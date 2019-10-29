Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Bank    FRBA

FIRST BANK

(FRBA)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

First Bank Reports Third Quarter 2019 Net Income of $2.9 Million

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Net Income is $10.0 Million for the First Nine Months of 2019  

Strong Organic Loan and Deposit Growth, Effective Expense Management,
Grand Bank Merger Completed, Total Assets Exceed $2.0 Billion

HAMILTON, N.J., Oct. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Bank (Nasdaq Global Market: FRBA) today announced results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Net income for the third quarter of 2019 was $2.9 million, or $0.15 per diluted share, compared to $5.4 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2018. Return on average assets and return on average equity for the third quarter of 2019 were 0.61% and 5.58%, respectively, and 1.28% and 11.45%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2018. Net income for the first nine months of 2019 was $10.0 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, compared to $13.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the same period in 2018. First Bank’s third quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share1 was $0.18, adjusted return on average assets1 was 0.74% and adjusted return on average equity1 was 6.69%. Third quarter 2018 adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.28, adjusted return on average assets was 1.22% and adjusted return on average equity was 10.98%. 

Third Quarter and Year to Date 2019 Performance Highlights:

  • Completion of the Grand Bank acquisition on September 30, 2019. Grand Bank contributed approximately $146.3 million in loans and $170.9 million in deposits to quarter end balances but did not significantly impact average balances and had no impact on the statement of income.
  • Total net revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) for the nine month period increased $1.4 million to $44.7 million, compared to the prior year period.
  • Total loans of $1.74 billion at September 30, 2019 were up $332.5 million, or 23.6%, from September 30, 2018, and up $281.4 million, or 19.2%, from December 31, 2018.
  • Total deposits of $1.65 billion at September 30, 2019 were up $267.3 million, or 19.3%, from September 30, 2018 and increased $259.4 million, or 18.6%, compared to December 31, 2018. Total non-interest bearing deposits were $280.2 million at September 30, 2019 or 17.0% of total deposits compared to $219.0 million or 15.7% of total deposits at December 31, 2018.   
  • Continued effective expense management was reflected in the third quarter 2019 efficiency ratio2 of 58.22% down from 60.51% for the linked second quarter of 2019.

Patrick L. Ryan, President and Chief Executive Officer commented, “Despite continuing challenges in the current operating environment, we had a productive third quarter characterized by healthy organic loan growth of $49.1 million, organic deposit growth of $38.2 million, core non-interest expense reductions, and the successful completion of our Grand Bank acquisition which brought our total assets above $2.0 billion. Closing the Grand Bank transaction on September 30 added significant new loan and deposit customers. Nearly 25% of Grand Bank deposits were non-interest bearing which had a positive effect on our ratio of non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits. This was a strategic transaction which expanded our Mercer County, New Jersey presence by adding two full-service branch locations, along with an organization with similar values and culture, and a strong customer base.

“Our expense management initiatives yielded positive results during the quarter with our efficiency ratio declining to 58.22%, down from 60.51% for the linked second quarter. Third quarter total non-interest expense, excluding merger-related expenses, declined by $507,000 in comparison to second quarter 2019. A portion of this savings came from the FDIC assessment credit but core cost savings initiatives also played a significant part.”

“Margin compression remains an ongoing challenge in the current interest rate environment and represents our number one focus in the near term. We have reacted quickly to reduce core deposit rates based on the latest fed rate reductions. Our balance sheet is increasingly liability sensitive and we believe we’ll have an opportunity in coming quarters to reduce our cost of funds.”

“We were very pleased to announce during the third quarter that we received favorable ratings from Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA), a Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organization registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. KBRA’s ratings and stable outlook were a result of our successful strategy utilizing both acquisitions and organic growth to build scale within our service footprint, the resulting improved operating leverage and enhanced profitability, as well as our capital position. The ratings included: Deposit rating of BBB+; Senior Unsecured Debt rating of BBB+; Subordinated Debt rating of BBB; Short-Term Deposit rating of K2; and Short-Term Debt rating of K2. We’re pleased with the results of the KBRA analysis, and we believe that the favorable credit rating may offer additional capital market flexibility and provides current and future customers additional assurance of our sound operating environment.”

Income Statement

The Bank’s net interest income for third quarter 2019 was $14.0 million, a decrease of $582,000, or 4.0%, compared to $14.6 million for the third quarter of 2018. This decrease was driven by an increase in interest expense of $2.0 million compared to the 2018 third quarter, which was primarily the result of average balance and interest rate increases for money market deposits and time deposits. This was partially offset by a $1.4 million or 7.5% increase in interest and dividend income, primarily a result of a $148.2 million, or 10.5%, increase in average loans compared with the third quarter of 2018. Nine month 2019 net interest income totaled $42.2 million, an increase of $1.4 million or 3.4%, compared to $40.8 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in the 2019 year to date net interest income was driven by strong growth in average loans, which increased by $184.4 million, or 13.8%, from the prior year period. Average loan and deposit balances for the three and nine months of 2019 were not impacted materially by the Grand Bank acquisition which was completed at the close of business on September 30, 2019.

