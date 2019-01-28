The First Bancshares, Inc. : Reports a 100% Increase in Net Income Available to Common Shareholders; Increases Quarterly Dividend by 40%
01/28/2019 | 08:27pm EST
The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBMS), holding company for The
First, A National Banking Association, (www.thefirstbank.com)
reported today net income available to common shareholders of $21.2
million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, an increase of
$10.6 million or 99.9%, compared to $10.6 million for the fiscal year
ended December 31, 2017. Operating net earnings increased 77.8% ($13.1
million) for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, totaling $30.0
million for fiscal year 2018 as compared to $16.9 million for fiscal
year 2017. Operating net earnings for fiscal year 2018 excludes
merger-related costs of $10.6 million, net of tax, gain on sale of
securities of $0.26 million, net of tax, and non-recurring income in the
form of awards from the U. S. Department of the Treasury of $1.6
million, net of tax. Operating net earnings for the fiscal year 2017
excludes merger-related costs of $4.2 million, net of tax, and a $2.1
million charge to income tax expense related to a reduction in our
deferred tax asset resulting from the change in tax rate under the Tax
Cuts and Jobs Act enacted in December of 2017.
Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of
2018 totaled $6.9 million compared to $2.4 million for the fourth
quarter of 2017, an increase of 184.2%. Operating net earnings for the
fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $9.1 million as compared to $4.7 million
for the fourth quarter of 2017 representing a 93.2% increase, excluding
merger-related costs of $3.2 million, net of tax, in the fourth quarter
of 2018 as well as a gain on the sale of securities of $0.26 million,
net of tax, and Financial Assistance Award from the U. S. Department of
the Treasury of $0.7 million, net of tax, in the fourth quarter of 2018,
and excluding merger-related costs of $0.2 million, net of tax, as well
as the $2.1 million income tax charge discussed above in the fourth
quarter of 2017.
For the full year 2018, fully diluted earnings per share were $1.62,
compared to $1.11 for the full year 2017. Fully diluted earnings per
share for the quarter ended December 31, 2018, were $0.48, compared to
$0.23 for the quarter ended December 31, 2017. Excluding the impact of
the merger-related costs and other non-recurring items described above,
fully diluted operating earnings per share for the year ended December
31, 2018 were $2.29 as compared to $1.76 for 2017, and were $0.64 for
the fourth quarter of 2018 as compared to $0.45 for the fourth quarter
of 2017. Fully diluted earnings per share for 2018 include the issuance
of 2,012,500 shares of our common stock during the fourth quarter of
2017, 1,134,010 shares issued in connection with the acquisition of
Southwest Bancshares, Inc. (“Southwest”) during the first quarter of
2018, 726,461 shares issued in connection with the acquisition of
Sunshine Financial, Inc. (“Sunshine”) during the second quarter of 2018
and 1,763,042 shares issued in connection with the acquisition of FMB
Banking Corporation (“FMB”) during the fourth quarter of 2018.
Highlights for the Quarter:
On November 6, 2018, the Company announced the signing of an Agreement
and Plan of Merger with FPB Financial Corp (“FPB”), parent company of
Florida Parishes Bank, headquartered in Hammond, La. Upon completion,
the acquisition will add 7 locations servicing the Hammond and New
Orleans areas in Louisiana and is expected to close during the first
quarter of 2019 subject to FPB shareholder approval and customary
closing conditions. The Company has received regulatory approval for
the acquisition.
On November 1, 2018, the Company closed as planned the acquisition of
FMB Banking Corporation (“FMB”), and its wholly-owned subsidiary,
Farmers & Merchants Bank, which added 6 locations servicing Jefferson
and Leon counties in Florida and Thomas County in Georgia and
completed systems integration during the fourth quarter.
The Company’s Board of Directors increased the quarterly dividend by
$0.02 to $0.07 per share, a 40% increase.
During the quarter, the Company received a $0.95 million Financial
Assistance Award from the Community Development Financial Institutions
Fund of the U. S. Department of the Treasury as a result of our
designation as a Community Development Financial Institution.
M. Ray “Hoppy” Cole, President & Chief Executive Officer, commented,
“2018 was a phenomenal year for our Company. Through continued execution
of our regional expansion strategy, we closed and integrated 3
acquisitions and posted organic growth of 11.4% in outstanding loans and
5.4% in deposits during the year. As a result, our Company surpassed $3B
in total assets at year-end 2018 and posted a 77.8% increase in net
operating earnings year over year. I commend the hard work, dedication
and extra effort of our team members to achieve such exceptional
results. We are thankful for the opportunities and achievement of 2018
and are excited about the prospects for continued growth in 2019.”
