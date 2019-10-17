Log in
FIRESTONE DIAMONDS PLC

(FDI)
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/17 11:35:07 am
0.525 GBp   --.--%
Firestone Diamonds : Results of General Meeting

10/17/2019 | 01:04pm EDT

Results of General Meeting

Released : 17 Oct 2019 17:30

RNS Number : 3006Q

Firestone Diamonds PLC

17 October 2019

Firestone Diamonds plc

("Firestone" or the "Company")

Results of General Meeting

Firestone Diamonds plc ("Firestone" or the "Company"), the AIM‐quoted diamond company, is pleased to announce that at the Company's General Meeting, held earlier today, all the resolutions proposed (the "Resolutions") were duly passed. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

RESOLUTION

FOR

% FOR

AGAINST

% AGAINST

WITHHELD

TOTAL

1

451,240,096

99.99%

30,859

0.01%

10,324

451,281,279

2

451,238,328

99.99%

31,731

0.01%

11,220

451,281,279

3

127,793,983

99.98%

27,910

0.02%

13,444

127,835,337

4

127,793,802

99.98%

27,910

0.02%

13,625

127,835,337

5

451,238,784

99.99%

27,926

0.01%

14,569

451,281,279

6

451,231,792

99.99%

34,691

0.01%

14,796

451,281,279

7

451,237,124

99.99%

27,745

0.01%

16,410

451,281,279

For more information please visit: www.firestonediamonds.comor contact:

Firestone Diamonds plc

+44 (0)20 3319 1690

Paul Bosma

Grant Ferriman

Macquarie Capital (Europe) Limited (Nomad and Broker)

+44 (0)20 3037 2000

Nick Stamp

Alex Reynolds

Tavistock (Public and Investor Relations)

+44 (0)20 7920 3150

Jos Simson

Gareth Tredway

Annabel de Morgan

Background information on Firestone

Firestone is an international diamond mining company with operations in Lesotho. Firestone commenced commercial production in July 2017 at the Liqhobong Diamond Mine. Liqhobong is owned 75% by Firestone and 25% by the Government of Lesotho. Lesotho is one of Africa's significant new diamond producers, hosting Gem Diamonds' Letšeng Mine, Firestone's Liqhobong Mine, Namakwa Diamonds' Kao Mine and Lucapa's Mothae Mine.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.comor visit www.rns.com.

END

ROMQDLFFKBFFFBQ

Disclaimer

Firestone Diamonds plc published this content on 17 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 October 2019 17:03:08 UTC
