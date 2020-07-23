|
First Bancorp : Reports Second Quarter Results
SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bancorp (NASDAQ: FBNC), the parent company of First Bank, announced today net income of $16.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2020 compared to $23.9 million, or $0.80 per diluted common share, recorded in the second quarter of 2019.
For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded net income of $34.5 million, or $1.18 per diluted common share compared to $46.1 million, or $1.55 per diluted common share, for the six months ended June 30, 2019.
The decrease in earnings for both periods in 2020 was primarily due to increases in the provisions for loan losses recorded, which were largely related to estimated losses arising from the economic impact of COVID-19. For the three months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $19.3 million compared to a negative provision of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $24.9 million compared to $0.2 million for the first six months of 2019. The impact of the higher provisions for loan losses were partially offset by strong mortgage loan fees, higher SBA consulting fees and significant gains realized from the sales of securities, as described further below.
The Company experienced high balance sheet growth during the second quarter of 2020, with loans growing by $217 million, driven by $245 million in loans originated in the SBA's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP"), and deposits increasing by $786 million. Loan growth for the twelve months ended June 30, 2020 was 9.9%, while deposit balances increased 20.4% over that same period.
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2020 was $52.6 million, a 3.3% decrease from the $54.4 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019. Net interest income for the first six months of 2020 was $107.4 million, a 0.4% decrease from the $107.8 million recorded in the comparable period of 2019. The decreases in net interest income were primarily due to lower net interest margins.
The Company's net interest margin (a non-GAAP measure calculated by dividing tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets) for the second quarter of 2020 was 3.49%, which was 57 basis points lower than the 4.06% realized in the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's net interest margin was 3.71% compared to 4.06% for the same period in 2019. The lower margins were primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates.
Since August 2019, the Federal Reserve Board has decreased interest rates by 225 basis points, which has resulted in the Company's interest-earning asset yields declining by more than its cost of funds. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, the Company's interest-earning asset yield declined by 55 basis points compared to a 22 basis point decline in its cost of funds. In comparing the second quarter of 2020 to the first quarter of 2020, interest-earning asset yields declined by 66 basis points while the cost of funds only declined by 21 basis points, which resulted in the Company's net interest margin decreasing by 47 basis points, from 3.96% in the first quarter of 2020 to 3.49% in the second quarter of 2020. The Company's net interest margin was also impacted by high levels of cash that resulted from the strong deposit growth during the quarter. At June 30, 2020, the Company has interest-bearing cash balances of $584.8 million, a 103.9% increase from a year earlier.
The Company's PPP loans did not significantly impact the net interest margin, with the Company amortizing as interest income $1.3 million of the origination fees, which when added to the interest earned from the stated note rate of 1%, resulted in a 3.97% yield on those loans for the second quarter of 2020. The Company has $8.8 million in remaining deferred PPP fees that will be recognized over the lives of the loans, with accelerated amortization expected to result from the loan forgiveness process.
Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality
As permitted by the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act enacted in March 2020, the Company elected to defer the implementation of the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology. Accordingly, the Company's allowance for loan losses at each period end is based on the Company's estimate of probable losses that have been incurred at the end of each reporting period, including losses arising from the impact of COVID-19, in accordance with the pre-CECL methodology for determining loan losses.
The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $19.3 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to a negative provision for loan losses (reduction of the allowance for loan losses) of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, the Company recorded provisions for loan losses of $24.9 million and $0.2 million, respectively. The increases in 2020 are primarily related to estimated probable losses arising from the economic impact of COVID-19. Since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the Company has worked with many of its borrowers, including the option of loan payment deferrals, with total loans on deferral status amounting to $774 million at June 30, 2020, or 16% of the loan portfolio. See further detail regarding loan deferrals in the accompanying financial schedules.
Total net charge-offs for the second quarter of 2020 amounted to $1.5 million, or 0.12% of average loans on an annualized basis, compared to no net charge-offs in the second quarter of 2019. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, total net charge-offs were $3.9 million and $0.4 million, respectively, which on an annualized basis amounted to 0.17% and 0.02%, respectively.
Total nonperforming assets amounted to $47.8 million at June 30, 2020, or 0.69% of total assets, compared to $34.3 million a year earlier, or 0.57% of total assets.
Noninterest Income
Total noninterest income was $26.2 million and $15.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, total noninterest income was $39.9 million and $29.7 million, respectively.