Balance Sheet
Consolidated assets increased $492.2 million to $3.004 billion at
December 31, 2018 from $2.512 billion at September 30, 2018.
Total loans were $2.060 billion at December 31, 2018, as compared to
$1.748 billion at September 30, 2018, and $1.225 billion at December 31,
2017, representing increases of $311.9 million or 17.8%, and $835.1
million or 68.2%, respectively. The acquisitions of Southwest, Sunshine
and FMB accounted for $695.1 million, net of fair value marks, of the
total increase in loans as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The
acquisition of FMB accounted for $305.6 million, net of fair value
marks, of the total increase in loans as compared to the third quarter
of 2018. The increase in loans, net of acquired loans, during the
sequential quarter amounted to $8.1 million.
Total deposits were $2.457 billion at December 31, 2018, as compared to
$2.046 billion at September 30, 2018, and $1.471 billion at December 31,
2017, representing increases of $411.0 million or 20.1%, and $986.0
million or 67.1%, respectively. The acquisitions of Southwest, Sunshine
and FMB accounted for $889.2 million of the total increase in deposits
as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017. The acquisition of FMB
accounted for $445.9 million of the total increase in deposits as
compared to the third quarter of 2018. The decrease in deposits of $34.9
million, net of acquired, during the sequential quarter was largely due
to a decrease in NOW accounts of $24.4 million, of which $16.0 million
is attributable to the seasonality of the public fund deposits.
Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets totaled $34.3 million at December 31, 2018, an
increase of $10.9 million compared to $23.4 million at September 30,
2018 and an increase of $20.8 million compared to December 31, 2017. The
majority of the increases in both quarterly comparisons was related to
acquired loans. The ratio of the allowance for loan and leases losses
(ALLL) to total loans was 0.49% at December 31, 2018, 0.56% at September
30, 2018 and 0.68% at December 31, 2018. The ratio of annualized net
charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans was 0.02% for the quarter ended
December 31, 2018 compared to 0.03% for the quarter ended September 30,
2018 and 0.003% for the quarter ended December 31, 2017.
Fourth Quarter 2018 vs. Fourth Quarter 2017 Earnings Comparison
Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of
2018 totaled $6.9 million compared to $2.4 million for the fourth
quarter of 2017, an increase of $4.4 million or 184.2%.
Operating net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 totaled $9.1
million compared to $4.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2017, an
increase of $4.4 million or 93.2%. The calculation of operating net
earnings excludes the merger-related costs and other excluded items for
each quarter as discussed above.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $25.3 million, an
increase of $10.0 million when compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
The increase was due to interest income earned on a higher volume of
loans as well as increased interest rates.
Non-interest income increased $2.8 million for the fourth quarter of
2018 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017 due to increased service
charges and interchange fee income of $1.5 million on the increased
deposit base due to the acquisitions. Non-interest income also included
the Financial Assistance Award of $0.95 million from the U.S. Department
of the Treasury received during the fourth quarter of 2018 as a result
of our designation as a Community Development Financial Institution.
Fourth quarter 2018 non-interest expense was $22.2 million, an increase
of $9.9 million, or 79.5% as compared to the fourth quarter of 2017.
Excluding the increase in acquisition charges of $3.8 million for fourth
quarter of 2018, non-interest expense increased $6.1 million in the
fourth quarter of 2018, of which $3.9 million was attributable to the
operations of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB, as compared to fourth quarter
of 2017.
Net interest income was $25.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 as
compared to $15.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2017. Fully tax
equivalent (“FTE”) net interest income totaled $25.5 million and $15.5
million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017, respectively. FTE net
interest income increased $10.0 million in the prior year quarterly
comparison due to increased loan volume as well as increased interest
rates. Purchase accounting adjustments accounted for $1.4 million of the
difference in net interest income for the fourth quarter comparisons.
Fourth quarter 2018 FTE net interest margin of 4.08% included 24 basis
points related to purchase accounting adjustments compared to 3.79% for
the same quarter in 2017, which included 3 basis points related to
purchase accounting adjustments.
Investment securities totaled $514.9 million, or 17.1% of total assets
at December 31, 2018, versus $372.9 million, or 20.9% of total assets at
December 31, 2017. The average balance of investment securities
increased $118.8 million in prior year quarterly comparison, primarily
as a result of the acquisitions. The average tax equivalent yield on
investment securities increased 25 basis points to 3.15% from 2.90% in
prior year quarterly comparison. The investment portfolio had a net
unrealized loss of $2.5 million at December 31, 2018 as compared to a
net unrealized loss of $0.6 million at December 31, 2017.
