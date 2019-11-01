Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Firestone Diamonds plc    FDI   GB00BKX59Y86

FIRESTONE DIAMONDS PLC

(FDI)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 11/01 11:57:55 am
0.63 GBp   +14.55%
12:03pFIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Issue of Shares
PU
03:48aFIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Production resumes at Liqhobong Mine
PU
10/23FIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Quarterly Update on Operations
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Firestone Diamonds : Issue of Shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/01/2019 | 12:03pm EDT

Issue of Shares

Released : 01 Nov 2019 15:53

RNS Number : 0429S

Firestone Diamonds PLC

01 November 2019

1 November 2019

Firestone Diamonds plc

("Firestone" or the "Company")

Issue of shares

Firestone Diamonds plc (AIM: FDI) announces that, in accordance with the terms of the US$30.0 million Series A Eurobond debt facility ("Series A Eurobonds"), and subsequent to the passing of necessary resolutions at a General Meeting that was held on 15 October 2019 ("the General Meeting"), it has opted to issue, in aggregate, 79,600,454 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each ("Ordinary Shares") in respect of the quarterly interest due on the Series A Eurobonds, for the two quarters ended 30 June and 30 September 2019.

In terms of the resolutions, the company is permitted to issue shares in respect of the interest due on the Series A Eurobonds to Pacific Road Resources Fund II L.P. and Pacific Road Resources Fund II (together "Pacific Road") and Resource Capital Fund VI L.P. ("RCF") for the 12 month period commencing from 1 July 2019 and ending on 30 June 2020 on a non‐pre‐emptive basis. As at 30 September 2019, Series A Eurobonds amounting to US$30.0 million had been issued.

Accordingly, the Company will issue, in aggregate, 39,800,227 new Ordinary Shares to Pacific Road and 39,800,227 new Ordinary Shares to RCF in respect of the interest due on the Series A Eurobonds, for the two quarters ended 30 June and 30 September 2019.

Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM. Admission and dealings in the new Ordinary Shares are expected to commence at 8.00 a.m. on 5 November 2019 ("Admission"). On Admission, the Company will have 645,072,236 Ordinary Shares in issue.

The Company does not currently hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury. Accordingly, the above figure of 645,072,236 may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Following the issue of the new Ordinary Shares, Pacific Road and RCF will be interested in 201,226,292 and 201,821,604 Ordinary Shares respectively, representing approximately 31.19% and 31.29% respectively of the Company's issued share capital. The Takeover Panel has agreed to waive the obligation on Pacific Road and RCF to make a mandatory offer to all Shareholders under Rule 9 of the Takeover Code which would otherwise be triggered as a result of the increase in the voting rights in the Company of each Pacific Road and RCF above 30 per cent, following the approval of the Independent Shareholders being granted at the General Meeting.

For more information please visit: www.firestonediamonds.comor contact:

Firestone Diamonds plc

+44 (0)20 3319 1690

Paul Bosma

Grant Ferriman

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited (Nomad and Broker)

+44 (0)20 3037 2000

Nick Stamp

Alex Reynolds

Tavistock (Public and Investor Relations)

+44 (0)20 7920 3150

Jos Simson

Gareth Tredway

Annabel de Morgan

Background information on Firestone

Firestone is an international diamond mining company with operations in Lesotho. Firestone commenced commercial production in July 2017 at the Liqhobong Diamond Mine. Liqhobong is owned 75% by Firestone and 25% by the Government of Lesotho. Lesotho is one of Africa's significant new diamond producers, hosting Gem Diamonds' Letšeng Mine, Firestone's Liqhobong Mine, Namakwa Diamonds' Kao Mine and Lucapa's Mothae Mine.

‐ends‐

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

IOELLFEELILLIIA

Disclaimer

Firestone Diamonds plc published this content on 01 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 November 2019 16:02:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRESTONE DIAMONDS PLC
12:03pFIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Issue of Shares
PU
03:48aFIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Production resumes at Liqhobong Mine
PU
10/23FIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Quarterly Update on Operations
PU
10/17FIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Results of General Meeting
PU
10/15FIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Update on power disruptions
PU
10/04FIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Production disruption due to power fluctuations
PU
10/01FIRESTONE DIAMONDS : Shareholder Circular and Notice of General Meeting
PU
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019 49,2 M
EBIT 2019 -6,67 M
Net income 2019 -13,1 M
Debt 2019 58,2 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,24x
P/E ratio 2020 -0,20x
EV / Sales2019 1,25x
EV / Sales2020 1,27x
Capitalization 3,11 M
Chart FIRESTONE DIAMONDS PLC
Duration : Period :
Firestone Diamonds plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 2,55  GBp
Last Close Price 0,55  GBp
Spread / Highest target 445%
Spread / Average Target 364%
Spread / Lowest Target 293%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Bosma Chief Executive Officer & Director
Raffaele Giuseppe Genovese Non-Executive Chairman
Polite Khutjwe Group Manager-Operations & Projects
Grant Llewellyn Ferriman Chief Financial Officer
Kenric Charles Owen Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRESTONE DIAMONDS PLC-83.46%4
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%8 377
LUCARA DIAMOND CORPORATION-27.03%326
MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC.-34.87%203
GEM DIAMONDS LIMITED-43.78%112
PETRA DIAMONDS LIMITED-77.44%95
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group