First Business Financial Services : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Record period-end loans and deposits, strong fee income, and prudent operating expense management temper COVID-19 related increase in loan loss provision First Business Financial Services, Inc. (the “Company” or “First Business”) (Nasdaq:FBIZ) reported first quarter 2020 net income of $3.3 million, or diluted earnings per share of $0.38, highlighted by record period-end loans and deposits, strong private wealth management and swap fee income, and well-managed operating expenses. The quarter’s solid performance was impacted by a $3.2 million provision for loan and lease losses primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Given the current environment, we are extremely proud of all of our people, their exceptional support of one another, and their dedication to providing proactive and uninterrupted service to our clients,” said Corey Chambas, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While we had solid fundamental operating performance in the first quarter, what is even more important now is how we were able to assist our small and mid-sized business clients with their need for Paycheck Protection Program loans. Our expertise and experience in SBA lending has proven to be invaluable to our clients as we help them navigate this important source of emergency funding in these extraordinary times.” Summary results as of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020: Robust liquidity position includes record in-market deposits of $1.383 billion, total deposits of $1.500 billion, and cash, short-term investments, and securities at their highest level since mid-2016 at $301.3 million at period end, as well as more than $200 million in Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) borrowing availability.

Gross loans and leases receivable grew to a record $1.743 billion at period end, up 6.7% annualized during the first quarter of 2020 and 5.2% from March 31, 2019. Line of credit utilization during these same periods of comparison was relatively unchanged.

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased $3.2 million, or 16.5%, compared to December 31, 2019 primarily due to an increase in the general and specific reserves driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to 1.30% of total loans, compared to 1.14% and 1.23% in the linked and first quarter of 2019, respectively.

Provision for loan and lease losses totaled $3.2 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.5 million in the linked quarter and $49,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

Fees in lieu of interest, defined as prepayment fees, asset-based loan fees, and non-accrual interest, totaled $722,000 in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1.8 million in the linked quarter and $2.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

Private wealth management service fees grew to $2.1 million, while swap fees, loan fees, and service charges remained strong in the quarter, partially offsetting lower gains on the sale of SBA loans. Swap fee income totaled $1.7 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to a record $2.3 million in the linked quarter and $473,000 in the first quarter of 2019.

Operating expense, which excludes certain one-time and discrete items as defined in the Efficiency Ratio table included in the Non-GAAP Reconciliations at the end of this release, totaled $15.9 million in the first quarter of 2020, compared to $16.6 million in the linked quarter and $15.2 million in the first quarter of 2019.

No tax credit activity was recognized during the first quarter of 2020 or the linked quarter, compared to $1.9 million in expense during the first quarter of 2019 due to the impairment of an in-market federal historic tax credit investment, which corresponded with the recognition of a $2.8 million tax credit. Financial Highlights As of and for the quarter ended March 31, 2020 compared to the linked quarter and prior year quarter: (Unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 March 31,

2019 Net interest income $ 17,050 $ 18,474 $ 17,754 Adjusted non-interest income (1) 6,418 7,231 4,638 Operating revenue (1) 23,468 25,705 22,392 Operating expense (1) 15,897 16,649 15,236 Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings (1) 7,571 9,056 7,156 Less: Provision for loan and lease losses 3,182 1,472 49 Net loss (gain) on foreclosed properties 102 (17 ) — Amortization of other intangible assets 9 7 11 SBA recourse provision 25 21 481 Tax credit investment impairment 113 113 2,014 Add: Net loss on sale of securities (4 ) (42 ) — Income before income tax expense 4,136 7,418 4,601 Income tax expense (benefit) 858 1,650 (1,298 ) Net income $ 3,278 $ 5,768 $ 5,899 Earnings per share, diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.67 $ 0.67 Book value per share $ 22.83 $ 22.67 $ 21.12 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 21.44 $ 21.27 $ 19.75 Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.73 % 3.79 % Net interest margin, excluding fees in lieu of interest (1) 3.30 % 3.37 % 3.32 % Efficiency ratio 67.74 % 64.77 % 68.04 % Return on average assets 0.62 % 1.09 % 1.20 % Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted return on average assets (1) 1.44 % 1.72 % 1.45 % Return on average equity 7.14 % 11.93 % 13.67 % Period-end loans and leases receivable $ 1,743,399 $ 1,714,635 $ 1,656,646 Average loans and leases receivable $ 1,733,742 $ 1,744,308 $ 1,644,453 Period-end in-market deposits $ 1,383,299 $ 1,378,903 $ 1,239,494 Average in-market deposits $ 1,366,142 $ 1,350,107 $ 1,187,914 Allowance for loan and lease losses $ 22,748 $ 19,520 $ 20,449 Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases 1.30 % 1.14 % 1.23 % Non-performing assets $ 29,566 $ 23,532 $ 26,087 Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 1.35 % 1.12 % 1.30 % (1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. Management believes these measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators, and analysts to evaluate financial performance, provide greater understanding of ongoing operations and enhance comparability of results with prior periods. See the section titled Non-GAAP Reconciliations at the end of this release for a reconciliation of GAAP financial measures to non-GAAP financial measures. COVID-19 Update “First Business’s work to ensure business continuity and responsive client service included proactive engagement by relationship managers with our clients to address their needs in this challenging time, leveraging our comprehensive digital banking and service platforms, and enabling almost all of our employees to serve our clients remotely from the safety of their homes,” Chambas said. Business Continuity Plan During March 2020, management activated its previously developed Pandemic Preparedness Plan, taking the following actions to protect the health of employees and clients, while continuing to exceed client needs: Limited lobby hours.

