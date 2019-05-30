Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First American Financial Corp    FAF

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP

(FAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First American Financial : Haeggquist & Eck is Investigating First American Title Insurance Co. Regarding Its Reported Data Breach

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/30/2019 | 09:05am EDT

Haeggquist & Eck, LLP, a leading consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating First American Title Insurance Co. (“First American” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FAF).

First American provides title insurance to homebuyers and settlement services for sellers, real estate agents, brokers, mortgage lenders, and others involved in real estate transactions.

An investigation has disclosed that First American, one of the largest U.S. title insurers, may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. These records are reported as containing private and sensitive information about home buyers and sellers, including bank-account numbers, statements, mortgage and tax records, social security numbers, wire transaction receipts, and driver’s license images.

First American has confirmed the breach to at least one news agency. The Company is now subject to possible violations of numerous consumer protection statutes and laws in which the Company could be liable to pay substantial damages.

What You Can Do

If you have used First American, likely as part of a real estate transaction, you may have legal claims against First American. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please call attorney Amber Eck or Aaron Olsen at 619-342-8000 or e-mail at ambere@haelaw.com or aarono@haelaw.com. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Haeggquist & Eck, LLP is a nationally recognized leader in consumer rights law. The firm represents class members in consumer rights lawsuits, and members of the firm have helped consumers recover millions of dollars in value.

This release constitutes attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL C
09:05aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Haeggquist & Eck is Investigating First American Titl..
BU
05/28FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD : Initiates an Investigation of the Data Breach of First Ame..
BU
05/28FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Affordability Improves for the First Time since 2016,..
BU
05/28FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements a..
AQ
05/25FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Security flaw exposes 885 million First American real..
AQ
05/25FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : 885 million bank transactions, social security number..
AQ
05/25FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Real estate title firm's lapse exposes data in 885M f..
AQ
05/24FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Real estate title firm's lapse exposes data in 885M f..
AQ
05/20FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Housing Market Potential Narrows Performance Gap in A..
BU
05/09FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Hold..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 815 M
EBIT 2019 764 M
Net income 2019 558 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,26%
P/E ratio 2019 10,66
P/E ratio 2020 10,78
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,01x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,00x
Capitalization 5 876 M
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 63,6 $
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
Larry Davidson Chief Operating Officer-Specialty Insurance
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP17.43%5 876
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES21.14%37 995
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC7.20%35 917
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION16.46%32 055
SAMPO1.07%23 954
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC11.14%18 555
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About