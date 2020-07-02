Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  First BanCorp.    FBP   PR3186727065

FIRST BANCORP.

(FBP)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First BanCorp. : Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 04:46pm EDT

First BanCorp. (the “Corporation”) (NYSE: FBP), the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico, announced today that its Board of Directors has declared the following monthly cash dividends on its outstanding shares of Series A through E Noncumulative Perpetual Monthly Income Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”):

Series

Monthly
Dividend Per
Share

Outstanding
Shares

Record Date

Payment Date

A

$0.14843750

197,386

July 29, 2020 July 31, 2020

B

$0.17395800

296,146

July 15, 2020 July 31, 2020

C

$0.15416670

249,852

July 15, 2020 July 31, 2020

D

$0.15104167

285,522

July 15, 2020 July 31, 2020

E

$0.14583330

415,240

July 15, 2020 July 31, 2020

About First BanCorp.

First BanCorp. is the parent corporation of FirstBank Puerto Rico, a state-chartered commercial bank with operations in Puerto Rico, the U.S. and British Virgin Islands and Florida, and of FirstBank Insurance Agency, LLC. Among the subsidiaries of FirstBank Puerto Rico are First Federal Finance Limited Liability Company and First Express, Inc., both small loan companies. First BanCorp’s shares of common stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FBP.”

Safe Harbor

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” concerning the Corporation. The words or phrases “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “look forward,” “should,” “would,” “believes” and similar expressions are meant to identify “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created by such sections. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Corporation’s ability to declare dividends on the Corporation’s Preferred Stock in any future periods. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans, estimates or predictions of the future expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to the factors described in the Corporation’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, in its Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in other filings with the SEC. The Corporation does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any “forward-looking statements” to reflect occurrences or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements, except as required by the federal securities laws.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FIRST BANCORP.
04:46pFIRST BANCORP. : Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
06/02FIRST BANCORP. : Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
05/27FIRST BANCORP /PR/ : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8..
AQ
05/27FIRST BANCORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11FIRST BANCORP : PR/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION ..
AQ
05/08FIRST BANCORP. : Announces Virtual-Only 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders
BU
05/04FIRST BANCORP. : Announces Payment of Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
04/30FIRST BANCORP : COVID-19 Pandemic – Investor Update
PU
04/30FIRST BANCORP : Announces Earnings for the Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
PU
04/30FIRST BANCORP /PR/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation F..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 703 M - -
Net income 2020 82,3 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
Yield 2020 3,75%
Capitalization 1 158 M 1 158 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 674
Free-Float 87,5%
Chart FIRST BANCORP.
Duration : Period :
First BanCorp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BANCORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,80 $
Last Close Price 5,34 $
Spread / Highest target 87,3%
Spread / Average Target 64,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Aurelio Alemán-Bermúdez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Roberto R. Herencia Non-Executive Chairman
Donald L. Kafka Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Orlando Berges-González Executive VP, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
José A. Menéndez-Cortada Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST BANCORP.-49.58%1 158
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-33.10%284 121
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.00%242 888
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.51%203 115
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-32.57%201 795
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-11.41%135 283
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group