 513
SPLUNK INC.11.65%17 838
