FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
First American Financial : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

07/13/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

—Earnings release dates for remainder of 2020—

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that it will host a conference call on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT.

The call will follow the release of the company’s earnings results for the second quarter of 2020, which is scheduled earlier that day at 6:45 a.m. EDT.

The conference call, which will also be broadcast over the Internet and is open to investors, members of the financial community, the media and other members of the public, can be accessed online at http://www.firstam.com/investor or by dialing toll free 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial 201-689-8349.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available through August 6, 2020 by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13706905. An audio archive of the call and a copy of the second-quarter 2020 earnings release, including the financial information contained therein, will also be available on First American’s investor website.

At the present time, the company expects to release its third-quarter earnings on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:45 a.m. EDT and host a conference call at 11 a.m. EDT on the same day.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 5 563 M - -
Net income 2020 309 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 17,5x
Yield 2020 3,71%
Capitalization 5 323 M 5 323 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,96x
Nbr of Employees 18 412
Free-Float 96,9%
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 54,29 $
Last Close Price 47,77 $
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,48%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Michael Dale McKee Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION-18.09%5 323
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.-23.79%30 477
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-16.87%28 783
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-22.66%27 319
SAMPO OYJ-17.30%20 219
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-20.81%15 112
