The First Bancshares, Inc. : Reports a 100% Increase in Net Income Available to Common Shareholders; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 40%

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First, A National Banking Association, (www.thefirstbank.com) reported today net income available to common shareholders of $21.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $10.6 million or 99.9%, compared to $10.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Operating net earnings increased 77.8% ($13.1 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, totaling $30.0 million for fiscal year 2018 as compared to $16.9 million for fiscal year 2017. Operating net earnings for fiscal year 2018 excludes merger-related costs of $10.6 million, net of tax, gain on sale of securities of $0.26 million, net of tax, and non-recurring income in the form of awards from the U. S. Department of the Treasury of $1.6 million, net of tax. Operating net earnings for the fiscal year 2017 excludes merger-related costs of $4.2 million, net of tax, and a $2.1 million charge to income tax expense related to a reduction in our deferred tax asset resulting from the change in tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December of 2017. Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $6.9 million compared to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 184.2%. Operating net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $9.1 million as compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 representing a 93.2% increase, excluding merger-related costs of $3.2 million, net of tax, in the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as a gain on the sale of securities of $0.26 million, net of tax, and Financial Assistance Award from the U. S. Department of the Treasury of $0.7 million, net of tax, in the fourth quarter of 2018, and excluding merger-related costs of $0.2 million, net of tax, as well as the $2.1 million income tax charge discussed above in the fourth quarter of 2017. For the full year 2018, fully diluted earnings per share were $1.62, compared to $1.11 for the full year 2017. Fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, were $0.48, compared to $0.23 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Excluding the impact of the merger-related costs and other non-recurring items described above, fully diluted operating earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $2.29 as compared to $1.76 for 2017, and were $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $0.45 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Fully diluted earnings per share for 2018 include the issuance of 2,012,500 shares of our common stock during the fourth quarter of 2017, 1,134,010 shares issued in connection with the acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc. ("Southwest") during the first quarter of 2018, 726,461 shares issued in connection with the acquisition of Sunshine Financial, Inc. ("Sunshine") during the second quarter of 2018 and 1,763,042 shares issued in connection with the acquisition of FMB Banking Corporation ("FMB") during the fourth quarter of 2018. Highlights for the Quarter: On November 6, 2018, the Company announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger with FPB Financial Corp ("FPB"), parent company of Florida Parishes Bank, headquartered in Hammond, La. Upon completion, the acquisition will add 7 locations servicing the Hammond and New Orleans areas in Louisiana and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019 subject to FPB shareholder approval and customary closing conditions. The Company has received regulatory approval for the acquisition.

On November 1, 2018, the Company closed as planned the acquisition of FMB Banking Corporation (“FMB”), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank, which added 6 locations servicing Jefferson and Leon counties in Florida and Thomas County in Georgia and completed systems integration during the fourth quarter.

The Company’s Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by $0.02 to $0.07 per share, a 40% increase.

