First American Financial : ROSEN, A LEADING GLOBAL LAW FIRM, Continues to Investigate Securities Claims Against First American Financial Corp. – FAF

11/10/2019 | 12:46pm EST

Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of First American Financial Corp. (NYSE: FAF) resulting from allegations that First American may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

On May 24, 2019, Brian Krebs of krebsonsecurity.com published a report alleging that First American may have allowed unauthorized access to more than 885 million records related to mortgage deals going back to 2003. According to report, First American said that it learned of a “design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data” and has shut down external access.

On this news, First American’s share price fell by more than 6%, closing at $51.80 per share on May 28, 2019.

Rosen Law Firm is preparing a class action lawsuit to recover losses suffered by First American investors. If you purchased shares of First American please visit the firm’s website at http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-1662.html to join the class action. You may also contact Phillip Kim of Rosen Law Firm toll free at 866-767-3653 or via email at pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm or on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm.

Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 3 each year since 2013. Rosen Law Firm has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for investors.

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
