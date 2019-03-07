GIFA, Inc. Announces That it is Exploring Potential Acquisition Opportunities in the Pharmaceutical Business Sector

SAN DIEGO, March 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (SYMBOL: “GIFX”) Gifa, Inc., a Nevada corporation ("GİFA," the “Company,” “we,” and “our”) announced that Mr. Yusuf Kisa, the Chairman of the Board of GIFA, Inc. offered the following as a further elaboration of the Company’s plans and to further clarify the Company’s future interest in possible acquisitions and a potential stock listing:



“We anticipate moving with caution in exploring what may be possible potential acquisition opportunities that may exist in the pharmaceutical business sector. If circumstances allow and if market conditions are favorable, we may enter this sector. We also know that entering any business will require extensive due diligence and a detailed evaluation before any acquisition can be completed, assuming that any such acquisition may be feasible. We have not undertaken any of these steps and we know that this will likely take a lot of management time with no guarantee that any acquisition can be completed or if it is completed, that it can be completed on reasonable terms. All of us know that there are many issues that need to be examined and market conditions may not allow us to pursue any acquisition opportunities either currently or in the foreseeable future. Overall and despite our general optimism, we cannot be certain that any acquisition by the Company will be made.”

Mr. Kisa further stated that, “We are a small company but we are reviewing listing requirements of U.S.-based stock exchanges. We know that our financial stature is modest and we know that we do not currently qualify for any listing on any U.S.-based stock exchange and there can be no guarantee that our common stock will qualify for any stock exchange listing at any time in the foreseeable future.”

All of the statements contained in the first three paragraphs of this Press Release are “forward-looking statements” and each of which are entirely subject to the qualifications set forth below (in upper case letters).

About GIFA, Inc.

We are a small company with limited financial and managerial resources and we are subject to all of the risks and uncertainties of an early-stage business enterprise. We were originally incorporated in the State of Nevada on April 29, 2008 under the name Firefish, Inc. From April 2008 to September 30, 2018 our principal assets and operations were those of Firefish Private Networks Limited, our then-existing wholly-owned subsidiary (“Firefish Networks”) through which we primarily offered mobile and internet marketing services to retailers and educational services to young learners and young adults. In addition, we hosted an annual English, Math and Science competency competition referred to as the Primary Olympiad and we built a robust social networking platform with wide ranging features together with a text advertising services to retailers in India. As a result of the Divestiture (of Firefish Networks) and the Acquisition (of Gifa Holding) on September 30, 2018 together with the recently completed Grandex Acquisition, we are focusing our managerial, financial, and marketing resources on the business conducted by Gifa Holding. We are working to complete the filing of several periodic reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission but we cannot assure you that these will be filed.

THIS PRESS RELEASE CONTAINS "FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS". FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS ARE STATEMENTS CONCERNING ESTIMATES, PLANS, OBJECTIVES, GOALS, STRATEGIES, EXPECTATIONS, INTENTIONS, PROJECTIONS, DEVELOPMENTS, FUTURE EVENTS, PERFORMANCE OR PRODUCTS, UNDERLYING (EXPRESSED OR IMPLIED) ASSUMPTIONS AND OTHER STATEMENTS THAT ARE OTHER THAN HISTORICAL FACTS. IN SOME CASES FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS CAN BE IDENTIFIED BY THE USE OF FORWARD-LOOKING WORDS SUCH AS “ESTIMATED,” "BELIEVES," "EXPECTS," "MAY," "WILL," "SHOULD," OR "ANTICIPATES," OR THE NEGATIVE OF THESE WORDS OR OTHER VARIATIONS OF THESE WORDS OR COMPARABLE WORDS, OR BY DISCUSSIONS OF PLANS OR STRATEGY THAT INVOLVE RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES. MANAGEMENT WISHES TO CAUTION THE READER THAT THESE FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, STATEMENTS REGARDING THE COMPANY AND ITS PLANS OR INTENTIONS, ESTIMATES, GOALS, COMPETITIVE TRENDS, POTENTIAL ACQUISITION STRATEGIES, THE POSSIBLE LISTING OF THE COMPANY’S COMMON STOCK ON A STOCK EXCHANGE AND OTHER MATTERS THAT ARE NOT HISTORICAL FACTS ARE ONLY PREDICTIONS. NO ASSURANCES CAN BE GIVEN THAT SUCH PREDICTIONS WILL PROVE CORRECT OR THAT THE ANTICIPATED FUTURE RESULTS WILL BE ACHIEVED. ACTUAL EVENTS OR RESULTS MAY DIFFER MATERIALLY EITHER BECAUSE ONE OR MORE PREDICTIONS PROVE TO BE ERRONEOUS OR AS A RESULT OF OTHER RISKS FACING THE COMPANY. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS SHOULD BE READ IN LIGHT OF THE CAUTIONARY STATEMENTS SET FORTH HEREIN AND THOSE SET FORTH IN OUR MOST RECENT FORM 10-K, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO "THE FACTORS THAT MAY AFFECT FUTURE RESULTS" SHOWN AS ITEM 1A IN OUR FORM 10-K AND THE RISKS ASSOCIATED WITH AN EARLY-STAGE COMPANY THAT HAS LIMITED ASSETS AND OPERATIONS, THE COMPARATIVELY LIMITED FINANCIAL RESOURCES OF THE COMPANY, THE INTENSE COMPETITION THE COMPANY FACES FROM OTHER ESTABLISHED COMPETITORS, AND THE LEGAL UNCERTAINTIES THAT DIRECTLY AND INDIRECTLY IMPACT DEVELOPMENT-STAGE COMPANIES. ANY ONE OR MORE OF THESE OR OTHER RISKS COULD CAUSE ACTUAL RESULTS TO DIFFER MATERIALLY FROM THE FUTURE RESULTS INDICATED, EXPRESSED, OR IMPLIED IN SUCH FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS. WE UNDERTAKE NO OBLIGATION TO UPDATE OR REVISE ANY FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT TO REFLECT EVENTS, CIRCUMSTANCES, OR NEW INFORMATION AFTER THE DATE OF THIS PRESS RELEASE OR TO REFLECT THE OCCURRENCE OF UNANTICIPATED OR OTHER SUBSEQUENT EVENTS.

For further information contact:

William M. Aul

Gifa, Inc.

Bill@Aullaw.net