During the quarter, the Company received a $0.95 million Financial Assistance Award from the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund of the U. S. Department of the Treasury as a result of our designation as a Community Development Financial Institution. M. Ray “Hoppy” Cole, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2018 was a phenomenal year for our Company. Through continued execution of our regional expansion strategy, we closed and integrated 3 acquisitions and posted organic growth of 11.4% in outstanding loans and 5.4% in deposits during the year. As a result, our Company surpassed $3B in total assets at year-end 2018 and posted a 77.8% increase in net operating earnings year over year. I commend the hard work, dedication and extra effort of our team members to achieve such exceptional results. We are thankful for the opportunities and achievement of 2018 and are excited about the prospects for continued growth in 2019.” Balance Sheet Consolidated assets increased $492.2 million to $3.004 billion at December 31, 2018 from $2.512 billion at September 30, 2018. Total loans were $2.060 billion at December 31, 2018, as compared to $1.748 billion at September 30, 2018, and $1.225 billion at December 31, 2017, representing increases of $311.9 million or 17.8%, and $835.1 million or 68.2%, respectively. The acquisitions of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB accounted for $695.1 million, net of fair value marks, of the total increase in loans as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The acquisition of FMB accounted for $305.6 million, net of fair value marks, of the total increase in loans as compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase in loans, net of acquired loans, during the sequential quarter amounted to $8.1 million. Total deposits were $2.457 billion at December 31, 2018, as compared to $2.046 billion at September 30, 2018, and $1.471 billion at December 31, 2017, representing increases of $411.0 million or 20.1%, and $986.0 million or 67.1%, respectively. The acquisitions of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB accounted for $889.2 million of the total increase in deposits as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The acquisition of FMB accounted for $445.9 million of the total increase in deposits as compared to the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in deposits of $34.9 million, net of acquired, during the sequential quarter was largely due to a decrease in NOW accounts of $24.4 million, of which $16.0 million is attributable to the seasonality of the public fund deposits. Asset Quality Nonperforming assets totaled $34.3 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $10.9 million compared to $23.4 million at September 30, 2018 and an increase of $20.8 million compared to December 31, 2017. The majority of the increases in both quarterly comparisons was related to acquired loans. The ratio of the allowance for loan and leases losses (ALLL) to total loans was 0.49% at December 31, 2018, 0.56% at September 30, 2018 and 0.68% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans was 0.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 0.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 0.003% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Fourth Quarter 2018 vs. Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Comparison Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $6.9 million compared to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $4.4 million or 184.2%. Operating net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $9.1 million compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $4.4 million or 93.2%. The calculation of operating net earnings excludes the merger-related costs and other excluded items for each quarter as discussed above. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $25.3 million, an increase of $10.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was due to interest income earned on a higher volume of loans as well as increased interest rates. Non-interest income increased $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to increased service charges and interchange fee income of $1.5 million on the increased deposit base due to the acquisitions. Non-interest income also included the Financial Assistance Award of $0.95 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury received during the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of our designation as a Community Development Financial Institution. Fourth quarter 2018 non-interest expense was $22.2 million, an increase of $9.9 million, or 79.5% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the increase in acquisition charges of $3.8 million for fourth quarter of 2018, non-interest expense increased $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, of which $3.9 million was attributable to the operations of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB, as compared to fourth quarter of 2017. Net interest income was $25.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $15.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest income totaled $25.5 million and $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. FTE net interest income increased $10.0 million in the prior year quarterly comparison due to increased loan volume as well as increased interest rates. Purchase accounting adjustments accounted for $1.4 million of the difference in net interest income for the fourth quarter comparisons. Fourth quarter 2018 FTE net interest margin of 4.08% included 24 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.79% for the same quarter in 2017, which included 3 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Investment securities totaled $514.9 million, or 17.1% of total assets at December 31, 2018, versus $372.9 million, or 20.9% of total assets at December 31, 2017. The average balance of investment securities increased $118.8 million in prior year quarterly comparison, primarily as a result of the acquisitions. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities increased 25 basis points to 3.15% from 2.90% in prior year quarterly comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $2.5 million at December 31, 2018 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $0.6 million at December 31, 2017. The FTE average yield on all earning assets increased 68 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison, from 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2017 to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Average interest expense increased 49 basis points from 0.60% for the fourth quarter of 2017 to 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to increased deposit accounts as well as the issuance of subordinated debt in the second quarter of 2018 and rising interest rates. Cost of all deposits averaged 57 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 37 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2017. Public funds increased $75.8 million when comparing December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2017. Fourth Quarter 2018 vs Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Comparison Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $1.7 million, or 32.9% to $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2018. Operating net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 increased $0.9 million or 11.6% from $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating net earnings exclude the merger-related costs and other excluded items for the fourth quarter of 2018 as discussed above, and merger-related costs of $3.0 million, net of tax, for the third quarter of 2018. Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $25.3 million as compared to $21.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $3.6 million. FTE net interest income increased $3.6 million to $25.5 million from $21.9 million in sequential-quarter comparison. The increase was due to increased loan volume as well as increased interest rates on both sides of the balance sheet. Interest income from purchase accounting adjustments increased $0.9 million in sequential quarter comparison. Fourth quarter 2018 FTE net interest margin of 4.08% included 24 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.97% for the third quarter in 2018, which included 11 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments. Investment securities totaled $514.9 million, or 17.1% of total assets at December 31, 2018, versus $444.0 million, or 17.7% of total assets at September 30, 2018. The average balance of investment securities increased $36.0 million in sequential-quarter comparison, primarily as a result of the acquisition of FMB. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities increased 13 basis points to 3.15% from 3.02% in sequential-quarter comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $2.5 million at December 31, 2018 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $8.4 million at September 30, 2018. The FTE average yield on all earning assets increased in sequential-quarter comparison from 4.68% to 4.93%. Average interest expense increased 17 basis points from 0.92% for the third quarter of 2018 to 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to increased rates as well as an increase in borrowings. Cost of all deposits averaged 57 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 50 basis points for the third quarter of 2018. Public funds decreased $16.0 million when comparing December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2018 when excluding the acquisition of FMB. Non-interest income increased $1.3 million in sequential-quarter comparison resulting from increased service charges and increased interchange fee income on the increased deposit base related to the acquisition of FMB. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 included the Financial Assistance Award received from the U. S. Department of the Treasury for $0.95 million, and for the third quarter included the Bank Enterprise Award received from the U. S. Department of the Treasury for $0.2 million, which resulted in a net increase in non-interest income of $0.7 million for the quarterly comparison. Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $22.2 million compared to $19.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. Excluding acquisition charges for each quarter, non-interest expense increased $2.4 million in sequential-quarter comparison, which is attributable to the operations of FMB acquired in the fourth quarter. Year to Date Earnings Comparison In year-over-year comparison, net income available to common shareholders increased $10.6 million, or 99.9%, from $10.6 million for the fiscal year December 31, 2017 to $21.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Operating net earnings increased $13.1 million or 77.8% from $16.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 to $30.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Operating net earnings excludes merger-related costs, nonrecurring income, gain on sale and other charges described above. Net interest income increased $25.7 million, or 43.5% in year-over-year comparison, primarily due to interest income earned on a higher volume of loans as well as increased interest rates. Purchase accounting adjustments accounted for only $2.1 million of the increase. Non-interest income was $20.6 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $6.2 million, or 43.2% in year-over-year comparison consisting of increases in service charges on deposit accounts of $2.2 million and interchange fee income of $1.5 million on the increased deposit base related to the acquisitions, as well as the receipt of the Financial Assistance and Bank Enterprise Awards in the amounts of $2.1 million. Non-interest expense was $76.3 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $20.9 million, or 37.6% in year-over-year comparison primarily resulting from increases in salaries and benefits of $5.9 million related to the acquisitions of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB and increased acquisition charges of $7.1 million. Increases in occupancy, amortization of core deposit intangibles and other non-interest expense for the year-to-date period of 2018 were also attributable to the acquisitions. Declaration of Cash Dividend The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 40.0% to be paid on its common stock on February 26, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2019. About The First Bancshares, Inc. The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com. Non-GAAP Financial Measures Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. This press release includes operating net earnings, operating earnings per share, fully tax equivalent net interest income, total tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share and certain ratios derived from these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release allow management and investors to understand and compare results in a more consistent manner for the periods presented in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute for the Company’s results reported in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and do not purport to be an alternative to net income, earnings per share, net interest income, book value or other GAAP financial measures as a measure of operating performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in this press release following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited). Forward Looking Statements This news release contains statements regarding the projected performance of The First Bancshares, Inc. and its subsidiary. These statements constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Actual results may differ materially from the projections provided in this release since such projections involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; economic conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts operations being less favorable than expected; interest rate risk; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; and risks related to the proposed acquisition of FPB and the acquisitions of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB, including the risk that the proposed acquisition of FPB does not close when expected or at all because of required shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all, the terms of the proposed transactions with FPB need to be modified to satisfy such approvals or conditions, and that anticipated benefits from the transactions with Southwest, Sunshine, FMB and FPB are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments. FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS DATA Quarter

