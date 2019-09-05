Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First American Financial Corp    FAF

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP

(FAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First American Financial : to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conference in New York City, Sept. 10, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/05/2019 | 05:46pm EDT

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF), a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions, today announced that company representatives will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. EDT at the New York Hilton Midtown in New York City.

First American’s slide presentation will be available at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 at http://www.firstam.com/investor. A live webcast of the presentation may be accessed at http://www.firstam.com/investor or here, with a replay available for 180 days following the live event.

About First American

First American Financial Corporation (NYSE: FAF) is a leading provider of title insurance, settlement services and risk solutions for real estate transactions that traces its heritage back to 1889. First American also provides title plant management services; title and other real property records and images; valuation products and services; home warranty products; property and casualty insurance; banking, trust and wealth management services; and other related products and services. With total revenue of $5.7 billion in 2018, the company offers its products and services directly and through its agents throughout the United States and abroad. In 2019, First American was named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® list for the fourth consecutive year. More information about the company can be found at www.firstam.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL C
05:46pFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : to Present at Barclays Global Financial Services Conf..
BU
08/29FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Refinance Boom Decreasing Fraud Risk, According to Fi..
BU
08/27INVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
08/27FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues to I..
BU
08/27FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Affordability Improves Despite Rising House Prices, A..
BU
08/22Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against First Ame..
BU
08/22INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/20FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Increasing Tenure Length Dampens Market Potential, Ac..
BU
08/14FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Launches Innovation Center to Highlight Initiatives a..
AQ
08/13FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 42 Ce..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 938 M
EBIT 2019 804 M
Net income 2019 603 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,92%
P/E ratio 2019 11,1x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,12x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,10x
Capitalization 6 650 M
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 65,94  $
Last Close Price 59,22  $
Spread / Highest target 16,5%
Spread / Average Target 11,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,47%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
Larry Davidson Chief Operating Officer-Specialty Insurance
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP32.89%6 650
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES23.23%39 100
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC6.25%36 107
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION24.10%34 203
SAMPO-7.21%22 006
CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORPORATION46.81%18 565
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group