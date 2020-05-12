First American Financial Corporation : to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that company management will participate in the upcoming virtual investor conferences listed below.

Susquehanna 2020 Housing Forum on Wednesday, May 13

2020 SunTrust Robinson Humphrey Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, May 19 and Wednesday, May 20

2020 Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Real Estate Finance & Technology Conference on Thursday, May 28

First American’s updated investor presentation will be available at 7 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at http://www.firstam.com/investor.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200512005804/en/