Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First American Financial Corp    FAF

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP

(FAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of First American Financial Corporation - FAF

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 10:51pm EDT

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF).

On May 24, 2019, KrebsOnSecurity reported the discovery of a massive data leak involving the Company that may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003 including “bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, Social Security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and drivers license images.” The Company later confirmed its knowledge of a “design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether First American’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to First American’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

If you have information that would assist KSF in its investigation, or have been a long-term holder of First American shares and would like to discuss your legal rights, you may, without obligation or cost to you, call toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or email KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nyse-faf/ to learn more.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include the Former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is a law firm focused on securities, antitrust and consumer class actions, along with merger & acquisition and breach of fiduciary litigation against publicly traded companies on behalf of shareholders. The firm has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL C
10:51pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL INVESTIGATI : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
07:01aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Defect Risk Declines for Second Straight Month, Accor..
BU
06/26FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Cal..
BU
06/24FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Five Cities Where Affordability Increased the Most, A..
BU
06/20FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Housing Market Enters Unprecedented Homebody Era, Acc..
BU
06/18FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Mortgage Rates Deliver Surprise Boost to Demand and S..
BU
06/07FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/03FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : AM Best Comments on Credit Ratings of First American ..
AQ
05/31FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL INVESTIGATI : Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the O..
BU
05/31FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : aftershock and the need for cyber resilience
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 815 M
EBIT 2019 764 M
Net income 2019 558 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 10,91
P/E ratio 2020 11,03
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,03x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,02x
Capitalization 6 011 M
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 65,1 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
Larry Davidson Chief Operating Officer-Specialty Insurance
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP20.30%6 011
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES24.18%38 982
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.23%35 339
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION21.19%33 357
SAMPO7.89%26 158
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC10.72%18 546
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About