Increased, proactive communication with employees and clients via phone, video conferencing, email, and other digital tools, while prohibiting business travel.

Transitioned over 90% of employees to remote work. No furloughs or layoffs have been made to date, nor does management currently anticipate future employee furloughs or layoffs related to COVID-19. Paycheck Protection Program A team of nearly 60 employees, over 20% of the Company’s workforce, started accepting and processing applications for loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) on Friday, April 3, 2020, when the program was officially launched by the SBA and Treasury Department under the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (the “CARES Act”). As of April 22, 2020, the Company had received over 600 applications from existing clients, received conditional approval from the SBA in excess of $300 million, disbursed approximately $280 million in funds, and is expected to generate processing fee income of approximately $8.5 million. Management expects to fund these short-term loans through a combination of excess cash held at the Federal Reserve, short-term FHLB advances, and participation in the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”). Liquidity Sources Management has reviewed all primary and secondary sources of liquidity in preparation for any unforeseen funding needs due to the COVID-19 pandemic and prioritized based on available capacity, term flexibility, and cost. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had the following sources of liquidity (excluding the Company’s ability to participate in the PPPLF): (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) March 31, 2020 Excess cash held at the Federal Reserve $ 73,303 Reciprocal deposits held off-balance sheet 50,000 Collateral value of unencumbered pledged loans 123,030 Market value of unencumbered securities 138,475 Total sources of liquidity $ 384,808 In addition to the above primary sources of liquidity, as of March 31, 2020, the Company also had access to $53.5 million in federal funds lines with various correspondent banks and significant experience accessing the highly liquid brokered certificate of deposit market. Capital Strength The Company’s capital ratios continued to exceed the highest required regulatory benchmark levels. Total capital to risk-weighted assets was 11.74%, tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 9.45%, tier 1 leverage capital to adjusted average assets was 9.33%, and common equity tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets was 8.96%. Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.41%.

Effective March 16, 2020, management suspended the Company’s current stock repurchase program due to the uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. As of March 16, 2020, the Company had repurchased 141,137 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of 24.62 per share, for a total value of $3.5 million. The company has $1.5 million of buyback authority remaining as of March 16, 2020.

As previously announced, during the first quarter of 2020, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.165 per share. The dividend was paid on February 13, 2020 to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 3, 2020. Measured against first quarter 2020 diluted earnings per share of $0.38, the dividend represents a 43.4% payout ratio. The Board of Directors routinely considers dividend declarations as part of its normal course of business. Deferral Requests As of March 31, 2020, the Company had processed 64 deferral requests, representing $59.8 million in total outstanding loans. As of April 22, 2020, the Company had processed 267 deferral requests, representing $196.6 million in total outstanding loans. Management anticipates this activity will continue throughout the second quarter of 2020 and beyond. Exposure to Stressed Industries Certain industries are widely expected to be particularly impacted by social distancing, quarantines, and the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as the following: (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) March 31, 2020 Industries: Outstanding

Exposure % Gross Loans

and Leases Retail (1) $ 75,442 4.3 % Hospitality 68,725 3.9 % Entertainment 11,086 0.6 % Restaurants & food service 15,992 0.9 % Total outstanding exposure $ 171,245 9.8 % (1) Includes $42.2 million in loans secured by commercial real estate. As of March 31, 2020, the Company had no meaningful direct exposure to the energy or airline industries and does not participate in shared national credits. Because of the significant uncertainties related to the ultimate duration of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on our clients and prospects, and on the national and local economy as a whole, there can be no assurances as to how the crisis may ultimately affect the Company’s loan portfolio. First Quarter 2020 Compared to Fourth Quarter 2019 Net interest income decreased $1.4 million, or 7.7%, to $17.1 million. Net interest income reflected a decrease in average loans and leases, net interest margin, and loan fees received in lieu of interest. Fees in lieu of interest, which can vary from quarter to quarter based on client-driven activity, totaled $722,000, compared to $1.8 million. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest income decreased $339,000, or 2.0%.

Net interest margin decreased 29 basis points to 3.44% from 3.73%. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest margin decreased seven basis points to 3.30% from 3.37% primarily due to a decline in average loan yields following the Federal Open Market Committee’s (“FOMC”) decision to reduce the target federal funds interest rate 150 basis points during the first quarter of 2020, which more than offset the decline in the average rate paid on deposits. The average yield on loans and leases receivable decreased 51 basis points to 5.04% and the average rate paid on in-market deposits decreased 19 basis points to 0.96%, compared to the average decrease in the target federal funds interest rate of 42 basis points.

