Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First American Financial Corporation    FAF

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION

(FAF)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First American Financial : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against First American Financial Corp.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/26/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) resulting from allegations that First American may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. According to report, First American said that it learned of a “design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data” and has shut down external access.

On this news, First American’s share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $51.80 per share on May 28, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by First American investors. If you purchased shares of First American please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1662.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL C
01:30pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED FIRM, Continues to Investigate..
BU
03/10INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
03/06FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/03FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Announces Completion of Docutech Acquisition
BU
02/28FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Mortgage Fraud Risk Falls to New Low, According to Fi..
BU
02/24FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Regional Variances in Household Income Influence Affo..
BU
02/20FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Housing Market Potential Reaches Two-Year High, Accor..
BU
02/18FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
02/18FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® ..
BU
02/13FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 6 348 M
EBIT 2020 847 M
Net income 2020 605 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,10%
P/E ratio 2020 8,17x
P/E ratio 2021 8,38x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,77x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,78x
Capitalization 4 866 M
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 69,29  $
Last Close Price 43,25  $
Spread / Highest target 75,7%
Spread / Average Target 60,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,58%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
Larry Davidson Chief Operating Officer-Specialty Insurance
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION-25.84%4 866
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS, INC.0.38%31 451
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION-26.19%26 304
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES-32.69%23 509
SAMPO OYJ-27.81%16 903
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDINGS, INC.-2.75%15 352
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group