The FTE average yield on all earning assets increased 68 basis points in
prior year quarterly comparison, from 4.25% for the fourth quarter of
2017 to 4.93% for the fourth quarter of 2018. Average interest expense
increased 49 basis points from 0.60% for the fourth quarter of 2017 to
1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to increased deposit
accounts as well as the issuance of subordinated debt in the second
quarter of 2018 and rising interest rates. Cost of all deposits averaged
57 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 37 basis
points for the fourth quarter of 2017. Public funds increased $75.8
million when comparing December 31, 2018 to December 31, 2017.
Fourth Quarter 2018 vs Third Quarter 2018 Earnings Comparison
Net income available to common shareholders for the fourth quarter of
2018 increased $1.7 million, or 32.9% to $6.9 million for the fourth
quarter of 2018 compared to $5.2 million for the third quarter of 2018.
Operating net earnings for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to the
third quarter of 2018 increased $0.9 million or 11.6% from $8.2 million
for the third quarter of 2018 to $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of
2018. Operating net earnings exclude the merger-related costs and other
excluded items for the fourth quarter of 2018 as discussed above, and
merger-related costs of $3.0 million, net of tax, for the third quarter
of 2018.
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $25.3 million as
compared to $21.7 million for the third quarter of 2018, an increase of
$3.6 million. FTE net interest income increased $3.6 million to $25.5
million from $21.9 million in sequential-quarter comparison. The
increase was due to increased loan volume as well as increased interest
rates on both sides of the balance sheet. Interest income from purchase
accounting adjustments increased $0.9 million in sequential quarter
comparison. Fourth quarter 2018 FTE net interest margin of 4.08%
included 24 basis points related to purchase accounting adjustments
compared to 3.97% for the third quarter in 2018, which included 11 basis
points related to purchase accounting adjustments.
Investment securities totaled $514.9 million, or 17.1% of total assets
at December 31, 2018, versus $444.0 million, or 17.7% of total assets at
September 30, 2018. The average balance of investment securities
increased $36.0 million in sequential-quarter comparison, primarily as a
result of the acquisition of FMB. The average tax equivalent yield on
investment securities increased 13 basis points to 3.15% from 3.02% in
sequential-quarter comparison. The investment portfolio had a net
unrealized loss of $2.5 million at December 31, 2018 as compared to a
net unrealized loss of $8.4 million at September 30, 2018.
The FTE average yield on all earning assets increased in
sequential-quarter comparison from 4.68% to 4.93%. Average interest
expense increased 17 basis points from 0.92% for the third quarter of
2018 to 1.09% for the fourth quarter of 2018 due primarily to increased
rates as well as an increase in borrowings. Cost of all deposits
averaged 57 basis points for the fourth quarter of 2018 compared to 50
basis points for the third quarter of 2018. Public funds decreased $16.0
million when comparing December 31, 2018 to September 30, 2018 when
excluding the acquisition of FMB.
Non-interest income increased $1.3 million in sequential-quarter
comparison resulting from increased service charges and increased
interchange fee income on the increased deposit base related to the
acquisition of FMB. Non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2018
included the Financial Assistance Award received from the U. S.
Department of the Treasury for $0.95 million, and for the third quarter
included the Bank Enterprise Award received from the U. S. Department of
the Treasury for $0.2 million, which resulted in a net increase in
non-interest income of $0.7 million for the quarterly comparison.
Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2018 was $22.2 million
compared to $19.8 million for the third quarter of 2018. Excluding
acquisition charges for each quarter, non-interest expense increased
$2.4 million in sequential-quarter comparison, which is attributable to
the operations of FMB acquired in the fourth quarter.
Year to Date Earnings Comparison
In year-over-year comparison, net income available to common
shareholders increased $10.6 million, or 99.9%, from $10.6 million for
the fiscal year December 31, 2017 to $21.2 million for the fiscal year
ended December 31, 2018. Operating net earnings increased $13.1 million
or 77.8% from $16.9 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017
to $30.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018. Operating
net earnings excludes merger-related costs, nonrecurring income, gain on
sale and other charges described above.
Net interest income increased $25.7 million, or 43.5% in year-over-year
comparison, primarily due to interest income earned on a higher volume
of loans as well as increased interest rates. Purchase accounting
adjustments accounted for only $2.1 million of the increase.
Non-interest income was $20.6 million at December 31, 2018, an increase
of $6.2 million, or 43.2% in year-over-year comparison consisting of
increases in service charges on deposit accounts of $2.2 million and
interchange fee income of $1.5 million on the increased deposit base
related to the acquisitions, as well as the receipt of the Financial
Assistance and Bank Enterprise Awards in the amounts of $2.1 million.