Ended

12/31/18 Quarter

Ended

9/30/18 Quarter

Ended

6/30/18 Quarter

Ended

3/31/18 Quarter

Ended

12/31/17 Total Interest Income $ 30,555 $ 25,628 $ 25,037 $ 18,758 $ 17,143 Total Interest Expense 5,285 3,959 3,468 2,378 1,922 Net Interest Income 25,270 21,669 21,569 16,380 15,221 FTE net interest income* 25,524 21,925 21,826 16,609 15,523 Provision for loan losses 574 412 857 277 122 Non-interest income 6,396 5,074 5,632 3,459 3,556 Non-interest expense 22,249 19,786 19,680 14,597 12,390 Earnings before income taxes 8,843 6,545 6,664 4,965 6,265 Income tax expense 1,982 1,383 1,419 1,008 3,851 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,861 $ 5,162 $ 5,245 $ 3,957 $ 2,414 PER COMMON SHARE DATA Basic earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per share 0.48 0.39 0.40 0.34 0.23 Diluted earnings per share, operating* 0.64 0.62 0.62 0.46 0.45 Quarterly dividends per share .05 .05 .05 .05 .0375 Book value per common share at end of period 24.49 22.09 21.88 20.95 19.92 Tangible common book value at period end* 16.88 17.10 16.82 16.39 17.71 Market price at end of period 30.91 39.05 36.80 32.25 34.20 Shares outstanding at period end 14,830,598 13,074,516 13,065,953 12,339,492 11,165,907 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 14,247,555 13,072,455 13,065,953 11,556,968 10,521,236 Diluted 14,371,562 13,192,207 13,167,969 11,652,959 10,598,036 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA Total assets $ 2,812,212 $ 2,470,607 $ 2,443,176 $ 1,986,150 $ 1,810,252 Loans and leases 1,959,179 1,720,884 1,696,737 1,325,272 1,215,962 Total deposits 2,296,966 2,069,910 2,115,661 1,683,999 1,475,628 Total common equity 328,250 284,839 274,535 230,255 205,580 Total tangible common equity* 222,402 219,077 217,092 196,326 180,322 SELECTED RATIOS Annualized return on avg assets 0.98% 0.84% 0.86% 0.80% 0.53% Annualized return on avg assets, operating* 1.30% 1.33% 1.33% 1.08% 1.05% Annualized return on avg common equity, operating* 11.14% 11.51% 11.85% 9.31% 9.21% Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper* 16.44% 14.96% 14.99% 10.92% 10.49% Average loans to average deposits 85.29% 83.14% 80.20% 78.70% 82.40% FTE Net Interest Margin* 4.08% 3.97% 3.92% 3.67% 3.79% Efficiency Ratio 69.69% 73.28% 71.67% 72.74% 64.94% Efficiency Ratio, operating* 59.06% 58.25% 57.70% 63.98% 62.93% CREDIT QUALITY Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) as a % of total loans 0.49% 0.56% 0.56% 0.57% 0.68% Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ALLL 13.17% 10.05% 7.88% 6.99% 6.56% Nonperforming assets to total loans + ORE 1.66% 1.33% 1.04% 0.97% 1.10% Annualized QTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans 0.02% 0.03% 0.003% (0.02%) 0.003% *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) BALANCE SHEET Dec 31,

