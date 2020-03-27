Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  Firm Capital Property Trust    FCD.UN   CA3183261054

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST

(FCD.UN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Firm Capital Property Trust Announces Intention to Commence a Normal Course Issuer Bid

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/27/2020 | 08:10pm EDT

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 27, 2020) - Firm Capital Property Trust (TSXV: FCD.UN) (the "Trust") is pleased to announce that it plans to file an application with the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") to commence a normal course issuer bid (the "Bid") to purchase up to 2,824,296 of its trust units ("Trust Units") being 10% of the Public Float (as defined in the policies of the Exchange). The Bid remains subject to the approval of the Exchange but if approved will remain in place for a period of 12 months unless terminated earlier at the Trust's discretion.

The board of trustees of the Trust is of the opinion that the recent market prices of its Trust Units do not reflect the underlying value of its assets and future prospects, and that repurchasing Trust Units is one way of creating unitholder value.

If approved, all Trust Units purchased pursuant to the Bid will be made on the open market through the facilities of the Exchange and the purchase and payment for the acquired Trust Units will be made by the Trust in accordance with the requirements of the Exchange.

To the knowledge of the Trust, no trustee, senior officer, or other insider of the Trust, or any associate of such person, or any associate or affiliate of the Trust, currently intends to sell any Trust Units into the Bid. However, sales by such persons through the facilities of the Exchange or any other available market or alternative trading system in Canada may occur if the personal circumstances of any such person change or if any such person makes a decision unrelated to the Bid. The benefits to any such person whose Trust Units are purchased would be the same as the benefits available to all other holders whose Trust Units are purchased.

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST (TSXV: FCD.UN)

Firm Capital Property Trust is focused on creating long-term value for Unitholders, through capital preservation and disciplined investing to achieve stable distributable income. In partnership with management and industry leaders, The Trust's plan is to co-own a diversified property portfolio of multi-residential, flex industrial, net lease convenience retail, and core service provider professional space. In addition to stand alone accretive acquisitions, the Trust makes joint acquisitions with strong financial partners and acquisitions of partial interests from existing ownership groups, in a manner that provides liquidity to those selling owners and professional management for those remaining as partners. Firm Capital Realty Partners Inc., through a structure focused on an alignment of interests with the Trust sources, syndicates and property and asset manages investments on behalf of the Trust.

For the Trust's complete financial statements, Management's Discussion & Analysis and supplementary information, please visit www.sedar.com or the Trust's website at www.firmcapital.com

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "continue", and by discussions of strategies that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release relate to the approval of the Bid by the Exchange, purchases to be made under the Bid and the timing thereof. The forward-looking statements are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Trust. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. Although management of the Trust believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements will occur as anticipated. Neither the Trust nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any forward-looking statements, and no one has any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or such other factors which affect this information, except as required by law.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, which may be made only by means of a prospectus, nor shall there be any sale of the Units of the Trust in any state, province or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under securities laws of any such state, province or other jurisdiction. The Trust Units have not been, and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered, sold or delivered in the United States absent registration or an application for exemption from the registration requirements of U.S. securities laws.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Additional information about the Trust is available at www.firmcapital.com or www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Robert McKee
President & Chief Executive Officer
(416) 635-0221

Sandy Poklar
Chief Financial Officer
(416) 635-0221

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53905


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUS
08:10pFirm Capital Property Trust Announces Intention to Commence a Normal Course I..
NE
05:02pFIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces strong fourth quarter and year end resul..
AQ
03/19FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Closing of a 50% Interest in a $10.7 Mil..
AQ
02/10FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Acquisition of a 50% Interest in a $10.7..
AQ
2019FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Completes $23 Million Bought Deal Financing of Tru..
AQ
2019FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : announces $20 million bought deal financing of tru..
AQ
2019FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Closing of Final Tranche of $6 Million P..
AQ
2019FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Files Preliminary Base Shelf Prospectus
AQ
2019FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Announces Change in Auditor
AQ
2019FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST : Provides Update to Previously Announced Private Pl..
AQ
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 36,8 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 11,3%
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 3,70x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,62x
Capitalization 136 M
Chart FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST
Duration : Period :
Firm Capital Property Trust Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 7,17  CAD
Last Close Price 4,25  CAD
Spread / Highest target 70,6%
Spread / Average Target 68,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 64,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert McKee Chef Executive Officer & Non-Independent Trustee
Stanley Goldfarb Chairman-Trustees Board
Sandy Ivan Poklar Chief Financial Officer & Non-Independent Trustee
Eli Dadouch Vice Chairman-Trustees Board & Co-CIO
Jonathan Mair Non-Independent Trustee & Co-CIO
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST-33.98%97
GECINA-17.79%10 677
ICADE-18.19%6 471
MIRVAC GROUP-31.76%5 166
GPT GROUP-33.93%4 363
SAFEHOLD INC.54.74%3 170
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group