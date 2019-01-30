First American Financial : Defect Risk Expected to Stabilize in 2019, According to First American's Loan Application Defect Index

First
American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading
global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk
solutions for real estate transactions, today released the First
American Loan Application Defect Index for December 2018, which
estimates the frequency of defects, fraudulence and misrepresentation in
the information submitted in mortgage loan applications. The Defect
Index reflects estimated mortgage loan defect rates over time, by
geography and loan type. It is available as an interactive
tool that can be tailored to showcase trends by category, including
amortization type, lien position, loan purpose, property and transaction
types, and can provide state- and market-specific comparisons of
mortgage loan defect levels.
December 2018 Loan Application Defect Index
-
The frequency of defects, fraudulence and misrepresentation in the
information submitted in mortgage loan applications increased by 7.4
percent compared with the previous month.
-
Compared to December 2017, the Defect Index increased by 4.8 percent.
-
The Defect Index is down 14.7 percent from the high point of risk in
October 2013.
-
The Defect Index for refinance transactions increased by 8.2 percent
compared with the previous month and is up 14.5 percent compared with
a year ago.
-
The Defect Index for purchase transactions increased by 7.1 percent
compared with the previous month and is down 1.1 percent compared with
a year ago.
Chief Economist Analysis: What’s Behind the Late 2018 Surge in Loan
App Defect Risk?
“In December 2018, the Loan
Application Defect Index for purchase transactions continued its
string of month-over-month increases, rising for the fourth month in a
row. Despite the upswing, the Defect Index for purchase transactions
still remains 1.1 percent below its level in December 2017,” said Mark
Fleming, chief economist at First American. “The Defect Index for
refinance transactions also increased 8.2 percent compared to the
previous month and is 14.5 percent higher than a year ago. The overall
Defect Index, which includes both purchase and refinance transactions,
increased 7.4 percent compared with November, and increased 4.8 percent
year over year.
“The fourth quarter of 2018 saw loan application defect risk rise
significantly. Nationally, overall defect risk reached its highest point
in more than four years. In December, defect risk increased in every
state compared with the previous month, and defect risk increased in 39
states year over year. Two recent trends drove the late 2018 rise in
defect risk,” said Fleming.
Rising Share of Purchase Transactions
“In 2017, mortgage rates were consistently below 4 percent, but rates
steadily increased throughout 2018, reaching a high of 4.8 percent in
October 2018 before moderating slightly to 4.6 percent in December 2018.
As mortgage rates rise, the incentive to refinance declines,” said
Fleming. “The share of refinance mortgage transactions dropped to 27
percent of the overall mortgage market in the fourth quarter of 2018,
10 percent lower than the previous year. While loan application defects
can happen on either purchase or refinance transactions, there is a
greater propensity for fraud and misrepresentation with purchase
transactions. We have seen this before, in 2013, as mortgage rates
increased, so did overall defect, fraud and misrepresentation risk.”
Impact of Natural Disasters
“Our research indicates that natural disasters go hand-in-hand with loan
application defect risk, as natural disasters create the opportunity for
misrepresentation of collateral condition. Unfortunately, this trend
appears to be playing out in the aftermath of the tragic wildfires that
struck California in late 2018,” said Fleming. “Before July, defect,
fraud and misrepresentation risk was declining in California. Since
July, California’s defect risk has steadily increased. In California,
fraud risk was 14.5 percent higher than one year ago, and 6 percent
higher than November.”
What to Expect in 2019
“Rising mortgage rates reduced the share of refinance transactions,
leading to a greater share of higher-risk purchase transactions,” said
Fleming. “But, as we look forward to 2019, rising rates may also play a
role in reducing defect risk.
“In a rising rate environment, the appeal of the adjustable-rate
mortgage (ARM) increases. As mortgage rates increase and borrowers seek
to keep their monthly payment low, more borrowers are likely to choose
the adjustable-rate option,” said Fleming. “Adjustable-rate mortgages,
based on our defect, fraud and misrepresentation index, have been
modestly less risky throughout much of 2017 and 2018. If mortgage rates
continue to trend up into 2019, a corresponding increase in the share of
ARMs could help offset the rise in risk from the increasing share of
purchase transactions.
“Additionally, data from the 2017 Thomas Fire in California shows that
defect risk remained elevated for five months after the wildfire, before
trending down again. If this historical trend continues, we expect
defect risk in California to normalize moving forward,” said Fleming.
“Therefore, while the rise in mortgage rates and the tragic natural
disasters of 2018 elevated loan application defect risk, we have reason
to believe that this will stabilize in 2019.”
December 2018 State Highlights
-
The five states with a year-over-year increase
in defect frequency are: Alaska (+32.9 percent), West Virginia (+31.5
percent), Maine (+26.1 percent), New York (+24.7 percent), and Hawaii
(+21.1 percent).
-
The five states with the greatest year-over-year decrease
in defect frequency are: Vermont (-17.4 percent), Florida (-11.1
percent), Arizona (-8.2 percent), Arkansas (-7.6 percent), and
Minnesota (-7.3 percent).
December 2018 Local Market Highlights
-
Among the largest 50 Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs), the five
markets with the greatest year-over-year increase
in defect frequency are: San Diego (+30.1 percent), Pittsburgh (+24.6
percent), Richmond, Va. (+23.2 percent), Detroit (+21.3 percent), and
Memphis, Tenn. (+20.5 percent).
-
Among the largest 50 Core Based Statistical Areas (CBSAs), the five
markets with the largest year-over-year decrease
in defect frequency are: Jacksonville, Fla. (-17.2 percent), Houston
(-16.5 percent), Tampa, Fla. (-13.5 percent), Orlando, Fla. (-10.3
percent), and Minneapolis (-10.1 percent).
Next Release
The next release of the First American Loan Application Defect Index
will take place the week of February 25, 2019.
Methodology
The methodology statement for the First American Loan Application Defect
Index is available at http://www.firstam.com/economics/defect-index.
