First American Financial : Haeggquist & Eck is Investigating First American Title Insurance Co. Regarding Its Reported Data Breach

Haeggquist & Eck, LLP, a leading consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating First American Title Insurance Co. (“First American” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FAF).

First American provides title insurance to homebuyers and settlement services for sellers, real estate agents, brokers, mortgage lenders, and others involved in real estate transactions.

An investigation has disclosed that First American, one of the largest U.S. title insurers, may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. These records are reported as containing private and sensitive information about home buyers and sellers, including bank-account numbers, statements, mortgage and tax records, social security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and driver’s license images.

First American has confirmed the breach to at least one news agency. The Company is now subject to possible violations of numerous consumer protection statutes and laws in which the Company could be liable to pay substantial damages.

What You Can Do

If you have used First American, likely as part of a real estate transaction, you may have legal claims against First American. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please call attorney Amber Eck or Aaron Olsen at 619-342-8000 or e-mail at ambere@haelaw.com or aarono@haelaw.com. There is no cost or obligation to you.