2018 Sept 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 159,107 $ 122,371 $ 120,425 $ 162,521 $ 91,922 Securities available-for-sale 492,701 424,940 437,011 425,529 356,893 Securities held-to-maturity 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 6,000 Other investments 16,227 13,104 10,320 10,399 9,969 Total investment securities 514,928 444,044 453,331 441,928 372,862 Loans held for sale 4,838 4,269 5,914 2,538 4,790 Total loans 2,060,422 1,748,483 1,710,271 1,516,579 1,225,306 Allowance for loan losses (10,065) (9,765) (9,512) (8,659) (8,288) Loans, net 2,050,357 1,738,718 1,700,759 1,507,920 1,217,018 Premises and equipment 74,783 62,342 62,289 57,430 46,426 Other Real Estate 10,869 8,453 7,890 7,357 7,158 Goodwill and other intangibles 112,916 65,238 66,105 56,343 24,670 Other assets 76,188 66,355 64,976 63,376 48,392 Total assets $ 3,003,986 $ 2,511,790 $ 2,481,689 $ 2,299,413 $ 1,813,238 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Non-interest bearing deposits $ 570,148 $ 430,430 $ 459,402 $ 414,142 $ 301,989 Interest-bearing deposits 1,887,311 1,616,016 1,637,833 1,577,502 1,168,576 Total deposits 2,457,459 2,046,446 2,097,235 1,991,644 1,470,565 Borrowings 85,500 85,508 10,516 29,034 104,072 Subordinated debentures 80,521 75,117 75,192 10,310 10,310 Other liabilities 17,252 15,921 12,920 9,886 5,823 Total liabilities 2,640,732 2,222,992 2,195,863 2,040,874 1,590,770 Total shareholders’ equity 363,254 288,798 285,826 258,539 222,468 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 3,003,986 $ 2,511,790 $ 2,481,689 $ 2,299,413 $ 1,813,238 FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Three Months Ended 12/31/18 9/30/18 6/30/18 3/31/18 12/31/17 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 25,184 $ 21,824 $ 21,155 $ 15,926 $ 14,687 Investment securities 3,785 3,126 3,181 2,661 2,346 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 1,532 583 559 59 57 Other interest income 54 95 142 112 53 Total interest income 30,555 25,628 25,037 18,758 17,143 Interest Expense: Deposits 3,506 2,740 2,498 1,840 1,455 Borrowings 482 52 147 460 392 Subordinated debentures 1,179 1,125 774 78 105 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 118 42 49 - (30) Total interest expense 5,285 3,959 3,468 2,378 1,922 Net interest income 25,270 21,669 21,569 16,380 15,221 Provision for loan losses 574 412 857 277 122 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 24,696 21,257 20,712 16,103 15,099 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 1,887 1,538 1,341 1,027 908 Mortgage Income 969 1,066 1,213 800 1,102 Interchange Fee Income 1,527 1,180 1,500 1,040 961 Gain (loss) on securities, net 334 - (5) - 3 Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - - - - Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award 950 233 917 - - Other charges and fees 729 1,057 666 592 582 Total non-interest income 6,396 5,074 5,632 3,459 3,556 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 10,336 9,266 9,502 7,789 7,478 Occupancy expense 2,281 2,163 2,034 1,647 1,427 FDIC premiums 369 278 368 367 365 Marketing 173 60 70 80 118 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 750 349 356 201 173 Other professional services 452 847 438 189 194 Acquisition charges 4,155 4,059 3,838 1,758 384 Other non-interest expense 3,733 2,764 3,074 2,566 2,251 Total Non-interest expense 22,249 19,786 19,680 14,597 12,390 Earnings before income taxes 8,843 6,545 6,664 4,965 6,265 Income tax expense 1,982 1,383 1,419 1,008 3,851 Net income available to common shareholders $ 6,861 $ 5,162 $ 5,245 $ 3,957 $ 2,414 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.48 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 0.64 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 0.46 $ 0.45 *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) EARNINGS STATEMENT Year to Date 2018 2017 Interest Income: Loans, including fees $ 84,089 $ 56,903 Investment securities 12,753 8,852 Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments 2,733 224 Other interest income 403 390 Total interest income 99,978 66,069 Interest Expense: Deposits 10,584 5,453 Borrowings 1,142 1,372 Subordinated debentures 3,156 276 Amortization (Accretion) of purchase accounting adjustments 209 (192) Total interest expense 15,091 6,909 Net interest income 84,887 59,160 Provision for loan losses 2,120 506 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 82,767 58,654 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts 5,793 3,600 Mortgage Income 4,048 4,502 Interchange Fee Income 5,247 3,758 Gain (loss) on securities, net 329 (16) Gain on sale of premises and equipment - - Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award 2,100 - Other charges and fees 3,044 2,519 Total non-interest income 20,561 14,363 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 36,893 30,052 Occupancy expense 8,125 5,535 FDIC premiums 1,382 1,252 Marketing 382 336 Amortization of core deposit intangibles 1,657 664 Other professional services 1,926 1,395 Acquisition charges 13,810 6,711 Other non-interest expense 12,136 9,501 Total Non-interest expense 76,311 55,446 Earnings before income taxes 27,017 17,571 Income tax expense 5,792 6,955 Net income available to common shareholders $ 21,225 $ 10,616 Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.62 $ 1.11 Diluted earnings per common share, operating* $ 2.29 $ 1.76 *See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) COMPOSITION OF LOANS Dec 31,