Non-interest expense was $76.3 million at December 31, 2018, an increase
of $20.9 million, or 37.6% in year-over-year comparison primarily
resulting from increases in salaries and benefits of $5.9 million
related to the acquisitions of Southwest, Sunshine and FMB and increased
acquisition charges of $7.1 million. Increases in occupancy,
amortization of core deposit intangibles and other non-interest expense
for the year-to-date period of 2018 were also attributable to the
acquisitions.
Declaration of Cash Dividend
The Company announced that its Board of Directors declared a cash
dividend of $0.07 per share, an increase of $0.02 per share, or 40.0% to
be paid on its common stock on February 26, 2019 to shareholders of
record as of the close of business on February 11, 2019.
About The First Bancshares, Inc.
The First Bancshares, Inc., headquartered in Hattiesburg, Mississippi,
is the parent company of The First, A National Banking Association.
Founded in 1996, The First has operations in Mississippi, Louisiana,
Alabama, Florida and Georgia. The Company’s stock is traded on the
NASDAQ Global Market under the symbol FBMS. Information is available on
the Company’s website: www.thefirstbank.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Our accounting and reporting policies conform to generally accepted
accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing
practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP measures
are used by management to supplement the evaluation of our performance.
This press release includes operating net earnings, operating earnings
per share, fully tax equivalent net interest income, total tangible
common equity, tangible book value per common share and certain ratios
derived from these non-GAAP financial measures. The Company believes
that the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release
allow management and investors to understand and compare results in a
more consistent manner for the periods presented in this press release.
Non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental and not a
substitute for the Company’s results reported in accordance with GAAP
for the periods presented, and other bank holding companies may define
or calculate these measures differently. These non-GAAP financial
measures should not be considered in isolation and do not purport to be
an alternative to net income, earnings per share, net interest income,
book value or other GAAP financial measures as a measure of operating
performance. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to
the most comparable GAAP measure is provided in this press release
following the Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited).
Forward Looking Statements
This news release contains statements regarding the projected
performance of The First Bancshares, Inc. and its subsidiary. These
statements constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of
the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. Actual results may differ
materially from the projections provided in this release since such
projections involve significant known and unknown risks and
uncertainties. Factors that might cause such differences include, but
are not limited to: competitive pressures among financial institutions
increasing significantly; economic conditions, either nationally or
locally, in areas in which the Company conducts operations being less
favorable than expected; interest rate risk; legislation or regulatory
changes which adversely affect the ability of the consolidated Company
to conduct business combinations or new operations; and risks related to
the proposed acquisition of FPB and the acquisitions of Southwest,
Sunshine and FMB, including the risk that the proposed acquisition of
FPB does not close when expected or at all because of required
shareholder or other approvals and other conditions to closing are not
received or satisfied on a timely basis or at all, the terms of the
proposed transactions with FPB need to be modified to satisfy such
approvals or conditions, and that anticipated benefits from the
transactions with Southwest, Sunshine, FMB and FPB are not realized in
the time frame anticipated or at all as a result of changes in general
economic and market conditions or other unexpected factors or events.
These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially
from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a
discussion of the risks and uncertainties that may affect our business,
can be found in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and in other filings we
make with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on
the SEC’s website, http://www.sec.gov.
The Company disclaims any obligation to update such factors or to
publicly announce the results of any revisions to any of the
forward-looking statements included herein to reflect future events or
developments.
