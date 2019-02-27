Log in
First American Financial : Database Solutions Group Honored for Customer Service and Innovation at 2019 Stevie® Awards

0
02/27/2019

—Group Wins Four Awards at 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service—

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced the company’s Database Solutions group earned recognition for its commitment to customer service and innovation at the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, earning a Gold Stevie® award in the “Customer Service Training Team of the Year” category and Bronze Stevie awards in the “Innovation in Customer Service” and “Business Intelligence Solutions” categories.

“Customer service and innovation are part of our core values and emphasized in everything we do. We’re committed to enhancing our customers’ experience and solving their challenges every time they interact with First American,” said Robert Karraa, president at First American Database Solutions. “The recognition by the Stevie Awards signals we’re delivering on this commitment on par with some of the best companies in the world.”

More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.


© Business Wire 2019
