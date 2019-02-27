First American Financial : Database Solutions Group Honored for Customer Service and Innovation at 2019 Stevie® Awards

—Group Wins Four Awards at 2019 Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service—

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced the company’s Database Solutions group earned recognition for its commitment to customer service and innovation at the 13th annual Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, earning a Gold Stevie® award in the “Customer Service Training Team of the Year” category and Bronze Stevie awards in the “Innovation in Customer Service” and “Business Intelligence Solutions” categories.

“Customer service and innovation are part of our core values and emphasized in everything we do. We’re committed to enhancing our customers’ experience and solving their challenges every time they interact with First American,” said Robert Karraa, president at First American Database Solutions. “The recognition by the Stevie Awards signals we’re delivering on this commitment on par with some of the best companies in the world.”

More than 2,700 nominations from organizations in 45 nations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were evaluated in this year’s competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 150 professionals worldwide in seven specialized judging committees.

