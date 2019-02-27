First American Financial : Database Solutions Group Honored for Customer Service and Innovation at 2019 Stevie® Awards

First
American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading
provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for
real estate transactions, today announced the company’s Database
Solutions group earned recognition for its commitment to customer
service and innovation at the 13th annual Stevie
Awards for Sales & Customer Service, earning a Gold Stevie®
award in the “Customer Service Training Team of the Year” category and
Bronze Stevie awards in the “Innovation in Customer Service” and
“Business Intelligence Solutions” categories.
“Customer service and innovation are part of our core values and
emphasized in everything we do. We’re committed to enhancing our
customers’ experience and solving their challenges every time they
interact with First American,” said Robert Karraa, president at First
American Database Solutions. “The recognition by the Stevie Awards
signals we’re delivering on this commitment on par with some of the best
companies in the world.”
More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all
sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s
competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than
150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.
About First American
First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading
provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for
real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First
American also provides title plant management services; title and other
real property records and images; valuation products and services; home
warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and
wealth management services; and other related products and services.
With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its
products and services directly and through its agents throughout the
United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100
Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive
year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.
About the Stevie Awards
Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie
Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The
International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers,
the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the Stevie Awards for Sales
& Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000
entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring
organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the
Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.
Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.
