First Bank : Wins Several 2019 MarCom Awards

0
10/31/2019 | 11:36am EDT

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C., Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First Bank is the recipient of three prestigious 2019 MarCom Awards, a competition hosted by the Association of Marketing and Communications Professionals (ACMP) that recognizes outstanding achievement by creative professionals in the production and design of marketing and communications media.

In the category of Print Media/Advertising, First Bank won the highest honor, Platinum, for its "You Are Amazing" magazine ad series. The other two awards were in the Video/Film category and recognized videos created for the bank's Dream It, Do It campaign (www.localfirstbank.com/dreamitdoit): a Gold award for the story of Kids Making It of Wilmington, North Carolina; and an Honorable Mention for the "Meet Anita Autry" video.

"First Bank has had a great year and received many recognitions because of it," said Mike Mayer, First Bank president and CEO. "To add these MarCom Awards to the list with those from Fortune and Forbes is outstanding. I'm proud of all our associates for the work they've done and continue to do for the bank."

Each year, the ACMP receives about 6,000 entries from companies all over the world, as well as from marketing and design agencies, public relations firms, and more. Judges are professionals from within the industry who look for entries that exemplify a high standard of excellence and set the bar for others in the marketing, communications, and graphic design fields.

To see a full list of winners as they are announced, visit www.marcomawards.com/winners.

About First Bank

First Bank is the banking subsidiary of First Bancorp and is headquartered in Southern Pines, North Carolina, with total assets of approximately $6.0 billion. As a state-chartered community bank, First Bank operates 101 bank branches in North Carolina and South Carolina. Since 1935, First Bank has taken a tailored approach to banking, combining best-in-class financial solutions, helpful local expertise, and technology to manage a home or business. First Bancorp's common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "FBNC." Visit our website at www.LocalFirstBank.com. Member FDIC, Equal Housing Lender.

First Bank's Platinum-Award Winning Ad Series: You Are Amazing

(PRNewsfoto/First Bancorp)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-bank-wins-several-2019-marcom-awards-300949252.html

SOURCE First Bank


© PRNewswire 2019