The third quarter 2019 net interest margin was 3.15%, a decrease of 45 basis points compared to the prior year third quarter. The decrease compared to third quarter 2018 was primarily the result of higher average balances of interest bearing deposits (money market deposits and time deposits) along with a 48 basis point increase in the average interest rate paid on total interest bearing deposits. The net interest margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was 3.32%, a decrease of 30 basis points compared to the same period in 2018. The decrease in the nine month net interest margin was also driven by higher average balances for interest bearing deposits (primarily money market deposits and time deposits) and a 53 basis point increase in the average rate paid on total interest bearing deposits.

On a linked quarter basis the third quarter 2019 margin declined 22 basis points to 3.15%. The third quarter net interest margin was impacted by two federal funds rate cuts, higher level of excess liquidity and comparatively lower business combination accounting accretion and prepayment penalty income. The federal funds rate cuts contributed to a lower loan yield in the third quarter as floating rate loan yields moved lower. Shortly after the federal funds rate cuts on July 31 and September 18, 2019, the Bank lowered core non-maturity deposit rates and time deposit rates. The change in non-maturity deposit rates will help the Bank’s margin immediately while the changes in time deposit rates should also help lower deposit costs in the near term as 83% of the Bank's time deposits at September 30, 2019 mature in less than twelve months. The addition of the Grand Bank loans and deposits at a higher net interest spread should also help the margin in future periods.      

The provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2019 was $1.6 million, an increase of $837,000 compared to $721,000 for the third quarter of 2018. This increase in the provision primarily reflects an increased level of net charge-offs, as well as continued organic loan growth for the quarter. The provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2019 totaled $3.6 million compared to $2.4 million for the same period in 2018. The increase in the nine month 2019 provision for loan losses was reflective of the same factors as for the three month period.

Third quarter 2019 non-interest income was $905,000, compared to $1.2 million in third quarter 2018, primarily the result of a decrease in gains on sale of loans and loan fees compared to the third quarter of 2018. Non-interest income totaled $2.5 million for both the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and for the comparable period in 2018.

Non-interest expense for third quarter 2019 totaled $9.5 million, an increase of $1.3 million, or 15.6%, compared to $8.2 million for the prior year quarter. The higher non-interest expense compared to third quarter 2018 was primarily a result of higher merger-related costs and increased salaries and employee benefits. Merger related costs were $947,000 higher for the comparable quarters. Higher salaries and employee benefits expense of $518,000 included staffing additions at the end of 2018 and the first quarter of 2019 to support ongoing growth initiatives. Non-interest expense for the first nine months of 2019 totaled $27.6 million, an increase of $3.5 million, or 14.5%, compared to $24.1 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily a result of increased salaries and employee benefits, higher occupancy and equipment expense and higher merger-related expenses. The Delanco Bancorp acquisition was completed on April 30, 2018; therefore, the 2018 nine month period included five months of related expense while the 2019 nine month period includes the full impact of the Delanco Bancorp acquisition.  

Non-interest expense for the third quarter of 2019 increased $367,000, or 4.0%, compared to $9.1 million for the linked second quarter of 2019. Excluding merger-related expenses third quarter 2019 non-interest expense declined $507,000 compared to the second quarter of 2019. This decrease was mainly due to cost containment initiatives which helped to reduce salaries and employee benefits, occupancy expenses and other expense. FDIC fee assessment credits also contributed to lower non-interest expense by reducing our third quarter 2019 regulatory fees.

Pre-provision net revenue3 for the third quarter of 2019 was $6.1 million, compared to $7.2 million for the third quarter of 2018, and up $223,000, or 3.8%, compared to $5.9 million in the linked second quarter of 2019. The decrease in the third quarter of 2019 compared to the third quarter of 2018 was mainly due to a significantly higher net interest margin in the third quarter of 2018. The third quarter 2018 net interest margin benefited from the recoupment of $447,000 in interest income related to the payoff of a large commercial non-accruing loan and comparatively higher prepayment penalty income.

Income tax expense for the three months ended September 30, 2019 was $947,000, with an effective tax rate of 24.7%, compared to $1.4 million for the three months ended September 30, 2018, with an effective tax rate of 20.2%, and $1.4 million for the linked second quarter of 2019, with an effective tax rate of 33.0%. Income tax expense for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $3.4 million, with an effective tax rate of 25.5%, compared to $3.2 million for the first nine months of 2018, with an effective tax rate of 19.3%. In May 2019, the State of New Jersey issued clarifying statements related to the impact of the new tax legislation enacted in July 2018, specifically related to the combined income tax reporting for certain members of a commonly controlled unitary business group. These statements provided clarity on First Bank’s New Jersey state tax liability and increased the Bank’s effective tax rate beginning in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the effective tax rate in 2018.