Service charges on deposit accounts amounted to $2.3 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020 and 2019, service charges on deposit accounts amounted to $5.6 million and $6.2 million, respectively. The decreases are primarily due to fewer instances of overdraft fees.
Fees from presold mortgages amounted to $3.0 million for the second quarter of 2020 compared to $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2019. For the first six months of 2020 and 2019, fees from presold mortgages amounted to $4.9 million and $1.4 million, respectively. The increases in 2020 are primarily due to higher mortgage loan origination volume arising from historically low mortgage loan interest rates.
For the second quarters of 2020 and 2019, SBA consulting fees amounted to $3.7 million and $0.9 million, respectively. For the first six months of 2020 and 2019, SBA consulting fees amounted to $4.8 million and $2.2 million, respectively. The increases in 2020 are due to fees earned in the second quarter by the Company's SBA subsidiary, SBA Complete, related to assisting its third-party client banks with the PPP. SBA Complete recorded approximately $3.0 million in PPP fees in the second quarter of 2020 and also recorded $1.6 million in deferred revenue that will be recorded as income upon the forgiveness portion of the PPP.
SBA loan sale gains amounted to $2.0 million and $2.6 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to $3.1 million and $5.1 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively. Origination of SBA loans have generally declined due to the economic impact of COVID-19.
During the second quarter of 2020, the Company sold approximately $220 million in mortgage-backed and commercial mortgage-backed securities at a gain of $8.0 million. The securities sold were believed to be favorably impacted by historically low interest rates and Federal Reserve stimulus measures.
Noninterest Expenses
Noninterest expenses amounted to $38.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 compared to $40.1 million recorded in the second quarter of 2019, a decrease of 3.0%. For the six months ended June 30, 2020, noninterest expenses amounted to $79.0 million, an increase of 0.2% from the $78.9 million recorded in the comparable period of 2019. Noninterest expenses in the second quarter of 2020 were impacted by the generally lower economic activity resulting from the pandemic.
Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate was 20.7% and 20.5% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, compared to 21.2% and 21.0% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.
Balance Sheet and Capital
Total assets at June 30, 2020 amounted to $6.9 billion, a 14.6% increase from a year earlier.
Loan growth for the six months ended June 30, 2020 amounted to $316.6 million, including the origination of $244.9 million in PPP loans. Loan growth for the first six months of 2020, excluding PPP loans, was $71.7 million, or 3.2% annualized. Deposit growth for the first six months of 2020 amounted to $899.8 million and was primarily concentrated in transaction based accounts. In addition to deposits arising from PPP loans, this high deposit growth is believed to be due to a combination of stimulus funds and changes in customer behaviors during the pandemic.
With the excess liquidity resulting from the high deposit growth, the Company reduced its level of borrowings by $290 million, or 72.1%, and its level of brokered deposits by $22 million, or 25.1%, at June 30, 2020 compared to March 31, 2020.
The Company remains well-capitalized by all regulatory standards, with an estimated Total Risk-Based Capital Ratio at June 30, 2020 of 15.04%, an increase from the 14.60% reported at June 30, 2019. The Company's tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio was 9.32% at June 30, 2020, a decrease of 43 basis points from a year earlier.
Comments of the CEO and Other Business Matters
Richard H. Moore, CEO of First Bancorp, commented, "Our continued focus is providing excellent service for our customers during these challenging times and our team continues to do an outstanding job. I am especially proud of Forbes recent recognition of First Bank as the number one bank in North Carolina based on customer satisfaction." Mr. Moore also stated, "Our Company has a strong balance sheet and capital level that positions us well during these unprecedented times."
The following is additional discussion of business development and other miscellaneous matters affecting the Company during the second quarter of 2020:
- On July 1, 2020, the Company reported that Forbes had recognized First Bank as one of America's best banks in its 2020 Best-in-State Banks list for the second year in a row. This year, First Bank was ranked the number one bank in North Carolina, based on an independent survey of more than 25,000 U.S. consumers regarding their overall satisfaction in five service areas.
- On June 12, 2020, the Company announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share payable on July 24, 2020 to shareholders of record on June 30, 2020. This dividend rate represents a 50% increase over the dividend rate declared in the second quarter of 2019.
- During the second quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 104,289 shares of its common stock valued at $2.4 million, at an average stock price of $23.32 per share.
First Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $6.9 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of First Bank, a state-chartered community bank that operates 101 branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. First Bank Insurance Services is a subsidiary of First Bank and provides insurance products and services to individuals and businesses throughout First Bank's market area. First Bank also provides SBA loans to customers through its nationwide network of lenders - for more information on First Bank's SBA lending capabilities, please visit www.firstbanksba.com. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC."
Please visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com.
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that include projections, predictions, expectations or beliefs about future events or results or otherwise are not statements of historical fact. Such statements are often characterized by the use of qualifying words (and their derivatives) such as "expect," "believe," "estimate," "plan," "project," "anticipate," or other words or phrases concerning opinions or judgments of the Company and its management about future events. Factors that could influence the accuracy of such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the financial success or changing strategies of the Company's customers, the Company's level of success in integrating acquisitions, actions of government regulators, the level of market interest rates, and general economic conditions. For additional information about the factors that could affect the matters discussed in this paragraph, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K available at www.sec.gov. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. The Company is also not responsible for changes made to this press release by wire services, internet services or other media.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 1
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
51,964
55,652
Interest on investment securities
4,888
5,264
Other interest income
788
2,106
Total interest income
57,640
63,022
(8.5)%
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
4,074
6,324
Interest on borrowings
942
2,289
Total interest expense
5,016
8,613
(41.8)%
Net interest income
52,624
54,409
(3.3)%
Total provision for loan losses
19,298
(308)
n/m
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
33,326
54,717
(39.1)%
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
2,289
3,210
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
4,624
5,050
Fees from presold mortgage loans
3,020
857
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products
2,090
2,204
SBA consulting fees
3,739
921
SBA loan sale gains
1,965
3,069
Bank-owned life insurance income
629
631
Securities gains (losses), net
8,024
—
Other gains (losses), net
(187)
(308)
Total noninterest income
26,193
15,634
67.5%
Noninterest expenses
Salaries expense
20,606
19,732
Employee benefit expense
3,847
4,418
Occupancy and equipment related expense
3,744
3,912
Merger and acquisition expenses
—
103
Intangibles amortization expense
978
1,242
Foreclosed property losses (gains), net
35
381
Other operating expenses
9,691
10,296
Total noninterest expenses
38,901
40,084
(3.0)%
Income before income taxes
20,618
30,267
(31.9)%
Income tax expense
4,266
6,408
(33.4)%
Net income
$
16,352
23,859
(31.5)%
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
0.56
0.80
(30.0)%
ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
Net interest income, as reported
$
52,624
54,409
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
330
423
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
$
52,954
54,832
(3.4)%
(1)
This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than
similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related
nondeductible portion of interest expense.
n/m - not meaningful
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 2
Six Months Ended
June 30,
Percent
($ in thousands except per share data - unaudited)
2020
2019
Change
INCOME STATEMENT
Interest income
Interest and fees on loans
$
107,261
109,612
Interest on investment securities
10,526
10,338
Other interest income
1,886
4,807
Total interest income
119,673
124,757
(4.1)%
Interest expense
Interest on deposits
9,847
11,901
Interest on borrowings
2,443
5,086
Total interest expense
12,290
16,987
(27.7)%
Net interest income
107,383
107,770
(0.4)%
Total provision for loan losses
24,888
192
n/m
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
82,495
107,578
(23.3)%
Noninterest income
Service charges on deposit accounts
5,626
6,155
Other service charges, commissions, and fees
8,693
9,556
Fees from presold mortgage loans
4,861
1,402
Commissions from sales of insurance and financial products
4,158
4,233
SBA consulting fees
4,766
2,184
SBA loan sale gains
2,612
5,131
Bank-owned life insurance income
1,271
1,277
Securities gains (losses), net
8,024
—
Other gains (losses), net
(113)
(226)
Total noninterest income
39,898
29,712
34.3%
Noninterest expenses
Salaries expense
40,716
38,697
Employee benefit expense
8,394
9,006
Occupancy and equipment related expense
7,847
8,035
Merger and acquisition expenses
—
213
Intangibles amortization expense
2,033
2,574
Foreclosed property losses (gains), net
194
626
Other operating expenses
19,793
19,707
Total noninterest expenses
78,977
78,858
0.2%
Income before income taxes
43,416
58,432
(25.7)%
Income tax expense
8,884
12,288
(27.7)%
Net income
$
34,532
46,144
(25.2)%
Earnings per common share - diluted
$
1.18
1.55
(23.9)%
ADDITIONAL INCOME STATEMENT INFORMATION
Net interest income, as reported
$
107,383
107,770
Tax-equivalent adjustment (1)
664
847
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
$
108,047
108,617
(0.5)%
(1)
This amount reflects the tax benefit that the Company receives related to its tax-exempt loans and securities, which carry interest rates lower than
similar taxable investments due to their tax-exempt status. This amount has been computed assuming a 23% tax rate and is reduced by the related
nondeductible portion of interest expense.
