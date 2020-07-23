Log in
First American Financial : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results

07/23/2020 | 06:46am EDT

Reports Earnings of $1.52 per Diluted Share, or $1.05 per Diluted Share Excluding Net Realized Investment Gains

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading global provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020.

Current Quarter Highlights

  • Total revenue of $1.6 billion, up 7 percent compared with last year
    • Closed title orders up 29 percent, driven by a 160 percent increase in refinance orders
    • Average revenue per order down 26 percent, driven by the shift to refinance transactions
  • Net realized investment gains of $69.3 million, primarily due to the change in the fair value of equity securities
  • Title Insurance and Services segment pretax margin of 16.3 percent
    • 12.5 percent excluding net realized investment gains
  • Commercial revenues of $109.5 million, down 39 percent compared with last year
  • Title Insurance and Services segment investment income of $43.2 million, down 39 percent vs. 2019
  • Specialty Insurance segment pretax margin of 5.5 percent
    • 0.4 percent excluding net realized investment gains
  • Raised $450 million in a public offering of 10-year senior notes at 4.0 percent
  • Cash flow from operations of $343.8 million, compared with $266.6 million last year

Selected Financial Information
($ in millions, except per share data)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Total revenue

 

$

1,608.7

 

 

$

1,498.6

 

Income before taxes

 

 

225.3

 

 

 

229.5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

170.7

 

 

$

186.7

 

Net income per diluted share

 

 

1.52

 

 

1.64

 

Total revenue for the second quarter of 2020 was $1.6 billion, an increase of 7 percent relative to the second quarter of 2019. Net income in the current quarter was $170.7 million, or $1.52 per diluted share, compared with net income of $186.7 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2019. Net realized investment gains in the current quarter were $69.3 million, or 47 cents per diluted share, compared with net realized investment gains of $8.4 million, or 6 cents per diluted share, in the second quarter of last year. The net realized investment gains in both periods were primarily due to the change in the fair value of equity securities.

“During the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, our priority has been twofold: to keep our employees safe while meeting all the service needs of our customers,” said Dennis J. Gilmore, chief executive officer at First American Financial Corporation. “Today, approximately 80 percent of our global workforce continues to work from home with high productivity, and it’s likely we’ll remain in that posture until the end of the year.

“Our business is performing much better than we expected back in April, with purchase open orders returning to positive growth in June following steep declines earlier in the quarter. The commercial market also performed better than expected in the second quarter, although the improvement has not been as rapid as in the purchase market. Given low mortgage rates, we expect refinance activity to remain at elevated levels for the remainder of the year.

“The investments First American has been making over the past few years to secure its data leadership, accelerate title automation, and enable digital closings has put us in a superior position to add value for our customers as digital innovation transforms the mortgage and home-buying experience.”

Title Insurance and Services
($ in millions, except average revenue per order)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Total revenues

 

$

1,462.9

 

 

$

1,371.9

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

$

237.8

 

 

$

232.8

 

Pretax margin

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Title open orders(1)

 

 

351,300

 

 

 

296,200

 

Title closed orders(1)

 

 

254,500

 

 

 

196,600

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

U.S. Commercial

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

109.5

 

 

$

180.4

 

Open orders

 

 

23,200

 

 

 

33,000

 

Closed orders

 

 

14,900

 

 

 

19,300

 

Average revenue per order

 

$

7,400

 

 

$

9,400

 

(1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues for the Title Insurance and Services segment during the second quarter were $1.5 billion, up 7 percent compared with the same quarter of 2019. Direct premiums and escrow fees were down 4 percent compared with the second quarter of 2019, driven by a 26 percent decline in the average revenue per direct title order closed that was largely offset by a 29 percent increase in the number of direct title orders closed. The average revenue per direct title order declined to $1,950, primarily due to the shift in the order mix to lower-premium residential refinance transactions. Agent premiums, which are recorded on approximately a one-quarter lag relative to direct premiums, were up 10 percent in the current quarter as compared with last year.

Information and other revenues were $228.3 million this quarter, up 15 percent compared with the same quarter of last year. The increase was primarily due to the recent acquisition of Docutech and the growth in mortgage originations that led to higher demand for the company’s title information products.

Investment income was $43.2 million in the second quarter, down $27.7 million, or 39 percent, primarily due to the impact of the decline in short-term interest rates on the investment portfolio and cash balances. Net realized investment gains totaled $62.8 million in the current quarter, compared with gains of $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2019, primarily due to the change in the fair value of equity securities.

