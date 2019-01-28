The First Bancshares, Inc. : Reports a 100% Increase in Net Income Available to Common Shareholders; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 40%

Log in
01/28/2019 | 08:27pm EST

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The First, A National Banking Association, (www.thefirstbank.com) reported today net income available to common shareholders of $21.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of $10.6 million or 99.9%, compared to $10.6 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017. Operating net earnings increased 77.8% ($13.1 million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, totaling $30.0 million for fiscal year 2018 as compared to $16.9 million for fiscal year 2017. Operating net earnings for fiscal year 2018 excludes merger-related costs of $10.6 million, net of tax, gain on sale of securities of $0.26 million, net of tax, and non-recurring income in the form of awards from the U. S. Department of the Treasury of $1.6 million, net of tax. Operating net earnings for the fiscal year 2017 excludes merger-related costs of $4.2 million, net of tax, and a $2.1 million charge to income tax expense related to a reduction in our deferred tax asset resulting from the change in tax rate under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December of 2017.

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $6.9 million compared to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of 184.2%. Operating net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $9.1 million as compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017 representing a 93.2% increase, excluding merger-related costs of $3.2 million, net of tax, in the fourth quarter of 2018 as well as a gain on the sale of securities of $0.26 million, net of tax, and Financial Assistance Award from the U. S. Department of the Treasury of $0.7 million, net of tax, in the fourth quarter of 2018, and excluding merger-related costs of $0.2 million, net of tax, as well as the $2.1 million income tax charge discussed above in the fourth quarter of 2017.

For the full year 2018, fully diluted earnings per share were $1.62, compared to $1.11 for the full year 2017. Fully diluted earnings per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, were $0.48, compared to $0.23 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Excluding the impact of the merger-related costs and other non-recurring items described above, fully diluted operating earnings per share for the year ended December 31, 2018 were $2.29 as compared to $1.76 for 2017, and were $0.64 for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $0.45 for the fourth quarter of 2017. Fully diluted earnings per share for 2018 include the issuance of 2,012,500 shares of our common stock during the fourth quarter of 2017, 1,134,010 shares issued in connection with the acquisition of Southwest Bancshares, Inc. (“Southwest”) during the first quarter of 2018, 726,461 shares issued in connection with the acquisition of Sunshine Financial, Inc. (“Sunshine”) during the second quarter of 2018 and 1,763,042 shares issued in connection with the acquisition of FMB Banking Corporation (“FMB”) during the fourth quarter of 2018.

Highlights for the Quarter:

  • On November 6, 2018, the Company announced the signing of an Agreement and Plan of Merger with FPB Financial Corp (“FPB”), parent company of Florida Parishes Bank, headquartered in Hammond, La. Upon completion, the acquisition will add 7 locations servicing the Hammond and New Orleans areas in Louisiana and is expected to close during the first quarter of 2019 subject to FPB shareholder approval and customary closing conditions. The Company has received regulatory approval for the acquisition.
  • On November 1, 2018, the Company closed as planned the acquisition of FMB Banking Corporation (“FMB”), and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Farmers & Merchants Bank, which added 6 locations servicing Jefferson and Leon counties in Florida and Thomas County in Georgia and completed systems integration during the fourth quarter.
  • The Company’s Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by $0.02 to $0.07 per share, a 40% increase.
  • During the quarter, the Company received a $0.95 million Financial Assistance Award from the Community Development Financial Institutions Fund of the U. S. Department of the Treasury as a result of our designation as a Community Development Financial Institution.

M. Ray “Hoppy” Cole, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented, “2018 was a phenomenal year for our Company. Through continued execution of our regional expansion strategy, we closed and integrated 3 acquisitions and posted organic growth of 11.4% in outstanding loans and 5.4% in deposits during the year. As a result, our Company surpassed $3B in total assets at year-end 2018 and posted a 77.8% increase in net operating earnings year over year. I commend the hard work, dedication and extra effort of our team members to achieve such exceptional results. We are thankful for the opportunities and achievement of 2018 and are excited about the prospects for continued growth in 2019.”

Balance Sheet

Consolidated assets increased $492.2 million to $3.004 billion at December 31, 2018 from $2.512 billion at September 30, 2018.

Total loans were $2.060 billion at December 31, 2018, as compared to $1.748 billion at September 30, 2018, and $1.225 billion at December 31, 2017, representing increases of $311.9 million or 17.8%, and $835.1 million or 68.2%, respectively. The acquisitions of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB accounted for $695.1 million, net of fair value marks, of the total increase in loans as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The acquisition of FMB accounted for $305.6 million, net of fair value marks, of the total increase in loans as compared to the third quarter of 2018. The increase in loans, net of acquired loans, during the sequential quarter amounted to $8.1 million.