n/m - not meaningful
____________________________________________________________________________________________
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 3
Three Months Ended
June 30,
Six Months Ended
June 30,
PERFORMANCE RATIOS (annualized)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Return on average assets (1)
0.98
%
1.60
%
1.08
%
1.56
%
Return on average common equity (2)
7.55
%
11.93
%
8.03
%
11.80
%
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (3)
3.49
%
4.06
%
3.71
%
4.06
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.12
%
0.00
%
0.17
%
0.02
%
COMMON SHARE DATA
Cash dividends declared - common
$
0.18
0.12
0.36
0.24
Stated book value - common
29.95
27.43
29.95
27.43
Tangible book value - common
21.36
18.89
21.36
18.89
Common shares outstanding at end of period
28,976,681
29,717,223
28,976,681
29,717,223
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted
28,969,728
29,796,941
29,184,421
29,808,859
CAPITAL RATIOS
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
9.32
%
9.75
%
9.32
%
9.75
%
Common equity tier I capital ratio - estimated
13.02
%
12.94
%
13.02
%
12.94
%
Tier I leverage ratio - estimated
10.29
%
10.89
%
10.29
%
10.89
%
Tier I risk-based capital ratio - estimated
14.13
%
14.12
%
14.13
%
14.12
%
Total risk-based capital ratio - estimated
15.04
%
14.60
%
15.04
%
14.60
%
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in thousands)
Total assets
$
6,727,762
5,994,595
6,455,591
5,969,822
Loans
4,738,702
4,329,866
4,625,798
4,305,069
Earning assets
6,102,012
5,417,284
5,848,974
5,395,025
Deposits
5,502,356
4,810,029
5,226,331
4,757,130
Interest-bearing liabilities
3,885,903
3,716,092
3,812,685
3,744,903
Shareholders' equity
871,495
802,131
865,124
788,595
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average assets.
(2) Calculated by dividing annualized net income by average common equity.
(3) See note 1 on the first page of the Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
TREND INFORMATION
($ in thousands except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
INCOME STATEMENT
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Net interest income - tax-equivalent (1)
$
52,954
55,093
55,038
54,191
54,832
Taxable equivalent adjustment (1)
330
334
382
413
423
Net interest income
52,624
54,759
54,656
53,778
54,409
Provision (reversal) for loan losses
19,298
5,590
3,176
(1,105)
(308)
Noninterest income
26,193
13,705
14,662
15,156
15,634
Noninterest expense
38,901
40,076
39,891
38,446
40,084
Income before income taxes
20,618
22,798
26,251
31,593
30,267
Income tax expense
4,266
4,618
5,368
6,574
6,408
Net income
16,352
18,180
20,883
25,019
23,859
Earnings per common share - diluted
0.56
0.62
0.71
0.84
0.80
Cash dividends declared per share
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.12
0.12
(1) See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 4
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
($ in thousands - unaudited)
At June 30,
2020
At Mar. 31,
2020
At Dec. 31,
2019
At June 30,
2019
One Year
Change
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
94,684
93,666
64,519
52,679
79.7%
Interest-bearing deposits with banks
584,830
282,683
166,783
286,781
103.9%
Total cash and cash equivalents
679,514
376,349
231,302
339,460
100.2%
Investment securities
879,756
867,773
889,877
771,021
14.1%
Presold mortgages
31,015
14,861
19,712
6,222
398.5%
SBA loans held for sale
3,382
18,449
—
—
n/m
Total loans
4,770,063
4,552,708
4,453,466
4,339,497
9.9%
Allowance for loan losses
(42,342)
(24,498)
(21,398)
(20,789)
103.7%
Net loans
4,727,721
4,528,210
4,432,068
4,318,708
9.5%
Premises and equipment
115,373
113,669
114,859
117,759
(2.0)%
Operating right-of-use lease assets
18,833
19,347
19,669
19,142
(1.6)%
Intangible assets
248,840
249,829
251,585
253,769
(1.9)%
Foreclosed real estate
2,987
3,487
3,873
5,107
(41.5)%
Bank-owned life insurance
105,712
105,083
104,441
103,154
2.5%
Other assets
75,462
79,001
76,253
77,697
(2.9)%
Total assets
$
6,888,595
6,376,058
6,143,639
6,012,039
14.6%
Liabilities
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing checking accounts
$
2,041,778
1,580,849
1,515,977
1,441,064
41.7%
Interest-bearing checking accounts
1,112,625
922,985
912,784
931,945
19.4%
Money market accounts
1,353,053
1,224,414
1,173,107
1,104,052
22.6%
Savings accounts
