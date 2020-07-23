First American Financial : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results 0 07/23/2020 | 06:46am EDT Send by mail :

—Reports Earnings of $1.52 per Diluted Share, or $1.05 per Diluted Share Excluding Net Realized Investment Gains— First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020. Current Quarter Highlights Total revenue of $1.6 billion, up 7 percent compared with last year Closed title orders up 29 percent, driven by a 160 percent increase in refinance orders Average revenue per order down 26 percent, driven by the shift to refinance transactions

Net realized investment gains of $69.3 million, primarily due to the change in the fair value of equity securities

Title Insurance and Services segment pretax margin of 16.3 percent 12.5 percent excluding net realized investment gains

Commercial revenues of $109.5 million, down 39 percent compared with last year

Title Insurance and Services segment investment income of $43.2 million, down 39 percent vs. 2019

Specialty Insurance segment pretax margin of 5.5 percent 0.4 percent excluding net realized investment gains

Raised $450 million in a public offering of 10-year senior notes at 4.0 percent

Cash flow from operations of $343.8 million, compared with $266.6 million last year Selected Financial Information

($ in millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Total revenue $ 1,608.7 $ 1,498.6 Income before taxes 225.3 229.5 Net income $ 170.7 $ 186.7 Net income per diluted share 1.52 1.64 Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.6 billion, an increase of 7 percent relative to the second quarter of 2019. Net income in the current quarter was $170.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared with net income of $186.7 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Net realized investment gains in the current quarter were $69.3 million, or 47 cents per diluted share, compared with net realized investment gains of $8.4 million, or 6 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter of last year. The net realized investment gains in both periods were primarily due to the change in the fair value of equity securities. “During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, our priority has been twofold: to keep our employees safe while meeting all the service needs of our customers,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. “Today, approximately 80 percent of our global workforce continues to work from home with high productivity, and it’s likely we’ll remain in that posture until the end of the year. “Our business is performing much better than we expected back in April, with purchase open orders returning to positive growth in June following steep declines earlier in the quarter. The commercial market also performed better than expected in the second quarter, although the improvement has not been as rapid as in the purchase market. Given low mortgage rates, we expect refinance activity to remain at elevated levels for the remainder of the year. “The investments First American has been making over the past few years to secure its data leadership, accelerate title automation, and enable digital closings has put us in a superior position to add value for our customers as digital innovation transforms the mortgage and home-buying experience.” Title Insurance and Services

($ in millions, except average revenue per order) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 1,462.9 $ 1,371.9 Income before taxes $ 237.8 $ 232.8 Pretax margin 16.3 % 17.0 % Title open orders(1) 351,300 296,200 Title closed orders(1) 254,500 196,600 U.S. Commercial Total revenues $ 109.5 $ 180.4 Open orders 23,200 33,000 Closed orders 14,900 19,300 Average revenue per order $ 7,400 $ 9,400 (1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only. Total revenues for the Title Insurance and Services segment during the second quarter were $1.5 billion, up 7 percent compared with the same quarter of 2019. Direct premiums and escrow fees were down 4 percent compared with the second quarter of 2019, driven by a 26 percent decline in the average revenue per direct title order closed that was largely offset by a 29 percent increase in the number of direct title orders closed. The average revenue per direct title order declined to $1,950, primarily due to the shift in the order mix to lower-premium residential refinance transactions. Agent premiums, which are recorded on approximately a one-quarter lag relative to direct premiums, were up 10 percent in the current quarter as compared with last year. Information and other revenues were $228.3 million this quarter, up 15 percent compared with the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to the recent acquisition of Docutech and the growth in mortgage originations that led to higher demand for the company’s title information products. Investment income was $43.2 million in the second quarter, down $27.7 million, or 39 percent, primarily due to the impact of the decline in short-term interest rates on the investment portfolio and cash balances. Net realized investment gains totaled $62.8 million in the current quarter, compared with gains of $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the change in the fair value of equity securities. Personnel costs were $417.1 million in the second quarter, a decline of $5.6 million, or 1 percent, compared with the same quarter of 2019. This decline was primarily attributable to lower incentive compensation expense that was largely offset by higher costs as a result of recent acquisitions. Other operating expenses were $222.2 million in the second quarter, up $28.1 million, or 14 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher production-related costs as a result of the growth in order volume, the impact of recent acquisitions and higher costs across a number of expense categories, partly offset by lower travel expense. The provision for policy losses and other claims was $56.4 million in the second quarter, or 5.0 percent of title premiums and escrow fees, an increase from a 4.0 percent loss provision rate in the prior year. The current quarter rate reflects an ultimate loss rate of 4.5 percent for the current policy year with a $5.6 million increase in the loss reserve estimates for prior policy years. In the second quarter, incurred title claims were $29.2 million, a 26 percent decline relative to 2019. Depreciation and amortization expense was $39.0 million in the second quarter, up $7.9 million, or 26 percent, compared with the same period last year, primarily due to recent acquisitions. Pretax income for the Title Insurance and Services segment was $237.8 million in the second quarter, compared with $232.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Pretax margin was 16.3 percent in the current quarter, compared with 17.0 percent last year. Excluding the impact of net realized investment gains, the pretax margin was 12.5 percent this year, compared with 16.5 percent last year. Specialty Insurance