Total deposits were $2.457 billion at December 31, 2018, as compared to $2.046 billion at September 30, 2018, and $1.471 billion at December 31, 2017, representing increases of $411.0 million or 20.1%, and $986.0 million or 67.1%, respectively. The acquisitions of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB accounted for $889.2 million of the total increase in deposits as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The acquisition of FMB accounted for $445.9 million of the total increase in deposits as compared to the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in deposits of $34.9 million, net of acquired, during the sequential quarter was largely due to a decrease in NOW accounts of $24.4 million, of which $16.0 million is attributable to the seasonality of the public fund deposits.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $34.3 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $10.9 million compared to $23.4 million at September 30, 2018 and an increase of $20.8 million compared to December 31, 2017. The majority of the increases in both quarterly comparisons was related to acquired loans. The ratio of the allowance for loan and leases losses (ALLL) to total loans was 0.49% at December 31, 2018, 0.56% at September 30, 2018 and 0.68% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of annualized net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans was 0.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 compared to 0.03% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018 and 0.003% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.

Fourth Quarter 2018 vs. Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $6.9 million compared to $2.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $4.4 million or 184.2%.

Operating net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $9.1 million compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, an increase of $4.4 million or 93.2%. The calculation of operating net earnings excludes the merger-related costs and other excluded items for each quarter as discussed above.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $25.3 million, an increase of $10.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The increase was due to interest income earned on a higher volume of loans as well as increased interest rates.

Non-interest income increased $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to increased service charges and interchange fee income of $1.5 million on the increased deposit base due to the acquisitions. Non-interest income also included the Financial Assistance Award of $0.95 million from the U.S. Department of the Treasury received during the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result of our designation as a Community Development Financial Institution.

Fourth quarter 2018 non-interest expense was $22.2 million, an increase of $9.9 million, or 79.5% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. Excluding the increase in acquisition charges of $3.8 million for fourth quarter of 2018, non-interest expense increased $6.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2018, of which $3.9 million was attributable to the operations of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB, as compared to fourth quarter of 2017.

Net interest income was $25.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $15.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Fully tax equivalent (“FTE”) net interest income totaled $25.5 million and $15.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. FTE net interest income increased $10.0 million in the prior year quarterly comparison due to increased loan volume as well as increased interest rates. Purchase accounting adjustments accounted for $1.4 million of the difference in net interest income for the fourth quarter comparisons. Fourth quarter 2018 FTE net interest margin of 4.08% included 24 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.79% for the same quarter in 2017, which included 3 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments.

Investment securities totaled $514.9 million, or 17.1% of total assets at December 31, 2018, versus $372.9 million, or 20.9% of total assets at December 31, 2017. The average balance of investment securities increased $118.8 million in prior year quarterly comparison, primarily as a result of the acquisitions. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities increased 25 basis points to 3.15% from 2.90% in prior year quarterly comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $2.5 million at December 31, 2018 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $0.6 million at December 31, 2017.

The FTE average yield on all earning assets increased 68 basis points in prior year quarterly comparison, from 4.25% for the fourth quarter of 2017 to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Average interest expense increased 49 basis points from 0.60% for the fourth quarter of 2017 to 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to increased deposit accounts as well as the issuance of subordinated debt in the second quarter of 2018 and rising interest rates. Cost of all deposits averaged 57 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 37 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2017. Public funds increased $75.8 million when comparing December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2017.

Fourth Quarter 2018 vs Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Comparison

Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased $1.7 million, or 32.9% to $6.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.

Operating net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the third quarter of 2018 increased $0.9 million or 11.6% from $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2018 to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2018. Operating net earnings exclude the merger-related costs and other excluded items for the fourth quarter of 2018 as discussed above, and merger-related costs of $3.0 million, net of tax, for the third quarter of 2018.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $25.3 million as compared to $21.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of $3.6 million. FTE net interest income increased $3.6 million to $25.5 million from $21.9 million in sequential-quarter comparison. The increase was due to increased loan volume as well as increased interest rates on both sides of the balance sheet. Interest income from purchase accounting adjustments increased $0.9 million in sequential quarter comparison. Fourth quarter 2018 FTE net interest margin of 4.08% included 24 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.97% for the third quarter in 2018, which included 11 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments.

Investment securities totaled $514.9 million, or 17.1% of total assets at December 31, 2018, versus $444.0 million, or 17.7% of total assets at September 30, 2018. The average balance of investment securities increased $36.0 million in sequential-quarter comparison, primarily as a result of the acquisition of FMB. The average tax equivalent yield on investment securities increased 13 basis points to 3.15% from 3.02% in sequential-quarter comparison. The investment portfolio had a net unrealized loss of $2.5 million at December 31, 2018 as compared to a net unrealized loss of $8.4 million at September 30, 2018.

The FTE average yield on all earning assets increased in sequential-quarter comparison from 4.68% to 4.93%. Average interest expense increased 17 basis points from 0.92% for the third quarter of 2018 to 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to increased rates as well as an increase in borrowings. Cost of all deposits averaged 57 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 50 basis points for the third quarter of 2018. Public funds decreased $16.0 million when comparing December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2018 when excluding the acquisition of FMB.

