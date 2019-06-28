FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL INVESTIGATION INITIATED By Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of First American Financial Corporation - FAF

Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF).

On May 24, 2019, KrebsOnSecurity reported the discovery of a massive data leak involving the Company that may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003 including “bank account numbers and statements, mortgage and tax records, Social Security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and drivers license images.” The Company later confirmed its knowledge of a “design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data.”

KSF’s investigation is focusing on whether First American’s officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to First American’s shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