474,455
431,377
424,415
413,065
14.9%
Brokered deposits
64,069
85,642
86,141
150,888
(57.5)%
Internet time deposits
698
698
698
1,445
(51.7)%
Other time deposits > $100,000
545,370
553,422
563,108
538,401
1.3%
Other time deposits
239,090
245,601
255,125
262,194
(8.8)%
Total deposits
5,831,138
5,044,988
4,931,355
4,843,054
20.4%
Borrowings
112,199
402,185
300,671
301,140
(62.7)%
Operating lease liabilities
19,109
19,578
19,855
19,233
(0.6)%
Other liabilities
58,258
47,109
39,357
33,443
74.2%
Total liabilities
6,020,704
5,513,860
5,291,238
5,196,870
15.9%
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
408,699
410,236
429,514
432,533
(5.5)%
Retained earnings
441,846
430,709
417,764
380,748
16.0%
Stock in rabbi trust assumed in acquisition
(2,217)
(2,602)
(2,587)
(3,625)
(38.8)%
Rabbi trust obligation
2,217
2,602
2,587
3,625
(38.8)%
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
17,346
21,253
5,123
1,888
818.8%
Total shareholders' equity
867,891
862,198
852,401
815,169
6.5%
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,888,595
6,376,058
6,143,639
6,012,039
14.6%
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 5
For the Three Months Ended
YIELD INFORMATION
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
Dec. 31,
2019
Sept. 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
Yield on loans
4.41%
4.93%
5.03%
5.02%
5.16%
Yield on securities
2.49%
2.65%
2.64%
2.74%
2.81%
Yield on other earning assets
0.55%
1.95%
1.91%
2.42%
2.51%
Yield on all interest-earning assets
3.80%
4.46%
4.49%
4.55%
4.67%
Rate on interest bearing deposits
0.46%
0.68%
0.76%
0.77%
0.75%
Rate on other interest-bearing liabilities
1.31%
1.91%
2.31%
2.65%
2.83%
Rate on all interest-bearing liabilities
0.52%
0.78%
0.89%
0.93%
0.93%
Total cost of funds
0.35%
0.56%
0.63%
0.66%
0.67%
Net interest margin (1)
3.47%
3.94%
3,90%
3.92%
4.03%
Net interest margin - tax-equivalent (2)
3.49%
3.96%
3.93%
3.95%
4.06%
Average prime rate
3.25%
4.42%
4.83%
5.27%
5.50%
(1) Calculated by dividing annualized net interest income by average earning assets for the period.
(2) Calculated by dividing annualized tax-equivalent net interest income by average earning assets for the period. See note 1 on the first page of this Financial Summary for discussion of tax-equivalent adjustments.
_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
For the Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST INCOME PURCHASE ACCOUNTING ADJUSTMENTS
($ in thousands)
June 30, 2020
March 31, 2020
Dec. 31, 2019
Sept. 30, 2019
June 30, 2019
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on acquired loans
$
802
1,241
1,161
959
1,336
Interest income - increased by accretion of loan discount on retained portions of SBA loans
591
600
340
365
394
Interest expense - reduced by premium amortization of deposits
26
31
38
44
50
Interest expense - increased by discount accretion of borrowings
(45)
(45)
(45)
(46)
(45)
Impact on net interest income
$
1,374
1,827
1,494
1,322
1,735
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 6
ASSET QUALITY DATA ($ in thousands)
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
Dec. 31,
2019
Sept. 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
Nonperforming assets
Nonaccrual loans
$
34,922
25,066
24,866
19,720
17,375
Troubled debt restructurings - accruing
9,867
9,747
9,053
9,566
11,890
Accruing loans > 90 days past due
—
—
—
—
—
Total nonperforming loans
44,789
34,813
33,919
29,286
29,265
Foreclosed real estate
2,987
3,487
3,873
4,589
5,107
Total nonperforming assets
$
47,776
38,300
37,792
33,875
34,372
Purchased credit impaired loans not included above (1)
$
9,742
9,839
12,664
13,798
14,175
Asset Quality Ratios
Net quarterly charge-offs to average loans - annualized
0.12
%
0.22
%
0.09
%
0.04
%
0.00
%
Nonperforming loans to total loans
0.94
%
0.76
%
0.76
%
0.67
%
0.67
%
Nonperforming assets to total assets
0.69
%
0.60
%
0.62
%
0.56
%
0.57
%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
0.89
%
0.54
%
0.48
%
0.44
%
0.48
%
(1) In the March 3, 2017 acquisition of Carolina Bank and the October 1, 2017 acquisition of Asheville Savings Bank, the Company acquired $19.3 million and $9.9 million, respectively, in purchased credit impaired loans in accordance with ASC 310-30 accounting guidance. These loans are excluded from the nonperforming loan amounts.