Personnel costs were $417.1 million in the second quarter, a decline of $5.6 million, or 1 percent, compared with the same quarter of 2019. This decline was primarily attributable to lower incentive compensation expense that was largely offset by higher costs as a result of recent acquisitions.

Other operating expenses were $222.2 million in the second quarter, up $28.1 million, or 14 percent, compared with the second quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to higher production-related costs as a result of the growth in order volume, the impact of recent acquisitions and higher costs across a number of expense categories, partly offset by lower travel expense.

The provision for policy losses and other claims was $56.4 million in the second quarter, or 5.0 percent of title premiums and escrow fees, an increase from a 4.0 percent loss provision rate in the prior year. The current quarter rate reflects an ultimate loss rate of 4.5 percent for the current policy year with a $5.6 million increase in the loss reserve estimates for prior policy years. In the second quarter, incurred title claims were $29.2 million, a 26 percent decline relative to 2019.

Depreciation and amortization expense was $39.0 million in the second quarter, up $7.9 million, or 26 percent, compared with the same period last year, primarily due to recent acquisitions.

Pretax income for the Title Insurance and Services segment was $237.8 million in the second quarter, compared with $232.8 million in the second quarter of 2019. Pretax margin was 16.3 percent in the current quarter, compared with 17.0 percent last year. Excluding the impact of net realized investment gains, the pretax margin was 12.5 percent this year, compared with 16.5 percent last year.

Specialty Insurance
($ in millions)

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Total revenues

 

$

133.5

 

 

$

123.0

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before taxes

 

$

7.3

 

 

$

15.7

 

Pretax margin

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

12.8

%

Total revenues for the Specialty Insurance segment were $133.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, an increase of 9 percent compared with the second quarter of 2019. Excluding the impact of net realized investment gains, total revenues this quarter were up 4 percent, with both the home warranty and property and casualty business lines contributing to this growth. The overall loss ratio for the segment was 67.8 percent, up from 56.4 percent last year primarily due to higher claim losses in the property and casualty business. In the current quarter, the property and casualty business experienced a higher frequency of large claim losses and $4.8 million in reserve strengthening for prior period claims. The segment’s pretax margin in the current quarter was 5.5 percent, compared with 12.8 percent in the second quarter of last year. Excluding net realized investment gains, the current quarter’s pretax margin was 0.4 percent, compared with 11.8 percent last year.

Teleconference/Webcast

First American’s second quarter 2020 results will be discussed in more detail on Thursday, July 23, 2020, at 11 a.m. EDT, via teleconference. The toll-free dial-in number is 877-407-8293. Callers from outside the United States may dial +1-201-689-8349.

The live audio webcast of the call will be available on First American’s website at www.firstam.com/investor. An audio replay of the conference call will be available through August 6, 2020, by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the conference ID 13706905. An audio archive of the call will also be available on First American’s investor website.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $6.2 billion in 2019, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2020, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fifth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.

Website Disclosure

First American posts information of interest to investors at www.firstam.com/investor. This includes opened and closed title insurance order counts for its U.S. direct title insurance operations, which are posted approximately 10 to 12 days after the end of each month.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this press release and the related management commentary contain, and responses to investor questions may contain, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts and may contain the words “believe,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict,” “estimate,” “project,” “will be,” “will continue,” “will likely result,” or other similar words and phrases or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “may,” “might,” “should,” “would,” or “could.” These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding future operations, performance, financial condition, prospects, plans and strategies. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that may prove to be incorrect. Risks and uncertainties exist that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the anticipated results to differ from those described in the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: interest rate fluctuations; changes in the performance of the real estate markets; volatility in the capital markets; unfavorable economic conditions; the coronavirus pandemic and responses thereto; impairments in the company’s goodwill or other intangible assets; uncertainty from the expected discontinuance of LIBOR and transition to any other interest rate benchmark; failures at financial institutions where the company deposits funds; regulatory oversight and changes in applicable laws and government regulations, including privacy and data protection laws; heightened scrutiny by legislators and regulators of the company’s title insurance and services segment and certain other of the company’s businesses; use of social media by the company and other parties; regulation of title insurance rates; limitations on access to public records and other data; climate change, health crises, severe weather conditions and other catastrophe events; changes in relationships with large mortgage lenders and government-sponsored enterprises; changes in measures of the strength of the company’s title insurance underwriters, including ratings and statutory capital and surplus; losses in the company’s investment portfolio; material variance between actual and expected claims experience; defalcations, increased claims or other costs and expenses attributable to the company’s use of title agents; any inadequacy in the company’s risk management framework; systems damage, failures, interruptions, cyberattacks and intrusions, or unauthorized data disclosures; innovation efforts of the company and other industry participants and any related market disruption; errors and fraud involving the transfer of funds; the company’s use of a global workforce; inability of the company’s subsidiaries to pay dividends or repay funds; and other factors described in the company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This news release and related management commentary contain certain financial measures that are not presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), including personnel and other operating expense ratios, success ratios, net operating revenues; and adjusted revenues, adjusted pretax income, adjusted earnings per share, and adjusted pretax margins for the company, its title insurance and services segment and its specialty insurance segment. The company is presenting these non-GAAP financial measures because they provide the company’s management and investors with additional insight into the operational efficiency and performance of the company relative to earlier periods and relative to the company’s competitors. The company does not intend for these non-GAAP financial measures to be a substitute for any GAAP financial information. In this news release, these non-GAAP financial measures have been presented with, and reconciled to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors should use these non-GAAP financial measures only in conjunction with the comparable GAAP financial measures.

