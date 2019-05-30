First American Financial : Haeggquist & Eck is Investigating First American Title Insurance Co. Regarding Its Reported Data Breach

Haeggquist
& Eck, LLP, a leading consumer rights litigation firm, is
investigating First
American Title Insurance Co. (“First American” or the “Company”)
(NYSE: FAF).
First American provides title insurance to homebuyers and settlement
services for sellers, real estate agents, brokers, mortgage lenders, and
others involved in real estate transactions.
An investigation has disclosed that First American, one of the largest
U.S. title insurers, may have allowed unauthorized access to more than
885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. These
records are reported as containing private and sensitive information
about home buyers and sellers, including bank-account numbers,
statements, mortgage and tax records, social security numbers, wire
transaction receipts, and driver’s license images.
First
American has confirmed the breach to at least one news agency. The
Company is now subject to possible violations of numerous consumer
protection statutes and laws in which the Company could be liable to pay
substantial damages.