Non-interest income increased $1.3 million in sequential-quarter comparison resulting from increased service charges and increased interchange fee income on the increased deposit base related to the acquisition of FMB. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 included the Financial Assistance Award received from the U. S. Department of the Treasury for $0.95 million, and for the third quarter included the Bank Enterprise Award received from the U. S. Department of the Treasury for $0.2 million, which resulted in a net increase in non-interest income of $0.7 million for the quarterly comparison.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $22.2 million compared to $19.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. Excluding acquisition charges for each quarter, non-interest expense increased $2.4 million in sequential-quarter comparison, which is attributable to the operations of FMB acquired in the fourth quarter.

Year to Date Earnings Comparison

In year-over-year comparison, net income available to common shareholders increased $10.6 million, or 99.9%, from $10.6 million for the fiscal year December 31, 2017 to $21.2 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Operating net earnings increased $13.1 million or 77.8% from $16.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017 to $30.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Operating net earnings excludes merger-related costs, nonrecurring income, gain on sale and other charges described above.

Net interest income increased $25.7 million, or 43.5% in year-over-year comparison, primarily due to interest income earned on a higher volume of loans as well as increased interest rates. Purchase accounting adjustments accounted for only $2.1 million of the increase.

Non-interest income was $20.6 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $6.2 million, or 43.2% in year-over-year comparison consisting of increases in service charges on deposit accounts of $2.2 million and interchange fee income of $1.5 million on the increased deposit base related to the acquisitions, as well as the receipt of the Financial Assistance and Bank Enterprise Awards in the amounts of $2.1 million.

Non-interest expense was $76.3 million at December 31, 2018, an increase of $20.9 million, or 37.6% in year-over-year comparison primarily resulting from increases in salaries and benefits of $5.9 million related to the acquisitions of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB and increased acquisition charges of $7.1 million. Increases in occupancy, amortization of core deposit intangibles and other non-interest expense for the year-to-date period of 2018 were also attributable to the acquisitions.

Declaration of Cash Dividend

The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.07 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 40.0% to be paid on its common stock on February 26, 2019 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 11, 2019.

About The First Bancshares, Inc.

The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association. Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance. This press release includes operating net earnings, operating earnings per share, fully tax equivalent net interest income, total tangible common equity, tangible book value per common share and certain ratios derived from these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release allow management and investors to understand and compare results in a more consistent manner for the periods presented in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental and not a substitute for the Company’s results reported in accordance with GAAP for the periods presented, and other bank holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation and do not purport to be an alternative to net income, earnings per share, net interest income, book value or other GAAP financial measures as a measure of operating performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in this press release following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited).

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains statements regarding the projected performance of The First Bancshares, Inc. and its subsidiary. These statements constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Actual results may differ materially from the projections provided in this release since such projections involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Factors that might cause such differences include, but are not limited to: competitive pressures among financial institutions increasing significantly; economic conditions, either nationally or locally, in areas in which the Company conducts operations being less favorable than expected; interest rate risk; legislation or regulatory changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company to conduct business combinations or new operations; and risks related to the proposed acquisition of FPB and the acquisitions of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB, including the risk that the proposed acquisition of FPB does not close when expected or at all because of required shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all, the terms of the proposed transactions with FPB need to be modified to satisfy such approvals or conditions, and that anticipated benefits from the transactions with Southwest, Sunshine, FMB and FPB are not realized in the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business, can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov. The Company disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or developments.

 
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands except per share data)

EARNINGS DATA    

Quarter
Ended
12/31/18

   

Quarter
Ended
9/30/18

   

Quarter
Ended
6/30/18

   

Quarter
Ended
3/31/18

   

Quarter
Ended
12/31/17

Total Interest Income     $ 30,555     $ 25,628     $ 25,037     $ 18,758     $ 17,143
Total Interest Expense      

5,285

     

3,959

     

3,468

     

2,378

     

1,922

Net Interest Income      

25,270

     

21,669

     

21,569

     

16,380

     

15,221

FTE net interest income*      

25,524

     

21,925

     

21,826

     

16,609

     

15,523

Provision for loan losses       574       412       857       277       122
Non-interest income       6,396       5,074       5,632       3,459       3,556
Non-interest expense      

22,249

     

19,786

     

19,680

     

14,597

     

12,390

Earnings before income taxes       8,843       6,545       6,664       4,965       6,265
Income tax expense      

1,982

     

1,383

     

1,419

     

1,008

     

3,851

Net income available to common shareholders    

$

6,861

   

$

5,162

   

$

5,245

   

$

3,957

   

$

2,414

                               
                               