First American Financial Corporation

 

Summary of Consolidated Financial Results and Selected Information

 

(in thousands, except per share amounts and title orders, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Total revenues

 

$

1,608,729

 

 

$

1,498,620

 

 

$

3,021,672

 

 

$

2,802,201

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income taxes

 

$

225,295

 

 

$

229,497

 

 

$

297,619

 

 

$

371,167

 

Income tax expense

 

 

53,601

 

 

 

42,226

 

 

 

62,079

 

 

 

74,092

 

Net income

 

 

171,694

 

 

 

187,271

 

 

 

235,540

 

 

 

297,075

 

Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

 

1,039

 

 

 

616

 

 

 

1,681

 

 

 

845

 

Net income attributable to the Company

 

$

170,655

 

 

$

186,655

 

 

$

233,859

 

 

$

296,230

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income per share attributable to stockholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.52

 

 

$

1.65

 

 

$

2.07

 

 

$

2.62

 

Diluted

 

$

1.52

 

 

$

1.64

 

 

$

2.06

 

 

$

2.61

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash dividends declared per share

 

$

0.44

 

 

$

0.42

 

 

$

0.88

 

 

$

0.84

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

112,309

 

 

 

113,050

 

 

 

112,939

 

 

 

112,881

 

Diluted

 

 

112,555

 

 

 

113,498

 

 

 

113,270

 

 

 

113,366

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selected Title Insurance Segment Information

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Title orders opened(1)

 

 

351,300

 

 

 

296,200

 

 

 

705,700

 

 

 

524,000

 

Title orders closed(1)

 

 

254,500

 

 

 

196,600

 

 

 

457,200

 

 

 

347,500

 

Paid title claims

 

$

34,986

 

 

$

40,518

 

 

$

77,718

 

 

$

81,287

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) U.S. direct title insurance orders only.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First American Financial Corporation

 

Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Information

 

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

1,523,344

 

 

$

1,485,959

 

Investments

 

 

6,652,183

 

 

 

6,589,443

 

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

 

 

1,591,915

 

 

 

1,242,741

 

Total assets

 

 

12,288,019

 

 

 

11,519,167

 

Reserve for claim losses

 

 

1,095,494

 

 

 

1,063,044

 

Notes and contracts payable

 

 

1,010,623

 

 

 

728,232

 

Total stockholders’ equity

 

$

4,565,400

 

 

$

4,420,484

 

First American Financial Corporation

 

Segment Information

 

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Title

 

 

Specialty

 

 

Corporate

 

June 30, 2020

 

Consolidated

 

 

Insurance

 

 

Insurance

 

 

(incl. Elims.)

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct premiums and escrow fees

 

$

651,984

 

 

$

530,735

 

 

$

121,249

 

 

$

 

Agent premiums

 

 

597,895

 

 

 

597,895

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information and other

 

 

231,169

 

 

 

228,252

 

 

 

3,103

 

 

 

(186

)

Net investment income

 

 

58,420

 

 

 

43,234

 

 

 

2,316

 

 

 

12,870

 

Net realized investment gains (losses)

 

 

69,261

 

 

 

62,823

 

 

 

6,850

 

 

 

(412

)

 

 

 

1,608,729

 

 

 

1,462,939

 

 

 

133,518

 

 

 

12,272

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel costs

 

 

451,487

 

 

 

417,066

 

 

 

20,681

 

 

 

13,740

 

Premiums retained by agents

 

 

