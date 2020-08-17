Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Firefly Resources Limited    FFR   AU0000069783

FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED

(FFR)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Firefly Resources : 13/08/2020 - Change in Substantial Holding x 2

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 11:48pm EDT

604 page 1/2 15 July 2001

Form 604

Corporations Act 2001

Section 671B

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

ToCompany Name/Scheme

ACN/ARSN

Firefly Resources Limited

Type text here

1. Details of substantial holder(1)

Name

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Kevin Puil

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on

The previous notice was given to the company on

The previous notice was dated

2. Previous and present voting power

10 / 8 / 20

4 / 8 / 20

4 / 8 / 20

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class of securities (4)

Previous notice

Present notice

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

Person's votes

Voting power (5)

FPO

18,179,193

8.2%

18,179,193

7.07%

3. Changes in relevant interests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of

Person whose

Nature of

Consideration

Class and

Person's votes

change

relevant interest

change (6)

given in relation

number of

affected

changed

to change (7)

securities

affected

10/8/2020

Kevin Puil

Dilution

NIL

18,179,193

18,179,193

FPO

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of

Registered

Person entitled

Nature of

Class and

Person's votes

relevant

holder of

to be registered

relevant

number of

interest

securities

as holder (8)

interest (6)

securities

Kevin Puil

Citigroup Pty Ltd

Kevin Puil

Beneficial

18,179,193

18,179,193

604 page 2/2 15 July 2001

5. Changes in association

The persons who have become associates (2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name and ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature of association

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in this form are as follows:

Name

Address

Kevin Puil

2018 Rundell Place, Austin, TX, USA 78704

Signature

print name

Kevin Puil

capacity

Individual

sign here

date

12 / 08 / 2020

DIRECTIONS

  1. If there are a number of substantial holders with similar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, or the manager and trustee of an equity trust), the names could be included in an annexure to the form. If the relevant interests of a group of persons are essentially similar, they may be referred to throughout the form as a specifically named group if the membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.
  2. See the definition of "associate" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.
  3. See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 671B(7) of the Corporations Act 2001.
  4. The voting shares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.
  5. The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body corporate or scheme multiplied by 100.
  6. Include details of:
    1. any relevant agreement or other circumstances because of which the change in relevant interest occurred. If subsection 671B(4) applies, a copy of any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person giving full and accurate details of any contract, scheme or arrangement, must accompany this form, together with a written statement certifying this contract, scheme or arrangement; and
    2. any qualification of the power of a person to exercise, control the exercise of, or influence the exercise of, the voting powers or disposal of the securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicating clearly the particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreement" in section 9 of the Corporations Act 2001.

  1. Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, becom`e entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be included even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation to the acquisitions, even if they are not paid directly to the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.
  2. If the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. if the relevant interest arises because of an option) write "unknown".
  3. Give details, if appropriate, of the present association and any change in that association since the last substantial holding notice.

604 GUIDE page 1/1 13 March 2000

GUIDE This guide does not form part of the prescribed form and is included by ASIC to assist you in completing and lodging form 604.

Signature

Lodgingperiod

Lodging Fee

Other forms to be completed

This form must be signed by either a director or a secretary of the substantial holder.

Nil

Nil

Nil

Additionalinformation

  1. If additional space is required to complete a question, the information may be included on a separate piece of paper annexed to the form.

(b)This notice must be given to a listed company, or the responsible entity for a listed managed investment scheme. A copy of this notice must also be given to each relevant securities exchange.

  1. The person must give a copy of this notice:
    1. within 2 business days after they become aware of the information; or
    2. by 9.30 am on the next trading day of the relevant securities exchange after they become aware of the information if:
      1. a takeover bid is made for voting shares in the company or voting interests in the scheme; and
      2. the person becomes aware of the information during the bid period.

Annexures

To make any annexure conform to the regulations, you must

  1. use A4 size paper of white or light pastel colour with a margin of at least 10mm on all sides
  2. show the corporation name and ACN or ARBN
  3. number the pages consecutively
  4. print or type in BLOCK letters in dark blue or black ink so that the document is clearly legible when photocopied
  5. identify the annexure with a mark such as A, B, C, etc
  6. endorse the annexure with the words:
    This is annexure (mark) of (number) pages referred to in form (form number and title)
  7. sign and date the annexure
    The annexure must be signed by the same person(s) who signed the form.

Information in this guide is intended as a guide only. Please consult your accountant or solicitor for further advice.

Disclaimer

Firefly Resources Limited published this content on 13 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2020 03:47:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
08/17FIREFLY RESOURCES : 13/08/2020 - Change in Substantial Holding x 2
PU
08/17FIREFLY RESOURCES : 13/08/2020 - Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder
PU
08/10FIREFLY RESOURCES : 11/08/2020 - Firefly enhances Yalgoo Project with strategic ..
PU
08/09FIREFLY RESOURCES : 07/08/2020 - Change of Directors Interest Notices x 3
PU
08/09FIREFLY RESOURCES : 10/08/2020 - Maiden drill program commences at Yalgoo Gold P..
PU
08/06FIREFLY RESOURCES : 07/08/2020 - Completion of Entitlement Offer
PU
08/04FIREFLY RESOURCES : 04/08/2020 - Ceasing to be a Substantial Shareholder
PU
08/04FIREFLY RESOURCES : 04/08/2020 - Change of Directors Interest Notice
PU
08/04FIREFLY RESOURCES : 04/08/2020 - Issue of Placement Shares and Cleansing Stateme..
PU
08/03FIREFLY RESOURCES : 04/08/2020 - Update - Proposed Issue of Securities - FFR
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 0,61 M 0,44 M 0,44 M
Net income 2019 -3,60 M -2,60 M -2,60 M
Net cash 2019 0,24 M 0,17 M 0,17 M
P/E ratio 2019 -1,08x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 32,1 M 23,2 M 23,2 M
EV / Sales 2018 30,6x
EV / Sales 2019 6,62x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 69,1%
Chart FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Firefly Resources Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Simon Irwin Lawson Chief Executive Officer, Director & MD
Michael Edwards Non-Executive Chairman
Geoffrey Michael Jones Non-Executive Director
John Ralston Hutton Non-Executive Director
Natalie Teo Secretary
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIREFLY RESOURCES LIMITED98.41%18
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL-8.61%45 052
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION8.12%34 935
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC.5.03%20 012
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-4.19%12 640
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.-7.62%8 469
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group