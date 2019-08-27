Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First American Financial Corp    FAF

FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP

(FAF)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against First American Financial Corp. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/27/2019 | 12:36pm EDT

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of First American Financial Corp. (“First American” or “the Company”) (NYSE: FAF) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. First American was the subject of a report by computer security expert Brian Krebs published on May 24, 2019. Krebs alleged that the Company failed to secure its systems, allowing access for unauthorized parties to almost 900 million mortgage transaction records dating back to 2003. According to the report, First American admitted that it found a “design defect in one of its production applications that made possible unauthorized access to customer data,” eventually fixing the security hole. Based on this news, shares of First American fell by more than 6% on May 28, 2019.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 1880 Century Park East, Suite 404, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 424-303-1964, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL C
12:36pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
BU
10:42aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : ROSEN, A GLOBALLY RECOGNIZED LAW FIRM, Continues to I..
BU
07:01aFIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Affordability Improves Despite Rising House Prices, A..
BU
08/22Rosen Law Firm Announces Investigation of Securities Claims Against First Ame..
BU
08/22INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
08/20FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Increasing Tenure Length Dampens Market Potential, Ac..
BU
08/14FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Launches Innovation Center to Highlight Initiatives a..
AQ
08/13FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of 42 Ce..
BU
08/12FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL : Launches Innovation Center to Highlight Initiatives a..
BU
07/31What the Fed interest rate cut means for your wallet
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 938 M
EBIT 2019 804 M
Net income 2019 603 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 10,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,7x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,09x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,08x
Capitalization 6 495 M
Chart FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP
Duration : Period :
First American Financial Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL C
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 65,79  $
Last Close Price 57,94  $
Spread / Highest target 19,1%
Spread / Average Target 13,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,69%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Dennis J. Gilmore Chief Executive Officer & Director
Parker S. Kennedy Chairman
Larry Davidson Chief Operating Officer-Specialty Insurance
Mark E. Seaton Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
James Louis Doti Lead Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP29.79%6 495
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES23.04%38 365
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC4.48%36 035
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION24.91%33 976
SAMPO-4.32%22 682
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC9.00%18 254
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group