The yield on variable-rate loans tied to LIBOR dropped in anticipation of the FOMC’s decision to decrease the target federal funds rate, while the reduction in deposit rates generally coincided with the timing of the actual federal funds rate decrease. Management believes this decrease in yield is temporary given our active balance sheet management, expected continued reduction in deposit costs, and improved loan mix driven by strong production in our higher yielding specialty finance business lines.

Average loans and leases receivable decreased $10.6 million, or 2.4%, to $1.734 billion. Non-interest income decreased $775,000, or 10.8% to $6.4 million. Private wealth management fee income increased $39,000, or 1.9% to $2.1 million. Trust assets under management and administration measured $1.664 billion at March 31, 2020, down $227.7 million, or 12.0%, due to the precipitous drop in equity prices in late March 2020.

Commercial loan interest rate swap fee income decreased $586,000, or 25.8%, to $1.7 million compared to a record $2.3 million. Interest rate swaps continue to be an attractive product for the Company’s commercial borrowers, although associated fee income can vary from period to period based on client demand and the interest rate environment in any given quarter.

Gains on sale of SBA loans decreased $200,000, or 43.0%, to $265,000 compared to $465,000. While there were interruptions to closings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company’s pipeline continues to grow period over period and management believes the gain on sale of traditional SBA loans (i.e., SBA loans unrelated to the recently launched PPP) will increase at a measured pace over time, assuming uninterrupted access to the regular 7(a) loan program. Non-interest expense decreased $627,000, or 3.7%, to $16.1 million. Operating expense decreased $752,000, or 4.5%, to $15.9 million. Compensation expense increased $22,000, or 0.2%, to $11.1 million. The increase in compensation reflects annual merit increases partially offset by a decrease in the Company’s performance-based incentive compensation accrual based on estimated full year 2020 results in light of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Professional fee expense decreased $138,000, or 14.4%, to $819,000, primarily due to lower audit and consulting fees.

Marketing expense decreased $149,000, or 24.4%, to $461,000, due to temporary postponement of various marketing plans due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

FDIC insurance expense increased $162,000 to $208,000. The Company received an assessment credit of $458,000 in 2019, $143,000 in the linked quarter and $315,000 in the third quarter of 2019, as the Deposit Insurance Fund (“DIF”) reached 1.38%, exceeding the statutorily required minimum ratio of 1.35% and requiring the FDIC to distribute assessment credits to small banks for their portion of their assessments that contributed to the growth in the reserve ratio.

Other non-interest expense decreased $764,000, or 48.4%, to $816,000. The linked quarter included a one-time right-of-use impairment of $299,000 from vacating and subleasing unused office space in our Kansas City market. The decline also included a decrease in business travel and training costs due to the Company’s adherence to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders. Total period-end loans and leases receivable increased $28.8 million, or 6.7% annualized, to $1.743 billion. Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) loans increased $16.5 million, or 13.2% annualized. This includes a $8.7 million, or 136.8% annualized, increase in purchased receivables from the Company’s nationwide accounts receivable financing division, First Business Growth Funding.

Commercial real estate loans increased $6.3 million, or 2.2% annualized, driven primarily by an increase in construction loans. Total period-end in-market deposits increased $4.4 million, or 1.3% annualized, to $1.383 billion. Transaction accounts increased $77.2 million and money market accounts decreased $64.5 million as clients started to favor the safety and soundness of the Company’s full FDIC insured reciprocal deposit product over interest rate.

Similarly, certificates of deposits decreased $8.3 million as client preferences continued to shift towards more liquid products.

Total period-end in-market deposits represent 73.2% of total bank funding compared to 75.5%. Total bank funding is defined as total deposits plus FHLB advances. Period-end wholesale funding, including FHLB advances, brokered certificates of deposit, and deposits gathered through internet deposit listing services, increased $58.9 million to $505.3 million. Brokered certificates of deposit decreased $34.6 million to $116.8 million, as the existing portfolio runs off and is replaced as needed by lower cost FHLB advances to match fund long-term fixed-rate loans. The average rate paid on brokered certificates of deposit increased 16 basis points to 2.57% and the weighted average original maturity decreased to 4.8 years from 5.3 years.

FHLB advances increased $93.5 million to $388.5 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances decreased 18 basis points to 1.91% and the weighted average original maturity increased to 5.9 years from 5.4 years. The Company extended maturities during the first quarter of 2020 by entering into pay-fixed swaps, with terms to pay fixed rates and receive 3-month LIBOR, to partially pre-fund the Company’s loan originations with historically low cost funding. Non-performing assets increased $6.0 million to $29.6 million, or 1.35% of total assets, compared to $23.5 million, or 1.12% of total assets. The increase in non-performing assets was principally due to the impairment of one $5.0 million commercial relationship and the repurchase of $2.0 million of impaired legacy SBA loans.

The increase in non-performing assets was partially offset by a $1.3 million decrease in foreclosed properties, net of impairment, principally due to the sale of one legacy SBA property. The allowance for loan and lease losses increased 16.5% primarily due to an increase in the general and specific reserve driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $3.2 million compared to $1.5 million. As a result of the anticipated effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company increased the allowance for loan and lease losses by $3.1 million during the first quarter of 2020.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.30% compared to 1.14%.

