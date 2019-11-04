Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First BanCorp.    FBP   PR3186727065

FIRST BANCORP.

(FBP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

First BanCorp. : Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 03:16pm EST

First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Series A through E Noncumulative Perpetual Monthly Income Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”):

Series

 

Monthly
Dividend Per
Share

 

Outstanding
Shares

 

Record Date

 

Payment Date

A  

$0.14843750

 

197,386

  November 27, 2019   December 2, 2019
B  

$0.17395800

 

296,146

  November 15, 2019   December 2, 2019
C  

$0.15416670

 

249,852

  November 15, 2019   December 2, 2019
D  

$0.15104167

 

285,522

  November 15, 2019   December 2, 2019
E  

$0.14583330

 

415,240

  November 15, 2019   December 2, 2019

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency, LLC. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico are First Federal Finance Limited Liability Company and First Express, Inc., both small loan companies. First BanCorp’s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FBP.”

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” concerning the Corporation. The words or phrases “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “look forward,” “should,” “would,” “believes” and similar expressions are meant to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Corporation’s ability to declare dividends on the Corporation’s Preferred Stock in any future periods. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, estimates or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to the factors described in the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings with the SEC. The Corporation does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any “forward-looking statements” to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by the federal securities laws.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST BANCORP.
03:16pFIRST BANCORP. : Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
10/25FIRST BANCORP : Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend to $0.05 Per Commo..
BU
10/22FIRST BANCORP /PR/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial St..
AQ
10/22FIRST BANCORP. : Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
BU
10/22FIRST BANCORP /PR/ : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial State..
AQ
10/22FIRST BANCORP /PR/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits..
AQ
10/22BANCO SANTANDER S A : Santander Sells Puerto Rico Business for $1.1 Billion
DJ
10/21FIRST BANCORP. : to Acquire Banco Santander Puerto Rico
BU
10/04FIRST BANCORP. : Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
09/19FIRST BANCORP : to Announce 3Q 2019 Results on October 22, 2019
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 656 M
EBIT 2019 284 M
Net income 2019 169 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,15%
P/E ratio 2019 13,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,95x
Capitalization 2 305 M
Chart FIRST BANCORP.
Duration : Period :
First BanCorp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BANCORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 13,08  $
Last Close Price 10,64  $
Spread / Highest target 36,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aurelio Alemán-Bermúdez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto R. Herencia Non-Executive Chairman
Donald L. Kafka Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Orlando Berges-González Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
José A. Menéndez-Cortada Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST BANCORP.23.72%2 305
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.30.92%408 578
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED2.51%290 813
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.06%286 044
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.24%220 688
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-1.24%205 058
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group