Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages First American Investors to Contact the Firm

10/19/2019 | 11:37am EDT

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) on behalf of First American investors. Our investigation concerns whether First American has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. According to the report, First American said that it learned of a “design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data” and has shut down external access.

On this news, First American’s share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $51.80 per share on May 28, 2019.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired First American shares, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Melissa Fortunato by email at investigations@bespc.com, or telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a New York-based law firm concentrating in commercial and securities litigation. For additional information concerning our investigation into First American, please go to https://bespc.com/FAF. For additional information about Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. please go to www.bespc.com. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.


© Business Wire 2019