Net recoveries were $46,000 compared to net charge-offs of $2.1 million. First Quarter 2020 Compared to First Quarter 2019 Net interest income decreased $704,000, or 4%, to $17.1 million. Net interest income reflected a decrease in net interest margin and a decrease in loan fees received in lieu of interest, partially offset by higher average loans and leases outstanding. Fees in lieu of interest totaled $722,000, compared to $2.2 million. Excluding fees in lieu of interest, net interest income increased $796,000, or 5.1%.

Net interest margin decreased 35 basis points to 3.44% from 3.79%. Excluding fees collected in lieu of interest, net interest margin decreased two basis points to 3.30% from 3.32%.

The average yield on loans and leases receivable decreased 85 basis points to 5.04% and the average rate paid on in-market deposits decreased 51 basis points to 0.96%, compared to an average decrease in the target federal funds interest rate of 207 basis points.

Average loans and leases receivable increased $89.3 million, or 5.4%, to $1.734 billion. Non-interest income increased $1.8 million, or 38.3%, to $6.4 million. Private wealth management fee income increased $185,000, or 9.6% to $2.1 million. Trust assets under management and administration measured $1.664 billion at March 31, 2020, down $67.5 million, or 3.9%, due to the precipitous drop in equity prices in late March 2020.

Commercial loan interest rate swap fee income totaled $1.7 million compared to $473,000.

Other fee income increased $252,000, or 31.3%, to $1.1 million compared to $805,000. Returns on the investment in mezzanine funds were $462,000 compared to $232,000. In addition, fee income from the Company’s newly established bank consulting division, First Business Consulting Services, totaled $63,000 compared to $10,000. Non-interest expense decreased $1.6 million, or 9.0%, to $16.1 million. Operating expense increased $661,000, or 4.3%, to $15.9 million. Compensation expense increased $887,000, or 8.7%, to $11.1 million. The increase in compensation reflects annual merit increases and an increase in staff as average full-time equivalent employees were 286 for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, compared to 277 for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

Professional fee expense decreased $391,000, or 32.3%, to $819,000. The decrease was primarily due to decrease in consulting and recruiting expense.

No tax credit activity was recognized during the first quarter of 2020 compared to $1.9 million in expense during the first quarter of 2019 due to the impairment of an in-market federal historic tax credit investment, which corresponded with the recognition of a $2.8 million tax credit. Total period-end loans and leases receivable increased $86.8 million, or 5.2%, to $1.743 billion. Commercial and industrial loans increased $53.6 million, or 11.5%. This includes a $17.6 million, or 108.4% increase in purchased receivables from the Company’s nationwide accounts receivable financing division, First Business Growth Funding.

Commercial real estate loans increased $33.5 million, or 3.0%, driven primarily by an increase in multi-family and non-owner occupied real estate. Total period-end in-market deposits increased $143.8 million, or 11.6%, to $1.383 billion. Transaction and money market accounts increased $152.0 million, and $30.3 million, respectively.

Certificates of deposits decreased $38.6 million as client preferences continued to shift towards more liquid products.

Total period-end in-market deposits represent 73.2% of total Bank funding compared to 70.9%. Period-end wholesale funding decreased $2.4 million, or 0.5%, to $505.3 million. Brokered certificates of deposit decreased $145.4 million, or 55.4%, to $116.8 million as the existing portfolio runs off and is replaced as needed by lower cost FHLB advances to match fund long-term fixed-rate loans. The average rate paid on brokered certificates of deposit increased 41 basis points to 2.57% and the weighted average original maturity was 4.8 years in both periods.

FHLB advances increased $143.0 million, or 58.2%, to $388.5 million. The average rate paid on FHLB advances decreased 25 basis points to 1.91% and the weighted average original maturity increased to 5.9 years from 3.9 years. Non-performing assets increased $3.5 million to $29.6 million, or 1.35% of total assets, compared to $26.1 million or 1.30%. The reasons for the increase in non-performing assets compared to the prior year quarter are consistent with the explanations discussed above with respect to the linked quarter. The allowance for loan and lease losses increased 11.2% due to an increase in the general and specific reserve driven by the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company recorded a provision for loan and lease losses of $3.2 million compared to $49,000.

The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases was 1.30% compared to 1.23%.

Net recoveries were $46,000 compared to net charge-offs of $25,000. About First Business Financial Services, Inc. First Business Financial Services, Inc. (Nasdaq:FBIZ) is a Wisconsin-based bank holding company focused on the unique needs of businesses, business executives, and high net worth individuals. First Business offers commercial banking, specialty finance, and private wealth management solutions, and because of its niche focus, is able to provide its clients with unmatched expertise, accessibility, and responsiveness. For additional information, visit www.firstbusiness.com or call 608-238-8008. This release may include forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which reflect First Business’s current views with respect to future events and financial performance. Forward-looking statements are not based on historical information, but rather are related to future operations, strategies, financial results, or other developments. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Those statements are based on general assumptions and are subject to various risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the views, beliefs, and projections expressed in such statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including among other things: Adverse changes in the economy or business conditions, either nationally or in our markets, including, without limitation, the adverse effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global, national, and local economy.

The effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Corporation’s credit quality, revenue, and business operations.

Competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions nationally and in our markets.

