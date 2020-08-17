Firefly Resources : 13/08/2020 - Change in Substantial Holding x 2
0
08/17/2020 | 11:48pm EDT
604 page 1/2 15 July 2001
Form 604
Corporations Act 2001
Section 671B
Notice of change of interests of substantial holder
ToCompany Name/Scheme
ACN/ARSN
Firefly Resources Limited
Type text here
1. Details of substantial holder(1)
Name
ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Kevin Puil
There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on
The previous notice was given to the company on
The previous notice was dated
2. Previous and present voting power
10 / 8 / 20
4 / 8 / 20
4 / 8 / 20
The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:
Class of securities (4)
Previous notice
Present notice
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
Person's votes
Voting power (5)
FPO
18,179,193
8.2%
18,179,193
7.07%
3. Changes in relevant interests
Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:
Date of
Person whose
Nature of
Consideration
Class and
Person's votes
change
relevant interest
change (6)
given in relation
number of
affected
changed
to change (7)
securities
affected
10/8/2020
Kevin Puil
Dilution
NIL
18,179,193
18,179,193
FPO
4. Present relevant interests
Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:
Holder of
Registered
Person entitled
Nature of
Class and
Person's votes
relevant
holder of
to be registered
relevant
number of
interest
securities
as holder (8)
interest (6)
securities
Kevin Puil
Citigroup Pty Ltd
Kevin Puil
Beneficial
18,179,193
18,179,193
604 page 2/2 15 July 2001
5. Changes in association
The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:
Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)
Nature of association
6. Addresses
The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:
Name
Address
Kevin Puil
2018 Rundell Place, Austin, TX, USA 78704
Signature
print name
Kevin Puil
capacity
Individual
sign here
date
12 / 08 / 2020
DIRECTIONS
If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
Include details of:
any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).
See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, becom`e entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.
604 GUIDE page 1/1 13 March 2000
GUIDE This guide does not form part of the prescribed form and is included by ASIC to assist you in completing and lodging form 604.
Signature
Lodgingperiod
Lodging Fee
Other forms to be completed
This form must be signed by either a director or a secretary of the substantial holder.
Nil
Nil
Nil
Additionalinformation
If additional space is required to complete a question, the information may be included on a separate piece of paper annexed to the form.
(b)This notice must be given to a listed company, or the responsible entity for a listed managed investment scheme. A copy of this notice must also be given to each relevant securities exchange.
The person must give a copy of this notice:
within 2 business days after they become aware of the information; or
by 9.30 am on the next trading day of the relevant securities exchange after they become aware of the information if:
a takeover bid is made for voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme; and
the person becomes aware of the information during the bid period.
Annexures
To make any annexure conform to the regulations, you must
use A4 size paper of white or light pastel colour with a margin of at least 10mm on all sides
show the corporation name and ACN or ARBN
number the pages consecutively
print or type in BLOCK letters in dark blue or black ink so that the document is clearly legible when photocopied
identify the annexure with a mark such as A, B, C, etc
endorse the annexure with the words:
This is annexure (mark) of (number) pages referred to in form (form number and title)
sign and date the annexure
The annexure must be signed by the same person(s) who signed the form.
Information in this guide is intended as a guide only. Please consult your accountant or solicitor for further advice.
Firefly Resources Limited published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 03:47:11 UTC