PER COMMON SHARE DATA                              
Basic earnings per share     $ 0.48     $ 0.39     $ 0.40     $ 0.34     $ 0.23
Diluted earnings per share       0.48       0.39       0.40       0.34       0.23
Diluted earnings per share, operating*       0.64       0.62       0.62       0.46       0.45
Quarterly dividends per share       .05       .05       .05       .05       .0375
Book value per common share at end of period       24.49       22.09       21.88       20.95       19.92
Tangible common book value at period end*       16.88       17.10       16.82       16.39       17.71
Market price at end of period       30.91       39.05       36.80       32.25       34.20
Shares outstanding at period end       14,830,598       13,074,516       13,065,953       12,339,492       11,165,907
Weighted average shares outstanding:                              
Basic       14,247,555       13,072,455       13,065,953       11,556,968       10,521,236
Diluted       14,371,562       13,192,207       13,167,969       11,652,959       10,598,036
                               
                               
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA                              
Total assets     $ 2,812,212     $ 2,470,607     $ 2,443,176     $ 1,986,150     $ 1,810,252
Loans and leases       1,959,179       1,720,884       1,696,737       1,325,272       1,215,962
Total deposits       2,296,966       2,069,910       2,115,661       1,683,999       1,475,628
Total common equity       328,250       284,839       274,535       230,255       205,580
Total tangible common equity*       222,402       219,077       217,092       196,326       180,322
                               
                               
SELECTED RATIOS                              
Annualized return on avg assets       0.98%       0.84%       0.86%       0.80%       0.53%
Annualized return on avg assets, operating*       1.30%       1.33%       1.33%       1.08%       1.05%
Annualized return on avg common equity, operating*       11.14%       11.51%       11.85%       9.31%       9.21%
Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper*       16.44%       14.96%       14.99%       10.92%       10.49%
Average loans to average deposits       85.29%       83.14%       80.20%       78.70%       82.40%
FTE Net Interest Margin*       4.08%       3.97%       3.92%       3.67%       3.79%
Efficiency Ratio       69.69%       73.28%       71.67%       72.74%       64.94%
Efficiency Ratio, operating*       59.06%       58.25%       57.70%       63.98%       62.93%
                               
                               
CREDIT QUALITY                              
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) as a % of total loans       0.49%       0.56%       0.56%       0.57%       0.68%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ALLL       13.17%       10.05%       7.88%       6.99%       6.56%
Nonperforming assets to total loans + ORE       1.66%       1.33%       1.04%       0.97%       1.10%
Annualized QTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans       0.02%       0.03%       0.003%       (0.02%)       0.003%
                   

*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures

 
 
 
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands)

BALANCE SHEET    

Dec 31,
2018

   

Sept 30,
2018

   

June 30,
2018

   

Mar 31,
2018

   

Dec 31,
2017

Assets                              
Cash and cash equivalents     $ 159,107     $ 122,371     $ 120,425     $ 162,521     $ 91,922
Securities available-for-sale       492,701       424,940       437,011       425,529       356,893
Securities held-to-maturity       6,000       6,000       6,000       6,000       6,000
Other investments      

16,227

     

13,104

     

10,320

     

10,399

     

9,969

Total investment securities       514,928       444,044       453,331       441,928       372,862
Loans held for sale       4,838       4,269       5,914       2,538       4,790
Total loans       2,060,422       1,748,483       1,710,271       1,516,579       1,225,306
Allowance for loan losses      

(10,065)

     

(9,765)

     

(9,512)

     

(8,659)

     

(8,288)

Loans, net       2,050,357       1,738,718       1,700,759       1,507,920       1,217,018
Premises and equipment       74,783       62,342       62,289       57,430       46,426
Other Real Estate       10,869       8,453       7,890       7,357       7,158
Goodwill and other intangibles       112,916       65,238       66,105       56,343       24,670
Other assets      

76,188

     

66,355

     

64,976

     

63,376

     

48,392

Total assets     $

3,003,986

    $

2,511,790

    $

2,481,689

    $

2,299,413

    $

1,813,238

                               
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity                              
Non-interest bearing deposits     $ 570,148     $ 430,430     $ 459,402     $ 414,142     $ 301,989
Interest-bearing deposits      

1,887,311

     

1,616,016

     

1,637,833

     

1,577,502

     

1,168,576

Total deposits       2,457,459       2,046,446       2,097,235       1,991,644       1,470,565
Borrowings       85,500       85,508       10,516       29,034       104,072
Subordinated debentures       80,521       75,117       75,192       10,310       10,310
Other liabilities      

17,252

     

15,921

     

12,920

     

9,886

     

5,823

Total liabilities       2,640,732       2,222,992       2,195,863       2,040,874       1,590,770
Total shareholders’ equity      

363,254

     

288,798

     

285,826

     

258,539

     

222,468

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity     $

3,003,986

    $

2,511,790

    $

2,481,689

    $

2,299,413

    $

1,813,238

                   
 
 

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands except per share data)

EARNINGS STATEMENT     Three Months Ended
    12/31/18     9/30/18     6/30/18     3/31/18     12/31/17
Interest Income:                              
Loans, including fees     $ 25,184     $ 21,824     $ 21,155     $ 15,926     $ 14,687
Investment securities       3,785       3,126       3,181       2,661       2,346
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments       1,532       583       559       59       57
Other interest income      

