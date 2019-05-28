Federman & Sherwood : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach of First American Financial Corp.

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood initiates an investigation into First American Financial Corp. [NYSE: FAF] relating to the unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003, according to a May 24, 2019 article by KrebsonSecurity. On May 28, 2019, First American Financial Corp. announced that it shut down external access to a production environment with a reported design defect that created the potential for unauthorized access to customer data. First American Financial Corp. is one of the largest U.S. title insurers.

