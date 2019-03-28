The First Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Share Repurchase Plan

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) (“First Bancshares” or the “Company”), the holding company for The First, A National Banking Association, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a new share repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of $20 million of the Company’s common stock. This share repurchase program will have an expiration date of December 31, 2019.

Under the program, the Company may repurchase shares of its common stock periodically in a manner determined by the Company’s management. The actual means and timing of purchase, target number of shares and maximum price or range of prices under the program will be determined by management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the Company's common stock, general market and economic conditions, and applicable legal and regulatory requirements.

About The First Bancshares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.