Balance Sheet

Total assets at September 30, 2019 were $2.05 billion, an increase of $330.2 million, or 19.2%, compared to $1.72 billion at September 30, 2018, and an increase of $336.2 million, or 19.6%, from December 31, 2018. Total loans were $1.74 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $332.5 million, or 23.6%, compared to $1.41 billion at September 30, 2018, and an increase of $281.4 million, or 19.2%, from the 2018 year end. Total loans as of September 30, 2019 increased $195.4 million compared to the linked second quarter of 2019. Total loans at September 30, 2019 included $146.3 million of acquired loans related to the acquisition of Grand Bank. Commercial, residential and consumer loans all had growth during third quarter 2019 from organic and/or acquired loans.

Total deposits were $1.65 billion at September 30, 2019, an increase of $267.3 million, or 19.3%, compared to $1.39 billion at September 30, 2018, and an increase of $259.4 million, or 18.6%, from December 31, 2018.
Total deposits at September 30, 2019 included $170.9 million related to the Grand Bank acquisition. Non-interest bearing deposits totaled $280.2 million at September 30, 2019, an increase of $61.2 million, or 27.9%, from December 31, 2018. The increase included $41.0 million in non-interest bearing deposits related to the Grand Bank acquisition, along with continued organic growth in commercial deposits.

Stockholders’ equity increased to $223.3 million at September 30, 2019, up $28.5 million or 14.6% compared to December 31, 2018. The increase was primarily the result of the Grand Bank acquisition which added $18.4 million in additional capital along with an $8.3 million increase in retained earnings.

As of September 30, 2019, the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements and is considered well capitalized, with a Tier 1 Leverage ratio of 10.95%, a Tier 1 Risk-Based capital ratio of 10.32%, a Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio of 10.32%, and a Total Risk-Based capital ratio of 12.34%.

Asset Quality

Net charge-offs were $1.08 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to net recoveries of $103,000 for third quarter of 2018 and net charge-offs of $481,000 for the linked second quarter of 2019. Net charge-offs were $1.55 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 compared to net charge-offs of $2,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. Year to date annualized net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans were 0.14%.

Of the $1.55 million in net charge-offs year to date, $1.17 million, or 75.5% were related to acquired loans. The $373,000 in year to date net charge-offs from non-acquired loans represent 0.04% of average non-acquired loans on an annualized basis. Since 2014, gains on recovery of acquired loans have totaled $3.8 million while net charge-offs in our acquired loan portfolios have totaled $2.8 million.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans at September 30, 2019 were 0.91%, compared with 0.52% on September 30, 2018 and 0.94% at June 30, 2019. Nonperforming loans increased to $15.8 million at September 30, 2019, up from $14.6 million on June 30, 2019, primarily due to one acquired commercial and industrial loan relationship becoming non-accrual during the current quarter. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans was 108.77% at September 30, 2019, compared with 192.16% at the end of third quarter 2018 and 115.13% at June 30, 2019.
                                      
Cash Dividend Declared

On October 15, 2019, First Bank’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.03 per share to common stockholders of record at the close of business on November 8, 2019, payable on November 22, 2019.

Grand Bank Acquisition Completed

On October 1, 2019, First Bank announced that it had completed the acquisition of Grand Bank, N.A., effective as of the close of business on September 30, 2019. The merger had previously been unanimously approved by both boards of directors, and was then approved by the shareholders of both institutions in September. The merger provides two additional full-service branch locations in Mercer County, New Jersey, $146.3 million in loans and $170.9 million in deposits. First Bank management previous disclosed that the Grand Bank acquisition would reduce tangible book value per share4 by approximately 3%. Based on the initial business combination accounting results as of September 30, 2019, the effect of the acquisition was tangible book value per share dilution of approximately 2%. 

Share Repurchase Program

First Bank announced on October 23, 2019 that its board of directors has authorized, and the Bank has received regulatory approval for, the repurchase of up to 1.0 million shares of First Bank common stock in the open market. This program is scheduled to expire on September 30, 2020. First Bank currently has approximately 20.5 million shares of common stock issued and outstanding. The shares authorized for repurchase under the new program represent approximately 4.9% of the Bank’s outstanding shares.

Conference Call

First Bank will host its third quarter 2019 earnings conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:00 AM eastern time. The direct dial toll free number for the call is 1-844-825-9784. For those unable to participate in the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (access code 10135614) from one hour after the end of the conference call until January 30, 2020. Replay information will also be available on First Bank’s website at www.firstbanknj.com under the “About Us” tab. Click on “Investor Relations” to access the replay of the conference call.