($ in millions) Three Months Ended June 30, 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 133.5 $ 123.0 Income before taxes $ 7.3 $ 15.7 Pretax margin 5.5 % 12.8 % Total revenues for the Specialty Insurance segment were $133.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 9 percent compared with the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of net realized investment gains, total revenues this quarter were up 4 percent, with both the home warranty and property and casualty business lines contributing to this growth. The overall loss ratio for the segment was 67.8 percent, up from 56.4 percent last year primarily due to higher claim losses in the property and casualty business. In the current quarter, the property and casualty business experienced a higher frequency of large claim losses and $4.8 million in reserve strengthening for prior period claims. The segment’s pretax margin in the current quarter was 5.5 percent, compared with 12.8 percent in the second quarter of last year. Excluding net realized investment gains, the current quarter’s pretax margin was 0.4 percent, compared with 11.8 percent last year. Teleconference/Webcast First American’s second quarter 2020 results will be discussed in more detail on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT, via teleconference. The toll-free dial-in number is 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial +1-201-689-8349. The live audio webcast of the call will be available on First American’s website at www.firstam.com/investor. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through August 6, 2020, by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13706905. An audio archive of the call will also be available on First American’s investor website. About First American First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com. Website Disclosure First American posts information of interest to investors at www.firstam.com/investor. This includes opened and closed title insurance order counts for its U.S. direct title insurance operations, which are posted approximately 10 to 12 days after the end of each month. Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements made in this press release and the related management commentary contain, and responses to investor questions may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may contain the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “estimate,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or other similar words and phrases or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” or “could.” These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future operations, performance, financial condition, prospects, plans and strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: interest rate fluctuations; changes in the performance of the real estate markets; volatility in the capital markets; unfavorable economic conditions; the coronavirus pandemic and responses thereto; impairments in the company’s goodwill or other intangible assets; uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; failures at financial institutions where the company deposits funds; regulatory oversight and changes in applicable laws and government regulations, including privacy and data protection laws; heightened scrutiny by legislators and regulators of the company’s title insurance and services segment and certain other of the company’s businesses; use of social media by the company and other parties; regulation of title insurance rates; limitations on access to public records and other data; climate change, health crises, severe weather conditions and other catastrophe events; changes in relationships with large mortgage lenders and government-sponsored enterprises; changes in measures of the strength of the company’s title insurance underwriters, including ratings and statutory capital and surplus; losses in the company’s investment portfolio; material variance between actual and expected claims experience; defalcations, increased claims or other costs and expenses attributable to the company’s use of title agents; any inadequacy in the company’s risk management framework; systems damage, failures, interruptions, cyberattacks and intrusions, or unauthorized data disclosures; innovation efforts of the company and other industry participants and any related market disruption; errors and fraud involving the transfer of funds; the company’s use of a global workforce; inability of the company’s subsidiaries to pay dividends or repay funds; and other factors described in the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made. Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures This news release and related management commentary contain certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including personnel and other operating expense ratios, success ratios, net operating revenues; and adjusted revenues, adjusted pretax income, adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted pretax margins for the company, its title insurance and services segment and its specialty insurance segment. The company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because they provide the company’s management and investors with additional insight into the operational efficiency and performance of the company relative to earlier periods and relative to the company’s competitors. The company does not intend for these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. In this news release, these non-GAAP financial measures have been presented with, and reconciled to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures. First American Financial Corporation Summary of Consolidated Financial Results and Selected Information (in thousands, except per share amounts and title orders, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 1,608,729 $ 1,498,620 $ 3,021,672 $ 2,802,201 Income before income taxes $ 225,295 $ 229,497 $ 297,619 $ 371,167 Income tax expense 53,601 42,226 62,079 74,092 Net income 171,694 187,271 235,540 297,075 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 1,039 616 1,681 845 Net income attributable to the Company $ 170,655 $ 186,655 $ 233,859 $ 296,230 Net income per share attributable to stockholders: Basic $ 1.52 $ 1.65 $ 2.07 $ 2.62 Diluted $ 1.52 $ 1.64 $ 2.06 $ 2.61 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.44 $ 0.42 $ 0.88 $ 0.84 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 112,309 113,050 112,939 112,881 Diluted 112,555 113,498 113,270 113,366 Selected Title Insurance Segment Information Title orders opened(1) 351,300 296,200 705,700 524,000 Title orders closed(1) 254,500 196,600 457,200 347,500 Paid title claims $ 34,986 $ 40,518 $ 77,718 $ 81,287 (1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only. First American Financial Corporation Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information (in thousands, unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,523,344 $ 1,485,959 Investments 6,652,183 6,589,443 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 1,591,915 1,242,741 Total assets 12,288,019 11,519,167 Reserve for claim losses 1,095,494 1,063,044 Notes and contracts payable 1,010,623 728,232 Total stockholders’ equity $ 4,565,400 $ 4,420,484 First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate June 30, 2020 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 651,984 $ 530,735 $ 121,249 $ — Agent premiums 597,895 597,895 — — Information and other 231,169 228,252 3,103 (186 ) Net investment income 58,420 43,234 2,316 12,870 Net realized investment gains (losses) 69,261 62,823 6,850 (412 ) 1,608,729 1,462,939 133,518 12,272 Expenses Personnel costs 451,487 417,066 20,681 13,740 Premiums retained by agents 472,398 472,398 — — Other operating expenses 250,088 222,192 19,283 8,613 Provision for policy losses and other claims 138,688 56,431 82,257 — Depreciation and amortization 40,976 38,995 1,943 38 Premium taxes 16,354 14,319 2,035 — Interest 13,443 3,736 — 9,707 1,383,434 1,225,137 126,199 32,098 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 225,295 $ 237,802 $ 7,319 $ (19,826 ) Three Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate June 30, 2019 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 668,018 $ 552,358 $ 115,660 $ — Agent premiums 543,847 543,847 — — Information and other 200,669 197,779 3,153 (263 ) Net investment income 77,711 70,970 2,700 4,041 Net realized investment gains 8,375 6,920 1,455 — 1,498,620 1,371,874 122,968 3,778 Expenses Personnel costs 447,027 422,664 19,884 4,479 Premiums retained by agents 429,086 429,086 — — Other operating expenses 222,348 194,129 18,236 9,983 Provision for policy losses and other claims 109,130 43,848 65,282 — Depreciation and amortization 32,884 31,061 1,785 38 Premium taxes 16,740 14,699 2,041 — Interest 11,908 3,574 — 8,334 1,269,123 1,139,061 107,228 22,834 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 229,497 $ 232,813 $ 15,740 $ (19,056 ) First American Financial Corporation Segment Information (in thousands, unaudited) Six Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate June 30, 2020 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 1,272,621 $ 1,032,036 $ 240,585 $ — Agent premiums 1,197,577 1,197,577 — — Information and other 442,681 436,525 6,542 (386 ) Net investment income 104,294 102,902 4,900 (3,508 ) Net realized investment gains (losses) 4,499 (5,476 ) 3,460 6,515 3,021,672 2,763,564 255,487 2,621 Expenses Personnel costs 881,147 838,681 42,126 340 Premiums retained by agents 947,779 947,779 — — Other operating expenses 507,328 448,787 40,831 17,710 Provision for policy losses and other claims 256,165 111,481 144,684 — Depreciation and amortization 72,425 68,512 3,837 76 Premium taxes 33,669 29,837 3,832 — Interest 25,540 7,709 — 17,831 2,724,053 2,452,786 235,310 35,957 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 297,619 $ 310,778 $ 20,177 $ (33,336 ) Six Months Ended Title Specialty Corporate June 30, 