Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages First American Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is investigating potential claims against First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) on behalf of First American investors. Our investigation concerns whether First American has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. According to the report, First American said that it learned of a “design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data” and has shut down external access.

On this news, First American’s share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $51.80 per share on May 28, 2019.

