First American Financial : Ranked among the Best Workplaces in Texas for Second Year in a Row

First
American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF),
a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and
risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Fortune®
and Great Place to Work® have recognized First American as
one of the 2019
Best Workplaces in Texas. Earlier this year, First American was
named one of the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®,
marking the fourth consecutive year First American earned a place on
that list.
“Given the strong competition for talented people in Texas’ growing
market, we’re proud that Fortune and Great Place to Work have recognized
our success in meeting our goal to be a premier employer in the state.
However, our people deserve the spotlight, as their actions every day
are the most responsible for the workplace experience at First
American,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial
Corporation. “Their integrity, teamwork and commitment to their
colleagues, customers and communities are what drives First American’s
reputation for leadership and innovation in the title insurance and
settlement services industry.”
To prepare the 2019 Best Workplaces in Texas list, Great Place to Work
applied its data-driven methodology to anonymous Trust Index™ survey
responses from more than 42,000 people across a wide range of
industries, gauging more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on
the job, including the extent to which employees trust leaders, the
respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace
decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings
are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include
all employees, regardless of who they are or what they do for the
organization.
“Explosive metro-area growth and some of the lowest unemployment rates
in the country put intense pressure on Texas employers to ensure their
workplaces are attractive to top talent,” said Michael Bush, CEO of
Great Place to Work. “Organizations like First American stand out from
the crowd, providing a workplace where people with a broad range of
backgrounds can contribute to the success and innovation of
organizations ranking among the best in the nation.”
In 2018, Fortune® magazine and Great Place to Work recognized
First American for the third consecutive year as one of the Best
Workplaces for Women and one of the Best
Workplaces for Diversity. First American was recently named one of
the Best
Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance for the third year in
a row as well. First American has earned recognition as a “best place to
work” 55 times in publications across the United States since 2012.
Internationally, the company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named
by Great Place to Work® to the “Best Workplaces™ in Canada –
1000+ Employees” list for four consecutive years (2015, 2016, 2017 and
2018), and a 2018 Best Workplace in Canada for Millennials, as well as
one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance.
The Best Workplaces in Texas is one of a series of rankings by Great
Place to Work® and Fortune® based on employee
survey feedback. To see the complete list of the 2019 Best Workplaces in
Texas, click here.
About First American
First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading
provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for
real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First
American also provides title plant management services; title and other
real property records and images; valuation products and services; home
warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and
wealth management services; and other related products and services.
With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its
products and services directly and through its agents throughout the
United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100
Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive
year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.