2018 Percent

of Total Sept 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Percent

of Total Commercial, financial and agricultural $ 301,182 14.6% $ 246,401 $ 228,643 $ 213,118 $ 165,780 13.5% Real estate – construction 298,718 14.5% 251,240 229,164 213,712 183,328 14.9% Real estate – commercial 776,880 37.6% 654,040 658,096 561,153 467,484 38.0% Real estate – residential 617,804 29.9% 529,515 546,120 475,868 385,099 31.3% Lease Financing Receivable 2,891 0.1% 2,659 2,476 2,433 2450 0.2% Obligations of States & subdivisions 16,941 0.8% 16,374 10,627 15,861 3,109 0.3% Consumer 46,006 2.2% 48,254 35,145 34,434 18,056 1.5% Loans held for sale 4,838 0.3% 4,269 5,914 2,538 4,790 0.3% Total loans $ 2,065,260 100% $ 1,752,752 $ 1,716,185 $ 1,519,117 $ 1,230,096 100% COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS Dec 31,

2018 Percent of

Total Sept 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Percent

of Total Noninterest bearing $ 570,148 23.2% $ 430,430 $ 459,402 $ 414,142 $ 301,989 20.5% NOW and other 835,434 34.0% 705,851 731,617 761,318 601,694 40.9% Money Market/Savings 566,276 23.0% 503,772 519,516 434,569 283,579 19.3% Time Deposits of less than $250,000 384,030 15.6% 321,619 308,086 295,317 220,951 15.0% Time Deposits of $250,000 or more 101,571 4.2% 84,774 78,614 86,298 62,352 4.3% Total Deposits $ 2,457,459 100% $ 2,046,446 $ 2,097,235 $ 1,991,644 $ 1,470,565 100% ASSET QUALITY DATA Dec 31,

2018 Sept 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Nonaccrual loans $ 21,895 $ 13,572 $ 8,440 $ 5,746 $ 5,674 Loans past due 90 days and over 1,325 805 940 1,096 285 Total nonperforming loans 23,220 14,377 9,380 6,842 5,959 Other real estate 10,869 8,453 7,890 7,357 7,158 Nonaccrual securities 208 616 616 616 408 Total nonperforming assets $ 34,297 $ 23,446 $ 17,886 $ 14,815 $ 13,525 Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.14% 0.93% 0.72% 0.64% 0.75% Nonperforming assets to total loans + ORE 1.66% 1.33% 1.04% 0.97% 1.10% ALLL to nonperforming loans 43.35% 67.92% 101.41% 128.13% 139.08% ALLL to total loans 0.49% 0.56% 0.56% 0.57% 0.68% Quarter-to-date net charge-offs (recs) $ 93 $ 151 $ 12 $ (94) $ 9 Annualized QTD net chg/offs (recs) to loans 0.02% 0.03% 0.003% (0.02%) 0.003% FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited) (in thousands) Yield Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Analysis December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018 June 30, 2018 March 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Tax Tax Tax Tax Tax Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Balance interest Rate Taxable securities $ 369,820 $ 2,808 3.04 % $ 331,601 $ 2,369 2.86 % $ 328,898 $ 2,423 2.95 % $ 274,595 $ 1,986 2.89 % $ 271,459 $ 1,760 2.59 % Tax-exempt securities 114,055 1,003 3.52 % 116,235 1,013 3.49 % 117,875 1,015 3.44 % 106,161 904 3.41 % 93,645 888 3.79 % Total investment securities 483,875 3,811 3.15 % 447,836 3,382 3.02 % 446,773 3,438 3.08 % 380,756 2,890 3.04 % 365,104 2,648 2.90 % FFS & Int bearing dep - - in other banks 57,655 282 1.96 % 42,174 95 0.90 % 85,321 142 0.67 % 105,689 112 0.42 % 59,184 52 0.35 % Loans 1,959,179 26,716 5.45 % 1,720,884 22,407 5.21 % 1,696,737 21,714 5.12 % 1,325,272 15,985 4.82 % 1,215,962 14,745 4.85 % Total Interest earning assets 2,500,709 30,809 4.93 % 2,210,894 25,884 4.68 % 2,228,831 25,294 4.54 % 1,811,717 18,987 4.19 % 1,640,250 17,445 4.25 % Other assets 311,503 259,713 214,345 174,433 170,002 Total assets $ 2,812,212 $ 2,470,607 $ 2,443,176 $ 1,986,150 $ 1,810,252 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits $ 1,776,780 $ 3,615 0.81 % $ 1,629,195 $ 2,782 0.68 % $ 1,676,110 $ 2,547 0.61 % $ 1,330,925 $ 1,840 0.55 % $ 1,173,386 $ 1,425 0.49 % Repo - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % Fed funds purchased 1,455 18 4.95 % 1,893 27 5.71 % 1,382 9 2.60 % 202 1 1.98 % 2,543 11 1.73 % FHLB & FTN 92,352 465 2.01 % 22,469 25 0.45 % 22,959 138 2.40 % 71,944 459 2.55 % 103,421 381 1.47 % Subordinated debentures 75,391 1,187 6.30 % 75,124 1,125 5.99 % 54,036 774 5.73 % 10,310 78 3.03 % 10,310 105 4.07 % Total interest bearing liabilities 1,945,978 5,285 1.09 % 1,728,681 3,959 0.92 % 1,754,487 3,468 0.79 % 1,413,381 2,378 0.67 % 1,289,660 1,922 0.60 % Other liabilities 537,984 457,087 414,154 342,514 315,012 Shareholders' equity 328,250 284,839 274,535 230,255 205,580 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 2,812,212 $ 2,470,607 $ 2,443,176 $ 1,989,150 $ 1,810,252 Net interest income (FTE)* $ 25,524 3.84 % $ 21,925 3.77 % $ 21,826 3.75 % $ 16,609 3.52 % $ 15,523 3.66 % Net interest margin (FTE)* 4.08 % 3.97 % 3.92 % 3.67 % 3.79 % Core net interest margin* 3.84 % 3.86 % 3.82 % 3.65 % 3.76 % *See reconciliation for Non-GAAP financial measures FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited) (in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Per Common Share Data Dec 31,

