First American Financial : Ranked among the Best Workplaces in Texas for Second Year in a Row

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, announced today that Fortune® and Great Place to Work® have recognized First American as one of the 2019 Best Workplaces in Texas. Earlier this year, First American was named one of the 2019 Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®, marking the fourth consecutive year First American earned a place on that list.

“Given the strong competition for talented people in Texas’ growing market, we’re proud that Fortune and Great Place to Work have recognized our success in meeting our goal to be a premier employer in the state. However, our people deserve the spotlight, as their actions every day are the most responsible for the workplace experience at First American,” said Dennis Gilmore, CEO, First American Financial Corporation. “Their integrity, teamwork and commitment to their colleagues, customers and communities are what drives First American’s reputation for leadership and innovation in the title insurance and settlement services industry.”

To prepare the 2019 Best Workplaces in Texas list, Great Place to Work applied its data-driven methodology to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses from more than 42,000 people across a wide range of industries, gauging more than 60 elements of team members’ experience on the job, including the extent to which employees trust leaders, the respect with which people are treated, the fairness of workplace decisions, and how much camaraderie there is among the team. Rankings are based on employees’ feedback and reward companies who best include all employees, regardless of who they are or what they do for the organization.

“Explosive metro-area growth and some of the lowest unemployment rates in the country put intense pressure on Texas employers to ensure their workplaces are attractive to top talent,” said Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “Organizations like First American stand out from the crowd, providing a workplace where people with a broad range of backgrounds can contribute to the success and innovation of organizations ranking among the best in the nation.”

In 2018, Fortune® magazine and Great Place to Work recognized First American for the third consecutive year as one of the Best Workplaces for Women and one of the Best Workplaces for Diversity. First American was recently named one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services and Insurance for the third year in a row as well. First American has earned recognition as a “best place to work” 55 times in publications across the United States since 2012.

Internationally, the company’s Canadian subsidiary, FCT, has been named by Great Place to Work® to the “Best Workplaces™ in Canada – 1000+ Employees” list for four consecutive years (2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018), and a 2018 Best Workplace in Canada for Millennials, as well as one of the Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