54

     

95

     

142

     

112

     

53

Total interest income       30,555       25,628       25,037       18,758       17,143
Interest Expense:                              
Deposits       3,506       2,740       2,498       1,840       1,455
Borrowings       482       52       147       460       392
Subordinated debentures       1,179       1,125       774       78       105
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments      

118

     

42

     

49

     

-

     

(30)

Total interest expense      

5,285

     

3,959

     

3,468

     

2,378

     

1,922

Net interest income       25,270       21,669       21,569       16,380       15,221
Provision for loan losses      

574

     

412

     

857

     

277

     

122

Net interest income after provision for loan losses       24,696       21,257       20,712       16,103       15,099
                               
Non-interest Income:                              
Service charges on deposit accounts       1,887       1,538       1,341       1,027       908
Mortgage Income       969       1,066       1,213       800       1,102
Interchange Fee Income       1,527       1,180       1,500       1,040       961
Gain (loss) on securities, net       334       -       (5)       -       3
Gain on sale of premises and equipment       -       -       -       -       -
Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award       950       233       917       -       -
Other charges and fees      

729

     

1,057

     

666

     

592

     

582

Total non-interest income       6,396       5,074       5,632       3,459       3,556
                               
Non-interest expense:                              
Salaries and employee benefits       10,336       9,266       9,502       7,789       7,478
Occupancy expense       2,281       2,163       2,034       1,647       1,427
FDIC premiums       369       278       368       367       365
Marketing       173       60       70       80       118
Amortization of core deposit intangibles       750       349       356       201       173
Other professional services       452       847       438       189       194
Acquisition charges       4,155       4,059       3,838       1,758       384
Other non-interest expense      

3,733

     

2,764

     

3,074

     

2,566

     

2,251

Total Non-interest expense      

22,249

     

19,786

     

19,680

     

14,597

     

12,390

Earnings before income taxes       8,843       6,545       6,664       4,965       6,265
Income tax expense      

1,982

     

1,383

     

1,419

     

1,008

     

3,851

Net income available to common shareholders     $

6,861

    $

5,162

    $

5,245

    $

3,957

    $

2,414

                               
Diluted earnings per common share     $

0.48

    $

0.39

    $

0.40

    $

0.34

    $

0.23

Diluted earnings per common share, operating*     $

0.64

    $

0.62

    $

0.62

    $

0.46

    $

0.45

*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures                              
                   
 
 

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands except per share data)

EARNINGS STATEMENT     Year to Date
            2018         2017
Interest Income:                        
Loans, including fees             $ 84,089         $ 56,903
Investment securities               12,753           8,852
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments               2,733           224
Other interest income              

403

         

390

Total interest income               99,978           66,069
Interest Expense:                        
Deposits               10,584           5,453
Borrowings               1,142           1,372
Subordinated debentures               3,156           276
Amortization (Accretion) of purchase accounting adjustments              

209

         

(192)

Total interest expense              

15,091

         

6,909

Net interest income               84,887           59,160
Provision for loan losses              

2,120

         

506

Net interest income after provision for loan losses               82,767           58,654
                         
Non-interest Income:                        
Service charges on deposit accounts               5,793           3,600
Mortgage Income               4,048           4,502
Interchange Fee Income               5,247           3,758
Gain (loss) on securities, net               329           (16)
Gain on sale of premises and equipment               -           -
Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award               2,100           -
Other charges and fees              

3,044

         

2,519

Total non-interest income               20,561           14,363
                         
Non-interest expense:                        
Salaries and employee benefits               36,893           30,052
Occupancy expense               8,125           5,535
FDIC premiums               1,382           1,252
Marketing               382           336
Amortization of core deposit intangibles               1,657           664
Other professional services               1,926           1,395
Acquisition charges               13,810           6,711
Other non-interest expense              

12,136

         

9,501

Total Non-interest expense               76,311           55,446
Earnings before income taxes               27,017           17,571
Income tax expense              

5,792

         

6,955

Net income available to common shareholders             $

21,225

        $

10,616

                         
Diluted earnings per common share             $

1.62

        $

1.11

Diluted earnings per common share, operating*             $

2.29

        $

1.76

*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures                        
                   
 
 
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)

(in thousands)

COMPOSITION OF LOANS    

Dec 31,
2018

   

Percent
of Total

   

Sept 30,
2018

   

June 30,
2018

   

Mar 31,
2018

   

Dec 31,
2017

   

Percent
of Total

Commercial, financial and agricultural     $ 301,182     14.6%     $ 246,401     $ 228,643     $ 213,118     $ 165,780     13.5%
Real estate – construction       298,718     14.5%       251,240       229,164       213,712       183,328     14.9%
Real estate – commercial       776,880     37.6%       654,040       658,096       561,153       467,484     38.0%
Real estate – residential       617,804     29.9%       529,515       546,120       475,868       385,099     31.3%
Lease Financing Receivable       2,891     0.1%       2,659       2,476       2,433       2450     0.2%
Obligations of States & subdivisions       16,941     0.8%       16,374       10,627       15,861       3,109     0.3%
Consumer       46,006     2.2%       48,254       35,145       34,434       18,056     1.5%
Loans held for sale      

