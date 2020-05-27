Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  First Capital, Inc.    FCAP

FIRST CAPITAL, INC.

(FCAP)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 05/27 04:00:00 pm
62.59 USD   +1.51%
05:31pFirst Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
04/27FIRST CAPITAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27FIRST CAPITAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/27/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

CORYDON, Ind., May 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:  FCAP) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 (twenty-four cents) per share of common stock, according to William W. Harrod, President and Chief Executive Officer. The dividend will be paid on June 29, 2020 to shareholders of record as of June 15, 2020. 

First Capital, Inc. is the holding company for First Harrison Bank.  First Harrison currently has eighteen offices in the Indiana communities of Corydon, Edwardsville, Greenville, Floyds Knobs, Palmyra, New Albany, New Salisbury, Jeffersonville, Salem, Lanesville and Charlestown and the Kentucky communities of Shepherdsville, Mt. Washington and Lebanon Junction.  Access to First Harrison Bank accounts, including online banking and electronic bill payments, is available anywhere with Internet access through the Bank’s website at www.firstharrison.com.  First Harrison Bank, through its business arrangement with LPL Financial LLC, member SIPC, continues to offer non-FDIC insured investments to complement First Harrison Bank’s offering of traditional banking products and services.  For more information and financial data about First Capital, Inc., please visit Investor Relations at First Harrison Bank’s aforementioned website.

Contact:
Chris Frederick
Chief Financial Officer
812-734-3464


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
05:31pFirst Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
04/27FIRST CAPITAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/27FIRST CAPITAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/27First Capital, Inc. Reports Quarterly Earnings
GL
03/16FIRST CAPITAL : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/19FIRST CAPITAL INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/19First Capital, Inc. Announces Date of Annual Meeting
GL
02/19First Capital, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
01/23FIRST CAPITAL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
01/23FIRST CAPITAL INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Chart FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
Duration : Period :
First Capital, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FIRST CAPITAL, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
William W. Harrod President, Chief Executive Officer, COO & Director
Michael L. Shireman Chairman
Michael Chris Frederick CFO, Treasurer, Principal Accounting Officer & EVP
Mark D. Shireman Independent Director
Kathryn W. Ernstberger Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FIRST CAPITAL, INC.-15.53%208
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-10.20%163 446
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-8.87%60 255
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-14.13%44 853
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK CO., LTD-16.98%42 249
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-25.65%41 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group