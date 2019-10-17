Firestone Diamonds : Results of General Meeting

Firestone Diamonds plc ("Firestone" or the "Company"), the AIM‐quoted diamond company, is pleased to announce that at the Company's General Meeting, held earlier today, all the resolutions proposed (the "Resolutions") were duly passed. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:
RESOLUTION
FOR
% FOR
AGAINST
% AGAINST
WITHHELD
TOTAL
1
451,240,096
99.99%
30,859
0.01%
10,324
451,281,279
2
451,238,328
99.99%
31,731
0.01%
11,220
451,281,279
3
127,793,983
99.98%
27,910
0.02%
13,444
127,835,337
4
127,793,802
99.98%
27,910
0.02%
13,625
127,835,337
5
451,238,784
99.99%
27,926
0.01%
14,569
451,281,279
6
451,231,792
99.99%
34,691
0.01%
14,796
451,281,279
7
451,237,124
99.99%
27,745
0.01%
16,410
451,281,279
For more information please visit: www.firestonediamonds.comor contact:
Firestone Diamonds plc
+44 (0)20 3319 1690
Paul Bosma
Grant Ferriman
Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited (Nomad and Broker)
+44 (0)20 3037 2000
Nick Stamp
Alex Reynolds
Tavistock (Public and Investor Relations)
+44 (0)20 7920 3150
Jos Simson
Gareth Tredway
Annabel de Morgan
Background information on Firestone
Firestone is an international diamond mining company with operations in Lesotho. Firestone commenced commercial production in July 2017 at the Liqhobong Diamond Mine. Liqhobong is owned 75% by Firestone and 25% by the Government of Lesotho. Lesotho is one of Africa's significant new diamond producers, hosting Gem Diamonds' Letšeng Mine, Firestone's Liqhobong Mine, Namakwa Diamonds' Kao Mine and Lucapa's Mothae Mine.
This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.
Firestone Diamonds plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 17:03:08 UTC