472,398

 

 

 

472,398

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

250,088

 

 

 

222,192

 

 

 

19,283

 

 

 

8,613

 

Provision for policy losses and other claims

 

 

138,688

 

 

 

56,431

 

 

 

82,257

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

40,976

 

 

 

38,995

 

 

 

1,943

 

 

 

38

 

Premium taxes

 

 

16,354

 

 

 

14,319

 

 

 

2,035

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

13,443

 

 

 

3,736

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,707

 

 

 

 

1,383,434

 

 

 

1,225,137

 

 

 

126,199

 

 

 

32,098

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

225,295

 

 

$

237,802

 

 

$

7,319

 

 

$

(19,826

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Title

 

 

Specialty

 

 

Corporate

 

June 30, 2019

 

Consolidated

 

 

Insurance

 

 

Insurance

 

 

(incl. Elims.)

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct premiums and escrow fees

 

$

668,018

 

 

$

552,358

 

 

$

115,660

 

 

$

 

Agent premiums

 

 

543,847

 

 

 

543,847

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information and other

 

 

200,669

 

 

 

197,779

 

 

 

3,153

 

 

 

(263

)

Net investment income

 

 

77,711

 

 

 

70,970

 

 

 

2,700

 

 

 

4,041

 

Net realized investment gains

 

 

8,375

 

 

 

6,920

 

 

 

1,455

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,498,620

 

 

 

1,371,874

 

 

 

122,968

 

 

 

3,778

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel costs

 

 

447,027

 

 

 

422,664

 

 

 

19,884

 

 

 

4,479

 

Premiums retained by agents

 

 

429,086

 

 

 

429,086

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

222,348

 

 

 

194,129

 

 

 

18,236

 

 

 

9,983

 

Provision for policy losses and other claims

 

 

109,130

 

 

 

43,848

 

 

 

65,282

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

32,884

 

 

 

31,061

 

 

 

1,785

 

 

 

38

 

Premium taxes

 

 

16,740

 

 

 

14,699

 

 

 

2,041

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

11,908

 

 

 

3,574

 

 

 

 

 

 

8,334

 

 

 

 

1,269,123

 

 

 

1,139,061

 

 

 

107,228

 

 

 

22,834

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

$

229,497

$

232,813

$

15,740

$

(19,056

)

First American Financial Corporation

 

Segment Information

 

(in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Title

 

 

Specialty

 

 

Corporate

 

June 30, 2020

 

Consolidated

 

 

Insurance

 

 

Insurance

 

 

(incl. Elims.)

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct premiums and escrow fees

 

$

1,272,621

 

 

$

1,032,036

 

 

$

240,585

 

 

$

 

Agent premiums

 

 

1,197,577

 

 

 

1,197,577

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information and other

 

 

442,681

 

 

 

436,525

 

 

 

6,542

 

 

 

(386

)

Net investment income

 

 

104,294

 

 

 

102,902

 

 

 

4,900

 

 

 

(3,508

)

Net realized investment gains (losses)

 

 

4,499

 

 

 

(5,476

)

 

 

3,460

 

 

 

6,515

 

 

 

 

3,021,672

 

 

 

2,763,564

 

 

 

255,487

 

 

 

2,621

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel costs

 

 

881,147

 

 

 

838,681

 

 

 

42,126

 

 

 

340

 

Premiums retained by agents

 

 

947,779

 

 

 

947,779

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

507,328

 

 

 

448,787

 

 

 

40,831

 

 

 

17,710

 

Provision for policy losses and other claims

 

 

256,165

 

 

 

111,481

 

 

 

144,684

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

72,425

 

 

 

68,512

 

 

 

3,837

 

 

 

76

 

Premium taxes

 

 

33,669

 

 

 

29,837

 

 

 

3,832

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

25,540

 

 

 

7,709

 

 

 

 

 

 

17,831

 

 

 

 

2,724,053

 

 

 

2,452,786

 

 

 

235,310

 

 

 

35,957

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

297,619

 

 

$

310,778

 

 

$

20,177

 

 

$

(33,336

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

 

 

Title

 

 

Specialty

 

 

Corporate

 

June 30, 2019

 

Consolidated

 

 

Insurance

 

 

Insurance

 

 

(incl. Elims.)