2019 Consolidated Insurance Insurance (incl. Elims.) Revenues Direct premiums and escrow fees $ 1,182,220 $ 955,114 $ 227,106 $ — Agent premiums 1,045,384 1,045,384 — — Information and other 373,561 367,870 6,219 (528 ) Net investment income 159,979 141,023 5,432 13,524 Net realized investment gains 41,057 34,665 6,392 — 2,802,201 2,544,056 245,149 12,996 Expenses Personnel costs 858,639 803,795 39,504 15,340 Premiums retained by agents 825,693 825,693 — — Other operating expenses 418,795 362,770 38,054 17,971 Provision for policy losses and other claims 206,842 80,020 126,822 — Depreciation and amortization 65,818 62,223 3,519 76 Premium taxes 31,403 27,678 3,725 — Interest 23,844 7,057 — 16,787 2,431,034 2,169,236 211,624 50,174 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 371,167 $ 374,820 $ 33,525 $ (37,178 ) First American Financial Corporation Reconciliation of Pretax Margins and Earnings per Diluted Share Excluding Net Realized Investment Gains and Losses ("NRIG(L)") (in thousands, except margin and per share amounts, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Consolidated Total revenues $ 1,608,729 $ 1,498,620 $ 3,021,672 $ 2,802,201 Less: NRIG(L) 69,261 8,375 4,499 41,057 Total revenues excluding NRIG(L) $ 1,539,468 $ 1,490,245 $ 3,017,173 $ 2,761,144 Pretax income $ 225,295 $ 229,497 $ 297,619 $ 371,167 Less: NRIG(L) 69,261 8,375 4,499 41,057 Pretax income excluding NRIG(L) $ 156,034 $ 221,122 $ 293,120 $ 330,110 Pretax margin 14.0 % 15.3 % 9.8 % 13.2 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L) 3.9 % 0.5 % 0.1 % 1.2 % Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L) 10.1 % 14.8 % 9.7 % 12.0 % Earnings per diluted share (EPS) $ 1.52 $ 1.64 $ 2.06 $ 2.61 Less: EPS impact of NRIG(L) 0.47 0.06 0.03 0.29 EPS excluding NRIG(L) $ 1.05 $ 1.57 $ 2.03 $ 2.32 Title Insurance and Services Segment Total revenues $ 1,462,939 $ 1,371,874 $ 2,763,564 $ 2,544,056 Less: NRIG(L) 62,823 6,920 (5,476 ) 34,665 Total revenues excluding NRIG(L) $ 1,400,116 $ 1,364,954 $ 2,769,040 $ 2,509,391 Pretax income $ 237,802 $ 232,813 $ 310,778 $ 374,820 Less: NRIG(L) 62,823 6,920 (5,476 ) 34,665 Pretax income excluding NRIG(L) $ 174,979 $ 225,893 $ 316,254 $ 340,155 Pretax margin 16.3 % 17.0 % 11.2 % 14.7 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L) 3.8 % 0.5 % (0.2 )% 1.1 % Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L) 12.5 % 16.5 % 11.4 % 13.6 % Specialty Insurance Segment Total revenues $ 133,518 $ 122,968 $ 255,487 $ 245,149 Less: NRIG(L) 6,850 1,455 3,460 6,392 Total revenues excluding NRIG(L) $ 126,668 $ 121,513 $ 252,027 $ 238,757 Pretax income $ 7,319 $ 15,740 $ 20,177 $ 33,525 Less: NRIG(L) 6,850 1,455 3,460 6,392 Pretax income excluding NRIG(L) $ 469 $ 14,285 $ 16,717 $ 27,133 Pretax margin 5.5 % 12.8 % 7.9 % 13.7 % Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L) 5.1 % 1.0 % 1.3 % 2.3 % Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L) 0.4 % 11.8 % 6.6 % 11.4 % Totals may not sum due to rounding. First American Financial Corporation Expense and Success Ratio Reconciliation Title Insurance and Services Segment ($ in thousands, unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Total revenues $ 1,462,939 $ 1,371,874 $ 2,763,564 $ 2,544,056 Less: Net realized investment gains (losses) 62,823 6,920 (5,476 ) 34,665 Net investment income 43,234 70,970 102,902 141,023 Premiums retained by agents 472,398 429,086 947,779 825,693 Net operating revenues $ 884,484 $ 864,898 $ 1,718,359 $ 1,542,675 Personnel and other operating expenses $ 639,258 $ 616,793 $ 1,287,468 $ 1,166,565 Ratio (% net operating revenues) 72.3 % 71.3 % 74.9 % 75.6 % Ratio (% total revenues) 43.7 % 45.0 % 46.6 % 45.9 % Change in net operating revenues $ 19,586 $ 175,684 Change in personnel and other operating expenses 22,465 120,903 Success Ratio(1) 115 % 69 % (1) Change in personnel and other operating expenses divided by change in net operating revenues. First American Financial Corporation Supplemental Direct Title Insurance Order Information(1) (unaudited) Q220 Q120 Q419 Q319 Q219 Open Orders per Day Purchase 1,919 1,978 1,622 2,108 2,251 Refinance 2,898 2,884 1,487 1,922 1,408 Refinance as % of residential orders 60 % 59 % 48 % 48 % 38 % Commercial 362 510 522 523 515 Default and other 310 345 364 405 454 Total open orders per day 5,489 5,716 3,995 4,958 4,628 Closed Orders per Day Purchase 1,310 1,277 1,469 1,639 1,626 Refinance 2,222 1,451 1,391 1,256 854 Refinance as % of residential orders 63 % 53 % 49 % 43 % 34 % Commercial 232 265 332 289 301 Default and other 213 276 366 318 291 Total closed orders per day 3,977 3,269 3,559 3,502 3,072 Average Revenue per Order (ARPO) Purchase $ 2,581 $ 2,526 $ 2,541 $ 2,528 $ 2,560 Refinance 1,194 1,165 1,195 1,159 1,128 Commercial 7,373 9,690 11,425 10,791 9,356 Default and other 41 299 209 257 358 Total ARPO $ 1,950 $ 2,315 $ 2,603 $ 2,513 $ 2,620 Business Days 64 62 63 64 64 (1) U.S. operations only. View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200723005224/en/

