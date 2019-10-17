Firestone Diamonds : Results of General Meeting

Results of General Meeting

Firestone Diamonds plc

Firestone Diamonds plc ("Firestone" or the "Company"), the AIM‐quoted diamond company, is pleased to announce that at the Company's General Meeting, held earlier today, all the resolutions proposed (the "Resolutions") were duly passed. Detailed results of the vote are set out below:

RESOLUTION FOR % FOR AGAINST % AGAINST WITHHELD TOTAL 1 451,240,096 99.99% 30,859 0.01% 10,324 451,281,279 2 451,238,328 99.99% 31,731 0.01% 11,220 451,281,279 3 127,793,983 99.98% 27,910 0.02% 13,444 127,835,337 4 127,793,802 99.98% 27,910 0.02% 13,625 127,835,337 5 451,238,784 99.99% 27,926 0.01% 14,569 451,281,279 6 451,231,792 99.99% 34,691 0.01% 14,796 451,281,279 7 451,237,124 99.99% 27,745 0.01% 16,410 451,281,279