About First Bank

First Bank is a New Jersey state-chartered bank with 18 full-service branches in Cinnaminson, Cranbury, Delanco, Denville, Ewing, Flemington, Hamilton, Hamilton Square, Lawrence, Mercerville, Pennington, Randolph, Somerset and Williamstown, New Jersey, and Doylestown, Trevose, Warminster and West Chester, Pennsylvania. With $2.05 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019, First Bank offers a full range of deposit and loan products to individuals and businesses throughout the New York City to Philadelphia corridor. First Bank's common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “FRBA”.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, either express or implied, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include information regarding First Bank’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, and related transactions, integration of acquired businesses, ability to recognize anticipated operational efficiencies, and other projections based on macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Such forward-looking statements are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about First Bank, any of which may change over time and some of which may be beyond First Bank’s control. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: whether First Bank can: successfully implement its growth strategy, including identifying acquisition targets and consummating suitable acquisitions; continue to sustain its internal growth rate; provide competitive products and services that appeal to its customers and target markets; difficult market conditions and unfavorable economic trends in the United States generally, and particularly in the market areas in which First Bank operates and in which its loans are concentrated, including the effects of declines in housing markets; an increase in unemployment levels and slowdowns in economic growth; First Bank's level of nonperforming assets and the costs associated with resolving any problem loans including litigation and other costs; changes in market interest rates may increase funding costs and reduce earning asset yields thus reducing margin; the impact of changes in interest rates and the credit quality and strength of underlying collateral and the effect of such changes on the market value of First Bank's investment securities portfolio; the extensive federal and state regulation, supervision and examination governing almost every aspect of First Bank's operations including changes in regulations affecting financial institutions, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and the rules and regulations being issued in accordance with this statute and potential expenses associated with complying with such regulations; First Bank's ability to comply with applicable capital and liquidity requirements, including First Bank’s ability to generate liquidity internally or raise capital on favorable terms, including continued access to the debt and equity capital markets; possible changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies, laws and regulations and other activities of governments, agencies, and similar organizations. For discussion of these and other risks that may cause actual results to differ from expectations, please refer to “Forward-Looking Statements” and “Risk Factors” in First Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and any updates to those risk factors set forth in First Bank’s joint proxy statement, subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if First Bank’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what First Bank anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and First Bank does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. All forward-looking statements, expressed or implied, included in this communication are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This cautionary statement should also be considered in connection with any subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements that First Bank or persons acting on First Bank’s behalf may issue.


1 Adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets and adjusted return on average equity are non-U.S. GAAP financial measures and are calculated by dividing net income adjusted for certain merger-related expenses and income and other one-time gains or expenses by diluted weighted average shares, average assets and average equity, respectively.  For a reconciliation of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release. 

2 The efficiency ratio is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by dividing non-interest expense less merger-related expenses by adjusted total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income adjusted for gains on recovery of acquired loans).  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

3 Pre-provision net revenue is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by adding net interest income and non-interest income and subtracting non-interest expense adjusted by certain non-recurring items.  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.

4 Tangible book value per share is a non-U.S. GAAP financial measure and is calculated by subtracting goodwill and other intangibles from stockholders’ equity divided by common shares outstanding.  For a reconciliation of this non-U.S. GAAP financial measure, along with the other non-U.S. GAAP financial measures in this press release, to their comparable U.S. GAAP measures, see the financial reconciliations at the end of this press release.



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
(in thousands, except for share data)
 
       
    September 30, 2019 
    (unaudited) December 31, 2018
Assets    
Cash and due from banks$18,386 $13,547 
Federal funds sold 40,000  25,000 
Interest bearing deposits with banks 30,967  16,883 
  Cash and cash equivalents 89,353  55,430 
Interest bearing time deposits with banks 6,717  5,925 
Investment securities available for sale 46,923  51,260 
Investment securities held to maturity (fair value of $48,745   
  at September 30, 2019 and $49,411 at December 31, 2018) 48,327  49,811 
Restricted investment in bank stocks 8,336  5,803 
Other investments 6,340  6,203 
Loans, net of deferred fees and costs 1,743,897  1,462,516 
 Less: Allowance for loan losses 17,230  15,135 
  Net loans 1,726,667  1,447,381 
Premises and equipment, net 12,076  11,003 
Other real estate owned, net 1,864  1,455 
Accrued interest receivable 4,710  4,258 
Bank-owned life insurance 49,234  40,350 
Goodwill 18,872  16,074 
Other intangible assets, net 2,232  1,475 
Deferred income taxes 12,052  10,216 
Other assets 13,670  4,515 
  Total assets$2,047,373 $1,711,159 
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity   
Liabilities:   
Non-interest bearing deposits$280,216 $219,034 
Interest bearing deposits 1,372,392  1,174,170 
  Total deposits 1,652,608  1,393,204 
Borrowings 127,476  93,351 
Subordinated debentures 21,937  21,856 
Accrued interest payable 1,513  1,045 
Other liabilities 20,536  6,867 
  Total liabilities 1,824,070  1,516,323 
Stockholders' Equity:   
Preferred stock, par value $2 per share; 10,000,000 shares authorized;  
 no shares issued and outstanding -  - 
Common stock, par value $5 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized;  
 issued and outstanding 20,460,078 shares at September 30, 2019  
 and 18,676,056 shares at December 31, 2018 101,887  93,132 
Additional paid-in capital 77,886  67,417 
Retained earnings 43,528  35,222 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss 2  (935)
  Total stockholders' equity 223,303  194,836 
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$2,047,373 $1,711,159 
       



