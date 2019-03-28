The First Bancshares, Inc. : Announces Share Repurchase Plan

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS) (“First Bancshares” or the
“Company”), the holding company for The First, A National Banking
Association, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized
a new share repurchase program to purchase up to an aggregate of $20
million of the Company’s common stock. This share repurchase program
will have an expiration date of December 31, 2019.
Under the program, the Company may repurchase shares of its common stock
periodically in a manner determined by the Company’s management. The
actual means and timing of purchase, target number of shares and maximum
price or range of prices under the program will be determined by
management at its discretion and will depend on a number of factors,
including the market price of the Company's common stock, general market
and economic conditions, and applicable legal and regulatory
requirements.
About The First Bancshares, Inc.
The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,
is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association.
Founded in 1996, the First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana,
Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the
NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Additional information is
available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This news release contains “forward-looking statements” within the
meaning of and subject to the safe harbor protections of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In general, forward-looking
statements usually use words such as “may,” “believe,” “expect,”
“anticipate,” “intend,” “will,” “should,” “plan,” “estimate,” “predict,”
“continue” and “potential” or the negative of these terms or other
comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements represent
management’s beliefs, based upon information available at the time the
statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not
guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as
representing management’s views as of any subsequent date.
Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks
and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results
or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or
implied by such statements.
Factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found
in the cautionary language included under the headings “Management’s
Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of
Operations” and “Risk Factors” in the Company’s Annual Reports on Form
10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and other documents
subsequently filed by the Company with the SEC. Consequently, no
forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. The Company expressly
disclaims any obligation to update any factors or to announce publicly
the result of revisions to any of the forward-looking statements
included herein to reflect future events or developments.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190328005963/en/