COVID-19 Loan Deferral Information at June 30, 2020
Deferrals
Total Loans
Percentage Deferred
Construction Loans
$
38,658
648,590
6.0%
Farmland and Agriculture
1,432
36,361
3.9%
Home equity loans
2,511
318,618
0.8%
Residential first lien loans
85,536
1,072,945
8.0%
Multifamily loans
31,220
182,255
17.1%
Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate
186,098
742,204
25.1%
Non-Owner-Occupied Commercial Real Estate
369,112
999,679
36.9%
Commercial & Industrial Loans
57,735
552,881
10.4%
Loans to Municipalities
—
147,187
—%
Consumer Loans
1,241
51,161
2.4%
Other Loans
678
18,182
3.7%
$
774,221
4,770,063
16.2%
First Bancorp and Subsidiaries
Financial Summary - Page 7
For the Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST MARGIN, EXCLUDING
LOAN DISCOUNT ACCRETION -
RECONCILIATION
($ in thousands)
June 30,
2020
March 31,
2020
Dec. 31,
2019
Sept. 30,
2019
June 30,
2019
Net interest income, as reported
$
52,624
54,759
54,656
53,778
54,409
Tax-equivalent adjustment
330
334
382
413
423
Net interest income, tax-equivalent (A)
$
52,954
55,093
55,038
54,191
54,832
Average earning assets (B)
$
6,102,012
5,595,734
5,560,099
5,440,014
5,417,284
Tax-equivalent net interest
margin, annualized - as reported - (A)/(B)
3.49%
3.96%
3.93%
3.95%
4.06%
Net interest income, tax-equivalent
$
52,954
55,093
55,038
54,191
54,832
Loan discount accretion
1,393
1,841
1,501
1,324
1,730
Net interest income, tax-equivalent, excluding
loan discount accretion (A)
$
51,561
53,252
53,537
52,867
53,102
Average earnings assets (B)
$
6,102,012
5,595,734
5,560,099
5,440,014
5,417,284
Tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding
impact of loan discount accretion, annualized -
(A) / (B)
3.40%
3.83%
3.82%
3.86%
3.93%
Note: The measure "tax-equivalent net interest margin, excluding impact of loan discount accretion" is a non-GAAP performance measure.
Management of the Company believes that it is useful to calculate and present the Company's net interest margin without the impact of loan
discount accretion for the reasons explained in the remainder of this Note. Loan discount accretion is a non-cash interest income adjustment
that is related to 1) the Company's acquisition of loans and represents the portion of the fair value discount that was initially recorded on the
acquired loans, and 2) the Company's origination of SBA loans and the subsequent sale of the guaranteed portions of the loans that results in
a discount being recorded on the retained portion of the loans. These discounts are recognized into income over the lives of the loans. At
June 30, 2020, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on acquired loans of $10.6 million compared to $14.8 million at June 30,
2019. At June 30, 2020, the Company had a remaining loan discount balance on SBA loans of $6.8 million compared to $6.9 million at June
30, 2019. For the related loans that perform and pay down over time, the loan discount will also be reduced, with a corresponding increase to
interest income. Therefore, management of the Company believes it is useful to also present this ratio to reflect the Company's net interest
margin excluding this non-cash, temporary loan discount accretion adjustment to aid investors in comparing financial results between periods.
The Company cautions that non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the Company's
reported GAAP results.