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct premiums and escrow fees

 

$

1,182,220

 

 

$

955,114

 

 

$

227,106

 

 

$

 

Agent premiums

 

 

1,045,384

 

 

 

1,045,384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Information and other

 

 

373,561

 

 

 

367,870

 

 

 

6,219

 

 

 

(528

)

Net investment income

 

 

159,979

 

 

 

141,023

 

 

 

5,432

 

 

 

13,524

 

Net realized investment gains

 

 

41,057

 

 

 

34,665

 

 

 

6,392

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

2,802,201

 

 

 

2,544,056

 

 

 

245,149

 

 

 

12,996

 

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel costs

 

 

858,639

 

 

 

803,795

 

 

 

39,504

 

 

 

15,340

 

Premiums retained by agents

 

 

825,693

 

 

 

825,693

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other operating expenses

 

 

418,795

 

 

 

362,770

 

 

 

38,054

 

 

 

17,971

 

Provision for policy losses and other claims

 

 

206,842

 

 

 

80,020

 

 

 

126,822

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

65,818

 

 

 

62,223

 

 

 

3,519

 

 

 

76

 

Premium taxes

 

 

31,403

 

 

 

27,678

 

 

 

3,725

 

 

 

 

Interest

 

 

23,844

 

 

 

7,057

 

 

 

 

 

 

16,787

 

 

 

 

2,431,034

 

 

 

2,169,236

 

 

 

211,624

 

 

 

50,174

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

$

371,167

 

 

$

374,820

 

 

$

33,525

 

 

$

(37,178

)

First American Financial Corporation

 

Reconciliation of Pretax Margins and Earnings per Diluted Share

 

Excluding Net Realized Investment Gains and Losses ("NRIG(L)")

 

(in thousands, except margin and per share amounts, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Consolidated

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

1,608,729

 

 

$

1,498,620

 

 

$

3,021,672

 

 

$

2,802,201

 

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

69,261

 

 

 

8,375

 

 

 

4,499

 

 

 

41,057

 

Total revenues excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

1,539,468

 

 

$

1,490,245

 

 

$

3,017,173

 

 

$

2,761,144

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax income

 

$

225,295

 

 

$

229,497

 

 

$

297,619

 

 

$

371,167

 

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

69,261

 

 

 

8,375

 

 

 

4,499

 

 

 

41,057

 

Pretax income excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

156,034

 

 

$

221,122

 

 

$

293,120

 

 

$

330,110

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax margin

 

 

14.0

%

 

 

15.3

%

 

 

9.8

%

 

 

13.2

%

Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L)

 

 

3.9

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

0.1

%

 

 

1.2

%

Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L)

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

9.7

%

 

 

12.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Earnings per diluted share (EPS)

 

$

1.52

 

 

$

1.64

 

 

$

2.06

 

 

$

2.61

 

Less: EPS impact of NRIG(L)

 

 

0.47

 

 

 

0.06

 

 

 

0.03

 

 

 

0.29

 

EPS excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

1.05

 

 

$

1.57

 

 

$

2.03

 

 

$

2.32

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Title Insurance and Services Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

1,462,939

 

 

$

1,371,874

 

 

$

2,763,564

 

 

$

2,544,056

 

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

62,823

 

 

 

6,920

 

 

 

(5,476

)

 

 

34,665

 

Total revenues excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

1,400,116

 

 

$

1,364,954

 

 

$

2,769,040

 

 

$

2,509,391

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax income

 

$

237,802

 

 

$

232,813

 

 

$

310,778

 

 

$

374,820

 

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

62,823

 

 

 

6,920

 

 

 

(5,476

)

 

 

34,665

 

Pretax income excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

174,979

 

 

$

225,893

 

 

$

316,254

 

 

$

340,155

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax margin

 

 

16.3

%

 

 

17.0

%

 

 

11.2

%

 

 

14.7

%

Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L)

 

 

3.8

%

 

 

0.5

%

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

1.1

%

Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L)

 

 

12.5

%

 

 

16.5

%

 

 

11.4

%

 

 

13.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Specialty Insurance Segment

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

$

133,518

 

 

$

122,968

 

 

$

255,487

 

 

$

245,149

 

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

6,850

 

 

 

1,455

 

 

 

3,460

 

 

 

6,392

 

Total revenues excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

126,668

 

 

$

121,513

 

 

$

252,027

 

 

$

238,757

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax income

 

$

7,319

 

 

$

15,740

 

 

$

20,177

 

 

$

33,525

 

Less: NRIG(L)

 

 

6,850

 

 

 

1,455

 

 

 

3,460

 

 

 

6,392

 

Pretax income excluding NRIG(L)

 

$

469

 

 

$

14,285

 

 

$

16,717

 

 

