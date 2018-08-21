Log in
FIRST CAPITAL, INC. (FCAP)
First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/27FIRST CAPITAL : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/27First Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings
GL
First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

08/21/2018

CORYDON, Ind., Aug. 21, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:  FCAP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 (twenty-three cents) per share of common stock, according to William W. Harrod, President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be paid on September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record as of September 14, 2018. 

First Capital, Inc. is the holding company for First Harrison Bank.  First Harrison currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.  Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com.  First Harrison Bank, through its business arrangement with LPL Financial LLC, member SIPC, continues to offer non-FDIC insured investments to complement First Harrison Bank’s offering of traditional banking products and services.  For more information and financial data about First Capital, Inc., please visit Investor Relations at First Harrison Bank’s aforementioned website.

Contact:
Chris Frederick
Chief Financial Officer
812-734-3464


04/23FINANCIALS - TOP GAINERS / LOSERS AS : 00 pm (04/23/2018) 
Chart FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
William W. Harrod President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael L. Shireman Chairman
Michael Chris Frederick CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Kenneth R. Saulman Independent Director
Mark D. Shireman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST CAPITAL, INC.6.80%0
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD-6.79%181 159
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 420
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP4.56%63 805
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-12.32%52 920
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK-19.38%43 569