4,838

   

0.3%

     

4,269

     

5,914

     

2,538

     

4,790

   

0.3%

Total loans     $

2,065,260

   

100%

    $

1,752,752

    $

1,716,185

    $

1,519,117

    $

1,230,096

   

100%

                                           
                                           
COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS    

Dec 31,
2018

   

Percent of
Total

   

Sept 30,
2018

   

June 30,
2018

   

Mar 31,
2018

   

Dec 31,
2017

   

Percent
of Total

Noninterest bearing     $ 570,148     23.2%     $ 430,430     $ 459,402     $ 414,142     $ 301,989     20.5%
NOW and other       835,434     34.0%       705,851       731,617       761,318       601,694     40.9%
Money Market/Savings       566,276     23.0%       503,772       519,516       434,569       283,579     19.3%
Time Deposits of less than $250,000       384,030     15.6%       321,619       308,086       295,317       220,951     15.0%
Time Deposits of $250,000 or more      

101,571

   

4.2%

     

84,774

     

78,614

     

86,298

     

62,352

   

4.3%

Total Deposits     $

2,457,459

   

100%

    $

2,046,446

    $

2,097,235

    $

1,991,644

    $

1,470,565

   

100%

                                           
                                           
ASSET QUALITY DATA    

Dec 31,
2018

         

Sept 30,
2018

   

June 30,
2018

   

Mar 31,
2018

   

Dec 31,
2017

     
Nonaccrual loans     $ 21,895           $ 13,572     $ 8,440     $ 5,746     $ 5,674      
Loans past due 90 days and over      

1,325

           

805

     

940

     

1,096

     

285

     
Total nonperforming loans       23,220             14,377       9,380       6,842       5,959      
Other real estate       10,869             8,453       7,890       7,357       7,158      
Nonaccrual securities      

208

           

616

     

616

     

616

     

408

     
Total nonperforming assets     $

34,297

          $

23,446

    $

17,886

    $

14,815

    $

13,525

     
                                           
Nonperforming assets to total assets       1.14%             0.93%       0.72%       0.64%       0.75%      
Nonperforming assets to total loans + ORE       1.66%             1.33%       1.04%       0.97%       1.10%      
ALLL to nonperforming loans       43.35%             67.92%       101.41%       128.13%       139.08%      
ALLL to total loans       0.49%             0.56%       0.56%       0.57%       0.68%      
                                           
Quarter-to-date net charge-offs (recs)     $ 93           $ 151     $ 12     $ (94)     $ 9      
Annualized QTD net chg/offs (recs) to loans       0.02%             0.03%       0.003%       (0.02%)       0.003%      
                           
 
 

FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
                                                           
Yield Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended
Analysis December 31, 2018     September 30, 2018     June 30, 2018     March 31, 2018     December 31, 2017
Tax Tax Tax Tax Tax
Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/ Avg Equivalent Yield/
Balance     interest     Rate     Balance     interest     Rate     Balance     interest     Rate     Balance     interest     Rate     Balance     interest     Rate
 
Taxable securities $ 369,820 $ 2,808 3.04 % $ 331,601 $ 2,369 2.86 % $ 328,898 $ 2,423 2.95 % $ 274,595 $ 1,986 2.89 % $ 271,459 $ 1,760 2.59 %

Tax-exempt

securities   114,055       1,003 3.52 %   116,235       1,013 3.49 %   117,875       1,015 3.44 %   106,161       904 3.41 %   93,645       888 3.79 %
Total investment
securities 483,875 3,811 3.15 % 447,836 3,382 3.02 % 446,773 3,438 3.08 % 380,756 2,890 3.04 % 365,104 2,648 2.90 %
FFS & Int bearing dep - -
in other banks 57,655 282 1.96 % 42,174 95 0.90 % 85,321 142 0.67 % 105,689 112 0.42 % 59,184 52 0.35 %
Loans   1,959,179       26,716 5.45 %   1,720,884       22,407 5.21 %   1,696,737       21,714 5.12 %   1,325,272       15,985 4.82 %   1,215,962       14,745 4.85 %
Total Interest
earning assets 2,500,709 30,809 4.93 % 2,210,894 25,884 4.68 % 2,228,831 25,294 4.54 % 1,811,717 18,987 4.19 % 1,640,250 17,445 4.25 %
Other assets   311,503   259,713   214,345   174,433   170,002
Total assets $ 2,812,212 $ 2,470,607 $ 2,443,176 $ 1,986,150 $ 1,810,252
 