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
EARNINGS DATA
Quarter Ended 12/31/18
Quarter Ended 9/30/18
Quarter Ended 6/30/18
Quarter Ended 3/31/18
Quarter Ended 12/31/17
Total Interest Income
$
30,555
$
25,628
$
25,037
$
18,758
$
17,143
Total Interest Expense
5,285
3,959
3,468
2,378
1,922
Net Interest Income
25,270
21,669
21,569
16,380
15,221
FTE net interest income*
25,524
21,925
21,826
16,609
15,523
Provision for loan losses
574
412
857
277
122
Non-interest income
6,396
5,074
5,632
3,459
3,556
Non-interest expense
22,249
19,786
19,680
14,597
12,390
Earnings before income taxes
8,843
6,545
6,664
4,965
6,265
Income tax expense
1,982
1,383
1,419
1,008
3,851
Net income available to common shareholders
$
6,861
$
5,162
$
5,245
$
3,957
$
2,414
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Basic earnings per share
$
0.48
$
0.39
$
0.40
$
0.34
$
0.23
Diluted earnings per share
0.48
0.39
0.40
0.34
0.23
Diluted earnings per share, operating*
0.64
0.62
0.62
0.46
0.45
Quarterly dividends per share
.05
.05
.05
.05
.0375
Book value per common share at end of period
24.49
22.09
21.88
20.95
19.92
Tangible common book value at period end*
16.88
17.10
16.82
16.39
17.71
Market price at end of period
30.91
39.05
36.80
32.25
34.20
Shares outstanding at period end
14,830,598
13,074,516
13,065,953
12,339,492
11,165,907
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
14,247,555
13,072,455
13,065,953
11,556,968
10,521,236
Diluted
14,371,562
13,192,207
13,167,969
11,652,959
10,598,036
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET DATA
Total assets
$
2,812,212
$
2,470,607
$
2,443,176
$
1,986,150
$
1,810,252
Loans and leases
1,959,179
1,720,884
1,696,737
1,325,272
1,215,962
Total deposits
2,296,966
2,069,910
2,115,661
1,683,999
1,475,628
Total common equity
328,250
284,839
274,535
230,255
205,580
Total tangible common equity*
222,402
219,077
217,092
196,326
180,322
SELECTED RATIOS
Annualized return on avg assets
0.98%
0.84%
0.86%
0.80%
0.53%
Annualized return on avg assets, operating*
1.30%
1.33%
1.33%
1.08%
1.05%
Annualized return on avg common equity, operating*
11.14%
11.51%
11.85%
9.31%
9.21%
Annualized return on avg tangible common equity, oper*
16.44%
14.96%
14.99%
10.92%
10.49%
Average loans to average deposits
85.29%
83.14%
80.20%
78.70%
82.40%
FTE Net Interest Margin*
4.08%
3.97%
3.92%
3.67%
3.79%
Efficiency Ratio
69.69%
73.28%
71.67%
72.74%
64.94%
Efficiency Ratio, operating*
59.06%
58.25%
57.70%
63.98%
62.93%
CREDIT QUALITY
Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) as a % of total loans
0.49%
0.56%
0.56%
0.57%
0.68%
Nonperforming assets to tangible equity + ALLL
13.17%
10.05%
7.88%
6.99%
6.56%
Nonperforming assets to total loans + ORE
1.66%
1.33%
1.04%
0.97%
1.10%
Annualized QTD net charge-offs (recoveries) to total loans
0.02%
0.03%
0.003%
(0.02%)
0.003%
*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
BALANCE SHEET
Dec 31, 2018
Sept 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
159,107
$
122,371
$
120,425
$
162,521
$
91,922
Securities available-for-sale
492,701
424,940
437,011
425,529
356,893
Securities held-to-maturity
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
6,000
Other investments
16,227
13,104
10,320
10,399
9,969
Total investment securities
514,928
444,044
453,331
441,928
372,862
Loans held for sale
4,838
4,269
5,914
2,538
4,790
Total loans
2,060,422
1,748,483
1,710,271
1,516,579
1,225,306
Allowance for loan losses
(10,065)
(9,765)
(9,512)
(8,659)
(8,288)
Loans, net
2,050,357
1,738,718
1,700,759
1,507,920
1,217,018
Premises and equipment
74,783
62,342
62,289
57,430
46,426
Other Real Estate
10,869
8,453
7,890
7,357
7,158
Goodwill and other intangibles
112,916
65,238
66,105
56,343
24,670
Other assets
76,188
66,355
64,976
63,376
48,392
Total assets
$
3,003,986
$
2,511,790
$
2,481,689
$
2,299,413
$
1,813,238
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
Non-interest bearing deposits
$
570,148
$
430,430
$
459,402
$
414,142
$
301,989
Interest-bearing deposits
1,887,311
1,616,016
1,637,833
1,577,502
1,168,576
Total deposits
2,457,459
2,046,446
2,097,235