Increases in defaults by borrowers and other delinquencies.

Our ability to manage growth effectively, including the successful expansion of our client service, administrative infrastructure, and internal management systems.

Fluctuations in interest rates and market prices.

Changes in legislative or regulatory requirements applicable to us and our subsidiaries.

Changes in tax requirements, including tax rate changes, new tax laws, and revised tax law interpretations.

Fraud, including client and system failure or breaches of our network security, including our internet banking activities.

Failure to comply with the applicable SBA regulations in order to maintain the eligibility of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans. For further information about the factors that could affect the Company’s future results, please see the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. SELECTED FINANCIAL CONDITION DATA (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 94,986 $ 67,102 $ 60,958 $ 45,875 $ 56,335 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 175,564 173,133 160,665 158,933 156,783 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 30,774 32,700 33,400 34,519 35,914 Loans held for sale 6,331 5,205 3,070 4,786 5,447 Loans and leases receivable 1,743,399 1,714,635 1,720,542 1,719,976 1,656,646 Allowance for loan and lease losses (22,748 ) (19,520 ) (20,170 ) (19,819 ) (20,449 ) Loans and leases receivable, net 1,720,651 1,695,115 1,700,372 1,700,157 1,636,197 Premises and equipment, net 2,427 2,557 2,740 2,866 3,043 Foreclosed properties 1,669 2,919 2,902 2,660 2,547 Right-of-use assets 6,590 6,906 7,524 7,853 8,180 Bank-owned life insurance 51,056 42,761 42,432 42,127 41,830 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 9,733 7,953 8,315 6,720 6,635 Goodwill and other intangible assets 11,872 11,922 11,946 12,000 12,017 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 84,721 48,506 58,469 51,808 40,714 Total assets $ 2,196,374 $ 2,096,779 $ 2,092,793 $ 2,070,304 $ 2,005,642 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity In-market deposits $ 1,383,299 $ 1,378,903 $ 1,320,957 $ 1,290,258 $ 1,239,494 Wholesale deposits 116,827 151,476 187,859 239,387 262,212 Total deposits 1,500,126 1,530,379 1,508,816 1,529,645 1,501,706 Federal Home Loan Bank advances and other borrowings 412,892 319,382 332,897 297,972 269,958 Junior subordinated notes 10,051 10,047 10,044 10,040 10,037 Lease liabilities 7,211 7,541 7,866 8,187 8,504 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 70,437 35,274 42,378 35,605 30,337 Total liabilities 2,000,717 1,902,623 1,902,001 1,881,449 1,820,542 Total stockholders’ equity 195,657 194,156 190,792 188,855 185,100 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,196,374 $ 2,096,779 $ 2,092,793 $ 2,070,304 $ 2,005,642 STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited) As of and for the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Total interest income $ 23,372 $ 25,613 $ 25,438 $ 25,309 $ 25,679 Total interest expense 6,322 7,139 8,662 8,457 7,925 Net interest income 17,050 18,474 16,776 16,852 17,754 Provision for loan and lease losses 3,182 1,472 1,349 (784 ) 49 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses 13,868 17,002 15,427 17,636 17,705 Private wealth management service fees 2,112 2,073 2,060 2,138 1,927 Gain on sale of SBA loans 265 465 454 297 242 Service charges on deposits 818 789 795 743 777 Loan fees 485 451 439 464 414 Net loss on sale of securities (4 ) (42 ) (4 ) — — Swap fees 1,681 2,267 374 1,051 473 Other non-interest income 1,057 1,186 1,674 1,112 805 Total non-interest income 6,414 7,189 5,792 5,805 4,638 Compensation 11,052 11,030 10,324 10,503 10,165 Occupancy 572 563 580 559 590 Professional fees 819 957 751 784 1,210 Data processing 677 639 654 689 581 Marketing 461 610 548 581 482 Equipment 291 292 277 272 389 Computer software 889 929 859 827 799 FDIC insurance 208 46 1 302 293 Collateral liquidation cost (recovery) 121 10 110 89 (91 ) Net loss (gain) on foreclosed properties 102 (17 ) 262 (21 ) — Tax credit investment impairment (recovery) 113 113 (120 ) 2,088 2,014 SBA recourse provision (benefit) 25 21 (427 ) 113 481 Other non-interest expense 816 1,580 897 678 829 Total non-interest expense 16,146 16,773 14,716 17,464 17,742 Income before income tax expense (benefit) 4,136 7,418 6,503 5,977 4,601 Income tax expense (benefit) 858 1,650 1,418 (595 ) (1,298 ) Net income $ 3,278 $ 5,768 $ 5,085 $ 6,572 $ 5,899 Per common share: Basic earnings $ 0.38 $ 0.67 $ 0.59 $ 0.75 $ 0.67 Diluted earnings 0.38 0.67 0.59 0.75 0.67 Dividends declared 0.165 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 Book value 22.83 22.67 22.09 21.71 21.12 Tangible book value 21.44 21.27 20.71 20.33 19.75 Weighted-average common shares outstanding(1) 8,388,666 8,442,675 8,492,445 8,569,581 8,621,221 Weighted-average diluted common shares outstanding(1) 8,388,666 8,442,675 8,492,445 8,569,581 8,621,221 (1) Excluding participating securities. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 March 31, 2019 Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(4) Average

Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(4) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Rate(4) Interest-earning assets Commercial real estate and other mortgage loans(1) $ 1,153,972 $ 13,523 4.69 % $ 1,161,802 $ 14,319 4.93 % $ 1,113,723 $ 14,689 5.28 % Commercial and industrial loans(1) 515,935 7,857 6.09 % 523,237 9,239 7.06 % 466,046 8,839 7.59 % Direct financing leases(1) 27,961 108 1.55 % 28,439 308 4.33 % 32,248 326 4.04 % Consumer and other loans(1) 35,874 361 4.03 % 30,830 330 4.28 % 32,436 353 4.35 % Total loans and leases receivable(1) 1,733,742 21,849 5.04 % 1,744,308 24,196 5.55 % 1,644,453 24,207 5.89 % Mortgage-related securities(2) 180,590 1,061 2.35 % 172,539 1,047 2.43 % 146,048 939 2.57 % Other investment securities(3) 23,280 127 2.18 % 23,132 126 2.18 % 30,131 156 2.07 % FHLB stock 8,512 205 9.63 % 7,958 97 4.88 % 7,055 89 5.05 % Short-term investments 35,763 130 1.45 % 32,985 147 1.78 % 45,190 288 2.55 % Total interest-earning assets 1,981,887 23,372 4.72 % 1,980,922 25,613 5.17 % 1,872,877 25,679 5.48 % Non-interest-earning assets 122,975 126,443 95,796 Total assets $ 2,104,862 $ 2,107,365 $ 1,968,673 Interest-bearing liabilities Transaction accounts $ 271,531 647 0.95 % $ 221,446 629 1.14 % $ 215,400 871 1.62 % Money market 669,482 1,869 1.12 % 676,255 2,345 1.39 % 555,692 2,524 1.82 % Certificates of deposit 134,000 750 2.24 % 146,128 888 2.43 % 159,600 957 2.40 % Wholesale deposits 132,468 850 2.57 % 172,033 1,036 2.41 % 267,791 1,444 2.16 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,207,481 4,116 1.36 % 1,215,862 4,898 1.61 % 1,198,483 5,796 1.93 % FHLB advances 325,929 1,559 1.91 % 304,049 1,590 2.09 % 267,989 1,444 2.16 % Other borrowings 24,385 370 6.07 % 24,462 371 6.07 % 24,449 411 6.72 % Junior subordinated notes 10,048 277 11.03 % 10,045 280 11.15 % 10,034 274 10.92 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,567,843 6,322 1.61 % 1,554,418 7,139 1.84 % 1,500,955 7,925 2.11 % Non-interest-bearing demand deposit accounts 291,129 306,278 257,222 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 62,367 53,271 37,912 Total liabilities 1,921,339 1,913,967 1,796,089 Stockholders’ equity 183,523 193,398 172,584 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 2,104,862 $ 2,107,365 $ 1,968,673 Net interest income $ 17,050 $ 18,474 $ 17,754 Interest rate spread 3.10 % 3.33 % 3.37 % Net interest-earning assets $ 414,044 $ 426,504 $ 371,922 Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.73 % 3.79 % (1) The average balances of loans and leases include non-accrual loans and leases and loans held for sale. Interest income related to non-accrual loans and leases is recognized when collected. Interest income includes net loan fees collected in lieu of interest. (2) Includes amortized cost basis of assets available for sale and held to maturity. (3) Yields on tax-exempt municipal obligations are not presented on a tax-equivalent basis in this table. (4) Represents annualized yields/rates. PERFORMANCE RATIOS For the Three Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.62 % 1.09 % 0.97 % 1.30 % 1.20 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.14 % 11.93 % 10.68 % 14.09 % 13.67 % Efficiency ratio 67.74 % 64.77 % 66.41 % 67.41 % 68.04 % Interest rate spread 3.10 % 3.33 % 2.95 % 3.10 % 3.37 % Net interest margin 3.44 % 3.73 % 3.40 % 3.52 % 3.79 % Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 126.41 % 127.44 % 125.54 % 123.99 % 124.78 % ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Non-accrual loans and leases $ 27,897 $ 20,613 $ 22,789 $ 25,864 $ 23,540 Foreclosed properties 1,669 2,919 2,902 2,660 2,547 Total non-performing assets 29,566 23,532 25,691 28,524 26,087 Performing troubled debt restructurings 134 140 146 151 169 Total impaired assets $ 29,700 $ 23,672 $ 25,837 $ 28,675 $ 26,256 Non-accrual loans and leases as a percent of total gross loans and leases 1.60 % 1.20 % 1.32 % 1.50 % 1.42 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total gross loans and leases plus foreclosed properties 1.69 % 1.37 % 1.49 % 1.66 % 1.57 % Non-performing assets as a percent of total assets 1.35 % 1.12 % 1.23 % 1.38 % 1.30 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of total gross loans and leases 1.30 % 1.14 % 1.17 % 1.15 % 1.23 % Allowance for loan and lease losses as a percent of non-accrual loans and leases 81.54 % 94.70 % 88.51 % 76.64 % 86.87 % NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Charge-offs $ 131 $ 2,194 $ 1,099 $ 15 $ 48 Recoveries (177 ) (73 ) (101 ) (169 ) (23 ) Net (recoveries) charge-offs $ (46 ) $ 2,121 $ 998 $ (154 ) $ 25 Net (recoveries) charge-offs as a percent of average gross loans and leases (annualized) (0.01 )% 0.49 % 0.23 % (0.04 )% 0.01 % CAPITAL RATIOS As of and for the Three Months Ended (Unaudited) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Total capital to risk-weighted assets 11.74 % 12.01 % 11.90 % 11.92 % 12.18 % Tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 9.45 % 9.77 % 9.62 % 9.60 % 9.69 % Common equity tier I capital to risk-weighted assets 8.96 % 9.27 % 9.11 % 9.09 % 9.17 % Tier I capital to adjusted assets 9.33 % 9.27 % 9.18 % 9.36 % 9.45 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.41 % 8.74 % 8.59 % 8.59 % 8.68 % LOAN AND LEASE RECEIVABLE COMPOSITION (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Commercial real estate: Commercial real estate - owner occupied $ 224,075 $ 226,614 $ 226,307 $ 210,471 $ 212,698 Commercial real estate - non-owner occupied 511,363 516,652 503,102 477,740 479,061 Land development 48,045 51,097 49,184 49,000 47,503 Construction 131,060 109,057 111,848 185,347 169,894 Multi-family 211,594 217,322 227,330 195,363 184,490 1-4 family 34,220 33,359 31,226 31,656 33,255 Total commercial real estate 1,160,357 1,154,101 1,148,997 1,149,577 1,126,901 Commercial and industrial 519,900 503,402 513,672 510,448 466,277 Direct financing leases, net 26,833 28,203 28,987 30,365 32,724 Consumer and other: Home equity and second mortgages 6,513 7,006 7,373 7,513 8,377 Other 30,416 22,664 22,140 22,896 23,367 Total consumer and other 36,929 29,670 29,513 30,409 31,744 Total gross loans and leases receivable 1,744,019 1,715,376 1,721,169 1,720,799 1,657,646 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses 22,748 19,520 20,170 19,819 20,449 Deferred loan fees 620 741 627 823 1,000 Loans and leases receivable, net $ 1,720,651 $ 1,695,115 $ 1,700,372 $ 1,700,157 $ 1,636,197 LEGACY SBA 7(a) AND EXPRESS LOAN COMPOSITION (1) (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Performing loans: Off-balance sheet loans $ 31,212 $ 35,029 $ 40,288 $ 44,385 $ 45,735 On-balance sheet loans 17,935 19,697 21,814 23,406 24,396 Gross loans 49,147 54,726 62,102 67,791 70,131 Non-performing loans: Off-balance sheet loans 4,887 7,290 7,287 8,294 12,471 On-balance sheet loans 13,833 12,037 14,663 16,940 14,510 Gross loans 18,720 19,327 21,950 25,234 26,981 Total loans: Off-balance sheet loans 36,099 42,319 47,575 52,679 58,206 On-balance sheet loans 31,768 31,734 36,477 40,346 38,906 Gross loans $ 67,867 $ 74,053 $ 84,052 $ 93,025 $ 97,112 (1) Defined as SBA 7(a) and Express loans originated in 2016 and prior. DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Non-interest-bearing transaction accounts $ 301,657 $ 293,573 $ 280,990 $ 301,914 $ 286,345 Interest-bearing transaction accounts 343,064 273,909 206,267 244,608 206,360 Money market accounts 609,883 674,409 678,993 596,520 579,539 Certificates of deposit 128,695 137,012 154,707 147,216 167,250 Wholesale deposits 116,827 151,476 187,859 239,387 262,212 Total deposits $ 1,500,126 $ 1,530,379 $ 1,508,816 $ 1,529,645 $ 1,501,706 TRUST ASSETS COMPOSITION (Unaudited) As of (in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Trust assets under management $ 1,519,632 $ 1,726,538 $ 1,651,809 $ 1,590,508 $ 1,564,821 Trust assets under administration 144,822 165,660 148,711 164,517 167,124 Total trust assets $ 1,664,454 $ 1,892,198 $ 1,800,520 $ 1,755,025 $ 1,731,945 NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS Certain financial information provided in this release is determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (United States) (“GAAP”). Although the Company’s management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide a greater understanding of its business, these measures are not necessarily comparable to similar measures that may be presented by other companies. TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE “Tangible book value per share” is a non-GAAP measure representing tangible common equity divided by total common shares outstanding. “Tangible common equity” itself is a non-GAAP measure representing common stockholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, if any. The Company’s management believes that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in period-to-period changes in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. The information provided below reconciles tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to their most comparable GAAP measures. (Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Common stockholders’ equity $ 195,657 $ 194,156 $ 190,792 $ 188,855 $ 185,100 Goodwill and other intangible assets (11,872 ) (11,922 ) (11,946 ) (12,000 ) (12,017 ) Tangible common equity $ 183,785 $ 182,234 $ 178,846 $ 176,855 $ 173,083 Common shares outstanding 8,571,134 8,566,044 8,636,085 8,699,456 8,765,136 Book value per share $ 22.83 $ 22.67 $ 22.09 $ 21.71 $ 21.12 Tangible book value per share 21.44 21.27 20.71 20.33 19.75 TANGIBLE COMMON EQUITY TO TANGIBLE ASSETS “Tangible common