Interest-bearing
liabilities:
Deposits $ 1,776,780 $ 3,615 0.81 % $ 1,629,195 $ 2,782 0.68 % $ 1,676,110 $ 2,547 0.61 % $ 1,330,925 $ 1,840 0.55 % $ 1,173,386 $ 1,425 0.49 %
Repo - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 % - - 0.00 %
Fed funds purchased 1,455 18 4.95 % 1,893 27 5.71 % 1,382 9 2.60 % 202 1 1.98 % 2,543 11 1.73 %
FHLB & FTN 92,352 465 2.01 % 22,469 25 0.45 % 22,959 138 2.40 % 71,944 459 2.55 % 103,421 381 1.47 %
Subordinated
debentures   75,391       1,187 6.30 %   75,124       1,125 5.99 %   54,036       774 5.73 %   10,310       78 3.03 %   10,310       105 4.07 %
Total interest
bearing liabilities 1,945,978   5,285 1.09 % 1,728,681   3,959 0.92 % 1,754,487   3,468 0.79 % 1,413,381   2,378 0.67 % 1,289,660   1,922 0.60 %
Other liabilities 537,984 457,087 414,154 342,514 315,012
Shareholders' equity   328,250   284,839   274,535   230,255   205,580
Total liabilities and
shareholders'
equity $ 2,812,212 $ 2,470,607 $ 2,443,176 $ 1,989,150 $ 1,810,252
 
Net interest
income (FTE)* $ 25,524 3.84 % $ 21,925 3.77 % $ 21,826 3.75 % $ 16,609 3.52 % $ 15,523 3.66 %
 
Net interest margin (FTE)* 4.08 % 3.97 % 3.92 % 3.67 % 3.79 %
 
Core net interest
margin* 3.84 % 3.86 % 3.82 % 3.65 % 3.76 %
 
*See reconciliation for Non-GAAP financial measures
 
   
       
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)

(in thousands except per share data)

 

       

Three Months Ended

Per Common Share Data

       

Dec 31,
2018

   

Sept 30,
2018

   

June 30,
2018

   

Mar 31,
2018

   

Dec 31,
2017

Book value per common share         $ 24.49     $ 22.09     $ 21.88     $ 20.95     $ 19.92
Effect of intangible assets per share          

7.61

     

4.99

     

5.06

     

4.56

     

2.21

Tangible book value per common share         $

16.88

    $

17.10

    $

16.82

    $

16.39

    $

17.71

                                   
Diluted earnings per share         $ 0.48     $ 0.39     $ 0.40     $ 0.34     $ 0.23
Effect of acquisition charges           0.29       0.31       0.29       0.15       0.04
Tax on acquisition charges           (0.07)       (0.08)       (0.07)       (0.03)       (0.01)
Effect of gain on sale of securities           (0.02)       -       -       -       -
Tax on gain on sale           .01       -       -       -       -
Effect of Treasury awards           (0.07)       -       -       -       -
Tax on Treasury awards           0.02       -       -       -       -
Charge related to reduction in deferred tax asset          

-

     

-

     

-

     

-

     

0.19

Diluted earnings per share, operating         $

0.64

    $

0.62

    $

0.62

    $

0.46

    $

0.45

                                   
                                   
           

Year to Date

              2018           2017      
Diluted earnings per share               $ 1.62           $ 1.11      
Effect of acquisition charges                 1.05             0.70      
Tax on acquisition charges                 (0.24)             (0.27)      
Effect of gain on sale of securities                 (0.03)             -      
Tax on gain on sale                 0.01             -      
Effect of Treasury awards                 (0.16)             -      
Tax on Treasury awards                 0.04             -      
Charge related to reduction in deferred tax asset                

-

           

0.22

     
Diluted earnings per share, operating               $

2.29

          $

1.76

     
                                   
                                   
 

Year to Date

              2018           2017      
Net income available to common shareholders               $ 21,225           $ 10,616      
Acquisition charges                 13,810             6,711      
Tax on acquisition charges                 (3,221)             (2,538)      
Gain on sale of securities                 (342)             -      
Tax on gain on sale                 86             -      
Treasury awards                 (2,100)             -      
Tax on Treasury awards                 532             -      
Charge related to reduction in deferred tax asset                

-

           

2,081

     
Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating               $

29,990

          $

16,870

     
                                   
                       
          Three Months Ended
Average Balance Sheet Data        

Dec 31,
2018

   

Sept 30,
2018

   

June 30,
2018

   

Mar 31,
2018

   

Dec 31,
2017

Total average assets

 

A

    $ 2,812,212     $ 2,470,607     $ 2,443,176     $ 1,986,150     $ 1,810,252

Total average earning assets

 

B

    $ 2,500,709     $ 2,210,894     $ 2,228,831     $ 1,811,717     $ 1,640,250
                                   

Common Equity

 

C

    $ 328,250     $ 284,839     $ 274,535     $ 230,255     $ 205,580
Less intangible assets          

105,848

     

65,762

     

57,443

     

33,929

     

25,258

Tangible common equity

 