$

27,133

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Pretax margin

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

12.8

%

 

 

7.9

%

 

 

13.7

%

Less: Pretax margin impact of NRIG(L)

 

 

5.1

%

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

1.3

%

 

 

2.3

%

Pretax margin excluding NRIG(L)

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

6.6

%

 

 

11.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

First American Financial Corporation

 

Expense and Success Ratio Reconciliation

 

Title Insurance and Services Segment

 

($ in thousands, unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

Six Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

 

 

June 30,

 

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

 

2020

 

 

2019

 

Total revenues

 

$

1,462,939

 

 

$

1,371,874

 

 

$

2,763,564

 

 

$

2,544,056

 

Less: Net realized investment gains (losses)

 

 

62,823

 

 

 

6,920

 

 

 

(5,476

)

 

 

34,665

 

Net investment income

 

 

43,234

 

 

 

70,970

 

 

 

102,902

 

 

 

141,023

 

Premiums retained by agents

 

 

472,398

 

 

 

429,086

 

 

 

947,779

 

 

 

825,693

 

Net operating revenues

 

$

884,484

 

 

$

864,898

 

 

$

1,718,359

 

 

$

1,542,675

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Personnel and other operating expenses

 

$

639,258

 

 

$

616,793

 

 

$

1,287,468

 

 

$

1,166,565

 

Ratio (% net operating revenues)

 

 

72.3

%

 

 

71.3

%

 

 

74.9

%

 

 

75.6

%

Ratio (% total revenues)

 

 

43.7

%

 

 

45.0

%

 

 

46.6

%

 

 

45.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change in net operating revenues

 

$

19,586

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

175,684

 

 

 

 

 

Change in personnel and other operating expenses

 

 

22,465

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

120,903

 

 

 

 

 

Success Ratio(1)

 

 

115

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

69

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Change in personnel and other operating expenses divided by change in net operating revenues.

 

 

First American Financial Corporation

 

Supplemental Direct Title Insurance Order Information(1)

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Q220

 

 

Q120

 

 

Q419

 

 

Q319

 

 

Q219

 

Open Orders per Day

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase

 

 

1,919

 

 

 

1,978

 

 

 

1,622

 

 

 

2,108

 

 

 

2,251

 

Refinance

 

 

2,898

 

 

 

2,884

 

 

 

1,487

 

 

 

1,922

 

 

 

1,408

 

Refinance as % of residential orders

 

 

60

%

 

 

59

%

 

 

48

%

 

 

48

%

 

 

38

%

Commercial

 

 

362

 

 

 

510

 

 

 

522

 

 

 

523

 

 

 

515

 

Default and other

 

 

310

 

 

 

345

 

 

 

364

 

 

 

405

 

 

 

454

 

Total open orders per day

 

 

5,489

 

 

 

5,716

 

 

 

3,995

 

 

 

4,958

 

 

 

4,628

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Closed Orders per Day

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase

 

 

1,310

 

 

 

1,277

 

 

 

1,469

 

 

 

1,639

 

 

 

1,626

 

Refinance

 

 

2,222

 

 

 

1,451

 

 

 

1,391

 

 

 

1,256

 

 

 

854

 

Refinance as % of residential orders

 

 

63

%

 

 

53

%

 

 

49

%

 

 

43

%

 

 

34

%

Commercial

 

 

232

 

 

 

265

 

 

 

332

 

 

 

289

 

 

 

301

 

Default and other

 

 

213

 

 

 

276

 

 

 

366

 

 

 

318

 

 

 

291

 

Total closed orders per day

 

 

3,977

 

 

 

3,269

 

 

 

3,559

 

 

 

3,502

 

 

 

3,072

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Revenue per Order (ARPO)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase

 

$

2,581

 

 

$

2,526

 

 

$

2,541

 

 

$

2,528

 

 

$

2,560

 

Refinance

 

 

1,194

 

 

 

1,165

 

 

 

1,195

 

 

 

1,159

 

 

 

1,128

 

Commercial

 

 

7,373

 

 

 

9,690

 

 

 

11,425

 

 

 

10,791

 

 

 

9,356

 

Default and other

 

 

41

 

 

 

299

 

 

 

209

 

 

 

257

 

 

 

358

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total ARPO

 

$

1,950

 

 

$

2,315

 

 

$

2,603

 

 

$

2,513

 

 

$

2,620

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business Days

 

64

 

 

62

 

 

63

 

 

64

 

 

64

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) U.S. operations only.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Totals may not sum due to rounding.

 

 


