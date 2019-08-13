Log in
First American Financial Corporation : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 42 Cents Per Share

08/13/2019

08/13/2019 | 08:31pm EDT

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 42 cents per common share.

The cash dividend is payable on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record as of September 9, 2019.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2019