1,991,644
1,470,565
Borrowings
85,500
85,508
10,516
29,034
104,072
Subordinated debentures
80,521
75,117
75,192
10,310
10,310
Other liabilities
17,252
15,921
12,920
9,886
5,823
Total liabilities
2,640,732
2,222,992
2,195,863
2,040,874
1,590,770
Total shareholders’ equity
363,254
288,798
285,826
258,539
222,468
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
3,003,986
$
2,511,790
$
2,481,689
$
2,299,413
$
1,813,238
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
EARNINGS STATEMENT
Three Months Ended
12/31/18
9/30/18
6/30/18
3/31/18
12/31/17
Interest Income:
Loans, including fees
$
25,184
$
21,824
$
21,155
$
15,926
$
14,687
Investment securities
3,785
3,126
3,181
2,661
2,346
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments
1,532
583
559
59
57
Other interest income
54
95
142
112
53
Total interest income
30,555
25,628
25,037
18,758
17,143
Interest Expense:
Deposits
3,506
2,740
2,498
1,840
1,455
Borrowings
482
52
147
460
392
Subordinated debentures
1,179
1,125
774
78
105
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments
118
42
49
-
(30)
Total interest expense
5,285
3,959
3,468
2,378
1,922
Net interest income
25,270
21,669
21,569
16,380
15,221
Provision for loan losses
574
412
857
277
122
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
24,696
21,257
20,712
16,103
15,099
Non-interest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
1,887
1,538
1,341
1,027
908
Mortgage Income
969
1,066
1,213
800
1,102
Interchange Fee Income
1,527
1,180
1,500
1,040
961
Gain (loss) on securities, net
334
-
(5)
-
3
Gain on sale of premises and equipment
-
-
-
-
-
Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award
950
233
917
-
-
Other charges and fees
729
1,057
666
592
582
Total non-interest income
6,396
5,074
5,632
3,459
3,556
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
10,336
9,266
9,502
7,789
7,478
Occupancy expense
2,281
2,163
2,034
1,647
1,427
FDIC premiums
369
278
368
367
365
Marketing
173
60
70
80
118
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
750
349
356
201
173
Other professional services
452
847
438
189
194
Acquisition charges
4,155
4,059
3,838
1,758
384
Other non-interest expense
3,733
2,764
3,074
2,566
2,251
Total Non-interest expense
22,249
19,786
19,680
14,597
12,390
Earnings before income taxes
8,843
6,545
6,664
4,965
6,265
Income tax expense
1,982
1,383
1,419
1,008
3,851
Net income available to common shareholders
$
6,861
$
5,162
$
5,245
$
3,957
$
2,414
Diluted earnings per common share
$
0.48
$
0.39
$
0.40
$
0.34
$
0.23
Diluted earnings per common share, operating*
$
0.64
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.46
$
0.45
*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
EARNINGS STATEMENT
Year to Date
2018
2017
Interest Income:
Loans, including fees
$
84,089
$
56,903
Investment securities
12,753
8,852
Accretion of purchase accounting adjustments
2,733
224
Other interest income
403
390
Total interest income
99,978
66,069
Interest Expense:
Deposits
10,584
5,453
Borrowings
1,142
1,372
Subordinated debentures
3,156
276
Amortization (Accretion) of purchase accounting adjustments
209
(192)
Total interest expense
15,091
6,909
Net interest income
84,887
59,160
Provision for loan losses
2,120
506
Net interest income after provision for loan losses
82,767
58,654
Non-interest Income:
Service charges on deposit accounts
5,793
3,600
Mortgage Income
4,048
4,502
Interchange Fee Income
5,247
3,758
Gain (loss) on securities, net
329
(16)
Gain on sale of premises and equipment
-
-
Financial Assistance Award/Bank Enterprise Award
2,100
-
Other charges and fees
3,044
2,519
Total non-interest income
20,561
14,363
Non-interest expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
36,893
30,052
Occupancy expense
8,125
5,535
FDIC premiums
1,382
1,252
Marketing
382
336
Amortization of core deposit intangibles
1,657
664
Other professional services
1,926
1,395
Acquisition charges
13,810
6,711
Other non-interest expense
12,136
9,501
Total Non-interest expense
76,311
55,446
Earnings before income taxes
27,017
17,571
Income tax expense
5,792
6,955
Net income available to common shareholders