2018 Sept 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Book value per common share $ 24.49 $ 22.09 $ 21.88 $ 20.95 $ 19.92 Effect of intangible assets per share 7.61 4.99 5.06 4.56 2.21 Tangible book value per common share $ 16.88 $ 17.10 $ 16.82 $ 16.39 $ 17.71 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.48 $ 0.39 $ 0.40 $ 0.34 $ 0.23 Effect of acquisition charges 0.29 0.31 0.29 0.15 0.04 Tax on acquisition charges (0.07) (0.08) (0.07) (0.03) (0.01) Effect of gain on sale of securities (0.02) - - - - Tax on gain on sale .01 - - - - Effect of Treasury awards (0.07) - - - - Tax on Treasury awards 0.02 - - - - Charge related to reduction in deferred tax asset - - - - 0.19 Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 0.64 $ 0.62 $ 0.62 $ 0.46 $ 0.45 Year to Date 2018 2017 Diluted earnings per share $ 1.62 $ 1.11 Effect of acquisition charges 1.05 0.70 Tax on acquisition charges (0.24) (0.27) Effect of gain on sale of securities (0.03) - Tax on gain on sale 0.01 - Effect of Treasury awards (0.16) - Tax on Treasury awards 0.04 - Charge related to reduction in deferred tax asset - 0.22 Diluted earnings per share, operating $ 2.29 $ 1.76 Year to Date 2018 2017 Net income available to common shareholders $ 21,225 $ 10,616 Acquisition charges 13,810 6,711 Tax on acquisition charges (3,221) (2,538) Gain on sale of securities (342) - Tax on gain on sale 86 - Treasury awards (2,100) - Tax on Treasury awards 532 - Charge related to reduction in deferred tax asset - 2,081 Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating $ 29,990 $ 16,870 Three Months Ended Average Balance Sheet Data Dec 31,