D

    $

222,402

    $

219,077

    $

217,092

    $

196,326

    $

180,322

                       
          Three Months Ended
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent        

Dec 31,
2018

   

Sept 30,
2018

   

June 30,
2018

   

Mar 31,
2018

   

Dec 31,
2017

Net interest income

 

E

    $ 25,270     $ 21,669     $ 21,569     $ 16,380     $ 15,221
Tax-exempt investment income           (749)       (757)       (758)       (675)       (586)
Taxable investment income          

1,003

     

1,013

     

1,015

     

904

     

888

Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent

 

F

    $

25,524

    $

21,925

    $

21,826

    $

16,609

    $

15,523

                                   

Annualized Net Interest Margin

 

E/B

      4.04%       3.92%       3.87%       3.62%       3.71%

Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax Equivalent

 

F/B

      4.08%       3.97%       3.92%       3.67%       3.79%
                                   
          Three Months Ended
Core Net Interest Margin        

Dec 31,
2018

   

Sept 30,
2018

   

June 30,
2018

   

Mar 31,
2018

   

Dec 31,
2017

Net interest income (FTE)         $ 25,524     $ 21,925     $ 21,826     $ 16,609     $ 15,523
Less purchase accounting adjustments          

1,414

     

541

     

510

     

59

     

87

Net interest income, net of purchase accounting adj

 

G

    $

24,110

    $

21,384

    $

21,316

    $

16,550

    $

15,436

                                   
Total average earning assets         $ 2,500,709     $ 2,210,894     $ 2,228,831     $ 1,811,717     $ 1,640,250
Add average balance of loan valuation discount          

12,803

     

6,836

     

6,046

     

1,578

     

1,558

Avg earning assets, excluding loan valuation discount

 

H

    $

2,513,511

    $

2,217,730

    $

2,234,877

    $

1,813,295

    $

1,641,808

                                   

Core net interest margin

 

G/H

     

3.84%

     

3.86%

     

3.82%

     

3.65%

     

3.76%

                                   
                                   
          Three Months Ended
Efficiency Ratio        

Dec 31,
2018

   

Sept 30,
2018

   

June 30,
2018

   

Mar 31,
2018

   

Dec 31,
2017

Operating Expense                                  
Total non-interest expense         $ 22,245     $ 19,786     $ 19,680     $ 14,598     $ 12,390
Pre-tax non-operating expenses          

(4,155)

   

 

(4,059)

     

(3,838)

     

(1,758)

     

(384)

Adjusted Operating Expense

 

I

    $

18,090

    $

15,727

    $

15,842

    $

12,840

    $

12,008

                                   
Operating Revenue                                  
Net interest income, FTE         $ 25,524     $ 21,925     $ 21,826     $ 16,609     $ 15,523
Total non-interest income           6,396       5,074       5,632       3,459       3,556
Pre-tax non-operating items          

(1,292)

     

-

     

-

     

-

     

-

Adjusted Operating Revenue

 

J

    $

30,628

    $

26,999

    $

27,458

    $

20,068

    $

19,079

                                   

Efficiency Ratio, operating

 

I/J

      59.06%       58.25%       57.70%       63.98%       62.93%
                                   
          Three Months Ended
Return Ratios        

Dec 31,
2018

   

Sept 30,
2018

   

June 30,
2018

   

Mar 31,
2018

   

Dec 31,
2017

Net income available to common shareholders

 

K

    $ 6,861     $ 5,162     $ 5,245     $ 3,957     $ 2,414
Acquisition charges           4,155       4,059       3,838       1,758       384
Tax on acquisition charges           (910)       (1,027)       (948)       (355)       (148)
Gain on sale           (342)       -       -       -       -
Tax on gain on sale           86       -       -       -       -
Treasury awards           (950)       -       -       -       -
Tax on Treasury awards           242       -       -       -       -
Charge related to reduction in deferred tax asset          

-

     

-

     

-

     

-

     

2,081

Net earnings available to common shareholders, oper

 

L

    $

9,142

    $

8,194

    $

8,135

    $

5,360

    $

4,731

                                   

Annualized return on avg assets

 

K/A

      0.98%       0.84%       0.86%       0.80%       0.53%

Annualized return on avg assets, oper

 

L/A

      1.30%       1.33%       1.33%       1.08%       1.05%

Annualized return on avg common equity, oper

 

L/C

      11.14%       11.51%       11.85%       9.31%       9.21%

Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper

 

L/D

      16.44%       14.96%       14.99%       10.92%       10.49%
                                   
Mortgage Department                                  
Net Interest Income after provision for loan losses         $ 267     $ 154     $ 214     $ 189     $ 272
Loan fee income           969       1,066       1,213       800       1,102
Salaries and employee benefits           774       855       903       849       806
Other non-interest expense          

124

     

136

     

127

     

97

     

101

Earnings before income taxes         $

338

    $

229

    $

397

    $

43

    $

467

       


© Business Wire 2019