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
 
           
    Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
    September 30,  September 30,
     2019  2018  2019  2018
Interest and Dividend Income       
Investment securities—taxable$496 $528 $1,574 $1,615
Investment securities—tax-exempt 87  110  276  336
Interest bearing deposits with banks,       
  Federal funds sold and other 689  493  1,665  1,042
Loans, including fees 19,540  18,238  57,620  50,243
 Total interest and dividend income 20,812  19,369  61,135  53,236
           
Interest Expense       
Deposits  5,706  3,813  15,934  9,729
Borrowings 731  599  1,831  1,520
Subordinated debentures 399  399  1,195  1,195
 Total interest expense 6,836  4,811  18,960  12,444
Net interest income 13,976  14,558  42,175  40,792
Provision for loan losses 1,558  721  3,644  2,421
 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 12,418  13,837  38,531  38,371
           
Non-Interest Income       
Service fees on deposit accounts 129  77  337  195
Loan fees 59  166  238  246
Income from bank-owned life insurance 277  265  818  755
Gains on sale of investment securities, net -  -  -  3
Gains on sale of loans -  137  55  192
Gains on recovery of acquired loans 264  321  586  544
Other non-interest income 176  219  468  533
 Total non-interest income 905  1,185  2,502  2,468
           
Non-Interest Expense       
Salaries and employee benefits 4,937  4,419  15,154  12,670
Occupancy and equipment 1,200  1,248  3,844  3,395
Legal fees 197  141  436  403
Other professional fees 450  453  1,237  1,394
Regulatory fees 67  147  361  436
Directors' fees 192  199  586  501
Data processing 386  440  1,268  1,288
Marketing and advertising 225  187  675  562
Travel and entertainment 93  90  339  287
Insurance 89  86  273  242
Other real estate owned expense, net 46  72  159  149
Merger-related expenses 984  37  1,212  988
Other expense 628  695  2,077  1,809
 Total non-interest expense 9,494  8,214  27,621  24,124
Income Before Income Taxes 3,829  6,808  13,412  16,715
Income tax expense 947  1,372  3,420  3,223
Net Income$2,882 $5,436 $9,992 $13,492
           
Basic earnings per share$0.15 $0.29 $0.54 $0.75
Diluted earnings per share$0.15 $0.29 $0.53 $0.73
Cash dividends per common share$0.03 $0.03 $0.09 $0.09
           
Basic weighted average common shares outstanding 18,694,801  18,609,479  18,667,440  18,075,106
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 18,976,574  18,949,285  18,961,434  18,431,128
           



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
            
            
 Three Months Ended September 30,
  2019   2018 
 Average    AverageAverage    Average
 Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5)
Interest earning assets           
Investment securities (1) (2)$90,732  $601  2.63% $107,496  $661  2.44%
Loans (3) 1,564,182   19,540  4.96%  1,416,007   18,238  5.11%
Interest bearing deposits with banks,           
  Federal funds sold and other 95,689   535  2.22%  69,734   385  2.19%
Restricted investment in bank stocks 7,629   106  5.51%  7,106   70  3.91%
Other investments 6,324   48  3.01%  6,140   38  2.46%
Total interest earning assets (2) 1,764,556   20,830  4.68%  1,606,483   19,392  4.79%
Allowance for loan losses (16,885)      (13,652)    
Non-interest earning assets 112,147       95,719     
  Total assets$1,859,818      $1,688,550     
            
Interest bearing liabilities           
Interest bearing demand deposits$133,580  $188  0.56%  165,474  $237  0.57%
Money market deposits 347,322   1,423  1.63%  280,431   865  1.22%
Savings deposits 78,461   155  0.78%  89,036   126  0.56%
Time deposits 681,740   3,940  2.29%  592,363   2,585  1.73%
  Total interest bearing deposits 1,241,103   5,706  1.82%  1,127,304   3,813  1.34%
Borrowings 131,678   731  2.20%  122,418   599  1.94%
Subordinated debentures 21,919   399  7.28%  21,812   399  7.32%
  Total interest bearing liabilities 1,394,700   6,836  1.94%  1,271,534   4,811  1.50%
Non-interest bearing deposits 243,401       219,845     
Other liabilities 16,958       8,845     
Stockholders' equity 204,759       188,326     
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,859,818      $1,688,550     
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)   13,994  2.74%    14,581  3.29%
Net interest margin (2) (4)    3.15%     3.60%
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)   (18)      (23)  
Net interest income  $13,976      $14,558   
            
(1) Average balance of investment securities available for sale is based on amortized cost.      
(2) Interest and average rates are tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.      
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.          
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.        
(5) Annualized.           
            