2018 Sept 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Total average assets A $ 2,812,212 $ 2,470,607 $ 2,443,176 $ 1,986,150 $ 1,810,252 Total average earning assets B $ 2,500,709 $ 2,210,894 $ 2,228,831 $ 1,811,717 $ 1,640,250 Common Equity C $ 328,250 $ 284,839 $ 274,535 $ 230,255 $ 205,580 Less intangible assets 105,848 65,762 57,443 33,929 25,258 Tangible common equity D $ 222,402 $ 219,077 $ 217,092 $ 196,326 $ 180,322 Three Months Ended Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent Dec 31,

2018 Sept 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Net interest income E $ 25,270 $ 21,669 $ 21,569 $ 16,380 $ 15,221 Tax-exempt investment income (749) (757) (758) (675) (586) Taxable investment income 1,003 1,013 1,015 904 888 Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent F $ 25,524 $ 21,925 $ 21,826 $ 16,609 $ 15,523 Annualized Net Interest Margin E/B 4.04% 3.92% 3.87% 3.62% 3.71% Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax Equivalent F/B 4.08% 3.97% 3.92% 3.67% 3.79% Three Months Ended Core Net Interest Margin Dec 31,

2018 Sept 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Net interest income (FTE) $ 25,524 $ 21,925 $ 21,826 $ 16,609 $ 15,523 Less purchase accounting adjustments 1,414 541 510 59 87 Net interest income, net of purchase accounting adj G $ 24,110 $ 21,384 $ 21,316 $ 16,550 $ 15,436 Total average earning assets $ 2,500,709 $ 2,210,894 $ 2,228,831 $ 1,811,717 $ 1,640,250 Add average balance of loan valuation discount 12,803 6,836 6,046 1,578 1,558 Avg earning assets, excluding loan valuation discount H $ 2,513,511 $ 2,217,730 $ 2,234,877 $ 1,813,295 $ 1,641,808 Core net interest margin G/H 3.84% 3.86% 3.82% 3.65% 3.76% Three Months Ended Efficiency Ratio Dec 31,

2018 Sept 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Operating Expense Total non-interest expense $ 22,245 $ 19,786 $ 19,680 $ 14,598 $ 12,390 Pre-tax non-operating expenses (4,155) (4,059) (3,838) (1,758) (384) Adjusted Operating Expense I $ 18,090 $ 15,727 $ 15,842 $ 12,840 $ 12,008 Operating Revenue Net interest income, FTE $ 25,524 $ 21,925 $ 21,826 $ 16,609 $ 15,523 Total non-interest income 6,396 5,074 5,632 3,459 3,556 Pre-tax non-operating items (1,292) - - - - Adjusted Operating Revenue J $ 30,628 $ 26,999 $ 27,458 $ 20,068 $ 19,079 Efficiency Ratio, operating I/J 59.06% 58.25% 57.70% 63.98% 62.93% Three Months Ended Return Ratios Dec 31,

2018 Sept 30,

2018 June 30,

2018 Mar 31,

2018 Dec 31,

2017 Net income available to common shareholders K $ 6,861 $ 5,162 $ 5,245 $ 3,957 $ 2,414 Acquisition charges 4,155 4,059 3,838 1,758 384 Tax on acquisition charges (910) (1,027) (948) (355) (148) Gain on sale (342) - - - - Tax on gain on sale 86 - - - - Treasury awards (950) - - - - Tax on Treasury awards 242 - - - - Charge related to reduction in deferred tax asset - - - - 2,081 Net earnings available to common shareholders, oper L $ 9,142 $ 8,194 $ 8,135 $ 5,360 $ 4,731 Annualized return on avg assets K/A 0.98% 0.84% 0.86% 0.80% 0.53% Annualized return on avg assets, oper L/A 1.30% 1.33% 1.33% 1.08% 1.05% Annualized return on avg common equity, oper L/C 11.14% 11.51% 11.85% 9.31% 9.21% Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper L/D 16.44% 14.96% 14.99% 10.92% 10.49% Mortgage Department Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses $ 267 $ 154 $ 214 $ 189 $ 272 Loan fee income 969 1,066 1,213 800 1,102 Salaries and employee benefits 774 855 903 849 806 Other non-interest expense 124 136 127 97 101 Earnings before income taxes $ 338 $ 229 $ 397 $ 43 $ 467 View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005784/en/

