Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Business Financial Services Inc    FBIZ

FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC

(FBIZ)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Business Financial Services : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/26/2019 | 04:06pm EDT

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (“First Business”) (Nasdaq: FBIZ) announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.15 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.59% based on Thursday’s market close price of $23.14. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in April 2019, and, based on our second quarter 2019 earnings per share, a dividend payout ratio of 20%. This regular cash dividend is payable on August 15, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 5, 2019.

Corey Chambas, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We continue to exceed expectations in the second quarter with exceptional loan growth and record earnings. The payment of regular cash dividends remains a priority for First Business as we maintain our commitment to provide a consistent return to our shareholders while retaining sufficient capital to meet the needs of our strategic growth initiatives.”

About First Business Financial Services, Inc.

First Business Financial Services is a Wisconsin-based bank holding company, focused on the unique needs of businesses, business executives and high net worth individuals. First Business offers commercial banking, specialty finance and private wealth management solutions, and because of its niche focus, is able to provide its clients with unmatched expertise, accessibility and responsiveness. For additional information, visit www.firstbusiness.com or call 608-238-8008.

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements related to First Business Financial Services, Inc. that can generally be identified as describing the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s 2018 annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL S
04:17pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, I : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:14pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Fina..
AQ
04:06pFIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
07/25FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/25FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, I : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
07/25FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Reports Record Quarterly Net Income of $6.6 ..
BU
07/19FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Kyle Haug Joins First Business Bank
AQ
06/06FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Terry Kotsakis Joins First Business Bank
AQ
06/05FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Violet Hickox Joins First Business Growth Fu..
AQ
05/31FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES : Capital Corp. Announces Closed Deal
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 90,0 M
EBIT 2019 27,2 M
Net income 2019 20,9 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,55%
P/E ratio 2019 9,48x
P/E ratio 2020 10,3x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,25x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,10x
Capitalization 203 M
Chart FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
Duration : Period :
First Business Financial Services Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 26,13  $
Last Close Price 23,14  $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corey A. Chambas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald L. Kilcoyne Chairman
David R. Seiler Chief Operating Officer
Edward G. Sloane Chief Financial Officer
Daniel S. Ovokaitys Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC14.97%203
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-0.28%179 593
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%55 073
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP14.31%54 667
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK21.22%50 740
QATAR NATIONAL BANK QPSC-0.76%49 471
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group