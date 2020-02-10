First American Financial : Earns Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Corporate Equality Index for Second Year in a Row

Log in
02/10/2020 | 11:02am EST

—Company designated a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Workplace Equality—

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that for the second year in a row the company earned a 100 percent rating on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation’s national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) employees. First American joins the ranks of 686 U.S. companies that earned perfect scores this year and were designated a “Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Workplace equality.”

“Our people demonstrate their ongoing commitment to maintaining an inclusive workplace every day through their interactions with and treatment of others,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Our positive, collaborative culture is a core company strength, fostering engaged employees and engaged employees serve our customers well. This combination, along with the efficient operation of our business, ultimately benefits shareholders, as well.”

The 2020 CEI evaluated LGBTQ-related policies and practices, including non-discrimination workplace protections, domestic partner benefits, transgender-inclusive health care benefits, competency programs, and public engagement with the LGBTQ community. First American satisfied all of the CEI’s criteria, earning a 100 percent ranking and the designation as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. For more information on the 2020 Corporate Equality Index, or to download a free copy of the report, visit www.hrc.org/cei.

In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list and recognized as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces for Women and the 2019 Best Workplaces for Diversity, each for the fourth consecutive year. The company was also named one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance for the third consecutive year.

The company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work® to the “Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for five consecutive years (2015, 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019), and a 2018 Best Workplace in Canada for Millennials, as well as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 131 M
EBIT 2019 875 M
Net income 2019 652 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,79%
P/E ratio 2019 10,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 6 844 M
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
Larry Davidson Chief Operating Officer-Specialty Insurance
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION4.46%7 079
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION10.65%38 836
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.2.56%38 639
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-0.69%34 288
SAMPO PLC7.25%25 005
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.3.70%19 271