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS WITH INTEREST AND AVERAGE RATES
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
            
            
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2019   2018 
 Average    AverageAverage    Average
 Balance Interest Rate (5) Balance Interest Rate (5)
Interest earning assets           
Investment securities (1) (2)$94,626  $1,908  2.70% $110,708  $2,022  2.44%
Loans (3) 1,523,463   57,620  5.06%  1,339,070   50,243  5.02%
Interest bearing deposits with banks,           
  Federal funds sold and other 70,847   1,229  2.32%  46,258   648  1.87%
Restricted investment in bank stocks 6,766   299  5.91%  6,443   286  5.93%
Other investments 6,279   137  2.92%  6,110   108  2.36%
Total interest earning assets (2) 1,701,981   61,193  4.81%  1,508,589   53,307  4.72%
Allowance for loan losses (16,084)      (12,883)    
Non-interest earning assets 111,199       87,034     
  Total assets$1,797,096      $1,582,740       
            
Interest bearing liabilities           
Interest bearing demand deposits$144,213  $706  0.65% $162,437  $722  0.59%
Money market deposits 340,690   4,131  1.62%  253,778   2,065  1.09%
Savings deposits 79,185   425  0.72%  83,447   317  0.51%
Time deposits 648,032   10,672  2.20%  558,294   6,625  1.59%
  Total interest bearing deposits 1,212,120   15,934  1.76%  1,057,956   9,729  1.23%
Borrowings 113,327   1,831  2.16%  112,481   1,520  1.81%
Subordinated debentures 21,893   1,195  7.28%  21,785   1,195  7.31%
  Total interest bearing liabilities 1,347,340   18,960  1.88%  1,192,222   12,444  1.40%
Non-interest bearing deposits 231,767       206,521     
Other liabilities 16,755       6,701     
Stockholders' equity 201,234       177,296     
  Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$1,797,096      $1,582,740       
Net interest income/interest rate spread (2)   42,233  2.93%    40,863  3.32%
Net interest margin (2) (4)    3.32%     3.62%
Tax equivalent adjustment (2)   (58)      (71)  
Net interest income  $42,175      $40,792   
            
(1) Average balances of investment securities available for sale are based on amortized cost.      
(2) Interest and average rates are tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.      
(3) Average balances of loans include loans on nonaccrual status.          
(4) Net interest income divided by average total interest earning assets.        
(5) Annualized.           



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in thousands, except for share and employee data, unaudited)
           
  As of or For the Quarter Ended
  9/30/2019 (1)6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
EARNINGS          
  Net interest income $13,976  $14,164  $14,035  $14,152  $14,558 
  Provision for loan losses  1,558   1,721   365   1,026   721 
  Non-interest income  905   924   673   984   1,185 
  Non-interest expense  9,494   9,127   9,000   9,190   8,214 
  Income tax expense  947   1,400   1,073   823   1,372 
  Net income  2,882   2,840   4,270   4,097   5,436 
           
PERFORMANCE RATIOS           
Return on average assets (2)  0.61%   0.64%   0.99%   0.94%   1.28% 
Adjusted return on average assets (2) (3)  0.74%   0.63%   0.99%   0.90%   1.22% 
Return on average equity (2)  5.58%   5.64%   8.79%   8.42%   11.45% 
Adjusted return on average equity (2) (3)  6.69%   5.52%   8.76%   8.00%   10.98% 
Net interest margin (2) (4)  3.15%   3.37%   3.45%   3.44%   3.60% 
Efficiency ratio (3)  58.22%   60.51%   60.95%   61.78%   53.02% 
Pre-provision net revenue (3) $6,107  $5,884  $5,691  $5,686  $7,245 
           
SHARE DATA          
  Common shares outstanding  20,460,078   18,757,965   18,735,291   18,676,056   18,665,664 
  Basic earnings per share $0.15  $0.15  $0.23  $0.22  $0.29 
  Diluted earnings per share  0.15   0.15   0.23   0.22   0.29 
  Adjusted diluted earnings per share (3)  0.18   0.15   0.22   0.21   0.28 
Tangible book value per share (3)  9.88   9.85   9.71   9.50   9.28 
  Book value per share  10.91   10.78   10.64   10.43   10.22 
           
MARKET DATA          
  Market value per share $10.83  $11.74  $11.53  $12.12  $13.15 
  Market value / Tangible book value  109.59%   119.14%   118.78%   127.60%   141.69% 
  Market capitalization $221,583  $220,219  $216,018  $226,354  $245,453 
           
