FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP

(FAF)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Federman & Sherwood : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach of First American Financial Corp.

0
05/28/2019 | 03:47pm EDT

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood initiates an investigation into First American Financial Corp. [NYSE: FAF] relating to the unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003, according to a May 24, 2019 article by KrebsonSecurity. On May 28, 2019, First American Financial Corp. announced that it shut down external access to a production environment with a reported design defect that created the potential for unauthorized access to customer data. First American Financial Corp. is one of the largest U.S. title insurers.

If you wish to discuss this data breach, obtain further information and participate in potential litigation, or should you have any questions or concerns regarding this notice, please contact Robin Hester at rkh@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website at: www.federmanlaw.com


© Business Wire 2019