equity to tangible assets’’ is defined as the ratio of common stockholders’ equity reduced by intangible assets, if any, divided by total assets reduced by intangible assets, if any. The Company’s management believes that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in the relative changes from period to period in common equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets. The information below reconciles tangible common equity and tangible assets to their most comparable GAAP measures. (Unaudited) As of (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Common stockholders’ equity $ 195,657 $ 194,156 $ 190,792 $ 188,855 $ 185,100 Goodwill and other intangible assets (11,872 ) (11,922 ) (11,946 ) (12,000 ) (12,017 ) Tangible common equity $ 183,785 $ 182,234 $ 178,846 $ 176,855 $ 173,083 Total assets $ 2,196,374 $ 2,096,779 $ 2,092,793 $ 2,070,304 $ 2,005,642 Goodwill and other intangible assets (11,872 ) (11,922 ) (11,946 ) (12,000 ) (12,017 ) Tangible assets $ 2,184,502 $ 2,084,857 $ 2,080,847 $ 2,058,304 $ 1,993,625 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.41 % 8.74 % 8.59 % 8.59 % 8.68 % EFFICIENCY RATIO & PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION ADJUSTED EARNINGS “Efficiency ratio” is a non-GAAP measure representing non-interest expense excluding the effects of the SBA recourse provision, impairment of tax credit investments, losses or gains on foreclosed properties, amortization of other intangible assets and other discrete items, if any, divided by operating revenue, which is equal to net interest income plus non-interest income less realized gains or losses on securities, if any. “Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings” is defined as operating revenue less operating expense. In the judgment of the Company’s management, the adjustments made to non-interest expense and non-interest income allow investors and analysts to better assess the Company’s operating expenses in relation to its core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items. The information provided below reconciles the efficiency ratio and pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings to its most comparable GAAP measure. (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Total non-interest expense $ 16,146 $ 16,773 $ 14,716 $ 17,464 $ 17,742 Less: Net loss (gain) on foreclosed properties 102 (17 ) 262 (21 ) — Amortization of other intangible assets 9 7 11 11 11 SBA recourse provision (benefit) 25 21 (427 ) 113 481 Tax credit investment impairment (recovery) 113 113 (120 ) 2,088 2,014 Total operating expense (a) $ 15,897 $ 16,649 $ 14,990 $ 15,273 $ 15,236 Net interest income $ 17,050 $ 18,474 $ 16,776 $ 16,852 $ 17,754 Total non-interest income 6,414 7,189 5,792 5,805 4,638 Less: Net loss on sale of securities (4 ) (42 ) (4 ) — — Adjusted non-interest income 6,418 7,231 5,796 5,805 4,638 Total operating revenue (b) $ 23,468 $ 25,705 $ 22,572 $ 22,657 $ 22,392 Efficiency ratio 67.74 % 64.77 % 66.41 % 67.41 % 68.04 % Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted earnings (b - a) $ 7,571 $ 9,056 $ 7,582 $ 7,384 $ 7,156 Average total assets $ 2,104,862 $ 2,107,365 $ 2,093,285 $ 2,024,805 $ 1,968,673 Pre-tax, pre-provision adjusted return on average assets 1.44 % 1.72 % 1.45 % 1.46 % 1.45 % NET INTEREST MARGIN, EXCLUDING FEES IN LIEU OF INTEREST “Net interest margin, excluding fees in lieu of interest” is a non-GAAP measure representing net interest income excluding the fees in lieu of interest divided by average interest-earning assets. Fees in lieu of interest are defined as prepayment fees, asset-based loan fees, and non-accrual interest. In the judgment of the Company’s management, the adjustments made to net interest income allow investors and analysts to better assess the Company’s net interest income in relation to its core loan and deposit rate changes by removing the volatility that is associated with these recurring fees. The information provided below reconciles the net interest margin to its most comparable GAAP measure. (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 September 30,

2019 June 30,

2019 March 31,

2019 Interest income $ 23,372 $ 25,613 $ 25,438 $ 25,309 $ 25,679 Interest expense 6,322 7,139 8,662 8,457 7,925 Net interest income (a) 17,050 18,474 16,776 16,852 17,754 Less: Fees in lieu of interest 722 1,807 1,063 1,165 2,222 Net interest income, excluding fees in lieu of interest (b) $ 16,328 $ 16,667 $ 15,713 $ 15,687 $ 15,532 Average interest-earning assets (c) $ 1,981,887 $ 1,980,922 $ 1,971,696 $ 1,914,289 $ 1,872,877 Net interest margin (a / c) 3.44 % 3.73 % 3.40 % 3.52 % 3.79 % Net interest margin, excluding fees in lieu of interest (b / c) 3.30 % 3.37 % 3.19 % 3.28 % 3.32 % View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200423005859/en/

