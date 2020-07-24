First Business Financial Services : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Log in
07/24/2020 | 09:06pm BST

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (“First Business”) (Nasdaq: FBIZ) announced its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.165 per share which is equivalent to a dividend yield of 4.48% based on Thursday’s market close price of $14.72. The quarterly dividend is the same as the quarterly dividend declared in April 2020, and, based on our second quarter 2020 earnings per share, represents a dividend payout ratio of 43.4%. This regular cash dividend is payable on August 13, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 3, 2020.

About First Business Financial Services, Inc.

First Business Financial Services is a Wisconsin-based bank holding company, focused on the unique needs of businesses, business executives and high net worth individuals. First Business offers commercial banking, specialty finance, private wealth management solutions and because of its niche focus, is able to provide its clients with unmatched expertise, accessibility and responsiveness. For additional information, visit www.firstbusiness.com or call 608-238-8008.

This press release includes “forward-looking” statements related to First Business Financial Services, Inc. that can generally be identified as describing the Company’s future plans, objectives or goals. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those currently anticipated. These forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s 2019 annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 100 M - 78,5 M
Net income 2020 14,5 M - 11,3 M
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,40x
Yield 2020 4,40%
Capitalization 125 M 125 M 98,1 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,25x
Nbr of Employees 281
Free-Float 88,3%
Chart FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Business Financial Services, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 18,90 $
Last Close Price 14,72 $
Spread / Highest target 56,3%
Spread / Average Target 28,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Corey A. Chambas President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Gerald L. Kilcoyne Chairman
David R. Seiler Chief Operating Officer
Edward G. Sloane Chief Financial Officer
Daniel S. Ovokaitys Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST BUSINESS FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC.-44.09%125
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.95%160 283
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-16.79%56 413
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-7.26%52 232
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-12.14%45 895
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-12.37%45 432