$
21,225
$
10,616
Diluted earnings per common share
$
1.62
$
1.11
Diluted earnings per common share, operating*
$
2.29
$
1.76
*See reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
COMPOSITION OF LOANS
Dec 31, 2018
Percent of Total
Sept 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Percent of Total
Commercial, financial and agricultural
$
301,182
14.6%
$
246,401
$
228,643
$
213,118
$
165,780
13.5%
Real estate – construction
298,718
14.5%
251,240
229,164
213,712
183,328
14.9%
Real estate – commercial
776,880
37.6%
654,040
658,096
561,153
467,484
38.0%
Real estate – residential
617,804
29.9%
529,515
546,120
475,868
385,099
31.3%
Lease Financing Receivable
2,891
0.1%
2,659
2,476
2,433
2450
0.2%
Obligations of States & subdivisions
16,941
0.8%
16,374
10,627
15,861
3,109
0.3%
Consumer
46,006
2.2%
48,254
35,145
34,434
18,056
1.5%
Loans held for sale
4,838
0.3%
4,269
5,914
2,538
4,790
0.3%
Total loans
$
2,065,260
100%
$
1,752,752
$
1,716,185
$
1,519,117
$
1,230,096
100%
COMPOSITION OF DEPOSITS
Dec 31, 2018
Percent of Total
Sept 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Percent of Total
Noninterest bearing
$
570,148
23.2%
$
430,430
$
459,402
$
414,142
$
301,989
20.5%
NOW and other
835,434
34.0%
705,851
731,617
761,318
601,694
40.9%
Money Market/Savings
566,276
23.0%
503,772
519,516
434,569
283,579
19.3%
Time Deposits of less than $250,000
384,030
15.6%
321,619
308,086
295,317
220,951
15.0%
Time Deposits of $250,000 or more
101,571
4.2%
84,774
78,614
86,298
62,352
4.3%
Total Deposits
$
2,457,459
100%
$
2,046,446
$
2,097,235
$
1,991,644
$
1,470,565
100%
ASSET QUALITY DATA
Dec 31, 2018
Sept 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Nonaccrual loans
$
21,895
$
13,572
$
8,440
$
5,746
$
5,674
Loans past due 90 days and over
1,325
805
940
1,096
285
Total nonperforming loans
23,220
14,377
9,380
6,842
5,959
Other real estate
10,869
8,453
7,890
7,357
7,158
Nonaccrual securities
208
616
616
616
408
Total nonperforming assets
$
34,297
$
23,446
$
17,886
$
14,815
$
13,525
Nonperforming assets to total assets
1.14%
0.93%
0.72%
0.64%
0.75%
Nonperforming assets to total loans + ORE
1.66%
1.33%
1.04%
0.97%
1.10%
ALLL to nonperforming loans
43.35%
67.92%
101.41%
128.13%
139.08%
ALLL to total loans
0.49%
0.56%
0.56%
0.57%
0.68%
Quarter-to-date net charge-offs (recs)
$
93
$
151
$
12
$
(94)
$
9
Annualized QTD net chg/offs (recs) to loans
0.02%
0.03%
0.003%
(0.02%)
0.003%
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information (unaudited)
(in thousands)
Yield
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Analysis
December 31, 2018
September 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
March 31, 2018
December 31, 2017
Tax
Tax
Tax
Tax
Tax
Avg
Equivalent
Yield/
Avg
Equivalent
Yield/
Avg
Equivalent
Yield/
Avg
Equivalent
Yield/
Avg
Equivalent
Yield/
Balance
interest
Rate
Balance
interest
Rate
Balance
interest
Rate
Balance
interest
Rate
Balance
interest
Rate
Taxable securities
$
369,820
$
2,808
3.04
%
$
331,601
$
2,369
2.86
%
$
328,898
$
2,423
2.95
%
$
274,595
$
1,986
2.89
%
$
271,459
$
1,760
2.59
%
Tax-exempt
securities
114,055
1,003
3.52
%
116,235
1,013
3.49
%
117,875
1,015
3.44
%
106,161
904
3.41
%
93,645
888
3.79
%
Total investment
securities
483,875
3,811
3.15
%
447,836
3,382
3.02
%
446,773
3,438
3.08
%
380,756
2,890
3.04
%
365,104
2,648
2.90
%
FFS & Int bearing dep
-
-
in other banks
57,655
282
1.96
%
42,174
95
0.90
%
85,321
142
0.67
%
105,689
112
0.42
%
59,184
52
0.35
%
Loans
1,959,179
26,716
5.45
%
1,720,884
22,407
5.21
%
1,696,737
21,714
5.12
%
1,325,272
15,985
4.82
%
1,215,962
14,745
4.85
%
Total Interest
earning assets
2,500,709
30,809
4.93
%
2,210,894
25,884
4.68
%
2,228,831
25,294
4.54
%
1,811,717
18,987
4.19
%
1,640,250
17,445
4.25
%
Other assets
311,503
259,713
214,345
174,433
170,002
Total assets
$
2,812,212
$
2,470,607
$
2,443,176
$
1,986,150
$
1,810,252
Interest-bearing
liabilities:
Deposits
$
1,776,780
$
3,615
0.81
%
$
1,629,195
$
2,782
0.68
%
$
1,676,110
$
2,547
0.61
%
$
1,330,925
$
1,840
0.55
%
$
1,173,386
$
1,425
0.49
%
Repo
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