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY          
  Tangible stockholders' equity / tangible assets (3)  9.98%   10.19%   10.33%   10.47%   10.19% 
  Stockholders' equity / assets  10.91%   11.05%   11.22%   11.39%   11.10% 
  Loans / deposits  105.52%   107.28%   103.19%   104.98%   101.88% 
           
ASSET QUALITY          
Net charge-offs (recoveries) $1,084  $481  $(16) $7  $(103)
  Nonperforming loans  15,841   14,554   7,501   6,362   7,346 
  Nonperforming assets  17,705   15,330   8,952   7,817   8,612 
  Net charge offs (recoveries) / average loans (2) 0.28%   0.13%   0.00%   0.00%   (0.035%)
  Nonperforming loans / total loans  0.91%   0.94%   0.50%   0.44%   0.52% 
  Nonperforming assets / total assets  0.86%   0.84%   0.50%   0.46%   0.50% 
  Allowance for loan losses / total loans  0.99%   1.08%   1.04%   1.03%   1.00% 
  Allowance for loan losses / nonperforming loans 108.77%   115.13%   206.85%   237.90%   192.16% 
           
OTHER DATA          
  Total assets $2,047,373  $1,830,695  $1,777,301  $1,711,159  $1,717,146 
  Total loans  1,743,897   1,548,540   1,497,086   1,462,516   1,411,380 
  Total deposits  1,652,608   1,443,497   1,450,774   1,393,204   1,385,329 
  Total stockholders' equity  223,303   202,242   199,337   194,836   190,672 
  Number of full-time equivalent employees (5) 216   195   181   186   174 
           
(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.       
(2) Annualized.          
(3) Non-U.S. GAAP financial measure that we believe provides management and investors with information that is useful in understanding our
  financial performance and condition. See accompanying table, "Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures", for calculation and reconciliation.
(4) Tax equivalent using a federal income tax rate of 21%.        
(5) Includes 15 full-time equivalent seasonal interns as of 6/30/2019.        
          



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
QUARTERLY FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(dollars in thousands, unaudited)
            
   As of the Quarter Ended
   9/30/2019 (1) 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
LOAN COMPOSITION          
Commercial and industrial $236,932  $219,930  $204,159  $195,786  $185,157 
Commercial real estate:          
 Owner-occupied  405,485   370,498   361,671   355,062   361,224 
 Investor  685,006   619,174   583,849   567,407   553,096 
 Construction and development  113,281   93,916   99,368   85,064   77,890 
 Multi-family  103,858   88,801   87,598   87,930   65,391 
   Total commercial real estate  1,307,630   1,172,389   1,132,486   1,095,463   1,057,601 
Residential real estate:          
 Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans  127,337   92,760   94,143   101,341   104,940 
 Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit  35,264   26,695   27,486   28,563   27,915 
   Total residential real estate  162,601   119,455   121,629   129,904   132,855 
Consumer and other  38,584   38,529   40,517   43,070   37,401 
Net deferred loan fees and costs  (1,850)  (1,763)  (1,705)  (1,708)  (1,634)
   Total loans $1,743,897  $1,548,540  $1,497,086  $1,462,515  $1,411,380 
            
LOAN MIX          
Commercial and industrial  13.6%   14.2%   13.6%   13.4%   13.1% 
Commercial real estate:          
 Owner-occupied  23.3%   23.9%   24.2%   24.3%   25.6% 
 Investor  39.3%   40.0%   39.0%   38.8%   39.2% 
 Construction and development  6.5%   6.1%   6.6%   5.8%   5.5% 
 Multi-family  6.0%   5.7%   5.9%   6.0%   4.6% 
   Total commercial real estate  75.0%   75.7%   75.7%   74.9%   74.9% 
Residential real estate:          
 Residential mortgage and first lien home equity loans  7.3%   6.0%   6.3%   6.9%   7.4% 
 Home equity–second lien loans and revolving lines of credit  2.0%   1.7%   1.8%   2.0%   2.0% 
   Total residential real estate  9.3%   7.7%   8.1%   8.9%   9.4% 
Consumer and other  2.2%   2.5%   2.7%   2.9%   2.7% 
Net deferred loan fees and costs  (0.1%)  (0.1%)  (0.1%)  (0.1%)  (0.1%)
   Total loans  100.0%   100.0%   100.0%   100.0%   100.0% 
            
(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.        
            



