FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

(FCAP)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 11/19 04:00:00 pm
61.29 USD   +0.08%
04:30pFirst Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
10/18FIRST CAPITAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
10/18FIRST CAPITAL : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

11/19/2019 | 04:30pm EST

CORYDON, Ind., Nov. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:  FCAP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 (twenty-four cents) per share of common stock, according to William W. Harrod, President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be paid on December 30, 2019 to shareholders of record as of December 16, 2019. 

First Capital, Inc. is the holding company for First Harrison Bank.  First Harrison currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.  Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com.  First Harrison Bank, through its business arrangement with LPL Financial LLC, member SIPC, continues to offer non-FDIC insured investments to complement First Harrison Bank’s offering of traditional banking products and services.  For more information and financial data about First Capital, Inc., please visit Investor Relations at First Harrison Bank’s aforementioned website.

Contact:
Chris Frederick
Chief Financial Officer
812-734-3464


Chart FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Managers
NameTitle
William W. Harrod President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael L. Shireman Chairman
Michael Chris Frederick CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Mark D. Shireman Independent Director
Kathryn W. Ernstberger Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST CAPITAL, INC.44.16%206
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.14%175 795
BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK PT--.--%54 933
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.0.00%53 316
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD23.98%51 155
QNB-0.05%49 449