-
-
0.00
%
Fed funds purchased
1,455
18
4.95
%
1,893
27
5.71
%
1,382
9
2.60
%
202
1
1.98
%
2,543
11
1.73
%
FHLB & FTN
92,352
465
2.01
%
22,469
25
0.45
%
22,959
138
2.40
%
71,944
459
2.55
%
103,421
381
1.47
%
Subordinated
debentures
75,391
1,187
6.30
%
75,124
1,125
5.99
%
54,036
774
5.73
%
10,310
78
3.03
%
10,310
105
4.07
%
Total interest
bearing liabilities
1,945,978
5,285
1.09
%
1,728,681
3,959
0.92
%
1,754,487
3,468
0.79
%
1,413,381
2,378
0.67
%
1,289,660
1,922
0.60
%
Other liabilities
537,984
457,087
414,154
342,514
315,012
Shareholders' equity
328,250
284,839
274,535
230,255
205,580
Total liabilities and
shareholders'
equity
$
2,812,212
$
2,470,607
$
2,443,176
$
1,989,150
$
1,810,252
Net interest
income (FTE)*
$
25,524
3.84
%
$
21,925
3.77
%
$
21,826
3.75
%
$
16,609
3.52
%
$
15,523
3.66
%
Net interest margin (FTE)*
4.08
%
3.97
%
3.92
%
3.67
%
3.79
%
Core net interest
margin*
3.84
%
3.86
%
3.82
%
3.65
%
3.76
%
*See reconciliation for Non-GAAP financial measures
FIRST BANCSHARES, INC and SUBSIDIARIES
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(in thousands except per share data)
Three Months Ended
Per Common Share Data
Dec 31, 2018
Sept 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Book value per common share
$
24.49
$
22.09
$
21.88
$
20.95
$
19.92
Effect of intangible assets per share
7.61
4.99
5.06
4.56
2.21
Tangible book value per common share
$
16.88
$
17.10
$
16.82
$
16.39
$
17.71
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.48
$
0.39
$
0.40
$
0.34
$
0.23
Effect of acquisition charges
0.29
0.31
0.29
0.15
0.04
Tax on acquisition charges
(0.07)
(0.08)
(0.07)
(0.03)
(0.01)
Effect of gain on sale of securities
(0.02)
-
-
-
-
Tax on gain on sale
.01
-
-
-
-
Effect of Treasury awards
(0.07)
-
-
-
-
Tax on Treasury awards
0.02
-
-
-
-
Charge related to reduction in deferred tax asset
-
-
-
-
0.19
Diluted earnings per share, operating
$
0.64
$
0.62
$
0.62
$
0.46
$
0.45
Year to Date
2018
2017
Diluted earnings per share
$
1.62
$
1.11
Effect of acquisition charges
1.05
0.70
Tax on acquisition charges
(0.24)
(0.27)
Effect of gain on sale of securities
(0.03)
-
Tax on gain on sale
0.01
-
Effect of Treasury awards
(0.16)
-
Tax on Treasury awards
0.04
-
Charge related to reduction in deferred tax asset
-
0.22
Diluted earnings per share, operating
$
2.29
$
1.76
Year to Date
2018
2017
Net income available to common shareholders
$
21,225
$
10,616
Acquisition charges
13,810
6,711
Tax on acquisition charges
(3,221)
(2,538)
Gain on sale of securities
(342)
-
Tax on gain on sale
86
-
Treasury awards
(2,100)
-
Tax on Treasury awards
532
-
Charge related to reduction in deferred tax asset
-
2,081
Net earnings available to common shareholders, operating
$
29,990
$
16,870
Three Months Ended
Average Balance Sheet Data
Dec 31, 2018
Sept 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Total average assets
A
$
2,812,212
$
2,470,607
$
2,443,176
$
1,986,150
$
1,810,252
Total average earning assets
B
$
2,500,709
$
2,210,894
$
2,228,831
$
1,811,717
$
1,640,250
Common Equity
C
$
328,250
$
284,839
$
274,535
$
230,255
$
205,580
Less intangible assets
105,848
65,762
57,443
33,929
25,258
Tangible common equity
D
$
222,402
$
219,077
$
217,092
$
196,326
$
180,322
Three Months Ended
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent
Dec 31, 2018
Sept 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Net interest income
E
$
25,270
$
21,669
$
21,569
$
16,380
$
15,221
Tax-exempt investment income
(749)
(757)
(758)
(675)
(586)
Taxable investment income
1,003
1,013
1,015
904
888
Net Interest Income Fully Tax Equivalent
F
$
25,524
$
21,925
$
21,826
$
16,609
$
15,523
Annualized Net Interest Margin
E/B
4.04%
3.92%
3.87%
3.62%
3.71%
Annualized Net Interest Margin, Fully Tax Equivalent
F/B
4.08%
3.97%
3.92%
3.67%
3.79%
Three Months Ended
Core Net Interest Margin
Dec 31, 2018
Sept 30, 2018
June 30, 2018
Mar 31, 2018
Dec 31, 2017
Net interest income (FTE)
$
25,524
$
21,925
$
21,826
$
16,609
$
15,523
Less purchase accounting adjustments
1,414
541
510
59
87
Net interest income, net of purchase accounting adj