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
          
 As of or For the Quarter Ended
 9/30/2019 (1) 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
Tangible Book Value Per Share         
Stockholders' equity$223,303  $202,242  $199,337  $194,836  $190,672 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 21,104   17,406   17,467   17,549   17,521 
Tangible stockholders' equity (numerator)$202,199  $184,836  $181,870  $177,287  $173,151 
          
Common shares outstanding (denominator) 20,460,078   18,757,965   18,735,291   18,676,056   18,665,664 
          
Tangible book value per share$9.88  $9.85  $9.71  $9.49  $9.28 
          
          
Tangible Equity / Assets         
Stockholders' equity$223,303  $202,242  $199,337  $194,836  $190,672 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 21,104   17,406   17,467   17,549   17,521 
Tangible equity (numerator)$202,199  $184,836  $181,870  $177,287  $173,151 
          
Total assets$2,047,373  $1,830,695  $1,777,301  $1,711,159  $1,717,146 
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 21,104   17,406   17,467   17,549   17,521 
Adjusted total assets (denominator)$2,026,269  $1,813,289  $1,759,834  $1,693,610  $1,699,625 
          
Tangible equity / assets 9.98%  10.19%  10.33%  10.47%  10.19%
          
          
Efficiency Ratio         
Non-interest expense$9,494  $9,127  $9,000  $9,190  $8,214 
Less: Merger-related expenses 984   110   118   -   37 
Adjusted non-interest expense (numerator)$8,510  $9,017  $8,882  $9,190  $8,177 
          
Net interest income$13,976  $14,164  $14,035  $14,152  $14,558 
Non-interest income 905   924   673   984   1,185 
Total revenue 14,881   15,088   14,708   15,136   15,743 
Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans 264   187   135   260   321 
Adjusted total revenue (denominator)$14,617  $14,901  $14,573  $14,876  $15,422 
          
Efficiency ratio 58.22%  60.51%  60.95%  61.78%  53.02%
          
          
Pre-Provision Net Revenue         
Net interest income$13,976  $14,164  $14,035  $14,152  $14,558 
Non-interest income 905   924   673   984   1,185 
Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans 264   187   135   260   321 
Less: Non-interest expense 9,494   9,127   9,000   9,190   8,214 
Add: Merger-related expenses 984   110   118   -   37 
Pre-provision net revenue$6,107  $5,884  $5,691  $5,686  $7,245 
          
(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.      
          



FIRST BANK AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-U.S. GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(dollars in thousands, except for share data, unaudited)
          
          
 For the Quarter Ended
 9/30/2019 (1) 6/30/19 3/31/19 12/31/18 9/30/18
          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share,         
  Adjusted return on average assets, and         
  Adjusted return on average equity         
          
Net income$2,882  $2,840  $4,270  $4,097  $5,436 
Add: Merger-related expenses (2) 777   87   93   -   29 
Less: Gains on recovery of acquired loans (2) 209   148   107   205   253 
Adjusted net income$3,451  $2,779  $4,257  $3,892  $5,212 
          
Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding 18,976,574   18,954,171   18,955,624   18,937,468   18,949,285 
Average assets$1,859,818  $1,782,832  $1,747,414  $1,721,107  $1,688,550 
Average equity$204,759  $201,796  $197,061  $193,074  $188,326 
          
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$0.18  $0.15  $0.22  $0.21  $0.28 
Adjusted return on average assets (3) 0.74%   0.63%   0.99%   0.90%   1.22% 
Adjusted return on average equity (3) 6.69%   5.52%   8.76%   8.00%   10.98% 
          
(1) Includes effects of Grand Bank merger effective September 30, 2019.        
(2) Items are tax-effected using a federal income tax rate of 21%.        
(3) Annualized.         
          

CONTACT:  Patrick L. Ryan, President and CEO
(609) 643-0168, patrick.ryan@firstbanknj.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST BANK
04:31pFirst Bank Reports Third Quarter 2019 Net Income of $2.9 Million
GL
10/23First Bank Announces Share Repurchase Program
GL
10/02First Bank Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
GL
10/01First Bank Completes Acquisition of Grand Bank N.A.
GL
09/18Banks gear up for high-risk debt sales in `once in a lifetime' market
RE
08/29First Bank Receives Investment Grade Rating from Kroll Bond Rating Agency
GL
07/30Morocco's BMCE Bank looks to build on China ties to deliver $11 billion tech ..
RE
07/24FIRST BANK : Reports Second Quarter 2019 Net Income of $2.8 Million
AQ
07/03FIRST BANK : Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
AQ
04/29First Bank Reports First Quarter 2019 Net Income of $4.3 Million
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 62,6 M
EBIT 2019 24,5 M
Net income 2019 15,0 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 1,11%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 3,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,70x
Capitalization 203 M
Chart FIRST BANK
Duration : Period :
First Bank Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BANK
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 12,25  $
Last Close Price 10,84  $
Spread / Highest target 15,3%
Spread / Average Target 13,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Patrick L. Ryan President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Patrick M. Ryan Chairman
Gabriel Dragos Head-Operations & Senior Vice President
Stephen F. Carman Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
David D. Lidster Chief Technology Officer & First Senior VP
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST BANK-10.56%203
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LTD4.63%51 394
AL RAJHI BANKING & INVESTMENT CORP SJSC--.--%40 129
FIRSTRAND LIMITED3.38%26 103
CAPITEC BANK HOLDINGS LIMITED25.10%11 011
BANKUNITED, INC.16.87%3 327
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group